November 29, 2026

Thunder Dan's fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups for Week 7 of the 2026-27 NBA season. Consider these players as fantasy basketball adds, streamers, and stashes.

We are about to enter my least favorite stretch of the season. I'm not totally against the NBA Cup or anything, but man, it really messes up the schedule by creating a bunch of days with only a few games. Most leagues will combine the next two calendar weeks into one Week 7 scoring period, but for planning purposes, I decided to keep going one week at a time.

We do know which teams will play in the NBA quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday, but we don't know who will advance to the semifinals yet or who their opponents will be. So even though next week's schedule gets pretty light, I'll wait til next Sunday to look ahead to the rest of the Week 7 scoring period.

If you like streaming, it's certainly a good time to do it, as we have only one day (Wednesday) with double-digit games. As always, feel free to hit me up on X or Reddit with specific questions, but always include your league size, roster depth, and league scoring format.

Week 7 (Part 1) Schedule Breakdown (11/30 to 12/6)

These ratings are now generated using this season's team statistics.

Schedule Highlights

Only one game in the next seven days for the Warriors! They play on Tuesday and then not again until next Monday. They'll still end up with four games total this scoring period, but it's a backloaded schedule for GSW. Charles Bassey and De'Anthony Melton should be rostered in standard leagues, but you won't find them in the breakdown this week.

Most teams play three games this week and another two games next week. Every team will get at least four games in this scoring period.

Next week's NBA Cup Final is the only game that doesn't count towards the season stats. All other Cup games will count this week and next.

The Knicks and Thunder didn't make it into the knockout round of the tournament, but have two of the best schedules this week in terms of matchups.

Houston has the only Monday-Tuesday back-to-back to start the week.

Standard League Adds: Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire for Week 7

Percent-owned numbers for Yahoo! "Standard League" refers to 12-team leagues.

Jordan Poole - PG/SG (29%)

The Pelicans play two games in the first three days this week, so you can burn Poole and dump him if you'd like. He's really only a points-and-threes fantasy player right now, but he's providing top-60 value over the last two weeks by posting 18 points and three treys on 53% from the field.

Tristan da Silva - SF/PF (28%)

TDS and the Magic only play two games this week, BUT he's been so good recently that you should be holding him in all formats until Paolo Banchero gets back. He's shooting the lights out from three and playing 28 minutes a night over his last six games.

Buddy Hield - SG/SF/ (25%)

I was skeptical as to whether or not Buddy had anything left in the tank, or if his big 33-point game was more of a fluke. But he's been really good in Norman Powell's absence and had a really well-rounded line in the Bulls' win last night, going 19-6-8 with five threes, a steal, and a block.

Buddy Hield scores our first 6 points of the night. @CHSN__ | @BuddyHield https://t.co/XmDqI7x5fa — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 29, 2026

He's actually inside the top-40 over the last two weeks. I have no problem rolling him out there for matchups with the Knicks and Cavs this week, and then we'll see where we go from there. Hamstrings are always tough injuries (for Powell), and we haven't heard anything about him returning yet.

Kenrich Williams - PF/C (24%)

Aday Mara's absence this week allowed Kenrich to log some pretty substantial minutes, and he had some really nice performances, including 20 points against the Pacers earlier in the week. Over the last two weeks, he's chipping in 11 points per game to go along with 2.1 threes, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks. He's been sneaky good, and the Thunder get the Nets two games in a row to start the week.

Terrence Shannon Jr. - SG/SF (21%)

LaMelo Ball is out again today, and we have no real clue how long that injury could linger. But Ball doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to injuries. TSJ moved into the starting lineup on Friday night and posted an efficient 14-6-4.

He's been playing the best basketball of his career, and I remain bullish on his potential this year in Minnesota, at least while they deal with all these injuries.

Isaiah Joe - SG/SF (21%)

Joe's return to the lineup has been a huge boost to the Pistons, especially as they have dealt with Cade Cunningham's absence the last two games and are still missing their starting shooting guard, Duncan Robinson, too.

Joe is a gunner, and his value mainly comes from points and threes, but he's providing plenty of them as he's scored 21 and 22 points in his last two games with five threes in each.

ISAIAH JOE https://t.co/0zAAcBPtzi — 〽️ (@UnbiasedPiston) November 28, 2026

Whether he's starting or coming off the bench, he's the Detroit wing I want in my lineups (sorry Kevin Huerter, it was a nice run!)

Landry Shamet - SG/SF (17%)

Miles Bridges has picked it up for the Knicks, but Shamet has continued to help fill a gap on the wing with OG Anunoby missing the last four games. OG could return soon, but Shamet's solid shooting and defense will likely mean that he hangs onto a valuable sixth man role.

He's averaging 15.1 points and 3.0 threes in nearly 32 minutes a night over his last seven games. Give him a look if you need a boost in scoring as the Knicks have a very favorable

Bones Hyland - PG/SG (13%)

The other Minnesota guard that we want in the short term is Bones. He played 28 minutes on Friday night and finished with 16-4-4 and four triples. He's an instant offense guy off the bench who slides into TSJ's sixth man role now that Shannon Jr. is starting. Bones gets buckets!

BONES HYLAND GETTING CRAFTY 😲 @Timberwolves hold the lead after Q1 on ESPN! https://t.co/moZ6cR5cDk — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2026

The T-Wolves have a nice back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday to start the week and then get the Clippers a second time later in the week.

Kingston Flemings - PG (11%)

His last box score was ugly, but the most important part for me was the 26 minutes. He's now played 25 and 26 minutes since returning from injury, and the Hawks seem willing to let him learn on the fly while CJ McCollum is out.

The schedule sets up favorably as the Hawks have solid matchups with Miami and Indiana to start the week and then a quarterfinal game against the Sixers on Friday. I'm cautiously optimistic that Flemings gets it going this week.

Scoot Henderson - PG (11%)

It's been a rocky season for Scoot so far, but his production is trending back up as the Blazers are now dealing with an injury to Damien Lillard in addition to Ja Morant.

Scoot can kill your FG% with his poor shooting, but he can pile up points and counting stats with the additional playing time. He should see close to 30 minutes tonight with Dame out again and Jrue Holiday not really able to log the heavy minutes that he did earlier in his career.

Deep League Adds - Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire for Week 7

Percent-owned numbers for Yahoo! "Deep Leagues" refer to 14-team leagues or larger.

Bilal Coulibaly - SG/SF (9%)

Coulibaly picked up a spot start yesterday when Anthony Davis missed with an illness. He's a really nice fit for this team as their sixth man, as he can guard multiple positions and doesn't need shots in the offense. But it does really limit his fantasy upside, as his best path to being fantasy viable is with threes, steals, and blocks.

He has played 22 or more minutes now in 8 of his last 9 games. I'd take a flier on him if you need the defensive stats.

Allen Graves - PF (8%)

I wrote up Graves last week, and then he proceeded to start the next two games and play minutes in the 30s. The results have been a mixed bag, but his most recent line of 9 points, 9 boards, two steals, and 3 three-pointers is certainly going to play for 9-CAT.

He's likely just holding down the fort until Kawhi Leonard returns, but I remain intrigued by his versatility and the fact that his coach is giving him so many minutes only a month into the season.

Christian Anderson Jr. - PG (7%)

The Hornets are down bad right now, but they have gotten some solid play from their rookie point guard, Anderson Jr. lately. He dropped 25 points last Monday, then 15 more on Wednesday, before adding eight assists against the Nets last night. His role has certainly grown in recent weeks, and with Dennis Schroder still out, I think he'll continue to see around 20 minutes per night behind Coby White, and he played alongside White for several stretches this week, too.

Oso Ighodaro - C (7%)

If you don't care about FT%, then consider Ighodaro in deeper leagues as a sneaky source of assists (3.3) from the center position. He's also averaging 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over his last seven games. It's a very unique stat profile, but there's some value here for teams that are punting points, threes, and/or FT%.

Jake LaRavia - SF/PF (7%)

The versatile LaRavia has played starter's minutes in his last two games and posted a nice double-double (15-and-10) against Utah. He appears to be winning the battle for minutes at the four with Sandro Mamukelashvili at the moment.

LARAVIA AND ONE🔥 https://t.co/SPC5ch5r7c — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) November 28, 2026

We know he has a very fantasy-friendly game, and we usually target him as a streamer when a starter is injured, but it's possible that LaRavia is just working his way into a bigger role on this Laker team.

Dominick Barlow - PF/C (7%)

He got the night off yesterday, which threw some cold water on what I thought was a good streaming pick-up. However, I think Barlow has some potential going forward as well.

He's been uber-productive in his 15 minutes a game, posting 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks so far. I've been telling Philly fans that getting Barlow back in the fold was going to be a big help to their frontcourt depth, and I think he's going to work his way into a consistent role as their backup power forward and center.

Philly has a B2B set on Tuesday-Wednesday. It's possible that Barlow gets another rest day, but if not, then he could draw a start for Embiid, who would likely get rested ahead of Philly's NBA Cup quarterfinal on Friday.

Morez Johnson Jr. - PF (6%)

Dallas has a tough week ahead with both the Celtics and Spurs on the schedule. But that Friday game against San Antonio is golden as it's only one of two games on the schedule.

Being patient with Morez Johnson Jr is gonna pay off so well ⏳ https://t.co/Afnv9MeIp2 — ItsAllLove (@nbanerdd) November 25, 2026

Johnson's production has been pretty modest most nights, but he's strung together 3-4 pretty solid games in a row and appears to be slowly eating into Daniel Gafford's minutes. He's not blocking shots, but he is grabbing boards and getting steals at a high rate. I think he's ultimately more of a long-term add than a streamer, but it could be months until he really forces his way into the starting lineup, so be warned.

Javon Small - PG/SG (4%)

The Grizzlies can be a massive headache with their rotations changing on what feels like a nightly basis. But as long as Scotty Pippen remains out, Small should serve as the third guard in the rotation after Ty Jerome and Cam Spencer.

He's very productive on a per-minute basis and is averaging 5.3 dimes per game in 21 minutes over his last six. Assists are tough to find on the wire, but Small is a widely available player who can usually produce four or five of them when he gets 18-20 minutes.

Ousmane Dieng - SF/PF (1%)

How does Dieng go from rotting on the Milwaukee bench to a near triple-double (13-9-9) in 28 minutes? The Bucks were short multiple players; that's how. But Myles Turner could miss some time with his injury, and perhaps Dieng's performance has at least earned him a chance to stick in the rotation.

He's a stat-stuffer, and I wouldn't blame anyone for stashing him until we see how the injuries all sort out for the Bucks.

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