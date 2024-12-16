X
Forgot Password

Tight Ends Fantasy Football Waiver Wire - Week 16 TE Pickups Including Brenton Strange, Noah Gray, Juwan Johnson, Hunter Henry, Stone Smartt

3 weeks ago by
Noah Gray - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Tight End Sleepers
In This Article hide
1. Top Fantasy Football Tight End Pickups for Week 15
2. Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding
3. Do Not Forget About…
4. More Waiver Wire Adds and Pickups

This week is the opening week of the playoffs in most fantasy football leagues. Your fantasy team might be one win away from claiming a title and the prizes and acclaim that goes with it.

So you better have a decent tight end in your lineup, that’s for sure.

Most fantasy managers are probably set at the tight end position, but if you are not one of them, keep reading. Without further ado, here are the top tight ends available on fantasy waiver wires for Week 15, beginning with Jacksonville’s up-and-coming tight end:

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Top Fantasy Football Tight End Pickups for Week 15

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Evan Engram is out for the season with a torn labrum, putting a period on what has been a disappointment-filled, injury-prone campaign. Enter Brenton Strange, who did not do much with a lackluster 23 receptions heading into Week 15. Yet, the Penn State product broke out and caught 11 passes for 73 yards versus the New York Jets and has suddenly become Jacksonville’s second-best target behind wonderful wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

Strange will run routes this weekend against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that allowed 14 touchdown tosses in its last five games heading into their Monday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Pick up Strange this week and he might help extend your fantasy season a week or two and help you win your league’s title.

 

Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding

Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs

Noah Gray is no Travis Kelce-lite anymore. While he may not have the endorsement deals, the highly-ranked podcast, or the pop star girlfriend Kelce does, Gray has the better number over the past games. He has scored five touchdowns over his last five games, and his next outing is against a Houston defensive unit that plays much worse on the road than it does at home. Let’s just hope Patrick Mahomes is able to limp onto the field and throw to Gray.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans

The loss of Taysom Hill for the season has been a win for Juwan Johnson’s fantasy value. He has two touchdowns over his last four games, although now he is battling another tight end teammate, Foster Moreau, for targets and playing time. Look for Johnson to have a solid game against Green Bay this week as long as starting signal caller Derek Carr can get back on the field.

Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Chig Okonkwo set season-highs with eight catches on 10 targets in Tennessee’s loss against Cincinnati on Sunday. The great news for his fantasy value is that Mason Rudolph will probably be the Titans quarterback from here on out (instead of scattershot Will Levis). The greater news is Okonkwo’s next game is against Indianapolis’ 23rd-ranked pass defense.

Stone Smartt, Los Angeles Chargers

He may sound like a TV weatherman or a private eye in a James Patterson novel, but Stone Smartt is now the Chargers’ top tight end in the wake of Will Dissly being injured. Smartt has posted back-to-back 50-yard games and is finding a rhythm with Justin Herbert. His fantasy projection for this week cannot be too high, however, thanks to his matchup against Denver’s staunch defense.

 

Do Not Forget About…

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

I am going to have to go back and re-read all my columns this season, but Hunter Henry’s name might have popped up in each one. Give the veteran an “A” for his consistency, but a “C” in terms of his fantasy value since he has not done enough to have enough fantasy footballers pick him up. The 25 yards Henry mustered in Week 15 was his second-lowest total over his last 10 games.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Gesicki has proven he can make plays when Joe Burrow throws his way. The problem is that when Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are healthy and on the field at the same time, Gesicki’s target total drops faster than a hot air balloon with a hole in it. Since posting a 5-100-2 line against Las Vegas, his line is 15-144-0 over his last five contests.

Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers

I am not sure what Tommy Tremble’s future with Carolina is since the Panthers drafted Ja’Tavion Sanders to be their tight end of the future. I just know he is someone to watch since Sanders is out injured. Tremble scored a TD two weeks ago and had a 77-yard game three weeks ago, plus Bryce Young is starting to figure out how to be a quarterback in the NFL.

Grant Calcaterra, Philadelphia Eagles

Have the Eagles worked out the kinks in their passing attack? Maybe, maybe not. What we do know is that Grant Calcaterra is Philadelphia’s top tight end thanks to Dallas Goedert’s 96th injury, so fantasy managers can use him as a low-priced play in DFS contests this week if they think more Jalen Hurts passes could be headed his way.

Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders

Just when it looked like Washington’s rookie tight end was going to be a fantasy zero in 2024, Zach Ertz got himself concussed against New Orleans. Now Ben Sinnott has a shot to get more snaps and targets in Week 16, so let’s see what he does with them. Do not pick him up for this season, pick him up because he might have value for you in a dynasty league next season.



