X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups - Top Fantasy Football WR Adds for Week 16 Include Quentin Johnston, Jalen McMillan, Jalen Coker, Tim Patrick

3 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Jalen Coker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups
In This Article hide
1. Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
2. Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 16
3. More Waiver Wire Pickups and Advice

The fantasy football playoffs are in full swing now. Assuming you don't play in Week 18, you're looking at Week 16 as your biggest week so far, as a win this week will send you to the fantasy football finals.

With the stakes so high, we're paring down the wide receiver waiver wire adds. There's no need for speculative adds. If a player can't deliver results in Week 16, there's no reason to add him off the wire unless you're in a dynasty league.

Below, you'll find our Week 16 wide receiver fantasy football waiver wire pickups list with players you should be targeting on the fantasy football waiver wire ahead of Week 16. Not all of these waiver wire options are the same. Some players may be better in PPR or deeper leagues, so it’s not a one-size-fits-all comparison. Use your best judgment when deciding which of these players is the right fit for your roster. Be sure to also check out our Waiver Wire Adds for Week 16 for help at all the skill positions. All players on this list are around 50% rostered or below.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 8% rostered

Jalen McMillan followed up a strong Week 14 with another impressive showing on Sunday as he caught five of his six targets for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers.

With three touchdowns in the past two games and a Week 16 meeting with the Cowboys on the horizon, this is the time to get McMillan on your team. He's firmly beaten Sterling Shepard for the No. 2 receiver role opposite Mike Evans, which is a fantasy-relevant role in this Bucs offense.

McMillan is a potential league winner.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers - 41% rostered

Quentin Johnston caught his eighth touchdown of the season against the Buccaneers on Sunday. He saw a season-high 10 targets in the blowout loss, catching five passes for 45 yards.

With 17 targets over the past two games, it's clear Johnston is a huge part of this Chargers offense right now. It'd be nicer if his floor wasn't so low, with six games of two or fewer receptions, but his ability to find the end zone and his increased target share recently gives him tremendous upside.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens - 25% rostered

I have this theory I'm developing. It's still early in the process so I haven't even looked for any data on it, but here's my hypothesis: Once we reach this part of the season, I want my boom-or-bust plays to be someone I know. Like, it can't just be a name that pops up on the stat sheet. I have to have at least some modicum of trust in him.

Rashod Bateman is one of the guys that I know. He's never going to be an elite NFL receiver, but I know he's capable of making big plays like he did against the Giants on Sunday, catching three of his five targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Bateman now has seven receiving touchdowns this season. He has a tough matchup against the Steelers next week, but his ability to find the end zone makes him a top option off the wire if you're chasing upside.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, New Orleans Saints - 33% rostered

The Saints started Jake Haener on Sunday, which turned out to be a mistake. He was benched, with Spencer Rattler taking over in the second half. If Derek Carr is out against the Packers next week, expect Rattler to be under center.

That's good news for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who didn't catch a pass from Haener but who had two catches for 64 yards once Rattler was in the contest. As long as Haener isn't the starter next week, MVS has streaming appeal because of his ability to corral long receptions.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants - 33% rostered

I mean... look, this isn't an add that I love, but in full-PPR leagues where you're dealing with injuries, Robinson is a decent floor option. He's been targeted 20 times over the past two games and has a great Week 16 matchup with the Falcons on tap.

On the other hand, Robinson has gone over 50 yards just four times in 2024. His value in PPR reminds me of those old free AOL discs that came in the mail. There are so many of them. They're most useless. But in a pinch, they can deliver on their promise of some free internet minutes, just like Robinson can deliver on getting a handful of opportunities.

 

Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 16

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers - 2% rostered

Earlier this season, Carolina Panthers receiver Jalen Coker looked like a breakout candidate, but a quad injury cost him three games and stifled that momentum.

But Coker returned in Week 15 against the Cowboys. On a day where Carolina struggled, Coker was a bright spot, catching four of his six targets for 110 yards and a score.

Coker has six or more targets in three of his past four games and has juicy matchups to close the fantasy season. The play of Bryce Young introduces a little too much uncertainty for me to play Coker in shallow leagues, but he's a flex option in 14-team leagues.

Tim Patrick, Detroit Lions - 3% rostered

Last week, Tim Patrick delivered shocking results against the Packers, catching a pair of touchdowns. Those were his first trips to the end zone since 2021 after injuries cost Patrick his 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

But that seemed like a one-off, right? He was the fourth or fifth option in this Lions offense. He just had one good game, yeah?

Well, Patrick scored another touchdown against the Bills on Sunday, and he was targeted a season-high eight times, giving him 15 targets over the past two games. His growing role in a high-powered offense is worth taking note of, but his value is lowered because he plays the Bears and 49ers in the next two games.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars - 3% rostered

In Week 13, Parker Washington caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, but he followed that up with just two catches for 15 yards, halting much of the hype around him emerging as Jacksonville's No. 2 receiver down the stretch.

Washington gained a bit of that momentum back this week, catching three of his six targets for 54 yards against the Jets. The bad news was that with Evan Engram out, Washington was only able to land at six targets, while Brenton Strange was the guy who benefited the most.

The good news? Washington faces the Raiders next weekend, so there's certainly boom potential for him in that matchup.

Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers - 8% rostered

With George Pickens sidelined, Calvin Austin III had a strong showing in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, catching all five of his targets for 65 yards. Austin now has either 65 or more yards or a touchdown in three of the last four games.

Austin is a risky fantasy option if Pickens is back next week, but there's a small bit of upside in 16-team leagues if the hamstring injury sidelines Pickens for the third game in a row.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Waiver Wire Pickups and Advice

Week 18 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Waiver Wire Rankings (2024) - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Adam Thielen, Michael Carter, Khalil Herbert, Julius Chestnut, Alec Pierce
Top Week 18 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Anthony Richardson, Russell Wilson, more
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18: Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Michael Carter, Cam Akers
Week 18 Waiver Wire Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE): Free Agent Adds Include Bryce Young, Khalil Herbert, Trey Benson, Cam Akers, Jalen McMillan, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Freiermuth
Waiver Wire Express - Week 18 Lightning Round Including Jalen McMillan, Khalil Herbert, Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, Marvin Mims Jr.
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 17 (2024): Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Raheem Blackshear, Trey Benson, Tyjae Spears, Chig Okonkwo
Week 17 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 17 - Bryce Young, Ameer Abdullah, Chig Okonkwo, Tyjae Spears, Hunter Henry, more




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jack Eichel3 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers On Thursday
Alex DeBrincat3 hours ago

Tallies Three Points On Thursday
Jonathan Quick3 hours ago

Leads The Way On Thursday
Scott Wedgewood3 hours ago

Leaves Thursday's Game Early
Thatcher Demko3 hours ago

Dealing With Back Spasms
Victor Hedman3 hours ago

Departs Thursday's Game Early
Joel Embiid13 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young14 hours ago

Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes14 hours ago

Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin14 hours ago

Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller14 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson14 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball14 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green14 hours ago

Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry14 hours ago

Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey14 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Kings
Gabe Vincent15 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Night
Aaron Gordon15 hours ago

Listed As Out Friday Against San Antonio
Pete Alonso15 hours ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso
Anthony Davis15 hours ago

Ruled Out Against The Trail Blazers
Andrew Wiggins15 hours ago

Added To The Injury Report
Maxi Kleber15 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against Cleveland
P.J. Washington15 hours ago

Could Play Friday Against The Cavaliers
Cam Thomas15 hours ago

Active On Thursday
Miles McBride16 hours ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup In Oklahoma City
Jalen Brunson16 hours ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder
AJ Green16 hours ago

Skips Thursday's Game
Noah Clowney16 hours ago

Unavailable On Thursday
George Kittle17 hours ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.17 hours ago

Misses Thursday's Practice
Clayton Keller17 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday
Brock Purdy17 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Anton Forsberg17 hours ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub17 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Alvin Kamara17 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice
Marc-Edouard Vlasic17 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday
A.J. Brown17 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday
Jared Spurgeon17 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Martin Fehervary18 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zachary L'Heureux18 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games
Jalen Hurts18 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Chris Olave18 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday
Justice Hill18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18
Darnell Mooney18 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report
Ladd McConkey19 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Josh Jacobs19 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday
Hunter Henry19 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday
Malik Nabers19 hours ago

Logs Limited Session On Thursday
Bailey Zappe20 hours ago

Starting On Saturday
Tee Higgins21 hours ago

Officially Questionable For Week 18
Jerome Ford21 hours ago

Won't Play On Saturday
David Njoku21 hours ago

Officially Ruled Out For Week 18
Anthony Richardson22 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday
Chase Brown22 hours ago

To Be Game-Time Decision On Saturday
Drake Maye23 hours ago

Will Start In Week 18
William Eklund24 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake Walman1 day ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game
Samuel Ersson1 day ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day
Valeri Nichushkin1 day ago

Out On Thursday
Kirill Kaprizov1 day ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games
Auston Matthews1 day ago

Remains Out On Thursday
Darcy Kuemper1 day ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils
Drake Maye1 day ago

Limited As Week 18 Prep Begins
Xander Schauffele2 days ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025
Chris Kirk2 days ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title
Max Homa2 days ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season
Nick Dunlap2 days ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season
Collin Morikawa2 days ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season
PGA2 days ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry
Russell Henley2 days ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong
Jason Day2 days ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry
Akshay Bhatia2 days ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?
Ludvig Aberg2 days ago

Returns To The Sentry
Jesús Luzardo2 days ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua
Corey Conners2 days ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua
Viktor Hovland2 days ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event
Tony Finau2 days ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason
Justin Thomas2 days ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua
Jason Robertson2 days ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory
Patrick Cantlay3 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025
Sam Burns3 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua
Cameron Young3 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala3 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama3 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii
Billy Horschel3 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign
Jack Flaherty3 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty
Alex Bregman4 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman
Trevor Williams4 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal
Josh Bell5 days ago

Returning To Washington
Pete Alonso5 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Inactives Week 18: Which Teams Are Resting Starters? Who's Sitting and Playing (Weekend Updates)

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, you either forgot to change that setting or you love living on the edge. The final week of the NFL regular season is always tricky to navigate, as several teams either do not play their key starters or pull them early. Many teams have already clinched […]

Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Browns vs. Ravens Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, D'Onta Foreman, Jerry Jeudy, Mark Andrews, more

If your fantasy league plays on to Week 18 or you are simply looking to build DFS lineups, you have come to the right place. Below you can read our matchups analysis article for the Browns vs. Ravens game to help make any fantasy lineup decisions for both season-long and DFS. The Ravens are massive […]

Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 18 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and into the playoff push, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners […]

Calvin Ridley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Draft Sleepers

NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report

Welcome to Week 18. Not everyone is done playing fantasy football and there are also lots of DFS contests going on this week. The purpose of this article is to help you make informed lineup decisions based on the weather forecast. Yes, in some cases, the weather can have a major impact on player production. […]

Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 18 fantasy football busts, or players who may disappoint. For those fantasy leagues still chugging along into the final week of the regular season, some key players won't be on the field. The Chiefs, Eagles, Rams, and Bills (for the most part) have stated that starters will not suit […]

Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth

Week 18 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, and Pat Freiermuth. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, Draft, Sleeper, DFS, Running Back

Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

Man, we are white hot as we reach the NFL playoffs. The Lions and Chargers both covered for us last week, and that propelled us to another 2-0 outing. We are now 10-2 for +8.7 units since Week 12. Hopefully, you’ve been riding the wave and made some cash. The card this week is a […]

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Bucs, Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 18! This Week 18 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the final week of the regular season.  Whether you play in a Week 18 fantasy football championship or are looking for some DFS […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived. As time goes on, injury reports get longer and longer (in general) due to the nature of the game and the piling on of more tackles, hits, and falls to the ground from players at every position. At least many fantasy football managers won't have […]

Cameron Dicker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, it's worth noting that kickers are not directly affected by teams sitting starters. However, their opportunities to score could take a hit, so that is factored into the rankings. Use our Week 18 fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024 to guide you in setting optimal lineups. […]

Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall

If you're nervous about your lineups heading into fantasy football championship action, use our Week 18 fantasy football overall rankings for 2024 to guide your close calls and start-or-sit decisions. It's not time to overthink your start 'em, sit 'em calls. Let's navigate the overall rankings below to see where key fantasy options like Jameson […]

Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, you probably already know it's going to be a tough week of lineup calls due to key players out of action. We're here to help with our Week 18 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Below, you'll find out where key wideouts such as Malik […]

Jauan Jennings - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football title game is in Week 18, you will have a ton of things to sort through as teams are either resting starters or "tanking." Our Week 18 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 are here to help your lineup calls and DFS efforts. Ahead of the final slate of the 2024 […]