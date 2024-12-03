Teams Looking At Clay Holmes As A Starter
4 days agoA few teams are asking about free-agent right-hander Clay Holmes moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation in 2025, including the New York Mets, according to a source. Holmes was a starter throughout his minor-league career, but he hasn't started a game since his debut season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018. MLB teams are looking more at converting relievers into starters after recent success had by right-handers Seth Lugo, Michael King, Reynaldo Lopez, Jordan Hicks and Zack Littell. Holmes was an All-Star for the second time with the New York Yankees in 2024 as a reliever and has the pitch arsenal to be successful as a starter. In addition, he's been durable, appearing in the eighth-most games in the majors in the last four seasons and another 19 playoff games. Holmes turns 32 in March and led the majors in blown saves (13) this past season.
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
