Rob breaks down the tight ends with the best and worst matchups for the rest of the season to help fantasy football managers identify which to avoid and which to stash leading into Week 12.
We're inching closer and closer to the fantasy football playoffs. Teams are fully in playoff-push mode. Some teams have likely locked in their playoff spot and are now aiming for that crucial bye week or lining up strong matchups in Weeks 15-17.
The rest of us are still fighting and scraping to secure one of the final six playoff spots. These teams don't have the luxury of looking at playoff schedules because it's far more important to ensure you make it to the big dance right now.
However, as each remaining week passes, identifying positive matchups becomes more and more important. This is especially important at tight end, where it's more common for fantasy managers to stream players. Let's look at some of the best and worst schedules for the rest of the season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Strength of Schedule Formula
Below is a chart showing how well each team has defended the tight end position this season. The "vs opponent" column is the full-PPR PPG average tight ends have scored against that particular opponent. For example, tight ends have averaged 22.9 full-PPR PPG against the Lions this season.
The seasonal average is the full-PPR PPG average of the tight ends the Lions have faced in all of their other games this season. This shows that the tight ends the Lions have faced average 14.3 full-PPR PPG, but that number jumps to 22.9 when they play the Lions, a huge 8.6 PPG increase.
You can also see how often each respective defense has allowed a tight end to score 15-20 PPR points and over 20 PPR points. The matchup factor takes into account all of these different factors.
It looks at the PPG average they allow to tight ends as a raw number, but also the difference vs. their seasonal average. It also incorporates the number of ceiling performances and the number of targets and receiving yards allowed to the tight end position by each defense.
That brings us to the matchup. The higher the number, the better the matchup. Simple. Lions, great matchup. Rams, not so much.
|Team
|vs Opponent
|Seasonal Average
|Difference
|TEs to Score 15-20
|TEs to Score 20+
|Matchup Factor
|Lions
|20.8
|13.1
|7.7
|2
|3
|10
|Commanders
|20.4
|13.9
|6.5
|1
|4
|10
|Cardinals
|17.9
|13.4
|4.5
|2
|2
|9
|Broncos
|18.3
|15.8
|2.5
|1
|3
|9
|Chiefs
|16.4
|13.7
|2.7
|1
|1
|8
|Raiders
|16.6
|13.1
|3.5
|2
|1
|8
|Bengals
|15.1
|11.7
|3.4
|1
|1
|7
|Dolphins
|15.5
|13.5
|2.0
|1
|2
|7
|Buccaneers
|15.0
|14.3
|0.7
|2
|0
|6
|Cowboys
|12.4
|12.2
|0.2
|0
|2
|6
|Steelers
|12.0
|13.2
|-1.2
|0
|2
|6
|Saints
|15.9
|16.2
|-0.3
|0
|2
|6
|Browns
|14.1
|13.3
|0.8
|0
|0
|5
|Colts
|13.4
|13.1
|0.3
|0
|2
|5
|Titans
|13.0
|12.3
|0.7
|1
|0
|5
|Panthers
|12.1
|11.4
|0.7
|1
|2
|4
|Bears
|10.8
|11.0
|-0.2
|0
|1
|4
|Ravens
|14.1
|13.4
|0.7
|3
|0
|4
|Jets
|13.2
|14.0
|-0.8
|1
|1
|4
|Giants
|12.2
|13.6
|-1.4
|1
|0
|4
|Falcons
|12.5
|13.7
|-1.2
|3
|0
|3
|49ers
|12.9
|14.4
|-1.5
|1
|1
|3
|Bills
|11.6
|14.1
|-2.5
|2
|0
|3
|Jaguars
|10.6
|13.1
|-2.5
|0
|0
|2
|Chargers
|11.1
|13.8
|-2.7
|1
|1
|2
|Texans
|10.0
|12.7
|-2.7
|2
|0
|2
|Vikings
|9.7
|10.9
|-1.2
|1
|0
|1
|Packers
|10.1
|12.4
|-2.3
|0
|0
|1
|Eagles
|10.7
|13.3
|-2.6
|1
|1
|1
|Seahawks
|11.1
|15.3
|-4.2
|1
|0
|1
|Patriots
|10.3
|14.3
|-4.0
|1
|1
|1
|Rams
|11.0
|15.9
|-4.9
|0
|0
|1
Remaining Schedule
The remaining schedule for each team is listed below, allowing you to use the chart above to identify positive and negative matchups throughout the rest of the season.
|Team
|Week 12
|Week 13
|Week 14
|Week 15
|Week 16
|Week 17
|Lions
|Bears
|Falcons
|Titans
|Vikings
|Giants
|Bears
|Commanders
|Cardinals
|Titans
|Texans
|Falcons
|Vikings
|Jaguars
|Cardinals
|Commanders
|Eagles
|Bye
|Jets
|Saints
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Steelers
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Raiders
|Bills
|Patriots
|Chiefs
|Bills
|Rams
|Bengals
|Patriots
|49ers
|Chargers
|Raiders
|Browns
|Bye
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Titans
|Cardinals
|Bengals
|Saints
|Browns
|Chiefs
|Panthers
|Colts
|Ravens
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Broncos
|Bears
|Packers
|Chargers
|Bills
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Chargers
|Ravens
|Saints
|Falcons
|Rams
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|Seahawks
|Bye
|Rams
|Jaguars
|Giants
|Steelers
|Broncos
|Texans
|Jaguars
|Ravens
|Panthers
|Titans
|Saints
|Bengals
|Packers
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Cardinals
|Falcons
|Browns
|Raiders
|Bengals
|Falcons
|Giants
|Ravens
|Colts
|Colts
|Giants
|Bye
|Eagles
|Titans
|Bengals
|Browns
|Titans
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|Lions
|Colts
|Raiders
|Steelers
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Vikings
|Saints
|Bengals
|Steelers
|Seahawks
|Bears
|Lions
|Jaguars
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Packers
|Lions
|Ravens
|Texans
|Bye
|Buccaneers
|Steelers
|Browns
|Bengals
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Bye
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|Patriots
|Vikings
|Giants
|Colts
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Browns
|Lions
|Cowboys
|Falcons
|Vikings
|Lions
|Browns
|Commanders
|Buccaneers
|Saints
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Giants
|Rams
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|Bills
|Chiefs
|Patriots
|Packers
|Bears
|Broncos
|Dolphins
|Jaguars
|Titans
|Bears
|Steelers
|Texans
|Cowboys
|Commanders
|Chargers
|Patriots
|Buccaneers
|Raiders
|49ers
|Dolphins
|Chiefs
|Texans
|Ravens
|Steelers
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|Eagles
|Packers
|Vikings
|Falcons
|Panthers
|Patriots
|Lions
|Commanders
|Jets
|Packers
|Rams
|Saints
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Bears
|Texans
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|Cardinals
|Colts
|Seahawks
|Texans
|49ers
|Seahawks
|49ers
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Eagles
|Rams
|Panthers
|Patriots
|Chargers
|Bills
|Vikings
|Chiefs
|Jets
|Broncos
|Rams
|Packers
|Chiefs
|49ers
|Cowboys
|Seahawks
|Buccaneers
Weeks 12-17 Strength of Schedule
|Team
|ROS SOS
|Falcons
|7.17
|Titans
|6.00
|Chargers
|5.86
|Bears
|5.57
|Cardinals
|5.33
|Vikings
|5.29
|Browns
|5.17
|Rams
|5.17
|Bengals
|5.14
|Broncos
|5.00
|Raiders
|5.00
|Giants
|5.00
|Patriots
|5.00
|Jets
|4.83
|Ravens
|4.67
|Packers
|4.67
|Saints
|4.57
|Panthers
|4.43
|Bills
|4.43
|Buccaneers
|4.14
|Steelers
|4.14
|Jaguars
|4.14
|Texans
|4.14
|Chiefs
|4.00
|Seahawks
|4.00
|Eagles
|3.86
|Colts
|3.50
|Commanders
|3.43
|Dolphins
|3.43
|49ers
|2.71
|Cowboys
|2.33
|Lions
|2.29
Winners
Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
Fannin has been on an absolute heater as of late. He has a four-game stretch of scoring 12 full-PPR points or more in a row. From Weeks 7-10, he's averaging 16.2 full-PPR PPG. He had two dud weeks in Weeks 5 and 6 when he scored 1.4 and 1.9, but even before that, he had three games of 10.4, 24.1, and 11.7 full-PPR points.
Not only is Fannin playing the best football of the year, but he has one of the best remaining schedules left among tight ends. His schedule is stronger on the front end. Unfortunately, it gets a little tougher as the season goes, but it's still a strong schedule. On top of that, rookie Denzel Boston is not 100% healthy.
Analysis: Denzel Boston Listed as Non-Participant Again Thursday
https://t.co/HtnA0lTakG
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 26, 2026
If Boston is forced to miss any time moving forward, or even if he's just not 100%, Fannin will have less target competition, which will help Fannin to continue his hot stretch of play. In his last four games, Fannin has nine or more targets in three of them. That has resulted in him having 90 or more receiving yards in three out of his last four.
While the term "league-winner" tends to get overused, Fannin has the potential to be one of the more important players down the stretch. I'm not sure he'll quite get to "league-winner" status, but he has the schedule and talent to be a major impact player.
Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua is out for the season. It sounds like Davante Adams will be out longer than originally anticipated. That'll put Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson in a more prominent role in the Rams' passing attack.
While neither player is overly talented and is still prone to goose eggs, the absence of two superstar receivers, on top of one of the most fantasy-friendly schedules, puts both of these players on the radar as strong streaming options the rest of the way.
There is still risk associated with both of them, however. Neither of them is talented enough to really "demand" the football like Nacua or Adams, so we're going to get a committee approach to Los Angeles' passing game. They're going to spread the ball around, but since there's no true No. 1 option, on any given Sunday, either of those two players could pop off.
Under normal circumstances, we're not even paying attention to either of these players, but considering the injuries the Rams are dealing with at receiver and the schedule their tight ends have, Higbee and Parkinson are both on the menu as potential streamers. Just do so with some caution.
Losers
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Kelce has had a resurgent season and has been a pleasant surprise to anyone who drafted him later in their drafts. However, things might be shifting for Kelce down the stretch. He has one of the more difficult schedules the rest of the season. On top of that, the team traded for Josh Downs, who is slowly seeing his role increase from week to week.
Josh Downs Making the Most of His Opportunities in Kansas City https://t.co/2giOhl6F3Y
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 25, 2026
Rashee Rice is back healthy. There's still Xavier Worthy, who chips in. The biggest problem for Kelce is the increased target competition, how well Downs has looked, and a challenging remaining schedule. He had the Bills (matchup factor score 3) last night, but then closes the season with the Rams (1), Patriots (1), 49ers (3), and Chargers (2). Brutal.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville has plenty of mouths to feed in their passing attack. They also haven't passed the ball as often as fantasy managers would like. That has led to Strange having three or fewer targets in four straight games. He's had 10 targets over the past month. That's it. In fact, he has three or fewer targets in 60% of his games this season.
That makes it incredibly difficult to trust Strange as it is. The schedule only makes it more difficult. He has the Commanders in Week 17, which is the fantasy football championship. They are one of the best matchups for tight ends this season. The other games, however, are either average, below average, or downright difficult (Texans).
Remaining Regular Season Strength of Schedule
|Team
|Weeks 12-14 SOS
|Browns
|6.67
|Titans
|6.25
|Falcons
|6.00
|Bengals
|5.75
|Bears
|5.75
|Jets
|5.67
|Packers
|5.67
|Texans
|5.50
|Rams
|5.33
|Seahawks
|5.00
|Broncos
|4.75
|Chargers
|4.50
|Eagles
|4.25
|Chiefs
|4.00
|Dolphins
|4.00
|Panthers
|4.00
|Steelers
|3.75
|Cardinals
|3.67
|Commanders
|3.25
|Raiders
|3.00
|Buccaneers
|3.00
|Jaguars
|3.00
|Bills
|3.00
|Saints
|3.00
|Giants
|3.00
|Vikings
|3.00
|Lions
|2.75
|Ravens
|2.67
|Patriots
|2.67
|49ers
|2.00
|Cowboys
|1.00
|Colts
|1.00
Winners
Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons
Pitts had three weeks from Weeks 5-7 where he scored four touchdowns. He scored 15.2, 23.0, and 13.2 full-PPR points in those three contests. In his other seven games, he's averaged 3.8 full-PPR PPG. His 2026 has been bad. Trusting him is impossible based on what he's put on film this season.
As bad as his season has gone, that's been the story for so many tight ends. There's maybe only 4-5 tight ends that fantasy managers are able to start with confidence. So, if you don't have one of them, you have to find a reason to talk yourself into any of the other remaining tight ends. What better reason than a great schedule? Pitts certainly has that.
The Lions, Browns, Commanders, and Saints all represent four of the top 10 matchups for tight ends this season. If you're looking to roll the dice on someone, there are worse options than Pitts.
Losers
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Jacoby Brissett has given this offense some new life. With a struggling run game and an incredibly generous defense, the Ravens are having to lean on their passing attack more than they have in recent years. Brissett has historically targeted the tight end position at an incredibly high rate. In the first game Brissett started, Andrews caught all of his eight targets for 82 yards and finished with 16.2 full-PPR points.
There are reasons to believe that Andrews could play well down the stretch, but his schedule is certainly not one of them. If you're in the playoff hunt and need someone to help you solidify your spot, Andrews isn't your guy.
The Texans are one of the more difficult matchups for tight ends. Then the Ravens are on bye before playing the Buccaneers. While Tampa Bay has been kind to tight ends, they have been a very strong defense and have the ability to shut down an offense as inconsistent as Baltimore's.
Playoff Strength of Schedule
|Team
|Week 15-17
|Falcons
|8.33
|Vikings
|8.33
|Giants
|7.67
|Chargers
|7.67
|Patriots
|7.33
|Cardinals
|7.00
|Raiders
|7.00
|Saints
|6.67
|Ravens
|6.67
|Bills
|6.33
|Colts
|6.00
|Buccaneers
|5.67
|Titans
|5.67
|Jaguars
|5.67
|Broncos
|5.33
|Bears
|5.33
|Panthers
|5.00
|Rams
|5.00
|Steelers
|4.67
|Bengals
|4.33
|Chiefs
|4.00
|Jets
|4.00
|Commanders
|3.67
|Cowboys
|3.67
|Browns
|3.67
|49ers
|3.67
|Packers
|3.67
|Eagles
|3.33
|Seahawks
|3.00
|Dolphins
|2.67
|Texans
|2.33
|Lions
|1.67
Winners
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Kincaid has been a little hit or miss this season, but he's got the potential to decide fantasy football championships. While almost any tight end can bust, very few of them have true 20-point potential on any given week. Kincaid is one of the few who qualify.
When you combine that ceiling potential with his schedule, fantasy managers could be thanking him for the championship rings they're taking home. Kincaid closes the season with the Bears, Broncos, and Dolphins.
The Bears are the toughest of the matchups, and they find themselves more in the middle of the pack. The Broncos and Dolphins, however, are both in the top 10 of easiest matchups for tight ends. Don't give up on him yet.
Losers
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Kraft looks like a shell of his former self. This is likely due to the torn ACL he suffered last year. He looks slow, less dynamic, and he's struggling to catch and hold onto the football. It's been a disastrous season for him after he looked like he was on the verge of becoming a superstar.
Despite Jayden Reed being lost for the year, Kraft has struggled to hold a consistent role in this incredibly pass-happy offense. He has a great matchup in Week 15 against the Dolphins, but closes the season against the Bears and Texans. The Bears aren't a terrible matchup, but it is not a good one either.
Considering how Kraft has played, it's hard to be confident in his ability to perform well. Then, he closes the fantasy football championship; he plays against the Texans, one of the hardest matchups there is for any tight end.
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