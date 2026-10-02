October 2, 2026

RotoBaller ranks the Mount Rushmore for each of the major sports cities across the United States and Canada. Who were the most memorable athletes from each city?

After spotlighting the "Mount Rushmore" of every professional team, it's time to dig deeper and highlight the four players representing the major sports cities.

While some cities have just two teams, others have nearly six, which makes narrowing the list to four difficult.

Will you agree with our selections? Let's dive in!

Atlanta

Hank Aaron - Aaron already earned a spot on this list for his time with the "Milwaukee" Braves, but will also get the nod for when the team moved to Atlanta. While in Atlanta, Aaron would lead the sport in HRs twice (and finish with 335) and finish top-5 in MVP voting three times.

Chipper Jones- The 19-year-old third baseman spent his entire career in Atlanta. The switch-hitter would eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame and would win countless accolades as a Brave, winning a World Series (1995), an MVP (1999), and two Silver Sluggers.

Greg Maddux - Greg Maddux spent 11 of his 23 MLB campaigns in Atlanta and ended his time as the greatest pitcher in team history. With the Braves, Maddux had his time in the city, winning three straight Cy Youngs, one World Series, and four ERA titles.

Deion Sanders - Deion only spent five seasons in Atlanta, but his impact was felt. While with the Falcons, Sanders was a first-team All-Pro in three seasons and tallied 24 INTs over just 70 games.

Baltimore

Cal Ripken Jr. - Ripken Jr. was the face of Orioles baseball during his entire tenure. Ripken spent all 21 seasons of his legendary career with the Orioles and would be named to the All-Star team in 19 of them. He would also win one MVP, one World Series (1983), eight Silver Sluggers, and finish his career with 3,184 hits.

Ray Lewis- The greatest defender in Ravens history. Lewis was forced in the middle of the field, winning DPOY twice and earning first-team All-Pro honors five times. In addition to his elite play, Lewis became the face of one of the game's most dominant defensive units

Johnny Unitas - The face of the city's original NFL team, the Baltimore Colts. With Baltimore, Unitas would reinvent the passing game and earn a plethora of awards, such as three MVPs, one Super Bowl, and three NFL Championships.

Brooks Robinson - The other Oriole is regarded as one of the greatest third basemen of all time. Like Ripken, Robinson spent his entire Hall of Fame career in Baltimore (23 seasons), where he would capture 16 Gold Gloves, one MVP, and be a part of two World Series-winning teams.

Boston

Tom Brady - Without a doubt, Tom Brady holds a spot on this mountain. Brady led the Patriots through two separate dynasties, finishing his reign with six Super Bowl rings. In terms of personal awards, Brady won three MVPs and was named to both the 2000s and 2010s All-Hall-of-Fame teams.

Bill Russell - Bill Russell has one of the most impressive resumes in professional sports. Over 13 seasons in Boston, Russell won 11 NBA championships and five MVPs. The Hall of Famer would also be named All-NBA First Team 11 times and earn 12 All-Star selections.

Larry Bird - The other member of the Celtics on this mountain. Larry Legend spent his entire 13-year NBA career in Title Town. With the Celtics, Bird would win three MVPs (three years in a row) and win three NBA titles (with two Finals MVPs).

Ted Williams - One of the greatest players in MLB history. The left fielder spent all 19 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Red Sox and would claim two triple crowns, two MVPs, and six batting titles.

Charlotte

Luke Kuechly - Despite only spending eight seasons in Carolina, Luke Kuechly became the face of the team's defense for a generation. With the Panthers, Kuechly would be named first-team All-Pro five times, win DPOY, and eventually be named to the All-2010s HOF roster.

Steve Smith Sr. - This was a toss-up between Smith and QB Cam Newton. However, when looking at accolades with the team, Smith will get the slight nod. Smith played 13 of his 16 NFL seasons with the Patriots and would end his time with 12,197 receiving yards, a record that will last for many years.

Julius Peppers - Joining Kuechly as a defensive representative is Julius Peppers. Over his 10-year stint in Carolina, the Hall of Famer would likely tally 97 sacks in 154 games and first-team All-Pro honors three times.

Kemba Walker - Walker spent eight of his 12 NBA seasons with the Hornets. As a Hornet, Walker became a franchise icon but never won any personal accolades. He would end his tenure scoring 19.8 PTS/G wit three All-Star nominations.

Chicago

Michael Jordan - The Greatest Basketball Player of All Time. MJ spent 13 of his 15 legendary seasons with the Bulls and would enjoy one of the most incredible careers in all of professional sports. With the Bulls, Jordan would win five MVPs, win 10 scoring titles, and win six NBA Championships for the city.

Walter Payton - "Sweetness" spent his entire 13-year career in the Windy City. With the Bears, Payton became one of the greatest running backs in league history, winning the 1977 MVP, earning five first-team All-Pro bids, and winning a Super Bowl.

Ernie Banks - "Mr. Cub" will represent baseball on this mountain. One of the greatest hitters to ever play the game, Ernie Banks claimed two MVPs with the Cubs, was named to the All-Star team 14 times, and even claimed two Gold Glove awards.

Patrick Kane - This final spot is open for debate, but when looking at not only impact on the team but also legacy, Showtime will get the nod. Kane spent the first 16 of his 19 NHL seasons playing for the Blackhawks and played an immense role in the 2010s dynasty. He would win three Stanley Cups, put 446 pucks behind the net, and win the Calder, Conn Smythe, Art Ross, and Hart Trophies.

Cleveland

LeBron James - James earned a nod on the Miami mountain but will represent Cleveland. James joined the Cavs during the 2003-04 season and immediately lived up to these massive expectations. James would spend 11 seasons with the Cavs (over two stints) and would win accolades, but is most known for bringing a title back to the town in the 2015-16 season.

Otto Graham- The greatest QB in the city's history. With the Browns, Graham would earn seven first-team honors in just 10 seasons of play and lead them to three NFL Championships. The Hall of Famer would also be named to the all-1950s team.

Jim Brown - While Graham is the greatest QB in team history, Brown is the overall No. 1 player. Brown spent all nine seasons of his legendary career in Cleveland and won one NFL Championship, earned three NFL MVPs, and was named to nine Pro Bowls.

José Ramírez - The final spot is open for debate, but the edge will go to the team's current star, José Ramírez. Ramirez has been named the greatest player in baseball since joining the team in 2014. With Cleveland, Ramirez has led the team to a World Series appearance and won six Silver Sluggers.

Dallas

Dirk Nowitzki - The face of the Dallas Mavericks. Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year Hall of Fame career with the Mavs and finished his time sitting atop nearly every franchise record. In Dallas, Nowitzki won the 2011 NBA Finals, earned 14 All-Star nominations, and was named to the All-NBA team 12 times.

Emmitt Smith- The greatest offensive player in Cowboys history. Smith is the league's all-time leading rusher (18,355 yards) and would spend the majority of his Hall of Fame career with Dallas. As a Cowboy, Smith would win three Super Bowls as well.

Bob Lilly - Also known as "Mr. Cowboy." Lilly, a Hall of Fame linebacker, was the backbone of the Cowboys' defense for his entire 14-year career, being named first-team All-Pro seven times and claiming a Super Bowl ring.

Robert Staubach- The greatest quarterback in Cowboys' history. Staubach spent his entire 11-year career with the Dallas Cowboys and became the face of the franchise, leading them to two Super Bowl victories.

Denver

John Elway - The face of Denver sports. Elway spent his entire 16-year Hall of Fame career with the Broncos and would become a beloved icon in team lore. With the Broncos, Elway led them to two Super Bowls and also claimed the 1987 MVP award.

Terrell Davis- Even though his NFL career was short (only seven seasons), his impact was felt. As a Bronco, "TD" would win one MVP, be named first-team All-Pro three times, and be named OPOY twice. He would also play a major role in their back-to-back Super Bowl run (1997-1998).

Nikola Jokić - Even though the Joker has only spent 11 seasons in Denver, he has earned his spot among these three other icons. Jokic has already claimed three NBA MVPs and been named All-NBA eight times. Additionally, Jokic won the 2022-23 NBA Finals and claimed Finals MVP.

Joe Sakic - While this final spot could go to the team's current superstar, Nathan MacKinnon, down the line, for now, it belongs to Joe Sakic. The Avalanche's icon, Sakic, would win two Stanley Cups as the franchise's captain and take home several accolades, including the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Hart Trophy.

Dallas Cowboys

Bob Lilly - Lilly spent his entire Hall of Fame career in Dallas. Over 14 seasons in the NFL, Lilly would win one Super Bowl, be named first-team All-Pro seven times, and earn bids to the 1960s and 1970s All-HOF teams.

DeMarcus Ware - While DeMarcus Ware ended his NFL career in Denver, he is best known for his time in Dallas. With the Cowboys, Ware led the sport in sacks twice and would be named first-team All-Pro four times.

Randy White - Randy White also spent his entire professional career with the Cowboys. While in Dallas (14 seasons), the Hall of Famer would finish in the top 5 in DPOY voting six times, win a Super Bowl, and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.

Chuck Howley - Howley spent all but two of his 15 NFL seasons in Dallas. With the Cowboys, Howley earned first-team All-Pro nominations five straight years (1966-1970) and took home a Lombardi Trophy with a Super Bowl MVP.

Detroit

Gordie Howe - One of the greatest hockey players in history. The legendary Gordie Howe spent 25 of his 26 Hall of Fame seasons with the Red Wings and became an all-time player, winning four Stanley Cups, six Hart Trophies, six Art Ross Trophies, and earning 21 All-Star nominations.

Steve Yzerman - Known as "The Captain." Yzerman was the face of Detroit hockey throughout his career and has since become the team's GM. As a player, Yzerman would bring three Cups to the city and win a Conn Smythe and a Selke.

Barry Sanders - One of the greatest running backs of all time. With the Lions, Barry Sanders would need only 10 seasons to establish himself as one of the great skill-position players of all time, winning one MVP, earning 10 Pro Bowl bids, and being named first-team All-Pro six times.

Ty Cobb - Ty Cobb spent 22 of his 24 Hall of Fame seasons in the Motor City. With Detroit, Cobb would emerge as one of the game's best pure hitters, claiming 12 batting titles, but would only earn an MVP (during the 1911 season).

Houston

Hakeem Olajuwon - Olajuwon spent 17 of his 18 Hall of Fame NBA seasons in the Space City. While in Houston, Olajuwon's most remarkable achievements were leading them to back-to-back championships and claiming Finals MVP in both seasons (1993, 1994). He was also named DPOY twice and MVP once.

Jeff Bagwell- The greatest player in Astros history. Bagwell spent his entire 15-year Hall of Fame career in Houston, where he would win Rookie of the Year, win MVP (1994), and win three Silver Sluggers at first base.

J.J. Watt - The face of the Houston Texans. Watt spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Texans and was named first-team All-Pro four times and won DPOY three times (in just four years).

Jose Altuve - The current face of the franchise. Altuve has spent his entire 16-year career (and counting) with the Astros. During his tenure, Altuve has led them through their recent dynasty, which saw them win two World Series. In terms of accolades, Altuve has been named MVP once and has been awarded seven Silver Sluggers.

Indianapolis

Peyton Manning - The Sheriff is the iconic Colt of all time (during their time in Indianapolis). With the Colts, Manning would win four MVP awards, lead them to a Super Bowl, and be named first-team All-Pro five times.

Marvin Harrison Jr. - Manning's go-to option. Harrison, a Hall of Famer, spent his entire 13-year career with the Colts and would earn first-team All-Pro honors three times, lead the sport in receiving yards twice, and win a Super Bowl.

Reggie Miller - The most iconic Pacers of all time. Miller spent his entire 18-year NBA career in Indiana and would emerge as one of the best pure three-point shooters in NBA history. While he never won a championship, Miller was named to the All-NBA team three times and earned five All-Star nominations.

Tamika Catchings - Catchings is widely regarded as one of the premier defenders in WNBA history. During her time in Indiana (her entire 16-year Hall of Fame career), Catchings was named DPOY five times and took home the 2011 MVP. However, her most profound moment came in 2012 when she won her first WNBA Championship.

Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes - While his career is not close to being complete, Patrick Mahomes has done enough to earn a spot on this mountain. With the Chiefs, Mahomes has already led them to three Super Bowl victories and taken home several awards himself, including two MVPs.

George Brett - The greatest Kansas City Royal of all time. While Bobby Witt Jr. could make a case by the end of his career, for now, this title belongs to Brett. With the Royals, Brett would win the 1980 MVP, earn three Silver Slugger Awards, and lead them to a 1985 World Series title.

Travis Kelce - Mahomes' go-to option in the passing game. Kelce is one of the great tight ends in league history and has played a massive role in Kansas City's dynasty. Through 13 NFL seasons, Kelce has been named first-team All-Pro four times and has won three Lombardi Trophies.

Tony Gonzalez - The team's superstar tight end before Kelce. Gonzalez spent the first 12 of his 17 NFL campaigns in Kansas City, where he was named first-team All-Pro five times and caught 916 passes for 10,940 yards and 76 touchdowns.

Las Vegas

Mark Stone - The first-ever captain in Golden Knights history. Stone quickly found a home in Las Vegas, leading them to their first (and only) Stanley Cup victory, and has been a near point-per-game player (396 points in 400 games).

Marc-Andre Fleury- The Flower quickly became a beloved player in team history. He joined the team in the initial expansion draft and currently holds the record for most wins; he also won the 2020-21 Vezina as a member of the team.

Jonathan Marchessault - An original "misfit" on the Golden Knights, Marchessault would become an icon in team lore, winning the Conn Smythe during their 2022-23 Stanley Cup run, scoring 13 goals in 22 games.

A'ja Wilson - One of the greatest players in WNBA history. Wilson has spent her entire career in Las Vegas and has won four MVPs, three DPOYs, and three championships.

Note - The Raiders will be counted under the "Bay Area" section since the Las Vegas tenure has not had any players worthy of a spot.

Los Angeles

Kobe Bryant - The legendary Kobe Bryant will kick off this mountain. Bryant spent all 20 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Lakers. Bryant would finish his incredible career with 18 All-Star nominations, two scoring titles, and five NBA Championships. He was named to the All-NBA team 15 times and All-Defensive 12 times.

Magic Johnson- Even though Magic only spent 13 seasons with the Lakers, his production is well worthy of a spot on this list. Johnson would win three MVPs (during a four-year stretch) and was one of the game's best playmakers, winning the Assist title four times. He was also a part of five NBA Championships (and claimed Finals MVP three times).

Clayton Kershaw - Kershaw was the face of the Dodgers for his entire tenure. Throughout his 18-year MLB career, Kershaw would win three Cy Young Awards, one MVP, and two World Series Championships. He would end his time with a 2.53 ERA and 3,052 punchouts over 2,855 1/3 innings.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - While he earned a spot for Milwaukee's mountain, he was a face of the Lakers for 14 seasons as well. With the Lakers, Abdul-Jabbar won three more MVPs and added five more rings to his collection (he finished his career with six).

Miami

LeBron James - The King resides on two Mount Rushmores. While his impact in Cleveland may seem greater, he was just as dominant while in Miami. With the Heat, James enjoyed his "prime" years, winning two MVPs and two NBA Championships. He claimed Finals MVP in both of these runs (2011, 2012).

Dwyane Wade - While James may have been the more dominant force, Wade was the heart of the franchise. D-Wade spent the first 15 of his 16 NBA seasons in Miami, where he was a part of three championship teams. He would win Finals MVP during the 2005-06 run and finished his time with the most points in franchise history.

Dan Marino - One of the most gifted quarterbacks in league history. Despite never winning a Super Bowl, Marino is widely regarded as one of the game's greatest quarterbacks; he won the 1984 MVP award in his first season, when he threw for over 5,000 yards and 48 passing touchdowns.

Larry Csonka - The other Miami Dolphin on the mountain. Csonka was the face of the backfield for eight seasons when he was named first-team All-Pro twice and, more importantly, played a major role in their back-to-back Super Bowl run (and claimed Super Bowl VIII MVP).

Milwaukee

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - One of the greatest NBA players of all time. While Abdul-Jabbar only spent six seasons (of his 20) with the Bucks, his impact was massive. While in Milwaukee, Abdul-Jabbar was named MVP three times and even kick-started his career by winning Rookie of the Year. He also led them to the 1970-71 NBA Finals and was named MVP of the series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - The current face of the franchise. The Greek Freak has spent all 13 seasons of his NBA career in Milwaukee. With the Bucks, Antetokounmpo would win two MVPs (back-to-back) and, more importantly, lead them to the 2020-21 NBA Championship.

Robin Yount - The greatest Brewer of all time. With the Brewers, Yount would win two MVPs, three Silver Sluggers, and a Gold Glove. Over his 20-year career with the Brew-Crew, the Hall of Famer would tally 3,142 hits and steal 271 bases.

Hank Aaron - While Hank Aaron is more known for his time in Atlanta, the Braves also spent time in Milwaukee, where he was just as dominant, which puts him on this list. With the "Milwaukee" Braves, Aaron would win one MVP, claim two batting titles, win one championship, and earn three Gold Gloves.

Minneapolis

Kirby Puckett - The Hall of Fame center fielder spent his entire 12-year career in Minnesota. With the Twins, Puckett would win six Gold Glove awards, six Silver Slugger awards, earn 10 All-Star nominations, and, more importantly, bring two World Series victories to the city.

Randy Moss- The greatest wide receiver in Vikings history. With Minnesota, Moss would emerge as a superstar in the NFL, catching 587 passes for 9,316 yards. He would also earn first-team All-Pro honors three times.

Alan Page - The face of Minnesota's defense. As a Viking (over 12 seasons), Page would win an MVP (during the 1971 season) and earn first-team All-Pro honors.

Adrian Peterson - Adrian Peterson was the face of the team's offense for a decade. From 1- season in Minnesota, Peterson would enjoy one of the most dominant stretches by a running back in league history, totaling 4.9 YPC with one MVP (2012) and four first-team All-Pro nominations.

Nashville

Eddie George - George's rookie season was in Houston, but his "prime" years were in Tennessee. Through seven seasons, George would learn first-team All-Pro honors once, earn four Pro Bowl bids, and finish as the franchise's leading rusher.

Pekka Rinne- The face of the Nashville Predators. Rinne spent his entire 15-year career with the Predators and would lead the team to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in the 2016-17 season and earn the Vezina Trophy the following campaign.

Bruce Matthews- While Matthews only spent the final five seasons of his career in Tennessee, he is well worthy of a pot. While in Nashville, Matthews would be named a first-team All-Pro in four of these five seasons and be regarded as the greatest lineman in club history.

Steve McNair - The all-time QB of the Titans. Steve McNair spent nine seasons in Tennessee, won the MVP award in 2003, and even led them to their only Super Bowl appearance in 2000.

New Orleans

Drew Brees - The face of the franchise. Brees spent 15 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Saints and would become the most beloved player in history. Brees would lead the Saints to a Super Bowl and capture several personal awards, including two OPOY awards.

Alvin Kamara- Kamara has been an integral part of the Saints' offense since joining the team. In his rookie season, Kamara was named OROY and continued to emerge as the team's workhorse back. Through nine seasons, he has punched in 86 total touchdowns and earned five Pro Bowl bids.

Chris Paul- CP3 spent his NBA career with many teams, beginning his time in New Orleans. On the Bayou, Paul would begin his tenure by winning Rookie of the Year and finishing top-5 in MVP voting in two seasons.

Morten Andersen - Morten Anderson ended his time as an icon for the Saints. While in New Orleans, Anderson, who was named first-team All-Pro twice, posted a 77.6% FG%.

New York City

Babe Ruth - The greatest baseball player of all time. The Sultan of Swat joined the Yankees after a short stint with Boston and would enjoy a dominant run. In the Bronx, Ruth would win seven World Series, lead the sport in home runs nine times, and finish his career with a 1.164 OPS, which still stands as an MLB record.

Derek Jeter- The face of the modern-day Yankees. Jeter spent his entire career with the Yankees and became a beloved player, winning five World Series Championships and earning five Silver Slugger Awards. He finished his career with 3,465 hits.

Lawrence Taylor - The greatest football player in city history. With the Giants, Taylor would emerge as one of the best to ever play, winning two Super Bowls, one MVP, a DPOY Award, and eight first-team All-Pro nominations. He would total 142 sacks over 184 games.

Jalen Brunson - While recency bias may play a role here, Brunson has a strong enough resume to represent the Knicks on this mountain. Brunson led the Knicks to their first NBA Championship in 53 years during the 2025-26 season. During this championship run, Brunson was named Finals MVP, which was highlighted by his 45-point effort in their series-clinching victory.

Drafted 33rd overall out of Villanova in 2018 and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 8. First-time NBA Finals MVP... Jalen Brunson! pic.twitter.com/eNtOs8Mxxz — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

Philadelphia

Wilt Chamberlain - Even though he only spent four seasons with the 76ers, Chamberlain is well worthy of a spot on this list. During his short run with the franchise, he would win three MVPs (three straight) and the 1966-67 NBA Finals.

Mike Schmidt- The greatest Philadelphia Phillie of all time. Schmidt spent all 18 seasons of his career with the city and would win countless awards, including three MVPs, 10 Gold Gloves, six Silver Sluggers, and, most importantly, the 1980 World Series.

Reggie White - Without a doubt, the greatest Eagle of all time. While in Philadelphia, Reggie White would lead the sport in sacks in back-to-back seasons, be named first-team All-Pro six times, and even earn DPOY honors in the 1987 campaign.

Bobby Clarke - The greatest player in Flyers history. Clarke, a Hall of Famer, spent his entire career with the Flyers and would win three Hart Trophies (including two back-to-backs) and two Stanley Cups for the city.

Phoenix

Larry Fitzgerald - The face of Arizona football. Larry Fitzgerald would spend his entire NFL career with the Cardinals and become synonymous with the franchise. Over his 17 seasons, he was named to 11 Pro Bowls and even led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2008.

Steve Nash- The face of the Phoenix Suns. The Hall of Famer spent 10 of his 18 NBA seasons with the Suns, won back-to-back MVPs (2004, 2005), and was named to the first-team All-NBA seven times.

Diana Taurasi - Like Nash, Taurasi is the face of women's basketball in this city. One of the greatest players in WNBA history, Taurasi will win five scoring titles, one MVP (2009), and lead the Mercury to three WNBA titles.

Randy Johnson - Regarded as the greatest Diamondback of all time. With the Desert Snakes, Randy Johnson would claim four straight Cy Young Awards and win the 2001 World Series. He also earned World Series MVP during this historic run.

Pittsburgh

Mario Lemieux - Without a doubt, Mario Lemieux will hold a spot on Pittsburgh's Mount Rushmore. Le Magnifique was one of the greatest NHL players of all time. He spent his entire career with the Penguins and enjoyed an incredible career that included two Stanley Cups, three Hart Trophies, and six Art Ross Trophies. His best season came in 1988-89, when he totaled a career-high 199 points.

Sidney Crosby - The team's current superstar. Crosby has followed in Lemieux's shadow and enjoyed an incredible career as well. The future Hall of Famer has won three Stanley Cups, two Harts, and two Art Ross Trophies. Through 1,420 games, he has totaled 1,761 points.

Joe Greene - "Mean" Joe Greene was the face of the Steelers for his 13-year career. The defensive lineman would be named DPOY twice and even win ROY in his debut season. He would also be part of the great dynasty that won four Super Bowls.

Roberto Clemente - The greatest baseball player in the city's history. Clemente is the face of Pirates baseball, spending all 18 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in the Steel City. With the Pirates, Clemente would win 12 Gold Gloves, four batting titles, and an MVP.

St. Louis

Stan Musial - The team's first true superstar. With the Cardinals, Musial would claim three MVPs, earn 24 All-Star nominations, and, more importantly, lead the team to three World Series victories.

Bob Gibson - The greatest pitcher in Cardinals history. Gibson spent his entire 17-year Hall of Fame career with the Cardinals, where he would win two Cy Young Awards and one MVP. However, his defining moments came in the postseason, when he not only won two World Series but also took home the MVP award in each campaign.

Kurt Warner - The leader of the Greatest Show on Turf. With the Rams, Warner put together one of the most dominant stretches in NFL history, winning two MVPS in three seasons and leading them to a Super Bowl victory in 1999.

Albert Pujols - The face of the "modern-day" Cardinals. Pujols spent 12 of his 22 MLB seasons in St. Louis, where he would win three MVPs, be named Rookie of the Year, and lead the sport in home runs twice. He would also be a part of two World Series teams.

San Francisco/Oakland/Sacramento ["Bay Area"]

Willie Mays - One of the greatest players in MLB history. Mays began his career in New York but would emerge as a superstar in the Bay Area, winning 11 Gold Gloves, one MVP, and 21 All-Star Game selections.

Joe Montana- The face of the 49ers. Joe Montana was the starting QB of one of the greatest dynasties in professional football history. With the 49ers, Montana would win four Super Bowls (claiming MVP in three of them) and win back-to-back MVP awards during the 1989-1990 seasons.

Jerry Rice - Jerry Rice shared the spotlight with Montana. With the 49ers, Rice would become the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game, setting NFL records in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He won three Super Bowls and two OPOY awards.

Stephen Curry - Curry changed the game of basketball. Chef Curry revolutionized the three-point shot and has been the face of the Golden State Warriors for nearly two decades. Over his 17-year tenure with the Warriors, Curry has won two MVPs and been a part of four NBA Championship teams.

Seattle

Walter Jones - The representative on the Seahawks is open for debate. However, when looking at accomplishments and accolades, Walter Jones earns the spot. Jones spent his entire 12-year Hall of Fame career with the Seahawks and would become one of the league's greatest left tackles of all time. He would be named first-team All-Pro four times.

Ichiro Suzuki- Without a doubt, Ichiro Suzuki will hold a spot on this list. The Hall of Famer spent 14 years of his 19 MLB campaigns in Seattle, where he would lead the sport in hits seven times, win Rookie of the Year, and emerge as one of the sport's most elite defenders, claiming 10 Gold Gloves.

Ken Griffey Jr. - The other baseball representative is Ken Griffey Jr. Griffey is one of the greatest center fielders of all time, winning seven Silver Sluggers, 13 Gold Gloves, and the 1997 MVP.

Sue Bird - Bird spent her entire career in Seattle, ending her tenure as a city icon. A Hall of Famer, Bird made 13 All-Star teams, won four WNBA Championships, and earned All-WNBA honors eight times.

Tampa Bay

Derrick Brooks - The 14-year pro spent his entire NFL career in Tampa Bay. With the Buccaneers, the linebacker would become the face of the defense, earning DPOY honors once and leading the sport in combined tackles three times.

Mike Evans - One of the most consistent pass catchers in NFL history. Over the first 11 seasons of his NFL career, the wideout hit the 1,000-yard mark in each of them and even won a Super Bowl and earned six Pro Bowl nominations during this stretch.

Steven Stamkos - Stamkos or "Stammer" was the face of the franchise for nearly two decades. Serving as the captain for most of his tenure, Stamkos would lead the Lightning to two Stanley Cups (back-to-back) and win many accolades, such as two Rocket Richard Trophies.

Andrei Vasilevskiy - The other member of the Lightning worthy of a spot is netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Big Cat is not only one of the greatest goalies of this generation but in all of NHL history. Vasilevskiy has been a part of two Stanley Cup-winning teams and many other lengthy playoff runs. In terms of accolades, Vaz won two Vezina Trophies (and counting) and a Conn Smythe.

Toronto

Dave Keon - Widely regarded as the greatest Maple Leaf of all time. Keon spent 15 of his 18 Hall of Fame seasons in Toronto and would bring them four Stanley Cups, including a remarkable three-peat from 1961 through the 1963 season.

Mats Sundin- The other Maple Leaf to earn a spot is center Mats Sundin. Sundin couldn't bring the Stanley Cup back to Toronto, but he was dominant throughout his 13-year tenure. As a Maple Leaf, the Hall of Famer would tally 987 points over 981 games and earn two All-Star bids.

Kyle Lowry - Lowry spent nine of his 20 (and counting) NBA seasons with the Raptors. While he was never the most prolific scorer, Lowry was the heart of the team for nearly a decade. With the Raptors, Lowry was named to six All-Star teams and won the 2019 NBA Championship.

Roy Halladay - The face of the Toronto Blue Jays. Halladay spent 12 of his 16 Hall of Fame seasons with the Blue Jays and won one Cy Young Award (his other was with the Phillies). He would also lead the sport in complete games five times as a Blue Jay.

Washington D.C.

Alex Ovechkin - The Great Eight. Ovechkin has not only become a legend in NHL history but is also widely regarded as one of the greatest professional athletes of all time. Ovechkin is one of the game's most talented scorers of all time, holding the NHL record in goals (929 goals) and leading the Caps to a Stanley Cup.

Darrell Green- One of the most iconic players in team history. Darrell Green spent his entire 20-year Hall of Fame career with Washington and was named to seven Pro Bowls and won two Super Bowls.

Ryan Zimmerman - Zimmerman spent all 16 seasons of his MLB career with the Nationals. As a longtime member of the Nationals, Zimmerman was a part of their 2019 World Series roster and would win two Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove.

Sammy Baugh - Like Green, Baugh spent his entire NFL career in Washington. With the franchise, the quarterback would lead them to two NFL Championships and was named first-team All-Pro four times.

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