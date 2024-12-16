Wil Lutz Makes Only One Field Goal, Keeps Perfect Streak Alive
3 weeks agoAlthough it wasn't the best fantasy day for Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz in the 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Week 15, he did extend his streak of perfection to four straight games. Lutz nailed his lone field-goal attempt on the day from 44 yards out and was also successful on all four of his extra-point opportunities to send the Broncos to 9-5. The 30-year-old veteran has made 90 percent of his 30 field-goal tries in 14 games in his second year in Denver, with two of his three misses on the year being a blocked kick and a try from over 60 yards out. Lutz has been money in the bank, and with Denver's offense picking things up under rookie quarterback Bo Nix in the second half of the season, Lutz has become a top-10 fantasy kicker. Heading into a Thursday divisional showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, he should once again be considered a top-10 option at the position.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com