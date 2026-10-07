Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 5 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 5 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
With a month behind us, let's look ahead to preview Week 5 and beyond with an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. The injuries, star performances, and role changes won't let up, reflecting the famed Smash Mouth lyric, "the [weeks] start coming and they don't stop coming." We will do our best to navigate the currents with our Week 5 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of October 7.
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Tetairoa McMillan, Kyren Williams, Nico Collins, Malik Nabers, Sam LaPorta, Drake Maye, and others. Allow this to fuel your trade offers and waiver plans going forward. We know that some of you need to get aggressive with three games in the books!
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 5
- Who wins between Tampa Bay's offense and Dallas' defense (movable object against a stoppable force)?
- Does Philadelphia adapt at all with so many key offensive cogs now missing against a stout Jacksonville front?
- How do the Bears split RB reps, and can Green Bay's offensive line show any fight?
- Can the Texans defense reclaim its glory against Cam Ward's Titans?
- How does Cincinnati's swarming pressure against Miami compare to Minnesota's? Are CIN WRs going to get healthy?
- Will the Raiders stay hot outside in the elements of chilly New England?
- Is Kyler Murray going to look the part against a hapless Saints defense?
- How much of a split does a healthy Rico Dowdle create in Pittsburgh's backfield?
- Does Jayden Daniels' elbow have him playing safer, or will he still run against NYG?
- Can the Chargers inspire any faith, and will they maintain an even three-man backfield split?
- Will Arizona keep the streak of fantasy friendliness going against Detroit?
- Does SF/SEA echo the grinding offensive affairs of last year, or can they break through?
- Are the Ravens capable of halting Atlanta's ground attack and putting the onus on the passing game?
- Can BUF/LAR run back the 86-point outpouring seen the last time they met?
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 5 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/7:
Week 5 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/7:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|3
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|6
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|3
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|11
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|12
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|13
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|14
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|15
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|16
|James Cook III
|RB
|4
|17
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|18
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|19
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|20
|Chase Brown
|RB
|4
|21
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|22
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|23
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|24
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|25
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|26
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|27
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|28
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|29
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|30
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|31
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|32
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|33
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|34
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|35
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|36
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|5
|37
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|38
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|39
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|40
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|41
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|42
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|43
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|44
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|45
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|46
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|47
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|48
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|49
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|50
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|5
|51
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|5
|52
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|53
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|54
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|6
|55
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|6
|56
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|6
|57
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|6
|58
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|6
|59
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|6
|60
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|6
|61
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|62
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|6
|63
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|64
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|7
|65
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|66
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|67
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|68
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|69
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|7
|70
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|71
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|7
|72
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|73
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|74
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|75
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|76
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|77
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|78
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|7
|79
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|80
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|7
|81
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|7
|82
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|83
|David Montgomery
|RB
|7
|84
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|85
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|7
|86
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|87
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|8
|88
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|89
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|8
|90
|Jared Goff
|QB
|8
|91
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|92
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|93
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|8
|94
|Jordan Love
|QB
|8
|95
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|96
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|97
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|8
|98
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|8
|99
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|100
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|8
|101
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|102
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|103
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|9
|104
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|105
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|9
|106
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|9
|107
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|108
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|109
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|9
|110
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|111
|Bryce Young
|QB
|9
|112
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|113
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|9
|114
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|115
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|9
|116
|Woody Marks
|RB
|9
|117
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|9
|118
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|119
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|9
|120
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|121
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|122
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|10
|123
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|124
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|10
|125
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|126
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|127
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|10
|128
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|129
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|130
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|131
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|132
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|10
|133
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|134
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|135
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|10
|136
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|10
|137
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|138
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|10
|139
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|10
|140
|Will Shipley
|RB
|10
|141
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|10
|142
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|143
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|144
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|145
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|146
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|11
|147
|Bo Nix
|QB
|11
|148
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|149
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|11
|150
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|151
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|11
|152
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|153
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|154
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|155
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|156
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|157
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|11
|158
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|11
|159
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|11
|160
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|11
|161
|Rachaad White
|RB
|11
|162
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|163
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|11
|164
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|165
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|166
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|11
|167
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|168
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|12
|169
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|170
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|12
|171
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|12
|172
|Darren Waller
|TE
|12
|173
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|174
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|12
|175
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|176
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|12
|177
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|12
|178
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|179
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|180
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|181
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|182
|Najee Harris
|RB
|12
|183
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|184
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|185
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|12
|186
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|187
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|188
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|189
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|12
|190
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|12
|191
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|192
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|193
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|12
|194
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|12
|195
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|196
|Malik Willis
|QB
|12
|197
|AJ Barner
|TE
|12
|198
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|199
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|12
|200
|Sione Vaki
|RB
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