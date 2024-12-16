Najee Harris Has Poor Performance In Loss To Eagles
3 weeks agoPittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris managed just 14 rushing yards on six carries and hauled in his only target for a seven-yard gain in a 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Although fantasy managers cannot be pleased with this performance, Harris' output would have been even worse had he been credited with a lost fumble on a dropped toss from quarterback Russell Wilson. This turnover, which occurred in Philadelphia territory, arguably cost the Steelers the game as they trailed by just one touchdown in the third quarter before coughing the ball up. Harris' lack of touches can mostly be attributed to the fact that Pittsburgh never led on the scoreboard and only possessed the ball twice in the second half. Unfortunately, Harris has another difficult matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.
Source: ESPN
