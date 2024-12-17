X
Week 16 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

2 weeks ago by
Brandon Aubrey - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups
I hope everyone reading this is still alive in the fantasy playoffs! Kickers are an essential part of your playoff run if you are in a league that plays with the position. Ask any Dustin Hopkins manager who scrambled for a replacement after he was ruled out in Week 15. Oh, unless you are that manager in my home league and forgot to swap him out of their lineup.

This season has given us some stellar kicker performances and some less-than-stellar ones. Who would have thought Justin Tucker would struggle? Meanwhile, Chris Boswell sits at K1 on the season and looks ready to hold that spot through the playoffs. The current top five fantasy kickers—Boswell, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker, and Wil Lutz—have proven dependable options for managers chasing a championship.

With injuries hitting the kicker position seemingly every week (okay, maybe I am exaggerating a little), it is critical to keep an eye on the waiver wire for potential streamers. If you are in a pickle this week, I have you covered with my kicker rankings. Also provided are three kickers worth starting in Week 16 and two you should leave on the bench.

Week 16 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Mid-Week Updates:

  • 12/17: Younghoe Koo (undisclosed) aggravated an injury in Monday's game; he recently had a right hip injury and more details should emerge soon.
  • 12/18: Younghoe Koo is headed to injured reserve this week, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team is expected to sign Riley Patterson.
  • 12/18: Dustin Hopkins is back in Cleveland's lineup this week, per head coach Kevin Stefanski. Riley Patterson was moved to the practice squad and was just signed by the Atlanta Falcons.

 

Kicker Tier Kicker Rank Kicker Name Opp. Pos.
1 1 Brandon Aubrey TB K
1 2 Chris Boswell @BAL K
1 3 Jake Bates @CHI K
1 4 Chase McLaughlin @DAL K
1 5 Ka'imi Fairbairn @KC K
2 6 Joshua Karty @NYJ K
2 7 Jake Moody @MIA K
2 8 Tyler Bass NE K
2 9 Will Reichard @SEA K
2 10 Jake Elliott @WAS K
3 11 Cameron Dicker DEN K
3 12 Harrison Butker HOU K
3 13 Jason Sanders SF K
3 14 Wil Lutz @LAC K
3 15 Cam Little @LV K
4 16 Jason Myers MIN K
4 17 Brandon McManus NO K
4 18 Justin Tucker PIT K
4 19 Matt Gay TEN K
4 20 Daniel Carlson JAC K
5 21 Chad Ryland @CAR K
5 22 Greg Joseph PHI K
5 23 Cade York CLE K
5 24 Eddy Pineiro ARI K
6 25 Riley Patterson NYG K
6 26 Cairo Santos DET K
6 27 Nick Folk @IND K
6 28 Anders Carlson LAR K
7 29 Graham Gano @ATL K
7 30 Dustin Hopkins @CIN K
7 31 Blake Grupe @GB K
7 32 Joey Slye @BUF K

 

Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 16

Only players rostered in fewer than 60% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers.

Chase McLaughlin (TB) at Dallas Cowboys
50.1% Rostered on Sleeper

Chase McLaughlin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heads into Week 16 with a promising matchup facing the Dallas Cowboys. Currently rostered in about half of fantasy leagues, the sixth-year player is coming off a stellar Week 15 performance.

In the Buccaneers' 40-17 blowout win against the Los Angeles Chargers, he racked up 16 points for his team, translating to 18.0 fantasy points. McLaughlin nailed all four field goals, including a 50-yarder, and was perfect on four extra-point attempts.

This week's contest with Dallas provides another opportunity for the 28-year-old to shine. The Cowboys have conceded the ninth-most fantasy points to kickers per game this season.

McLaughlin is the K6 on the year, having converted 42-of-44 extra points and 25-of-27 field goals. His reliability from long range, with seven field goals of 50+ yards, adds extra appeal for fantasy managers.

If the Illinois product is still available in your league, he is an excellent streaming option this week. His consistency and the favorable matchup make him a wise pickup for fantasy playoff lineups.

Joshua Karty (LAR) at New York Jets
5.5% Rostered on Sleeper

For fantasy managers looking to stream a kicker, the Los Angeles Rams' matchup with the New York Jets puts Joshua Karty in an excellent position.

The rookie showcased his consistency and poise after a strong performance in Week 15, where he nailed all four field goal attempts in a 12-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. His scoring came from mostly short-range, but he did connect on a 48-yarder. He totaled 13.0 fantasy points in that game.

This week's challenger, the Jets, has struggled versus kickers all season, allowing the most fantasy points per game to the position. Over the last four weeks, they have given up the second-most points, making them an ideal matchup.

Karty, who has gone 21-for-26 on field goal attempts this year, is set up for another productive outing.

With his accuracy and the favorable matchup, the 22-year-old is an ideal streaming option for the fantasy playoffs. Managers needing a reliable kicker should definitely consider adding him for Week 16.

Cam Little (JAC) at Las Vegas Raiders
0% Rostered on Sleeper

Another solid streaming choice for Week 16 is Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has a favorable game against the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

The Raiders have been one of the most generous teams to kickers, permitting the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position this season. They have continued this trend over the past four weeks, giving up the fourth-most points to kickers.

In Week 15, Little delivered a career-high performance, connecting on all four field goal attempts and adding a successful extra point. Despite the Jaguars' 32-25 loss to the New York Jets, the rookie put up an impressive 15.0 fantasy points.

His day included two short-range field goals of 28 and 23 yards in the first half, accompanied by two 43-yard field goals in the second half. Little has been trustworthy this season, going 22-for-24 on field goals and converting all 21 of his extra points.

With another promising contest this week, Little is a strong pickup for fantasy managers needing a playoff kicker. The Arkansas alum's consistency and scoring opportunities against a Raiders team, which tends to give up points to the position, make him a great addition for Week 16.

 

Kickers to Avoid for Week 16

Justin Tucker (BAL) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
78.5% Rostered on Sleeper

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is a surprising name to sit for Week 16. In Week 15, the veteran kicker did not attempt a single field goal in the Ravens' 35-14 win versus the New York Giants. Instead, he converted all five of his extra-point attempts.

Tucker has been less trustworthy than usual this season. He has made just 19-of-27 field goals while connecting on all but two extra points. While the 35-year-old has had five double-digit fantasy performances, he has also posted five games with five or fewer points.

This week, Tucker faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, a tough matchup for kickers. The Steelers have conceded the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position this season. Over the last four weeks, Pittsburgh has surrendered the fourth-fewest.

Combining this difficult matchup with Tucker's recent inconsistency makes it hard to trust him in Week 16.

The Texas product is a great kicker, but this is not the best week to rely on him. If you have other options, consider a streaming alternative.

Blake Grupe (NO) at Green Bay Packers
8.4% Rostered on Sleeper

Blake Grupe of the New Orleans Saints is a kicker to avoid this week. In Week 15, he scored 10.0 fantasy points when facing the Washington Commanders. The second-year kicker made both field goal attempts and hit his only extra-point try. The Saints lost that contest 20-19.

Grupe's performance came after a rough Week 14, where he missed two field goals and scored zero fantasy points. He missed two long kicks in that game versus the New York Giants, a 53-yarder and a 60-yarder that was blocked. The 26-year-old has been unreliable from long range lately.

While the Notre Dame alum regained some confidence in Week 15, this week will be more challenging. The kicker may struggle with opportunities in this matchup.

The Saints face the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. The Packers have conceded the seventh-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season. Over the last four weeks, they have allowed the ninth-fewest.

This is not the week to trust Grupe in your lineup. The challenging matchup and his recent struggles make him a risky option. It would be better to find a more trustworthy kicker for Week 16.



