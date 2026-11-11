Austin Ekeler A Deep-League Option for Week 10 Against Giants
Nov 11, 2026, 6:28 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler led the backfield with 10 touches in Week 9's loss to the Rams, handling eight carries for 16 yards along with two receptions (three targets) for 18 yards. Ekeler continues to play behind Rachaad White as the lead, though Ekeler's 48.3% snap share in Week 9 was his highest of the season. The 31-year-old also wasn't overly effective on his opportunities, getting outgained by White 34 to 69 on one more touch. Ekeler doesn't project as anything more than a desperation flex on Thursday night against a Giants defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs over the last four weeks. Ekeler ranks as RotoBaller's RB40 for Week 10.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Tank Dell Limited at Texans Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 6:27 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (hand, shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday with hand and shoulder injuries, according to KPRC 2 Sports' Aaron Wilson. In his second game back from a gruesome knee injury in 2024 that caused him to miss all of the 2025 campaign, Dell played almost half of the offensive snaps (up from 23% in Week 7) and caught four of his nine targets for 105 yards and his first touchdown of the season. The 27-year-old big-play threat also apparently picked up hand and shoulder injuries, although there is nothing to suggest that he is in danger of missing the Week 10 contest this Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns. It was nice to see him targeted nine times in the team's rout of the Los Angeles Chargers, but Dell could be more boom/bust as he continues to share targets with the likes of Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Xavier Hutchinson in the Texans' passing game. His big game in Week 9 has made him one of the more popular waiver-wire pickups at the WR position, though. Dell will be in play as a WR3/flex against the Browns, and he is ranked as the No. 34 WR at RotoBaller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Rachaad White A Low-End RB2 in Week 10 Against Giants
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 11, 2026, 6:26 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White had a quiet outing in Week 9's loss to the Rams, handling seven carries for 28 yards and adding two catches (three targets) for 41 yards. White was surprisingly outtouched by Austin Ekeler 10 to nine in this game, though Ekeler was much less productive with only 34 yards to White's 69. Washington's rushing attack is rated near the bottom of the league by most numbers this season, with a struggling offensive line that ranks 32nd in ESPN's run block win rate metric. White hasn't exceeded 11 carries in a game this season and should handle 10-12 touches overall on Thursday against the division-leading Giants. It could be another down game for White as the Giants defense has been stingy of late, ranking fourth in rushing success rate (38.2%) and allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs over the last four weeks. White ranks as RotoBaller's RB21 in PPR leagues for Week 10.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Daniels A Top-Seven QB Option in Week 10 Against Giants
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 11, 2026, 6:24 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off his lowest fantasy output of the season in Week 9 against the Rams, with 14.6 points. Daniels also turned the ball over for the first time this season after getting stripped by Myles Garrett. The third-year quarterback will look to bounce back on the road on a short week against the division-leading Giants, who Daniels lit up for 302 total yards and two scores on the ground back in Week 5. Since running for 103 yards on nine carries in that game, Daniels has totaled just 49 yards on 10 carries in three games since, though his 263.7 passing yards per game ranks 7th best in that span. Daniels is in a good spot to rebound on Thursday as the Giants have allowed the second-most scramble yards (84) to quarterbacks and the 11th-most fantasy points per game (19.2) over the last four weeks. Daniels ranks as RotoBaller's QB7 for Week 10.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Limited at Texans Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 6:17 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Marks is now on the Week 10 injury report, and David Montgomery (groin) missed yet another practice. The Texans' backfield is banged up going into their matchup this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old Marks played 66% of the offensive snaps in the Week 9 blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers, carrying the football 18 times for 70 yards and catching one of four targets for four yards as a receiver. We will keep a close eye on Marks' practice status for the rest of the week to determine if he is in danger of missing the Week 10 contest against Cleveland. With Montgomery nursing a groin injury, Marks has been Houston's clear lead back and has had at least 15 carries in each of the last four games. He is sporting a 3.6-yard-per-carry average on his 95 rushing attempts, producing 341 yards and two touchdowns in eight games played. If Marks can play through his knee injury this weekend, he will be back in play as an RB3/flex for fantasy managers if Monty misses another game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 6:10 PM ETThe New England Patriots ruled out running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) for their Week 10 contest in Munich, Germany, this Sunday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henderson is dealing with a neurological condition and will miss a third straight game. The 24-year-old will not make the trip with the team overseas, and it is fair to wonder when he might be an option again for a Patriots backfield that is also expected to be without RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) for at least the next couple of games. It sets up Corey Kiner to be a plug-and-play RB2/3 option this weekend in Germany as the Patriots' lead back. Fantasy managers hurting at the RB position due to injuries and/or bye weeks should pounce on Kiner as a short-term fill-in with the Patriots' backfield banged up. The 24-year-old former undrafted free agent from Cincinnati handled eight rushing attempts for 55 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the year in the Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers when Stevenson injured his knee. Henderson continues to lose fantasy value each week due to his illness and uncertain timetable, on top of being the clear RB2 behind Stevenson when he was healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Xavier Worthy Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 5:50 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) is on track to be available in the Week 10 contest on the road this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons after being listed as a full participant in practice, according to the team's official website. Worthy left Sunday's Week 9 win early with a hamstring injury, but he was considered day-to-day earlier this week and should be good to go this weekend in Atlanta. He played a season-low 74% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's blowout win, catching all six of his targets for 48 yards. Worthy has not gone over 48 receiving yards in any of his last three games, but he has seen at least six targets in each of the last five games, and in seven of eight contests in 2026. The bad news is that he has found the end zone just once -- in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts -- and he will have more competition for targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes now that Josh Downs is in the fold after being acquired on Tuesday in a trade with the Colts. Going into the Week 10 tilt against the Falcons, which is a solid matchup, Worthy is ranked as only the No. 58 fantasy receiver at RotoBaller after the Downs trade. The third-year receiver has an even lower fantasy ceiling and floor after posting a 33-278-1 line on 47 targets through the first eight games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chiefs.com
Jordyn Tyson Set for Increased Snaps in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 5:38 PM ETNew Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore said on Wednesday that rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson should get "a healthy dose more" snaps in the team's Week 10 contest at home against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, and the team will work to a point where he is not limited, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Tyson returned from Injured Reserve in last Sunday's overtime victory over the visiting Cleveland Browns but played only 24% of the snaps and caught four of five targets for 30 yards (7.5 yards per reception) in his NFL debut. The 22-year-old got off to a rough start, fumbling on the first catch of his career while extending near the goal line. Eventually, the expectation is that Tyson, the eighth overall pick in April from Arizona State, will develop into the WR2 across from Chris Olave. However, it will be a slow process, and Tyson will once again be a shaky flex option for fantasy managers this weekend in only his second NFL game. Going into Week 10 in a good matchup against the Panthers, RotoBaller has Tyson ranked as the No. 39 WR in half-PPR leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Deebo Samuel Sr. Says he Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 5:30 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) said on Wednesday that he feels ready to go versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to Matt Lively of CBS Sports. Samuel has not played since the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks due to a right-hamstring injury, but he returned to a limited practice on Wednesday and is trending in the right direction to play this weekend. Meanwhile, Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) continues to miss practice and is not expected to play in Week 10. The 30-year-old Samuel will likely need to put in a full practice on Thursday or Friday to avoid a questionable tag going into the weekend. San Francisco's WR dynamic will be different if Samuel is back this weekend after the team acquired veteran Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts at Tuesday's trade deadline, and Samuel could be on a limited snap count if he is active in Dallas, which will make him a risky WR4/flex in fantasy if he is given the green light to play. In five games before his hamstring injury, Samuel had a modest 16 receptions on 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns while adding nine carries for 78 yards on the ground.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Lively
Jared Goff Limited on Wednesday With Chest Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 5:21 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (chest) is on the team's Week 10 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a chest injury, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. It is something to keep an eye on as the Lions prepare for an international game in Munich, Germany, this Sunday against the New England Patriots, but there has been no indication that Goff is at risk of not playing overseas. We should have a clearer picture of the veteran signal-caller's status over the next two days. The 32-year-old was a disappointment in the Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins on the road on Sunday, going 17-for-25 for 170 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in a game in which the Lions did not really have to air out the football. The game script should be a bit different on Sunday in Germany against the Patriots, as long as Goff is healthy, which should give him the opportunity for a bounce-back performance against the Pats. Goff enters Week 10 action as the QB13 in overall fantasy points, throwing for 2,134 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. Start him with confidence in Week 10 against New England.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Josh Alper
Treylon Burks Cleared to Play on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 5:10 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) did not practice on Wednesday, but he was cleared to play on Thursday night against the division-rival New York Giants, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Burks was also listed as a DNP on Monday, but he upgraded to a limited practice on Tuesday, and his DNP on Wednesday was part of the plan. The 26-year-old is ready to return to action after he was held out of Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams due to a foot injury. Burks' return is good news for quarterback Jayden Daniels as he navigates the rest of the season without Terry McLaurin (knee). The former first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans is worth stashing in deep leagues for depth at the position, but RotoBaller has him ranked as just the No. 64 fantasy WR for this week's clash against the Giants. Burks will battle for an expanded role the rest of the way in Washington, with rookie Antonio Williams behind veteran Stefon Diggs. He caught three of his five targets for a season-high 81 yards in the Week 8 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, but Burks has only 12 receptions on 22 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns in six games in his second season with the Commanders in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Travis Etienne Jr. Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 5:02 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was back at practice on Wednesday and looked pretty active, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Nowak expects Etienne to be listed as limited when Wednesday's report comes out. Etienne remains on Injured Reserve and has not played since the team's Week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is getting closer to a return and could be activated in time to face the division-rival Carolina Panthers this Sunday if he does enough in practice this week. The 27-year-old was signed in the offseason to be the Saints' primary backfield option while ceding pass-catching duties to Alvin Kamara. Fantasy managers who scooped up Audric Estime off the waiver wire this week might be disappointed if Etienne makes his return this weekend, although the former first-rounder could be limited to a smaller package of plays after his injury layoff. Etienne is shaping up as an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers if he is back in the fold against Carolina. In his first three games with the Saints, he handled 30 carries for 128 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) while catching 11 of 13 targets for 51 yards in the passing game. Etienne is still searching for his first touchdown with New Orleans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
J.J. McCarthy Off the Injury Report for TNF
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 5:01 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is off the injury report and will be active for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. McCarthy suffered a hip injury during New York's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles that briefly caused him to leave the game. However, the 23-year-old returned to finish that contest and is now in line to make his third straight start for the Giants in Week 10. McCarthy has been productive since being traded to New York, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts for 622 yards, one touchdown, and one interception across four games (two starts). He's also been involved in the run game, logging 51 rushing yards on nine carries. McCarthy may be a little more cautious with his legs coming off the injury, but he profiles as a solid QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues against the Commanders.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Cardinals Declined Trade Offer for Budda Baker from Bills
The #Cardinals decided not to trade Budda Baker to the #Bills, and I struggle to understand why not.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 11, 2026
Great chopping it up with my guy @CSimmsQB today. https://t.co/2nOnucQvVS pic.twitter.com/nLf6SWOlon
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 11, 2026, 5:00 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 4:51 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday with wrist and chest injuries. The Vikings did not hold a practice on Wednesday, though, and the report is an estimate. Hockenson apparently came out of the Monday night game a little beat up despite playing 83% of the snaps while catching four of his seven targets for 33 yards in the 23-6 loss. None of Minnesota's pass-catchers had much of a chance with veteran quarterback Carson Wentz struggling mightily to move the football through the air on Monday night in Minnesota, so fantasy managers should be thankful that the 29-year-old Hockenson actually had as good of a night as he did. We will now keep a close eye on Hockenson's status for the rest of the week as the Vikings get set to face off against the division-rival Green Bay Packers this Sunday. In Week 1 against Green Bay, Hockenson caught four of five targets for 36 yards and his first touchdown of the season. If he plays, he should get a fantasy boost with veteran QB Kirk Cousins returning to the team via trade on Tuesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Cam Skattebo Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:47 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is off the injury report and good to go for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Skattebo missed New York's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury, but he will return after just a one-game absence. Across seven games in 2026, Skattebo has recorded 494 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 109 touches. He had his best game of the season in his most recent appearance, logging 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Now that he will officially be active, Skattebo profiles as a low-end RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Patrick Mahomes a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 4:43 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) is on track to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 after he was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Fantasy managers held their collective breath on Sunday when Mahomes injured his right elbow during a sack fumble, but he thankfully returned to action and finished out the game in the blowout victory over the New York Jets. An MRI exam ruled out any structural damage, and Mahomes practicing in full in the first session of the week means that he should be good to go this weekend against Atlanta. The two-time MVP has looked more like the Mahomes we are accustomed to seeing in his last two games, throwing for 563 yards and five touchdown passes without an interception, and he will have a nice matchup to try to make it three straight strong performances for his fantasy managers. He should be locked into starting lineups as a QB1 this weekend in Atlanta, especially with a new weapon in the passing game in Josh Downs, who was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday at the trade deadline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Chuba Hubbard Misses Practice on Wednesday for Rest
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:39 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) did not participate in his team's practice on Wednesday for rest reasons, per Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340. Assuming he's back out on the practice field tomorrow, Hubbard should be on track to play in Carolina's Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The 27-year-old has had an excellent 2026 season so far, recording 786 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 160 touches across eight games. With Panthers RB2 Jonathon Brooks (groin) missing most of the season to this point after undergoing core muscle surgery, Hubbard has dominated the backfield work in Carolina. Brooks practiced in full on Wednesday and could be in line for an activation from Injured Reserve in the near future, which could cut into Hubbard's workload. Still, Hubbard remains a must-start fantasy running back as long as he's active in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Fox Sports Radio 1340 - Sheena Quick
Terrance Ferguson a DNP on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:37 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) will be listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, according to Stu Jackson of therams.com. Ferguson was initially placed on Injured Reserve in Week 3 with an ankle injury, but it appeared the second-year tight end was close to a return ahead of Los Angeles' Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders. However, Ferguson suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week that is now expected to keep him out for at least the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. With star Rams wideouts Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee, toe) both sidelined by their own injury issues, Ferguson could have emerged as a lead pass-catcher in Los Angeles. Without him, the Rams will likely continue leaning on veteran tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson.--Will Brady
Source: therams.com - Stu Jackson
Mike Evans Remains Out of Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) did not practice on Wednesday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Evans has not played since re-aggravating an existing Achilles injury during San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. While his status for the 49ers' Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys has yet to be determined, it appears the veteran wide receiver could be trending toward a third straight missed game. Evans has been highly productive when on the field in 2026, recording 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games. If he's inactive in Week 10, 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins could have an opportunity to build on his breakout Week 9 performance.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
George Pickens Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 4:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice once again on Wednesday after he was seen doing individual drills, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens was limited in practice all week before being ruled out for the Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It was a good sign that he was on the field in the first practice of the week, but he might need to upgrade to a full showing before Friday if he wants to avoid another questionable tag going into Sunday's Week 10 game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old Pickens has taken a backseat to CeeDee Lamb so far in 2026, but he still has a useful 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns through the first nine weeks, and he will be on the WR2 radar again if he makes more progress in practice later this week and is cleared to return to action in Dallas this weekend. If Pickens is forced to miss a second straight game, Ryan Flournoy would once again be an intriguing flex option as the No. 2 receiver behind Lamb. Flournoy had two catches on three targets for 53 yards against the Colts with Pickens sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota