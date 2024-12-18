X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

FAAB Waiver Wire Bidding - Fantasy Football Pickups to Target for Week 16 (2024)

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Kendre Miller - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups
In This Article hide
1. FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
2. FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
3. FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
4. FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
5. FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
6. More Waiver Wire Adds and Pickups

The vast majority of you are locked into some vicious postseason battles for fantasy football supremacy, so it's time to unload those coffers. Perhaps you need immediate reinforcements, want depth, or simply block your opponents. No matter your mission, we're here to help you win with our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.

Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much these free-agent players will go for, especially with some of you battling on tiebreaker priority with $0 left. And the end of the season means you're likely picking your top priority and emptying the wallet. But that doesn't mean we can't be strategic!

As always, I cannot know your specific league outlook so please compare your FAAB to your competition and act appropriately. If you are the only team with funds left then enjoy the most powerful $1 moves known to mankind. Now let's get into it!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks

Michael Penix Jr. (QB, ATL) - 1% rostered

FAAB Bid: 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 5-8%

Penix was anointed as Atlanta's starting quarterback by head coach Raheem Morris on Tuesday evening following a sad display from Kirk Cousins on Monday night. Many eyebrows were raised when the Falcons spent a top-10 pick on Penix after the Cousins signing but here's a chance at vindication with the NFC South title still within reach.

For us fantasy players, Penix inherits an offense filled with playmakers. Bijan Robinson and Drake London are true alphas at their positions, while Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts can make splashes when given the chance. Penix threw for nearly 10,000 yards with 67 touchdowns in his two collegiate years at Washington, which he'll need to bring to the table without notable rushing chops. Will Atlanta let him air it out in a soft Giants matchup to see what they've got to work with?

Aaron Rodgers (QB, NYJ) - 35% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%

Well, Jameis Winston has reportedly been benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson so we're switching up the top add here. Rodgers just threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars, with the bulk of his points coming in the fourth quarter.

The Jets needed Rodgers and Davante Adams at their best to beat the Jags, which says a lot about the 2024 Jets. Still, one can't brush off nearly 200 yards and a pair of scores between the duo! Rodgers also snuck in six rushes for 45 yards, which was a surprise after four rushes in his previous nine games. This next matchup against the surging Rams should demand plenty of passing from Rodgers to keep him on fantasy radars.

Cooper Rush (QB, DAL) - 8% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%

Rush has shown recent life in easier matchups, tossing multiple TDs in three of his last four games. You can scoff at facing teams like Cincinnati and Carolina, but the matchups aren’t a surprise and that’s why we’ve been including him. And it isn't as though Rush is out there with Pro Bowlers either.

The party won’t stop as a home game against the funnel Buccaneers defense looms in Week 16. Rico Dowdle has run well of late but Vita Vea can change entire game plans. You can cut Rush before Week 17 at Philly and make a separate championship plan.

Drake Maye (QB, NE) - 13% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%

Maye and the Pats couldn’t get going against Arizona until garbage time, but two late touchdowns from the rookie QB (one passing, one rushing) salvaged his day. He completed 19-of-23 pass attempts with another 14 yards on the ground.

Sure, he’s thrown an interception in six straight games, but rushing contributions and playing until the final whistle have kept him afloat. He may see a similar script as the playoff-bound Buffalo buries New England next week.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs

Jerome Ford (RB, CLE) - 42% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 100%

Ford tallied a season-high 84 rushing yards and 104 total yards alongside his first TD since Week 1 thanks to a 62-yard scamper late in their 21-7 loss to Kansas City. Nick Chubb has run as Cleveland’s No. 1 RB and pushed Ford to change-of-pace duty, but Chubb is done for the year with a broken foot.

Ford will be the lead back against Cincinnati’s suspect defense next week. Whether his QB is Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains to be seen, with Winston’s upside being our hope. Just get Ford into space!

Kendre Miller (RB, NO) - 11% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 100%

Alvin Kamara is considered day-to-day due to a groin injury that forced him from Week 15’s loss to Washington. The Saints have little to play for down the stretch and shouldn’t risk their franchise RB, though he surely wants to compete.

Freed from Dennis Allen’s Doghouse of Hatred, Miller once again ran well in a limited showing. He gained 46 yards on nine carries and should easily outwork Jamaal Williams if Kamara can’t go at Lambeau Field next week. New Orleans should welcome a chance to see what the youngster has before re-tooling for a 2025 push.

Tyjae Spears (RB, TEN) - 44% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 20-30%
Aggressive Bid: 30-40%
Desperation Bid: 40-60%

Spears entered play with one TD all season but he managed a short rushing score early before a 17-yard receiving touchdown in garbage time. He only had a 4-5-1 rush line but set season-highs through the air, catching six balls for 87 yards and the score. Tony Pollard briefly left the game as his ankle injury seemingly flared up.

Pollard barely practiced all week and Spears may play more in these next couple of weeks since Tennessee has nothing except pride on the table. The Titans face bottom-five defenses in Indianapolis and Jacksonville over the next two weeks, which could pay dividends for Spears speculators.

Alexander Mattison (RB, LV) - 37% rostered 
Ameer Abdullah (RB, LV) - 16% rostered

FAAB Bid: 15-30% / 6-10%
Aggressive Bid: 30-40% / 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 40-60% / 15-25%

Sincere McCormick suffered an ankle injury on Monday night in a heartbreaking blow to his push for NFL reps after a long journey. The Raiders turned to Mattison and Abdullah as they searched for any spark on offense.

Mattison turned nine touches into 24 yards and a fumble lost, while Abdullah’s passing-game work was the only bright spot. He caught seven passes for 58 yards and a late score, which gives him three receiving TDs in the last five games.

Mattison is the better rusher but that’s not saying much and the Raiders rarely pull away for run-scripts. That said, their next two games come against the Jaguars and Saints.

If McCormick cannot go then deep-leaguers can throw darts at this backfield. If we assume Aidan O’Connell can return and stabilize the offense then Mattison has the 20-carry upside to chase if LV can control the game, while Abdullah would retain PPR value.

Craig Reynolds (RB, DET) - 0% rostered
Sione Vaki (RB, DET) - 0% rostered  

FAAB Bid: 10-20% / 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 20-30% / 5-8%
Desperation Bid: 30-50% / 8-12%

As if Detroit’s injury newsletter wasn’t long enough, Monday brought word that David Montgomery’s season is over due to an MCL injury. The Lions have a stacked offense so there isn’t a clear elevation into fantasy relevance, especially with Jahmyr Gibbs able to step up instead of split work.

But it’s reasonable to expect Craig Reynolds to earn reps in between the tackles as needed. The Lions’ defense is so decimated that the offense should be scripted into high-scoring affairs and that drags all players along for the ride.

Sione Vaki has been limited to special teams but could sneak in some work and if he shines then an increased role can’t be ruled out. It's unlikely to manifest in time for fantasy relevance but one doesn't know how much Dan Campbell has prepared Vaki behind the curtains.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers

Jalen McMillan (WR, TB) - 9% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 30-40%
Aggressive Bid: 40-50%
Desperation Bid: 50-60%

McMillan stayed hot with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown after his two TDs last week. It appears he has the confidence of his coaches, his quarterback, and himself after a tough midseason.

McMillan handily outworked Sterling Shepard (one catch) and looks to have pushed Cade Otton back in the pecking order. Tampa will pick on Dallas and Carolina in the next couple of weeks.

Romeo Doubs (WR, GB) - 38% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 30-40%
Aggressive Bid: 40-50%
Desperation Bid: 50-60%

Doubs made the most of his three catches on Sunday night by scoring twice, both of which were impressive in their own right. The first TD came over the middle and saw Doubs shed one tackle before powering over a defender across the plane.

The second came on a post route where he snatched a low ball whilst diving and maintaining body control to not flail out of bounds. Green Bay is a crowded offense but Doubs remains Jordan Love’s most reliable red-zone man next to Jayden Reed when active.

Marquise Brown (WR, KC) - 26% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-30%

All Kansas City eyes are on Patrick Mahomes and his ankle, but Brown quietly returned to practice last Friday. Hollywood hasn’t played a snap in KC after an SC joint injury suffered during the preseason wound up requiring surgery, but Ian Rapaport reported that Brown could play in Week 16.

They should ramp him up just in time for the playoffs. Those in deeper leagues could enjoy a handful of spike plays down the stretch, though having Mahomes instead of Carson Wentz would greatly improve those odds.

Jalen Coker (WR, CAR) - 2% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-30%

Coker reminded us of his potential with a 4-110-1 line after missing three games due to a quad injury. It’s fortuitous timing as Xavier Legette suffered a groin injury and should miss time.

Bryce Young regressed on the whole but the 83-yard strike to Coker for six was the highlight. They’ll take on the Cardinals next before a plus matchup with the Bucs as most fantasy championships are decided. Coker and Adam Thielen could be key playoff pieces for us.

Rashod Bateman (WR, BAL) - 25% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-30%

Bateman scored twice against the Giants to make up for missing Week 13 with a knee injury. It gives him four scores in his last four games and seven total on the season. He’s your classic low-volume, big-play WR in a high-scoring offense.

The nice thing about Baltimore is they have no qualms about running up a score, though next week versus Pittsburgh is unlikely to pop. Their first meeting resulted in an 18-16 grinder where Bateman only had two catches for 30 yards.

Malik Washington (WR, MIA) - 0% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 3-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-10%
Desperation Bid: 10-20%

Jaylen Waddle was forced from Week 15 with a knee injury and though initial reports have Waddle day-to-day without major alarm, Washington is a high-ceiling add. He was slated for an increased role following the release of Odell Beckham Jr. but it hits another level if Waddle is also out.

Washington’s 52 receiving yards (sadly) led the team to an underwhelming loss to Houston. His 4.47 40-yard dash time gives him burst but he also has plus vision with the ball in his hands. He’s quick and versatile, with his lone TD thus far coming on an 18-yard carry, and could be heavily involved against San Francisco this week.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends

Brenton Strange (TE, JAX) - 2% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 15-20%
Aggressive Bid: 20-25%
Desperation Bid: 25-35%

Strange was a go-to safety valve for Mac Jones whenever Brian Thomas Jr. couldn’t break open downfield against the Jets. No Evan Engram led to a windfall of snaps and targets for Strange, who was the clear receiving TE over Luke Farrell.

Hate it all you want, but the Jags are rarely in control of a game and often resort to pass-happy gameplans. They face a generous Raiders secondary next weekend.

Stone Smartt (TE, LAC) - 6% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 5-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Desperation Bid: 12-20%

Smartt brought in five catches for 50 yards while starting for the injured Will Dissly (shoulder). He did lose a fumble but looked capable as a receiver for Justin Herbert (when the line could keep him upright).

The Chargers have a quick turnaround for a Thursday game against Denver, and either Smartt or Dissly at 27% rostered is worth a flier pending the latter’s health.

Ben Sinnott (TE, WAS) - 2% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 5-7%
Desperation Bid: 7-10%

Zach Ertz suffered a concussion on the tackle following a sweet one-handed grab and exited before extending his TD streak to four games. Sinnott and John Bates split work without Ertz (42 snaps each) but the fantasy upside lies with the rookie. Sinnott would run 21 routes to Bates’ seven, per Fantasy Points Data Suite.

Desperate dart-throwers will note next week’s matchup against Philadelphia should see the ground game struggle, meaning Terry McLaurin, Sinnott, and company should be needed.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams

*Green Bay at 48% gets a home game against the Saints.

Atlanta Falcons Defense (vs. NYG) - 35% rostered

FAAB Bid: 8-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%

The Falcons have found their pass rush of late with at least four sacks in three straight games and now get to host an ailing Giants team in Week 16. Atlanta would be a premium add due to the matchup even without the recent surge in pressure, but it’s a welcome sight! Don’t overthink it.

Indianapolis Colts Defense (vs. TEN) - 21% rostered

FAAB Bid: 8-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%

The Colts have a sweet double-dip in Weeks 16-17 against the Titans and Giants. Prior to their Week 14 bye, the Colts had at least three sacks in three straight games, with multiple sacks in seven straight.

Any semblance of that form should ravage the Titans and Giants. If Tennessee pivots to Mason Rudolph then it won’t be as enticing, but the Giants matchup demands an advance add anyway.

*Otherwise, Las Vegas (4% rostered) and Jacksonville (8%) face each other in what could be a low-offense affair. Aidan O’Connell’s return could tilt things toward the Raiders, but missing Maxx Crosby massively impacts their pressure rate and defensive ceiling.

**Anyone gambling against Jameis Winston should pick up the Cincinnati defense (39%), which has fared well against Dallas and Tennessee in recent weeks.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Waiver Wire Adds and Pickups

Week 18 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Waiver Wire Rankings (2024) - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Adam Thielen, Michael Carter, Khalil Herbert, Julius Chestnut, Alec Pierce
Top Week 18 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Anthony Richardson, Russell Wilson, more
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18: Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Michael Carter, Cam Akers
Week 18 Waiver Wire Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE): Free Agent Adds Include Bryce Young, Khalil Herbert, Trey Benson, Cam Akers, Jalen McMillan, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Freiermuth
Waiver Wire Express - Week 18 Lightning Round Including Jalen McMillan, Khalil Herbert, Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, Marvin Mims Jr.
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 17 (2024): Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Raheem Blackshear, Trey Benson, Tyjae Spears, Chig Okonkwo
Week 17 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 17 - Bryce Young, Ameer Abdullah, Chig Okonkwo, Tyjae Spears, Hunter Henry, more



POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jack Eichel2 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers On Thursday
Alex DeBrincat3 hours ago

Tallies Three Points On Thursday
Jonathan Quick3 hours ago

Leads The Way On Thursday
Scott Wedgewood3 hours ago

Leaves Thursday's Game Early
Thatcher Demko3 hours ago

Dealing With Back Spasms
Victor Hedman3 hours ago

Departs Thursday's Game Early
Joel Embiid13 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young14 hours ago

Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes14 hours ago

Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin14 hours ago

Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller14 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson14 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball14 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green14 hours ago

Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry14 hours ago

Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey14 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Kings
Gabe Vincent15 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Night
Aaron Gordon15 hours ago

Listed As Out Friday Against San Antonio
Pete Alonso15 hours ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso
Anthony Davis15 hours ago

Ruled Out Against The Trail Blazers
Andrew Wiggins15 hours ago

Added To The Injury Report
Maxi Kleber15 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against Cleveland
P.J. Washington15 hours ago

Could Play Friday Against The Cavaliers
Cam Thomas15 hours ago

Active On Thursday
Miles McBride15 hours ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup In Oklahoma City
Jalen Brunson15 hours ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder
AJ Green16 hours ago

Skips Thursday's Game
Noah Clowney16 hours ago

Unavailable On Thursday
George Kittle16 hours ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.16 hours ago

Misses Thursday's Practice
Clayton Keller17 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday
Brock Purdy17 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Anton Forsberg17 hours ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub17 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Alvin Kamara17 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice
Marc-Edouard Vlasic17 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday
A.J. Brown17 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday
Jared Spurgeon17 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Martin Fehervary17 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zachary L'Heureux17 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games
Jalen Hurts18 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Chris Olave18 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday
Justice Hill18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18
Darnell Mooney18 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report
Ladd McConkey18 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Josh Jacobs19 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday
Hunter Henry19 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday
Malik Nabers19 hours ago

Logs Limited Session On Thursday
Bailey Zappe19 hours ago

Starting On Saturday
Tee Higgins20 hours ago

Officially Questionable For Week 18
Jerome Ford21 hours ago

Won't Play On Saturday
David Njoku21 hours ago

Officially Ruled Out For Week 18
Anthony Richardson22 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday
Chase Brown22 hours ago

To Be Game-Time Decision On Saturday
Drake Maye23 hours ago

Will Start In Week 18
William Eklund24 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake Walman24 hours ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game
Samuel Ersson24 hours ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day
Valeri Nichushkin1 day ago

Out On Thursday
Kirill Kaprizov1 day ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games
Auston Matthews1 day ago

Remains Out On Thursday
Darcy Kuemper1 day ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils
Drake Maye1 day ago

Limited As Week 18 Prep Begins
Xander Schauffele2 days ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025
Chris Kirk2 days ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title
Max Homa2 days ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season
Nick Dunlap2 days ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season
Collin Morikawa2 days ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season
PGA2 days ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry
Russell Henley2 days ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong
Jason Day2 days ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry
Akshay Bhatia2 days ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?
Ludvig Aberg2 days ago

Returns To The Sentry
Jesús Luzardo2 days ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua
Corey Conners2 days ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua
Viktor Hovland2 days ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event
Tony Finau2 days ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason
Justin Thomas2 days ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua
Jason Robertson2 days ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory
Patrick Cantlay3 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025
Sam Burns3 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua
Cameron Young3 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala3 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama3 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii
Billy Horschel3 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign
Jack Flaherty3 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty
Alex Bregman4 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman
Trevor Williams4 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal
Josh Bell5 days ago

Returning To Washington
Pete Alonso5 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Browns vs. Ravens Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, D'Onta Foreman, Jerry Jeudy, Mark Andrews, more

If your fantasy league plays on to Week 18 or you are simply looking to build DFS lineups, you have come to the right place. Below you can read our matchups analysis article for the Browns vs. Ravens game to help make any fantasy lineup decisions for both season-long and DFS. The Ravens are massive […]

Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 18 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and into the playoff push, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners […]

Calvin Ridley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Draft Sleepers

NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report

Welcome to Week 18. Not everyone is done playing fantasy football and there are also lots of DFS contests going on this week. The purpose of this article is to help you make informed lineup decisions based on the weather forecast. Yes, in some cases, the weather can have a major impact on player production. […]

Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 18 fantasy football busts, or players who may disappoint. For those fantasy leagues still chugging along into the final week of the regular season, some key players won't be on the field. The Chiefs, Eagles, Rams, and Bills (for the most part) have stated that starters will not suit […]

Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth

Week 18 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, and Pat Freiermuth. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, Draft, Sleeper, DFS, Running Back

Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

Man, we are white hot as we reach the NFL playoffs. The Lions and Chargers both covered for us last week, and that propelled us to another 2-0 outing. We are now 10-2 for +8.7 units since Week 12. Hopefully, you’ve been riding the wave and made some cash. The card this week is a […]

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Bucs, Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 18! This Week 18 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the final week of the regular season.  Whether you play in a Week 18 fantasy football championship or are looking for some DFS […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived. As time goes on, injury reports get longer and longer (in general) due to the nature of the game and the piling on of more tackles, hits, and falls to the ground from players at every position. At least many fantasy football managers won't have […]

Cameron Dicker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, it's worth noting that kickers are not directly affected by teams sitting starters. However, their opportunities to score could take a hit, so that is factored into the rankings. Use our Week 18 fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024 to guide you in setting optimal lineups. […]

Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall

If you're nervous about your lineups heading into fantasy football championship action, use our Week 18 fantasy football overall rankings for 2024 to guide your close calls and start-or-sit decisions. It's not time to overthink your start 'em, sit 'em calls. Let's navigate the overall rankings below to see where key fantasy options like Jameson […]

Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, you probably already know it's going to be a tough week of lineup calls due to key players out of action. We're here to help with our Week 18 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Below, you'll find out where key wideouts such as Malik […]

Jauan Jennings - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football title game is in Week 18, you will have a ton of things to sort through as teams are either resting starters or "tanking." Our Week 18 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 are here to help your lineup calls and DFS efforts. Ahead of the final slate of the 2024 […]

Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis

Week 18 is by far the most difficult slate to navigate for fantasy football. That said, our Week 18 Thursday fantasy football running back rankings for 2024 are here to help you with start-sit calls. Dig into the rankings below to find out where key Week 18 options such as Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer […]