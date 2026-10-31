Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Could Resurface Ahead of Deadline

Oct 31, 2026, 9:29 AM ET

Green Bay Packers star linebacker Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to return to practice next week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero reports that Parsons is aiming for a November return, with the most likely date being Thanksgiving Eve against the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Packers just before the 2025 season and was having another elite season, recording 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 41 tackles in 14 games. He then tore his ACL against the Denver Broncos, ending his 2025 season. With the ACL injury carrying into the 2026 season, speculation has mounted about when the star pass rusher will return to the lineup. Now that a possible return date is on the table, expect the Packers to improve significantly on that side of the ball with Parsons in the lineup.