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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 5 Updates for Top 200

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CeeDee Lamb - Fantasy Football Rankings, DFS and Betting Picks, NFL Injury News

Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 5 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 5 fantasy football ranks for 2026.

In This Article hide
Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 5
Week 5 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
Week 5 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
More Fantasy Football Analysis

With a month behind us, let's look ahead to preview Week 5 and beyond with an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. The injuries, star performances, and role changes won't let up, reflecting the famed Smash Mouth lyric, "the [weeks] start coming and they don't stop coming." We will do our best to navigate the currents with our Week 5 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of October 7.

Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Tetairoa McMillan, Kyren Williams, Nico Collins, Malik Nabers, Sam LaPorta, Drake Maye, and others. Allow this to fuel your trade offers and waiver plans going forward. We know that some of you need to get aggressive with three games in the books!

Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 5

  • Who wins between Tampa Bay's offense and Dallas' defense (movable object against a stoppable force)?
  • Does Philadelphia adapt at all with so many key offensive cogs now missing against a stout Jacksonville front?
  • How do the Bears split RB reps, and can Green Bay's offensive line show any fight?
  • Can the Texans defense reclaim its glory against Cam Ward's Titans?
  • How does Cincinnati's swarming pressure against Miami compare to Minnesota's? Are CIN WRs going to get healthy?
  • Will the Raiders stay hot outside in the elements of chilly New England?
  • Is Kyler Murray going to look the part against a hapless Saints defense?
  • How much of a split does a healthy Rico Dowdle create in Pittsburgh's backfield?
  • Does Jayden Daniels' elbow have him playing safer, or will he still run against NYG?
  • Can the Chargers inspire any faith, and will they maintain an even three-man backfield split?
  • Will Arizona keep the streak of fantasy friendliness going against Detroit?
  • Does SF/SEA echo the grinding offensive affairs of last year, or can they break through?
  • Are the Ravens capable of halting Atlanta's ground attack and putting the onus on the passing game?
  • Can BUF/LAR run back the 86-point outpouring seen the last time they met?

These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.

Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!

 

Week 5 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings

These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/7:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 5 Jonathan Taylor RB
3 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 7 Puka Nacua WR
3 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 9 Derrick Henry RB
3 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 11 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 12 Brock Bowers TE
3 13 James Cook III RB
3 14 Chris Olave WR
4 15 Drake London WR
4 16 Justin Jefferson WR
4 17 Trey McBride TE
4 18 Zay Flowers WR
4 19 Kyren Williams RB
4 20 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 21 Chase Brown RB
4 22 Nico Collins WR
4 23 Josh Allen QB
4 24 Javonte Williams RB
4 25 Parker Washington WR
4 26 Garrett Wilson WR
4 27 D'Andre Swift RB
4 28 Christian Watson WR
4 29 Davante Adams WR
4 30 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 31 George Pickens WR
5 32 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 33 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 34 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 35 Matthew Golden WR
5 36 Tee Higgins WR
5 37 Mike Evans WR
5 38 Malik Nabers WR
5 39 George Kittle TE
5 40 DJ Moore WR
5 41 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 42 Luther Burden III WR
5 43 Bucky Irving RB
5 44 DeVonta Smith WR
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 Breece Hall RB
5 47 Saquon Barkley RB
5 48 Tyler Warren TE
5 49 Josh Downs WR
5 50 Jalen Coker WR
5 51 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 52 Michael Wilson WR
5 53 Sam LaPorta TE
5 54 Jaylen Warren RB
6 55 Lamar Jackson QB
6 56 Brock Purdy QB
6 57 A.J. Brown WR
6 58 Ladd McConkey WR
6 59 Cam Skattebo RB
6 60 DK Metcalf WR
6 61 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 62 Kyle Monangai RB
6 63 Rashee Rice WR
7 64 Joe Burrow QB
7 65 Terry McLaurin WR
7 66 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 67 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 68 Colston Loveland TE
7 69 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 70 Josh Jacobs RB
7 71 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 72 Rome Odunze WR
7 73 Drake Maye QB
7 74 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 75 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 76 Carnell Tate WR
7 77 Jayden Daniels QB
7 78 Tucker Kraft TE
7 79 Dak Prescott QB
7 80 RJ Harvey RB
7 81 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 82 David Montgomery RB
7 83 Caleb Williams QB
7 84 Blake Corum RB
7 85 Patrick Mahomes II QB
7 86 Travis Kelce TE
7 87 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 88 Rico Dowdle RB
8 89 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 90 Jared Goff QB
8 91 Denzel Boston WR
8 92 Omarion Hampton RB
8 93 Jordan Love QB
8 94 Stefon Diggs WR
8 95 Matthew Stafford QB
8 96 Tony Pollard RB
8 97 Tyler Shough QB
8 98 KC Concepcion WR
8 99 Braelon Allen RB
8 100 Jalen Hurts QB
8 101 Alvin Kamara RB
8 102 Kenyon Sadiq TE
9 103 Emmett Johnson RB
9 104 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 105 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 106 Jordan Addison WR
9 107 Zach Charbonnet RB
9 108 Juwan Johnson TE
9 109 Ollie Gordon II RB
9 110 Bryce Young QB
9 111 Romeo Doubs WR
9 112 Devaughn Vele WR
9 113 Khalil Shakir WR
9 114 Isaiah Likely TE
9 115 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 116 Makai Lemon WR
9 117 Jordan Mason RB
9 118 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
9 119 Courtland Sutton WR
9 120 Kaelon Black RB
10 121 Xavier Worthy WR
10 122 Woody Marks RB
10 123 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 124 Tre Harris WR
10 125 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 126 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 127 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 128 Emanuel Wilson RB
10 129 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
10 130 Malik Washington WR
10 131 Mark Andrews TE
10 132 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 133 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 134 Will Shipley RB
10 135 Kirk Cousins QB
10 136 Justin Herbert QB
10 137 Quentin Johnston WR
10 138 Kalif Raymond WR
10 139 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 140 Kyler Murray QB
10 141 Tre Tucker WR
10 142 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 143 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 144 Bo Nix QB
11 145 Dalton Schultz TE
11 146 Ted Hurst WR
11 147 Keenan Allen WR
11 148 Brenton Strange TE
11 149 Dallas Goedert TE
11 150 Jadarian Price RB
11 151 Hunter Henry TE
11 152 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 153 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 154 Mike Gesicki TE
11 155 Tyjae Spears RB
11 156 Antonio Williams WR
11 157 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 158 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 159 Caleb Douglas WR
11 160 Keon Coleman WR
11 161 Rachaad White RB
11 162 Jaylen Wright RB
11 163 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 164 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 165 Chris Bell WR
11 166 Jake Ferguson TE
11 167 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 168 C.J. Stroud QB
12 169 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 170 Tyler Higbee TE
12 171 Rashod Bateman WR
12 172 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 173 Seth McGowan RB
12 174 Darren Waller TE
12 175 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 176 Sam Darnold QB
12 177 Michael Mayer TE
12 178 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 179 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 180 Najee Harris RB
12 181 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 182 Cade Otton TE
12 183 Kendre Miller RB
12 184 Ray Davis RB
12 185 Jonah Coleman RB
12 186 Daniel Jones QB
12 187 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 188 Chig Okonkwo TE
12 189 Samaje Perine RB
12 190 Roman Wilson WR
12 191 Sean Tucker RB
12 192 Alec Pierce WR
12 193 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 194 Malachi Fields WR
12 195 Deshaun Watson QB
12 196 Malik Willis QB
12 197 AJ Barner TE
12 198 Josh Cameron WR
12 199 Sione Vaki RB
12 200 Tyreek Hill WR

 

Week 5 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings

These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/7:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 6 Puka Nacua WR
3 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
3 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 11 Brock Bowers TE
3 12 Derrick Henry RB
3 13 Chris Olave WR
4 14 Drake London WR
4 15 Justin Jefferson WR
4 16 James Cook III RB
4 17 Trey McBride TE
4 18 Zay Flowers WR
4 19 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 20 Chase Brown RB
4 21 Kyren Williams RB
4 22 Nico Collins WR
4 23 Parker Washington WR
4 24 Josh Allen QB
4 25 Garrett Wilson WR
4 26 Javonte Williams RB
4 27 Davante Adams WR
4 28 Christian Watson WR
5 29 D'Andre Swift RB
5 30 George Pickens WR
5 31 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 32 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 33 Matthew Golden WR
5 34 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 35 Tee Higgins WR
5 36 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 37 Mike Evans WR
5 38 Malik Nabers WR
5 39 Luther Burden III WR
5 40 George Kittle TE
5 41 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 42 DJ Moore WR
5 43 DeVonta Smith WR
5 44 Jameson Williams WR
5 45 Bucky Irving RB
5 46 Breece Hall RB
5 47 Josh Downs WR
5 48 Tyler Warren TE
5 49 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 50 Saquon Barkley RB
5 51 Michael Wilson WR
5 52 Jalen Coker WR
5 53 Sam LaPorta TE
6 54 Jaylen Warren RB
6 55 Lamar Jackson QB
6 56 Ladd McConkey WR
6 57 Brock Purdy QB
6 58 DK Metcalf WR
6 59 A.J. Brown WR
6 60 Cam Skattebo RB
6 61 Rashee Rice WR
6 62 Terry McLaurin WR
6 63 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 64 Joe Burrow QB
7 65 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 66 Kyle Monangai RB
7 67 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 68 Colston Loveland TE
7 69 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 70 Rome Odunze WR
7 71 Josh Jacobs RB
7 72 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 73 Drake Maye QB
7 74 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 75 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 76 Carnell Tate WR
7 77 Tucker Kraft TE
7 78 Jayden Daniels QB
7 79 Dak Prescott QB
7 80 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 81 RJ Harvey RB
7 82 Caleb Williams QB
7 83 David Montgomery RB
7 84 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 85 Patrick Mahomes II QB
7 86 Travis Kelce TE
8 87 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 88 Blake Corum RB
8 89 Denzel Boston WR
8 90 Jared Goff QB
8 91 Stefon Diggs WR
8 92 Rico Dowdle RB
8 93 Omarion Hampton RB
8 94 Jordan Love QB
8 95 Matthew Stafford QB
8 96 KC Concepcion WR
8 97 Tyler Shough QB
8 98 Alvin Kamara RB
8 99 Tony Pollard RB
8 100 Jalen Hurts QB
8 101 Braelon Allen RB
8 102 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 103 Kenyon Sadiq TE
9 104 Juwan Johnson TE
9 105 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 106 Jordan Addison WR
9 107 Emmett Johnson RB
9 108 Devaughn Vele WR
9 109 Zach Charbonnet RB
9 110 Romeo Doubs WR
9 111 Bryce Young QB
9 112 Khalil Shakir WR
9 113 Ollie Gordon II RB
9 114 Makai Lemon WR
9 115 Courtland Sutton WR
9 116 Woody Marks RB
9 117 Isaiah Likely TE
9 118 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 119 Jordan Mason RB
9 120 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 121 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 122 Xavier Worthy WR
10 123 Tre Harris WR
10 124 Kaelon Black RB
10 125 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 126 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 127 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
10 128 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 129 Malik Washington WR
10 130 Mark Andrews TE
10 131 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 132 Emanuel Wilson RB
10 133 Kalif Raymond WR
10 134 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 135 Kirk Cousins QB
10 136 Justin Herbert QB
10 137 Quentin Johnston WR
10 138 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
10 139 Tre Tucker WR
10 140 Will Shipley RB
10 141 Kyler Murray QB
10 142 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 143 Dalton Schultz TE
11 144 Keenan Allen WR
11 145 Ted Hurst WR
11 146 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
11 147 Bo Nix QB
11 148 Brenton Strange TE
11 149 Dallas Goedert TE
11 150 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 151 Jadarian Price RB
11 152 Mike Gesicki TE
11 153 Hunter Henry TE
11 154 Tyjae Spears RB
11 155 Antonio Williams WR
11 156 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 157 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 158 Caleb Douglas WR
11 159 Keon Coleman WR
11 160 Jaylen Wright RB
11 161 Rachaad White RB
11 162 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 163 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 164 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 165 Chris Bell WR
11 166 Jake Ferguson TE
11 167 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 168 C.J. Stroud QB
12 169 Rashod Bateman WR
12 170 Tyler Higbee TE
12 171 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 172 Darren Waller TE
12 173 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 174 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 175 Michael Mayer TE
12 176 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 177 Sam Darnold QB
12 178 Seth McGowan RB
12 179 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 180 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 181 Cade Otton TE
12 182 Najee Harris RB
12 183 Jonah Coleman RB
12 184 Kendre Miller RB
12 185 Daniel Jones QB
12 186 Ray Davis RB
12 187 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 188 Samaje Perine RB
12 189 Roman Wilson WR
12 190 Chig Okonkwo TE
12 191 Malachi Fields WR
12 192 Sean Tucker RB
12 193 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 194 Alec Pierce WR
12 195 Deshaun Watson QB
12 196 Malik Willis QB
12 197 AJ Barner TE
12 198 Josh Cameron WR
12 199 Tyreek Hill WR
12 200 Sione Vaki RB

 

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Start/Sit Chart - All Week 5 Matchup Ratings
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold or Sell-Low?



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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