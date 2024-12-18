The vast majority of you are locked into some vicious postseason battles for fantasy football supremacy, so it's time to unload those coffers. Perhaps you need immediate reinforcements, want depth, or simply block your opponents. No matter your mission, we're here to help you win with our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.
Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much these free-agent players will go for, especially with some of you battling on tiebreaker priority with $0 left. And the end of the season means you're likely picking your top priority and emptying the wallet. But that doesn't mean we can't be strategic!
As always, I cannot know your specific league outlook so please compare your FAAB to your competition and act appropriately. If you are the only team with funds left then enjoy the most powerful $1 moves known to mankind. Now let's get into it!
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
Michael Penix Jr. (QB, ATL) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 5-8%
Penix was anointed as Atlanta's starting quarterback by head coach Raheem Morris on Tuesday evening following a sad display from Kirk Cousins on Monday night. Many eyebrows were raised when the Falcons spent a top-10 pick on Penix after the Cousins signing but here's a chance at vindication with the NFC South title still within reach.
For us fantasy players, Penix inherits an offense filled with playmakers. Bijan Robinson and Drake London are true alphas at their positions, while Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts can make splashes when given the chance. Penix threw for nearly 10,000 yards with 67 touchdowns in his two collegiate years at Washington, which he'll need to bring to the table without notable rushing chops. Will Atlanta let him air it out in a soft Giants matchup to see what they've got to work with?
Aaron Rodgers (QB, NYJ) - 35% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Well, Jameis Winston has reportedly been benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson so we're switching up the top add here. Rodgers just threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars, with the bulk of his points coming in the fourth quarter.
The Jets needed Rodgers and Davante Adams at their best to beat the Jags, which says a lot about the 2024 Jets. Still, one can't brush off nearly 200 yards and a pair of scores between the duo! Rodgers also snuck in six rushes for 45 yards, which was a surprise after four rushes in his previous nine games. This next matchup against the surging Rams should demand plenty of passing from Rodgers to keep him on fantasy radars.
Cooper Rush (QB, DAL) - 8% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Rush has shown recent life in easier matchups, tossing multiple TDs in three of his last four games. You can scoff at facing teams like Cincinnati and Carolina, but the matchups aren’t a surprise and that’s why we’ve been including him. And it isn't as though Rush is out there with Pro Bowlers either.
The #Cowboys had seven undrafted players on the field when Cooper Rush threw his touchdown pass to Jalen Brooks.
Asked about it, Mike McCarthy, who believes in draft and develop, laughed and said, “We’ve drafted our a— off in the eighth round.” pic.twitter.com/emAI2KYTKj
— Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) December 16, 2024
The party won’t stop as a home game against the funnel Buccaneers defense looms in Week 16. Rico Dowdle has run well of late but Vita Vea can change entire game plans. You can cut Rush before Week 17 at Philly and make a separate championship plan.
Drake Maye (QB, NE) - 13% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Maye and the Pats couldn’t get going against Arizona until garbage time, but two late touchdowns from the rookie QB (one passing, one rushing) salvaged his day. He completed 19-of-23 pass attempts with another 14 yards on the ground.
Sure, he’s thrown an interception in six straight games, but rushing contributions and playing until the final whistle have kept him afloat. He may see a similar script as the playoff-bound Buffalo buries New England next week.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
Jerome Ford (RB, CLE) - 42% rostered
FAAB Bid: 100%
Ford tallied a season-high 84 rushing yards and 104 total yards alongside his first TD since Week 1 thanks to a 62-yard scamper late in their 21-7 loss to Kansas City. Nick Chubb has run as Cleveland’s No. 1 RB and pushed Ford to change-of-pace duty, but Chubb is done for the year with a broken foot.
Ford will be the lead back against Cincinnati’s suspect defense next week. Whether his QB is Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains to be seen, with Winston’s upside being our hope. Just get Ford into space!
Jerome Ford reached a top speed of 21.70 mph on his 62-yard TD run, the fastest play by a Browns ball carrier since Week 4, 2019 (Nick Chubb, 21.95 mph).
Ford is responsible for the three fastest speeds by a Browns ball carrier over the last five seasons.#KCvsCLE | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/MFdn5D2SNV
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 15, 2024
Kendre Miller (RB, NO) - 11% rostered
FAAB Bid: 100%
Alvin Kamara is considered day-to-day due to a groin injury that forced him from Week 15’s loss to Washington. The Saints have little to play for down the stretch and shouldn’t risk their franchise RB, though he surely wants to compete.
Freed from Dennis Allen’s Doghouse of Hatred, Miller once again ran well in a limited showing. He gained 46 yards on nine carries and should easily outwork Jamaal Williams if Kamara can’t go at Lambeau Field next week. New Orleans should welcome a chance to see what the youngster has before re-tooling for a 2025 push.
Tyjae Spears (RB, TEN) - 44% rostered
FAAB Bid: 20-30%
Aggressive Bid: 30-40%
Desperation Bid: 40-60%
Spears entered play with one TD all season but he managed a short rushing score early before a 17-yard receiving touchdown in garbage time. He only had a 4-5-1 rush line but set season-highs through the air, catching six balls for 87 yards and the score. Tony Pollard briefly left the game as his ankle injury seemingly flared up.
Pollard barely practiced all week and Spears may play more in these next couple of weeks since Tennessee has nothing except pride on the table. The Titans face bottom-five defenses in Indianapolis and Jacksonville over the next two weeks, which could pay dividends for Spears speculators.
Alexander Mattison (RB, LV) - 37% rostered
Ameer Abdullah (RB, LV) - 16% rostered
FAAB Bid: 15-30% / 6-10%
Aggressive Bid: 30-40% / 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 40-60% / 15-25%
Sincere McCormick suffered an ankle injury on Monday night in a heartbreaking blow to his push for NFL reps after a long journey. The Raiders turned to Mattison and Abdullah as they searched for any spark on offense.
Mattison turned nine touches into 24 yards and a fumble lost, while Abdullah’s passing-game work was the only bright spot. He caught seven passes for 58 yards and a late score, which gives him three receiving TDs in the last five games.
Mattison is the better rusher but that’s not saying much and the Raiders rarely pull away for run-scripts. That said, their next two games come against the Jaguars and Saints.
If McCormick cannot go then deep-leaguers can throw darts at this backfield. If we assume Aidan O’Connell can return and stabilize the offense then Mattison has the 20-carry upside to chase if LV can control the game, while Abdullah would retain PPR value.
Craig Reynolds (RB, DET) - 0% rostered
Sione Vaki (RB, DET) - 0% rostered
FAAB Bid: 10-20% / 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 20-30% / 5-8%
Desperation Bid: 30-50% / 8-12%
As if Detroit’s injury newsletter wasn’t long enough, Monday brought word that David Montgomery’s season is over due to an MCL injury. The Lions have a stacked offense so there isn’t a clear elevation into fantasy relevance, especially with Jahmyr Gibbs able to step up instead of split work.
But it’s reasonable to expect Craig Reynolds to earn reps in between the tackles as needed. The Lions’ defense is so decimated that the offense should be scripted into high-scoring affairs and that drags all players along for the ride.
Sione Vaki has been limited to special teams but could sneak in some work and if he shines then an increased role can’t be ruled out. It's unlikely to manifest in time for fantasy relevance but one doesn't know how much Dan Campbell has prepared Vaki behind the curtains.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
Jalen McMillan (WR, TB) - 9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 30-40%
Aggressive Bid: 40-50%
Desperation Bid: 50-60%
McMillan stayed hot with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown after his two TDs last week. It appears he has the confidence of his coaches, his quarterback, and himself after a tough midseason.
McMillan handily outworked Sterling Shepard (one catch) and looks to have pushed Cade Otton back in the pecking order. Tampa will pick on Dallas and Carolina in the next couple of weeks.
Romeo Doubs (WR, GB) - 38% rostered
FAAB Bid: 30-40%
Aggressive Bid: 40-50%
Desperation Bid: 50-60%
Doubs made the most of his three catches on Sunday night by scoring twice, both of which were impressive in their own right. The first TD came over the middle and saw Doubs shed one tackle before powering over a defender across the plane.
Packers QB Jordan Love on Romeo Doubs' first TD.
"That was awesome. I really haven't seen that out of Rome, just running guys over and carrying them, putting the team on his back."
— Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) December 16, 2024
The second came on a post route where he snatched a low ball whilst diving and maintaining body control to not flail out of bounds. Green Bay is a crowded offense but Doubs remains Jordan Love’s most reliable red-zone man next to Jayden Reed when active.
Marquise Brown (WR, KC) - 26% rostered
FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-30%
All Kansas City eyes are on Patrick Mahomes and his ankle, but Brown quietly returned to practice last Friday. Hollywood hasn’t played a snap in KC after an SC joint injury suffered during the preseason wound up requiring surgery, but Ian Rapaport reported that Brown could play in Week 16.
They should ramp him up just in time for the playoffs. Those in deeper leagues could enjoy a handful of spike plays down the stretch, though having Mahomes instead of Carson Wentz would greatly improve those odds.
Jalen Coker (WR, CAR) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-30%
Coker reminded us of his potential with a 4-110-1 line after missing three games due to a quad injury. It’s fortuitous timing as Xavier Legette suffered a groin injury and should miss time.
Bryce Young regressed on the whole but the 83-yard strike to Coker for six was the highlight. They’ll take on the Cardinals next before a plus matchup with the Bucs as most fantasy championships are decided. Coker and Adam Thielen could be key playoff pieces for us.
Rashod Bateman (WR, BAL) - 25% rostered
FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-30%
Bateman scored twice against the Giants to make up for missing Week 13 with a knee injury. It gives him four scores in his last four games and seven total on the season. He’s your classic low-volume, big-play WR in a high-scoring offense.
The nice thing about Baltimore is they have no qualms about running up a score, though next week versus Pittsburgh is unlikely to pop. Their first meeting resulted in an 18-16 grinder where Bateman only had two catches for 30 yards.
Malik Washington (WR, MIA) - 0% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-10%
Desperation Bid: 10-20%
Jaylen Waddle was forced from Week 15 with a knee injury and though initial reports have Waddle day-to-day without major alarm, Washington is a high-ceiling add. He was slated for an increased role following the release of Odell Beckham Jr. but it hits another level if Waddle is also out.
Washington’s 52 receiving yards (sadly) led the team to an underwhelming loss to Houston. His 4.47 40-yard dash time gives him burst but he also has plus vision with the ball in his hands. He’s quick and versatile, with his lone TD thus far coming on an 18-yard carry, and could be heavily involved against San Francisco this week.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
Brenton Strange (TE, JAX) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 15-20%
Aggressive Bid: 20-25%
Desperation Bid: 25-35%
Strange was a go-to safety valve for Mac Jones whenever Brian Thomas Jr. couldn’t break open downfield against the Jets. No Evan Engram led to a windfall of snaps and targets for Strange, who was the clear receiving TE over Luke Farrell.
Hate it all you want, but the Jags are rarely in control of a game and often resort to pass-happy gameplans. They face a generous Raiders secondary next weekend.
With Evan Engram on IR, Brenton Strange ran a route on 82% of Jacksonville's drop backs and saw a 27.9% target share against New York.
— JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) December 16, 2024
Stone Smartt (TE, LAC) - 6% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Desperation Bid: 12-20%
Smartt brought in five catches for 50 yards while starting for the injured Will Dissly (shoulder). He did lose a fumble but looked capable as a receiver for Justin Herbert (when the line could keep him upright).
The Chargers have a quick turnaround for a Thursday game against Denver, and either Smartt or Dissly at 27% rostered is worth a flier pending the latter’s health.
Ben Sinnott (TE, WAS) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 5-7%
Desperation Bid: 7-10%
Zach Ertz suffered a concussion on the tackle following a sweet one-handed grab and exited before extending his TD streak to four games. Sinnott and John Bates split work without Ertz (42 snaps each) but the fantasy upside lies with the rookie. Sinnott would run 21 routes to Bates’ seven, per Fantasy Points Data Suite.
Desperate dart-throwers will note next week’s matchup against Philadelphia should see the ground game struggle, meaning Terry McLaurin, Sinnott, and company should be needed.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
*Green Bay at 48% gets a home game against the Saints.
Atlanta Falcons Defense (vs. NYG) - 35% rostered
FAAB Bid: 8-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
The Falcons have found their pass rush of late with at least four sacks in three straight games and now get to host an ailing Giants team in Week 16. Atlanta would be a premium add due to the matchup even without the recent surge in pressure, but it’s a welcome sight! Don’t overthink it.
Indianapolis Colts Defense (vs. TEN) - 21% rostered
FAAB Bid: 8-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
The Colts have a sweet double-dip in Weeks 16-17 against the Titans and Giants. Prior to their Week 14 bye, the Colts had at least three sacks in three straight games, with multiple sacks in seven straight.
Any semblance of that form should ravage the Titans and Giants. If Tennessee pivots to Mason Rudolph then it won’t be as enticing, but the Giants matchup demands an advance add anyway.
*Otherwise, Las Vegas (4% rostered) and Jacksonville (8%) face each other in what could be a low-offense affair. Aidan O’Connell’s return could tilt things toward the Raiders, but missing Maxx Crosby massively impacts their pressure rate and defensive ceiling.
**Anyone gambling against Jameis Winston should pick up the Cincinnati defense (39%), which has fared well against Dallas and Tennessee in recent weeks.
