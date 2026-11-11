New York Giants D/ST Gaining Momentum Ahead of Divisional Clash
Nov 11, 2026, 9:16 PM ETThe New York Giants' defense has been on a hot streak heading into a Week 10 divisional clash. Last week, the Giants allowed just 11 points, forced one turnover, and recorded seven sacks in a 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite losing star edge rusher Brian Burns early in the season, players such as Arvell Reese, Abdul Carter, and Greg Newsome II have stepped up and become key contributors on defense. They now face a Washington Commanders offense that ranks 21st in points per game (21.5) and 23rd in total yards (321.2) but has committed just five turnovers this season. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had success against New York in Week 5, leading Washington to 27 points in a 27-27 tie while taking care of the football. While the Giants D/ST remains a risky option against Daniels and the Commanders, their recent success makes it a low-end fantasy option in Week 10.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Dominic Zvada Is a Starting Option Against Commanders
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:18 PM ETNew York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada had a massive game in Week 9 and has solidified his status as the team's starting kicker moving forward. Zvada made 4 of 4 field goals, including two from 49 yards and one from 53 yards, and made his only extra point attempt in the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. After missing five field goals in his previous three games, head coach John Harbaugh remained confident in the rookie, and he delivered in a big way in Week 9. He faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the 12th most fantasy points to kickers this season. While rain and wind could be a factor in Week 10, Zvada offers starting value as a kicker against the Commanders.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Looking to Replicate Week 5 Success Against Commanders
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:15 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely will look to build on his breakout season in 2026. In Week 9, Likely hauled in five of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Raven tight end has caught 46 passes for 448 yards and six touchdowns in eight games, already the most fantasy points he has scored in his NFL career. He faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. In Week 5, Likely caught 11 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns against this Commanders secondary. While rain could be a factor on Thursday night, Likely is a certified TE1 and should be started in all formats in Week 10.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields Too Risky to Trust in Week 10
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:13 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields is gaining momentum as he enters the backstretch of the 2026 season. In eight games, Fields has caught 19 of 35 targets for 288 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game. In two starts with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Fields has caught seven passes for 123 yards, solidifying his status as the clear WR2 ahead of veteran Darnell Mooney. The rookie receiver faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the 11th most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Rain is expected to be a factor in East Rutherford on Thursday night, which could limit the Giants' passing game despite a favorable matchup. Fields is best left on fantasy benches this week, though his WR2 role will be something to monitor in Week 10.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Primed for WR1 Production Against Commanders
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:11 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is off the injury report and slated to play in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. Nabers has been on the injury report due to a knee issue stemming from his torn ACL, which he suffered in September 2025. Although the knee has cost him some practice time, he has not missed a beat on the field, hauling in 53 of 78 targets for 648 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the 11th most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. In Week 5, Nabers decimated this Commanders secondary, catching 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 27-27 tie. Fantasy managers can start the star receiver without hesitation in Week 10, as he offers WR1 value against Washington.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Singletary Returning to Backup Role in Week 10
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:10 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary was inefficient in his first start of the 2026 season in Week 9. With second-year back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) inactive and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, Singletary had 21 carries and two receptions but managed just 39 scrimmage yards and no touchdowns in the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. While Singletary had the opportunity to carve out a significant role in this Giants offense, his 1.5 yards-per-carry average in Week 9 didn't solidify his standing in the backfield, with Skattebo expected to play on Thursday. The Giants also face a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. As he returns to his backup role, Singletary is not startable in any formats against a tough matchup in Week 10.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Set for Heavy Workload in Week 10
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:08 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is off the injury report and ready to play in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. After a Week 7 hamstring strain that cost him one game, Skattebo was a full participant on Tuesday and is set to start on Thursday. In six full games this season, Skattebo has 98 carries for 418 yards and two touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 76 yards. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, Skattebo is set to carry the bulk of the workload. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. While Washington ranks among the top defenses against the run, a heavy workload should put the second-year back in the RB2 discussion in fantasy for Week 10.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
J.J. McCarthy a Low-End QB2 Against Commanders
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:06 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is off the injury report and slated to start in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. McCarthy suffered a hip pointer during the Giants' 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles but practiced all week and is healthy enough to play Thursday night. In three games with the Giants this season, McCarthy has completed 43 of 68 passes for 622 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. McCarthy is set to face a Commanders defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Washington has also allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (16) and the third-most yards per game this season (240). While potential inclement weather could be a factor Thursday night, McCarthy should be considered a low-end QB2 in his first start for the Giants at MetLife Stadium.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
De'Zhaun Stribling's Return Window Likely Coming If Ankle Progresses
After opening practice window for DT C.J. West, the #49ers are down to three available injured reserve activations of the eight they get for the regular season.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 12, 2026
Here's the breakdown:
Designated to return/activated/returned to practice -- WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Christian…
Nov 11, 2026, 8:03 PM ET
MarShawn Lloyd Not on Injury Report Wednesday
The Packers have opened Skyy Moore’s return-to-practice window.— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 11, 2026
Zaire Franklin, Sean Rhyan still DNPs.
Javon Bullard a new DNP.
Trey Smack has a calf injury, seemingly not ideal for a kicker.
And more on the first injury report of the week: pic.twitter.com/nd1UdiyYkE
Nov 11, 2026, 7:18 PM ET
A.J. Brown Listed as Limited Wednesday
Patriots Wednesday injury report for NE vs. DET: https://t.co/sUHnYUorZQ pic.twitter.com/06hYUV4yB9— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 7:12 PM ET
Bam Knight Limited Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
The first injury report of the week for the Rams and Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/6GKyUI9wMd— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 7:11 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Rashid Shaheed Full Go in Wednesday Practice
Rashid Shaheed full go for 1st time in weeks back from knee injury. Drew Lock limited and I didn't see throwing with the other #Seahawks QBs throwing at the start of practice 4 days before they play at the Raiders.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 12, 2026
Uchenna Nwosu a limited participant in his return from injury pic.twitter.com/vgG9NOznYq
Nov 11, 2026, 7:07 PM ET
Cardinals Declined Trade Offer for Budda Baker From Bills
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 6:49 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals decided not to trade eight-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker at Tuesday's deadline after the Buffalo Bills made an offer, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Instead, the Bills acquired Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans. It was a little confusing as to why the Cardinals did not send Baker to the Bills in exchange for a Day 2 pick and probably more. The Cardinals already traded former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans and veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, and receiver Michael Wilson (neck) and quarterback Gardner Minshew II (elbow) are out for the year, so the Cardinals are going nowhere for the rest of the 2026 season with rookie QB Carson Beck under center. First-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) remains out as well. The 30-year-old Baker requested a trade out of the desert in years past, but he did not go that route this year and will remain in Arizona for the remainder of the 2026 campaign after already totaling 62 tackles (29 solo), 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, five QB hits, one interception, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble in nine games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Washington Commanders D/ST A Potential Option in Week 10
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 11, 2026, 6:42 PM ETThe Washington Commanders defense has been playing better of late, forcing at least one turnover in six straight games and at least two turnovers in five of the last six. The returns of cornerback Trey Amos and safety Nick Cross have been huge for the secondary; however, the season-ending losses of defensive tackles Daron Payne (foot) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) have significantly hurt what was a stout Commanders' run defense early in the season. It's a unit that will give up yards, but has been able to force some turnovers to make up for it. The Commanders' defense ranks 15th in EPA/play and 21st in success rate since Week 6 and will be facing the J.J. McCarthy-led Giants on Thursday night at the Meadowlands. In McCarthy's two starts with the Giants, their offensive success rate is only ahead of the Chargers and Eagles, and they are tied with the Eagles for the lowest dropback success rate, per RBSDM.com. The Commanders were shredded by Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely in their first meeting in Week 5, combining for 22 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. But the Giants have trended more run-heavy with McCarthy, and with Cam Skattebo returning, that will likely remain the case. There is expected to be some wind and rain in this game, which would obviously favor the defenses and suggest a lower-scoring game. The Commanders rank as RotoBaller's 13th-ranked D/ST for Week 10.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: Pro Football Reference
Drew Stevens A Decent Kicker Option in Week 10 Against Giants
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 11, 2026, 6:38 PM ETWashington Commanders rookie kicker Drew Stevens has found his footing in the NFL, connecting on 16 of 19 field-goal attempts and 12 of 15 extra-point attempts through eight games. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa hasn't missed a kick within 50 yards and has only missed once since Week 2. While Washington's offense has been disappointing, they have generated at least two field goal attempts in every game except for one this season. Stevens is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked kicker for Week 10 against a Giants defense that has allowed the 5th fewest fantasy points to kickers this season.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Limited in Texans Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 6:37 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) is dealing with a hamstring injury and was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Harrison is dealing with a new injury as the team prepares to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 on Sunday. The injury does not appear to be serious enough to keep the 24-year-old former first-rounder from playing, but fantasy managers who still have the Ohio State product rostered should be leaving him on the bench yet again. He played nearly half of the Texans' offensive snaps in the Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but he secured only two of his three targets for 20 yards a week after finding the end zone for the first time since his trade from Arizona to Houston. In three games for the Texans, Harrison has continued to disappoint in fantasy, catching six passes on 11 targets for 60 yards and one touchdown. He will continue to play a part in Houston's offense, but while battling for targets with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, and Xavier Hutchinson, Harrison's fantasy ceiling and floor will remain dangerously low. He comes into Week 10 action as the No. 73-ranked fantasy receiver at RotoBaller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Chig Okonkwo A Solid TE Option in Week 10 Against Giants
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 11, 2026, 6:36 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is leading the team in targets (22), catches (19), and yards (219) since quarterback Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5. The 27-year-old tight end is currently in the midst of the best four-game stretch of his career by receiving yards. In addition, over the past three weeks, Okonkwo's 79.5% route share ranks fifth-highest among all tight ends in that span, trailing only George Kittle, Isaiah Likely, Trey McBride, and Brock Bowers. Okonkwo's role in Washington's offense looks to be trending up, though the lack of touchdowns has held down his fantasy ceiling. Okonkwo has a tough matchup on Thursday night against a Giants defense that has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to tight ends this season. For Week 10, Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE14.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Antonio Williams Profiles as Decent Flex Option in Week 10
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 11, 2026, 6:35 PM ETWashington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams posted his lowest receiving yards in a game since Week 4 (21) in last week's loss to the Rams, catching three of six targets for 25 yards. With Treylon Burks (foot) sidelined for this one, the rookie third-rounder out of Clemson couldn't take advantage as Washington's offense struggled as a whole. Williams played more on the outside than usual in this game with Burks out. However, Burks will return on Thursday against the Giants, potentially benefiting Williams as he bumps back to his better position in the slot. Williams hasn't shown enough consistency to be trusted yet, but he projects as a WR3/flex option for Week 10 against a Giants defense that has given up 200 yards passing only once in eight games and is allowing the 13th fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers this season. Williams ranks as RotoBaller's WR33 in PPR leagues for Week 10.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Ranks as WR2 in Week 10 Against Giants
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 11, 2026, 6:33 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his lowest target total (five) of the season in last week's loss to the Rams, though he did surpass 50 receiving yards for the first time since Week 1. It was shaping up to be a near no-show from Diggs before he ripped off a 42-yard catch-and-run to somewhat salvage his day. Notably, that 42-yard catch was Diggs' longest since Week 8 of the 2024 season. The 32-year-old wideout has been solid overall this season, scoring five touchdowns in seven games and ranking 25th in PPR points per game at 12.9. Diggs will look to make an impact on Thursday night against the division-leading Giants after missing the first matchup in Week 5. The Giants' defense has allowed the 13th fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers this season and has given up 200 yards passing only once in eight games. Diggs should still have a good shot at finding the end zone and projects as a low-end WR2 for Week 10.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks A Potential Flex Option in Week 10 Against Giants
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 11, 2026, 6:29 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) was cleared from the injury report and is good to go for Thursday night's game against the division-leading Giants. Burks missed Week 9's loss to the Rams due to a foot injury, but will return in Week 10 and look to provide a spark to a disappointing Washington offense. The former 2022 first-round pick has carved out a meaningful role in Washington, catching 12 of 20 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns through seven games in 2026. Burks has been one of the most efficient receivers in the league with his opportunities, ranking ninth in yards per target (11.6) and 14th in explosive catch rate (36.4%) among wide receivers with at least 100 routes per Fantasy Points Data. Burks doesn't demand a high target share, though he has earned Jayden Daniels' trust in a lot of situations and has big play upside. Burks projects as a low-end flex option on Thursday against a Giants defense that ranks middle of the pack in most metrics to wide receivers over the last four weeks, ranking as RotoBaller's WR63 for Week 10.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller