Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 16: Jerome Ford, Kendre Miller, Tyjae Spears, Kimani Vidal, Kenneth Gainwell, more

2 weeks ago by
Jerome Ford - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL Injury News
Congratulations to all of you who successfully navigated the collection of challenges that emerged since Week 1, including injuries, bye weeks, impactful coaching decisions, and disappointing production. We have now progressed into planning for the second week of fantasy postseason matchups.

You should sustain the same level of diligence and flexibility that have helped you progress to Week 16 while you maintain your goal of capturing league championships. This critical week provides the opportunity to focus your efforts on constructing rosters that will deliver your best opportunity to advance into Week 17.

Maximizing your planning process surrounding the running backs on your roster, along with the backs that you will elevate into your lineups is important. This article will help you with the difficult decisions that await you by locating the best backs to target on your waiver wires. After finishing this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck in your Week 16 matchups!

Tier 1: Front-Runners - Week 16 Waiver Wire Running Backs

Prioritize These Running Backs On Waiver Wires

Tier 1 - Frontrunners Team Rostered
Jerome Ford Cleveland Browns 42%
Kendre Miller New Orleans Saints 11%
Tyjae Spears Tennessee Titans 44%
Ameer Abdullah Las Vegas Raiders 16%
Kenneth Gainwell Philadelphia Eagles 5%

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns - 42% Rostered

Jerome Ford had re-emerged as a prospective roster addition in recent weeks due to his ongoing role as Cleveland’s primary receiving weapon from the backfield. Now, the broken foot that has been sustained by Nick Chubb has launched Ford into an extensive workload as the Browns’ lead back.

Chubb suffered the injury during Cleveland’s Week 15 matchup with Kansas City. Ford ultimately secured a 58.3% snap share during the contest. He also accumulated seven carries, finished ninth among all backs with a season-high 84 rushing yards, and averaged 12.0 yards per attempt.

Ford also generated his second rushing touchdown of the season and his first since the Browns’ season opener. He also ran 19 routes, captured both of his targets, and assembled 20 yards as a pass catcher. Ford has now operated with a 55.3% snap share since Week 11. He has also carried 35 times (7.0 per game) while accruing 182 rushing yards (36.4 per game).

Ford is currently available in 42% of all leagues and is the top option at his position on this week's waiver wire. His versatility as a rusher and receiver will launch him into a sizable workload which positions him to function as an RB2 during Cleveland’s Week 16-17 matchups against the Bengals and Dolphins.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 11% Rostered  

Kendre Miller's stock has been rising since he resurfaced in the New Orleans backfield rotation. His role will expand even further in Week 16 if Alvin Kamara is unable to operate in his usual capacity as the Saints’ primary back.

Miller had been limited to 30 snaps/11 touches/53 total yards from Weeks 1-13 and was inactive in 10 matchups during that sequence. However, Miller has now secured a 34.5% snap share since Week 14, while also assembling 78 rushing yards (39.0 per game), with his 19 attempts (9.5 per game).

That includes Miller’s usage and output in Week 15 when he attained a 47.1% snap share, carried nine times, and generated 46 rushing yards. Miller was also elevated into temporary lead-back duties after Kamara departed the contests due to a groin injury. Jamaal Williams failed to register a touch in Week 15 and has been relegated to 11 snaps since Miller surged into New Orleans’s backfield rotation.

Kamara’s status should be monitored. However, Miller has vaulted among this week’s top two options at running back. He will seize an expanded workload if Kamara is unavailable during the Saints matchups with the Packers and Raiders in Weeks 16-17.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 44% Rostered

Tyjae Spears has contended with multiple injuries during the regular season that have impacted his availability and restricted his overall production. He was sidelined with a hamstring issue from Weeks 7-9, before returning to secure a 45.3% snap share in Weeks 10-11 and averaging (5.0 carries/23.5 rushing yards/3.0 targets per game).

He also sustained a concussion in Week 11 and was inactive during the Titans’ Week 12 matchup with Houston. However, Spears has also secured a 46.5% snap share since Week 14. He also delivered his most productive outing of the season during Tennessee’s Week 15 matchup with Cincinnati.

That includes Spears’s numbers as a receiving weapon during the contest. Spears established season highs in routes run (27), targets (seven), receptions (six), and receiving yards (87), and generated his first receiving touchdown of the season. Spears also produced his second rushing touchdown of the year, and his first since Week 4.

Spears is a viable handcuff as he continues to operate as the Titans’ RB2 behind Tony Pollard. He would also become a significant resource if Pollard is sidelined, or if Pollard's workload is restricted during Tennessee’s matchups in Weeks 16-17 (Colts/Jaguars).

Patrick Taylor Jr., San Francisco 49ers - 23% Rostered 

The hamstring injury that has been sustained by Isaac Guerendo appears destined to prevent him from operating as San Francisco’s primary back when the 49ers travel to Miami on Sunday.

Guerendo’s expected absence will vault Patrick Taylor Jr. atop the 49ers’ reconstructed depth chart. This presents Taylor as a viable solution to anyone who had elevated Guerendo into their lineups in advance of their critical Week 16 matchups.

Taylor was signed as an undrafted free agent by Green Bay in 2020, and accumulated 322 snaps/65 carries/261 rushing yards/20 targets with the Packers through Week 18 of the 2023 regular season.

Taylor also signed with San Francisco last April but has been limited to 41 snaps/14 attempts/50 rushing yards/two targets from Weeks 1-15. However, Taylor’s role will expand significantly following the latest in a series of injuries that have impacted the 49ers’ backfield.

Touches should also be allocated to Israel Abanikanda, while Deebo Samuel Sr. will secure a percentage of carries. However, Taylor has emerged as the back who should be entrusted with the most extensive workload by Shanahan. Taylor can be utilized as an RB3/flex and could remain a starting option in Week 17 if Guerendo is unavailable for San Francisco’s matchup with Detroit.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders - 16% Rostered  

Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison shared touches during the Raiders' Week 15 matchup with Atlanta after Sincere McCormick sustained an ankle injury. McCormick was initially deployed as the Raiders’ lead back during the contest and had accumulated seven attempts, run six routes, and captured both of his targets. However, the injury abruptly ended his appearance after just 14 snaps.

McCormick is not expected to return this season which bolsters the incentive to target Abdullah from your waiver wires. Abdullah paced the restructured backfield with a 46.2% snap share following McCormick's departure. The 10-year veteran also led Raider backs in routes run (24), targets (seven), and receptions (seven), while also generating a season-high 58 receiving yards and producing his fourth receiving touchdown of the season.

Mattison operated with a 32.3% snap share, carried seven times, assembled 21 rushing yards (3.0 yards per attempt), and also lost a fumble during the contest. Mattison also ran 12 routes and collected two of his four targets, but only manufactured three receiving yards.

Touches will be distributed to both veterans due to McCormick’s absence. However, Abdullah’s emerges as the preferred waiver wire target due to his workload as a receiving weapon throughout the season (190 routes), (37 targets/2.6 per game), (32 receptions/2.3 per game), (192 receiving yards/13.0 per game)

Abdullah is available in 16% of all leagues, in advance of the Raiders’ Week 16-17 matchups with the Jaguars and Saints. His role as the backfield's primary pass-catcher provides the rationale for utilizing him as a flex if you are constructing rosters in PPR leagues.

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles - 5% Rostered 

Saquon Barkley departed Philadelphia’s Week 15 matchup with Pittsburgh after sustaining an undisclosed injury in the second quarter.

Barkley resurfaced in the second half. However, his absence provided a reminder that there is an incentive for securing Kenneth Gainwell, whose role as the Eagles’ RB2 makes him a valuable handcuff during your postseason matchups.

Gainwell has operated with a 24.9% snap share while accumulating 57 attempts (4.8 per game), and 265 rushing yards (22.1 per game) – including 15 carries inside the red zone.

That includes Gainwell’s numbers in Week 15, when he secured a 40.3% snap share, carried seven times, and assembled 20 rushing yards. Gainwell also ran 12 routes, collected all three of his targets, and accumulated a season-high 40 receiving yards.

Gainwell will ascend into an expanded workload if Barkley’s touches are reduced for any reason during the Eagles' upcoming contests. That makes Gainwell an effective insurance policy for anyone who relies on Barkley in their lineups.

He could also emerge as a valuable resource for anyone else if his role increases during Philadelphia’s Week 16-17 matchups with NFC East rivals Washington and Dallas.

 

Tier 2: In The Running - Week 16 Waiver Wire Running Backs

These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters

Tier 2 - In The Running Team Rostered
Tyler Allgeier Atlanta Falcons 30%
Blake Corum Los Angeles Rams 16%
Kimani Vidal Los Angeles Chargers 12%
Trey Benson Arizona Cardinals 21%
Cam Akers Minnesota Vikings 16%

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons - 30% Rostered

Tyler Allgeier remains entrenched among the elite tier of handcuffs due to his unquestioned role as the direct backup to Bijan Robinson in Atlanta’s backfield rotation. This sustains his ongoing proximity to an extensive workload if Robinson is suddenly unavailable.

Allgeier has operated with a 26.5% snap share since Week 1, although his shares have fluctuated. He has reached 35% in four different contests, while he has also failed to surpass 23% seven times. Allgeier has also accumulated 24 carries inside the red zone, including 13 attempts inside the 10-yard line. However, he is averaging 8.8 attempts per game amid fluctuating touch totals. Allgeier’s average of 42.4 yards per game also includes eight matchups in which he failed to exceed 36 yards.

These numbers should discourage you from deploying Allgeier in your lineups, as his erratic usage prevents him from maintaining standalone value. However, Allgeier’s value would ignite if Robinson is forced to the sideline during Atlanta’s upcoming matchups.

Allgeier will ascend into temporary lead-back duties for the Falcons if that scenario emerges and he remains capable of delivering RB1 output if he secures that critical role. This should incentivize you to add Allgeier in advance of the Falcons' matchups with the Giants and Commanders in Weeks 16 and 17.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams - 16% Rostered

Blake Corum has not attained standalone value while functioning in his current role as the Ram’s RB2. However, there is a sizable incentive for prioritizing him on this week’s waiver wire.

Corum remains cemented as the direct backup to Williams within the Rams’ backfield rotation. This provides the potential for Corum to secure a substantial workload if Williams is sidelined for any reason.

Corum has operated with a 13.2% snap share since Week 5. He has also combined with Williams to garner 100% of the touches distributed to members of the Los Angeles backfield during that 10-game span.

Corum has accumulated 40 attempts (4.0 per game), and 159 rushing yards (15.9 per game during those contests, including the numbers he attained in Week 15 (nine snaps/three carries/five rushing yards. Williams accumulated 29 attempts/108 rushing yards and has now stockpiled 280 attempts (20 per game) and 1,121 rushing yards (80.1 per game) since Week 1.

That massive workload will be allocated to Corum if Williams is unable to perform in his usual capacity as the Rams’ workhorse back. Corum is capable of delivering high-end RB2 output if that scenario transpires when the Rams face the Jets and Cardinals in Weeks 16-17.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers - 12% Rostered 

The combination of Gus Edwards’ inefficiency (3.4 yards per attempt), and his minimal involvement as a receiver (three targets) has created a runway for Kimani Vidal to lead the Los Angeles backfield in snaps during each of the Chargers’ last two contests.

Vidal played on 30 snaps (52.6% share) in Week 14. He has also accumulated eight carries, and generated 34 rushing yards (4.3 yards per attempt) during the Chargers’ matchup at Atlanta. Edwards operated with a 43.9% share, carried 10 times, and manufactured 36 rushing yards (3.6 yards per attempt).

Vidal easily paced the Los Angeles backfield with a 66.7% snap share in Week 15, as he accumulated a season-high 35. Vidal was limited to five touches/22 total yards despite the favorable snap count, Edwards only registered a 27.1% share,  while accruing 23 rushing yards with his eight attempts. Vidal also led Edwards in routes run (16/2) in Week 15 and garnered the only three targets that were distributed to members of the backfield.

J.K. Dobbins could re-emerge from injured reserve (sprained MCL) in Week 17 although it is unclear whether that will occur. Vidal can be added as a prospective flex option, as his touch totals could rise when Los Angeles faces the Broncos and Patriots in Weeks 16-17.

Trey Benson, / DeeJay Dallas, Arizona Cardinals- (Benson 21% Rostered), (Dallas 0% Rostered) 

This recommendation arrives with the caveat that Trey Benson‘s status should be monitored after he sustained an ankle injury in Week 15. If Benson can re-emerge in Week 16, he will provide you with an effective insurance policy during your remaining matchups.

There is also potential for his workload to increase during Arizona’s next two contests due to Emari Demercado's placement on injured reserve.

Benson’s role within the Cardinals backfield rotation has prevented him from achieving standalone value during his rookie season. Benson entered Week 15 with a 16.9% snap share, which trailed James Conner (64.6%), and second-year back Demercado (20.6%).

Demercado had also accumulated 40 touches/137 total yards from Weeks 1-14, but his absence has narrowed the distribution of touches to Conner and Benson, provided that Benson can return for the Cardinals' Week 16 visit to Carolina.

Conner led the reshaped backfield with a 71.9% snap share in Week 15, while Benson’s results were impacted by his departure. Benson registered a 15.6% snap share while accumulating five carries, and 22 rushing yards. He also ran four routes but was not targeted by Kyler Murray.

Demercado’s absence should propel Benson to a favorable touch total if he resurfaces in Week 16. Benson’s status as a handcuff will also be unchallenged if that occurs.

DeeJay Dallas would be the most likely candidate to operate as Conner’s direct backup if Benson is unavailable. That role will gain significance if Conner is sidelined at any point during Arizona’s next two matchups with the Panthers and Rams.

Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings - 16% Rostered

The resurgence of Cam Akers during his tenure with the Vikings has re-established his relevance while cementing his place among the handcuffs to target for your postseason rosters.

Akers was traded from Houston to Minnesota on October 15, which infused him into the Vikings backfield equation. Akers catapulted Ty Chandler on the team’s depth chart following his arrival and has operated as Minnesota’s RB2 behind Aaron Jones.

Akers has attained a 28.7% snap share since Week 10. He has also carried 45 times (7.5 per game), assembled 165 rushing yards (27.5 per game), and accrued five attempts inside the red zone. That includes Akers’ numbers in Week 15, when Akers played on 21 snaps, carried 10 times, assembled 24 rushing yards, and produced his third rushing touchdown.

Chandler has played on just five snaps since Week 11 while being limited to three touches and six total yards. Akers would confiscate a larger percentage of touches than Chandler if Jones is sidelined or operates with a managed workload during Minnesota’s next two matchups against the Seahawks and Packers. Akers will also emerge as an asset during those contests if that occurs.

 

Tier 3: Dark Horses - Week 16 Waiver Wire Running Backs

These Running Backs Could Emerge In Your Lineups

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 19% Rostered

Tier 3- Dark Horses Team Rostered
Ray Davis Buffalo Bills 19%
Justice Hill Baltimore Ravens 11%
Isaiah Davis New York Jets 18%
Braelon Allen New York Jets 49%
Antonio Gibson New England Patriots 11%

Ray Davis remains embedded within a grouping of backs that do not provide standalone value but have proven their ability to excel when they have an opportunity to function with an extensive workload.

Davis has registered a 22.3% snap share since Week 1 and has only exceeded a 33% share once throughout the season. However, that transpired in Week 6, when James Cook was inactive due to a troublesome toe. Davis was utilized as a workhorse during Cook’s absence while attaining a season-best 60% snap share. He also rose to third among all backs in attempts (20), and eighth in rushing yards (97).

Davis also averaged 4.9 yards per attempt, tied for second in red zone carries (six), finished fifth in yards after contact (62), and tied for 13th in scoring (18.2).
He also led the reshaped Bills backfield in routes run (14), targets (three), and receiving yards (55). Davis also erupted for a season-best 70 receiving yards in Week 9.

Davis attained a 25% snap share while accumulating nine touches/29 total yards in Week 15. Ty Johnson secured a 29.4% snap share and assembled a career-high 114 receiving yards. However, Johnson's prowess as a pass-catcher does not threaten Davis's status as the preferred handcuff to Cook.

His capabilities as a three-down back will propel him into a massive workload if Cook is sidelined during Buffalo’s Week 16-17 matchups with the Patriots and Jets.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 17% Rostered

Justice Hill resumed his role as the primary receiving weapon in Baltimore’s backfield during the Ravens’ Week 15 matchup with the Giants. Hill ran 18 routes and collected all five of his targets from Lamar Jackson. Hill also assembled a season-best 61 receiving yards during the contest while generating his third receiving touchdown of the season.

Hill’s numbers kept him firmly placed among the top ten at his position in targets (50/3.6 per game)), receptions (42/3.0 per game)), and receiving yards (383/27.4 per game) since Week 1.

Hill also accumulated two carries and seven rushing yards in Week 15, as he combined with Derrick Henry to capture 100% of the touches that were allocated to the Ravens’ backfield. This continued an ongoing process that has transpired throughout the season. That underscores Hill’s status as an effective handcuff to Henry.

Hill’s sustained pass-catching role also justifies utilizing him as a flex if you participate in PPR leagues. He would also function with an expanded workload if Henry were sidelined at any point during the Ravens’ next two matchups with the Steelers, and Texans. Those factors have elevated him into Tier 3 of this week’s recommendations.

Isaiah Davis, New York Jets - 18% Rostered 

Isaiah Davis operates with a favorable blend of size and physicality. He has also maximized his opportunities since ascending into an expanded role in Week 13.

Those factors have fueled Davis’s rise into the Jets’ backfield rotation, although his usage and production have remained constrained as he shares touches with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

However, Allen sustained a back injury in Week 15. His status should be monitored, but any absence by Allen during New York's remaining contests would propel Davis into a larger workload. The Jets could also decide to curtail Hall's involvement as the team advances toward the completion of a highly disappointing season.

Hall reclaimed his role as the Jets’ lead-back when New York visited the Jaguars in Week 15. Davis still attained a 39.6% snap share and assembled 24 rushing yards on five attempts. Davis also ran 16 routes, which nearly matched the total that was attained by Hall (17).

Davis has now assembled 68 rushing yards (22.7 per game) on 16 attempts (5.3 per game) since Week 13. He has also secured involvement as a receiving weapon while running 45 routes, capturing seven of his 10 targets, and generating 57 yards.

Davis would elevate into an unchallenged RB2 role if Allen is sidelined in Week 16. He could also vault into a sizable workload if Hall is unavailable during New York’s next two matchups (Rams/Bills).

Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 49% Rostered 

Braelon Allen joins teammate Isaiah Davis in Tier 3 of this week’s recommendations even though updates surrounding his aforementioned back issue should be monitored.

Allen's role as the Jets’ RB2 had launched him among the most intriguing handcuffs throughout most of the regular season, as he was seemingly positioned to become a highly productive resource if Breece Hall would be forced to the sideline.

That situation developed when Hall was inactive in Week 14 (knee). However, Allen’s numbers failed to reach expectations (11 carries/43 rushing yards) due to the involvement of Davis, which resulted in a 50/50 split between both talented rookies.

The re-emergence of Hall in Week 15 and Allen's injury contributed to his limited numbers when New York traveled to Jacksonville. Allen registered an 18.9% snap share, carried twice, and assembled five rushing yards.

The Jets’ overcrowded backfield has repositioned Allen’s outlook, but he should still be rostered. Allen will regain a role in the backfield rotation if he is unencumbered by injury. His workload will also expand if Hall is sidelined or functions with a restricted touch total in Weeks 16-17 when the Jets face the Rams and Bills.

Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots - 11% Rostered

Antonio Gibson is contained among this week’s Tier 3 recommendations primarily due to his role as the RB2 in New England’s offense. Rhamondre Stevenson continues to operate as New England's feature back. He has secured a 64.7% snap share since Week 1 while surpassing a 70% share during seven different matchups.

However, Gibson’s current placement directly below Stevenson on the Patriots’ depth chart supplies an uncontested path to a sizable role if Stevenson is unable to sustain his usual workload during New England's remaining games.

Gibson has attained a 32.8% snap share during New England’s last three matchups, which includes the 43% share that he garnered in Week 12. He has also accumulated 20 attempts (6.7 per game), and 126 rushing yards (42 per game), during that sequence.

Those results were fueled by Gibson’s numbers in Week 13 when he assembled 62 yards on seven carries while averaging a season-high 8.9 yards per attempt.
Gibson also registered a 30.6% snap share and accumulated seven attempts/33 rushing yards when the Patriots traveled to Arizona in Week 15.

Gibson is available in 89% of all leagues and would become a viable RB3/flex if Stevenson is unavailable during New England’s next two contests (Bills/Chargers).

 

Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider



More Waiver Wire Pickups and Advice

Week 18 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Waiver Wire Rankings (2024) - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Adam Thielen, Michael Carter, Khalil Herbert, Julius Chestnut, Alec Pierce
Top Week 18 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Anthony Richardson, Russell Wilson, more
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18: Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Michael Carter, Cam Akers
Week 18 Waiver Wire Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE): Free Agent Adds Include Bryce Young, Khalil Herbert, Trey Benson, Cam Akers, Jalen McMillan, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Freiermuth
Waiver Wire Express - Week 18 Lightning Round Including Jalen McMillan, Khalil Herbert, Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, Marvin Mims Jr.
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 17 (2024): Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Raheem Blackshear, Trey Benson, Tyjae Spears, Chig Okonkwo
Week 17 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 17 - Bryce Young, Ameer Abdullah, Chig Okonkwo, Tyjae Spears, Hunter Henry, more




Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Browns vs. Ravens Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, D'Onta Foreman, Jerry Jeudy, Mark Andrews, more

If your fantasy league plays on to Week 18 or you are simply looking to build DFS lineups, you have come to the right place. Below you can read our matchups analysis article for the Browns vs. Ravens game to help make any fantasy lineup decisions for both season-long and DFS. The Ravens are massive […]

Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 18 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and into the playoff push, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners […]

Calvin Ridley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Draft Sleepers

NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report

Welcome to Week 18. Not everyone is done playing fantasy football and there are also lots of DFS contests going on this week. The purpose of this article is to help you make informed lineup decisions based on the weather forecast. Yes, in some cases, the weather can have a major impact on player production. […]

Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 18 fantasy football busts, or players who may disappoint. For those fantasy leagues still chugging along into the final week of the regular season, some key players won't be on the field. The Chiefs, Eagles, Rams, and Bills (for the most part) have stated that starters will not suit […]

Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth

Week 18 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, and Pat Freiermuth. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, Draft, Sleeper, DFS, Running Back

Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

Man, we are white hot as we reach the NFL playoffs. The Lions and Chargers both covered for us last week, and that propelled us to another 2-0 outing. We are now 10-2 for +8.7 units since Week 12. Hopefully, you’ve been riding the wave and made some cash. The card this week is a […]

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Bucs, Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 18! This Week 18 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the final week of the regular season.  Whether you play in a Week 18 fantasy football championship or are looking for some DFS […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived. As time goes on, injury reports get longer and longer (in general) due to the nature of the game and the piling on of more tackles, hits, and falls to the ground from players at every position. At least many fantasy football managers won't have […]

Cameron Dicker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, it's worth noting that kickers are not directly affected by teams sitting starters. However, their opportunities to score could take a hit, so that is factored into the rankings. Use our Week 18 fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024 to guide you in setting optimal lineups. […]

Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall

If you're nervous about your lineups heading into fantasy football championship action, use our Week 18 fantasy football overall rankings for 2024 to guide your close calls and start-or-sit decisions. It's not time to overthink your start 'em, sit 'em calls. Let's navigate the overall rankings below to see where key fantasy options like Jameson […]

Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, you probably already know it's going to be a tough week of lineup calls due to key players out of action. We're here to help with our Week 18 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Below, you'll find out where key wideouts such as Malik […]

Jauan Jennings - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football title game is in Week 18, you will have a ton of things to sort through as teams are either resting starters or "tanking." Our Week 18 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 are here to help your lineup calls and DFS efforts. Ahead of the final slate of the 2024 […]

Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis

Week 18 is by far the most difficult slate to navigate for fantasy football. That said, our Week 18 Thursday fantasy football running back rankings for 2024 are here to help you with start-sit calls. Dig into the rankings below to find out where key Week 18 options such as Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer […]