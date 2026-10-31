Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Could Resurface Ahead of Deadline
Oct 31, 2026, 9:45 AM ETWhile star pass rusher Maxx Crosby wants to be a Las Vegas Raider, general manager John Spytek is expected to field calls about him ahead of the trade deadline. During the offseason, Crosby demanded a trade from the Raiders and was sent to the Baltimore Ravens, but he failed his physical, which led to his return to Las Vegas. Now, Crosby wants to remain in Las Vegas and has no desire to leave. In seven games this season, Crosby has recorded only two sacks, three tackles for loss, and 18 tackles, putting him on pace for his worst career season. With the Raiders 3-4 and on a four-game losing streak, the team could try to gain value for the aging pass rusher, but that appears unlikely at this time.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tom Pelissero - NFL Network
More Recent News
Colts Have Not Discussed Benching Daniel Jones
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:37 AM ETAfter struggling to start his 2026 season, quarterback Daniel Jones has not been discussed as a potential bench candidate by the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero notes that Jones is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 14 of last season, and that a depleted weapons group is another reason for his struggles. In seven games, Jones has completed 143 of 240 passes (59.6%) for 1,398 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions, along with 68 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. After his stellar performance prior to the Achilles injury, Jones signed a two-year, $88 million contract with the Colts this offseason, including $60 million guaranteed. With the Colts trading offensive lineman Quentin Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and in active conversations to trade Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs, they appear to be in rebuild mode, and Jones' struggles appear likely to continue.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tom Pelissero - NFL Network
Micah Parsons Expected to Practice Next Week, Targeting Possible Week 12 Return
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:29 AM ETGreen Bay Packers star linebacker Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to return to practice next week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero reports that Parsons is aiming for a November return, with the most likely date being Thanksgiving Eve against the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Packers just before the 2025 season and was having another elite season, recording 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 41 tackles in 14 games. He then tore his ACL against the Denver Broncos, ending his 2025 season. With the ACL injury carrying into the 2026 season, speculation has mounted about when the star pass rusher will return to the lineup. Now that a possible return date is on the table, expect the Packers to improve significantly on that side of the ball with Parsons in the lineup.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tom Pelissero - NFL Network
Colts Now Open to Trading Jonathan Taylor
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:21 AM ETAfter stating they had no intention of trading Jonathan Taylor, the Indianapolis Colts are now open to trading the star running back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter reports that multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are active and ongoing. After trading away star guard Quentin Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner earlier in the week, Taylor appears to be the next star to depart as the team enters a rebuild. In seven games, Taylor has totaled 140 carries for 587 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 17 receptions for 178 yards. Teams likely to be involved in trade talks include the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, and New York Giants, all of whom are currently in contention. If Taylor is traded, rookie Seth McGowan is a priority pickup, as he would be in line to take over the backfield unless another back is traded to Indianapolis.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Police Department Releases Hundreds of Unredacted Files in Josh Jacobs Case
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:08 AM ETThe Hobart/Lawrence Police Department has released hundreds of unredacted files in the Josh Jacobs case. According to NBC26's Kelly Hallinan, the requested records were delivered shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday. The four department emails include arrest records, incident reports, and additional documents. Hallinan also reported that the police department will withhold several items of video evidence but will release some versions, including body-worn and squad camera video of Jacobs' arrest and transport to jail. The Green Bay Packers running back was placed on the commissioner's exempt list in late August and removed before Week 7, after which Jacobs promptly returned to the field. The NFL has left a possible suspension on the table, but it's unclear whether the league will take action following these reports. Fantasy managers should stay in the loop on any updates about Jacobs, which could affect his season-long outlook.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Kelly Hallinan - NBC26
Chris Bell A High-Risk Start in Week 8
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 31, 2026, 7:31 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell served as the team's third receiver in Week 7 behind Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas. The rookie caught three of his four targets for 25 yards in his team's first win of the year over the Jets, while playing 48% of snaps. The rookie helped fill in while Douglas was out with an ankle injury, but has not been a steady enough producer to be a good fantasy option in the Dolphins' inconsistent passing game. Bell did have four catches for 67 yards against the Chiefs in Week 3, but he has only had a total of two catches in his three games since then. The third-round rookie has long-term potential, but for his Week 8 matchup against the Patriots, he's RotoBaller's No. 64 wide receiver, leaving him outside starting consideration in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas A High-Risk FLEX Play Vs. New England
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 31, 2026, 7:26 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas returned from his ankle injury in Week 7 and made an immediate impact with two catches for two touchdowns and 70 receiving yards. Douglas was only targeted three times but played 68% of his team's offensive snaps against the Jets. The rookie looked ready to be the team's top receiver before the injury, and he has a good connection with Malik Willis. This week, he faced the Patriots in a tougher matchup, but if Willis has another good performance, Douglas brings good upside. He is risky due to the offense around him and the fact that he's still ramping back up, but he brings enough upside to be a fringe FLEX play. He's the WR36 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings and can be started in deep leagues or if you are being stretched by injuries or bye weeks.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Still Only A Deep-League Sleeper
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 31, 2026, 6:59 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has been trending in the right direction over the last few weeks, but he is still a high-risk start since his team's passing game has been unreliable. Dulcich led the team in targets in Week 7, catching all five of the passes thrown his way for a season-high 86 yards in Miami's win over the Jets. He has at least five targets in three of his last four games and has averaged 44.3 yards per game over that stretch. He was held to zero targets against the Vikings in Week 4, but has been moderately productive besides that, although he is still scoreless for the season. Dulcich and the Dolphins will host the Patriots in Week 8, who have been a neutral matchup for tight ends this season. Even though he does have some recent momentum, Dulcich is only the TE25 in RotoBaller's Week 8 ratings, making him only a starter in two-TE formats or very deep leagues. However, if you're desperate or looking for a bargain DFS play, he does have a little streaming appeal based on his recent production.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington Only A Deep-League Starter
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 31, 2026, 6:52 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is still a viable emergency option at wide receiver, but his team's offense continues to struggle too much to make him reliable. Washington caught all three of his targets last week for 27 yards and added eight rushing yards as well. With Caleb Douglas back from IR, Washington's workload could shrink in the coming weeks, although he will still be on the field enough to have volatile upside. This week, the Dolphins host the Patriots, who have been a slightly favorable matchup for receivers. However, since Malik Willis's passing production has been so erratic, Washington is only the WR37 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings. He can be a deep league FLEX play or WR3 in an emergency, but he doesn't have a very high ceiling since he has no touchdowns and has not yet reached 70 receiving yards in any of his six games this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright Ready for Backup Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 31, 2026, 6:44 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright left last week's game with a quadriceps injury and is also still dealing with a foot injury that cost him a game in Week 3. Wright has been available for each of the three weeks since then, but has been getting only minimal work behind Ollie Gordon II, who has seized the lead back role after the injury to De'Von Achane (knee). Wright matched his season-high with six carries last week against the Jets, but he only had eight rushing yards before departing with a quad injury. He was able to practice this week despite the injury and does not have an injury designation, but his minimal role and lack of effectiveness leave him as the RB56 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II A High-End FLEX Play
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 31, 2026, 6:33 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has taken over as the team's top running back since De'Von Achane (knee) was lost for the season, and he has been a reliable producer in his four games since stepping up. He has found the end zone in each of those four games, while averaging 83 rushing yards per game. He had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown last week to help the Dolphins beat the Jets for their first win of the season, and he took a season-high 25 carries in that contest. This week, he and the Dolphins host the Patriots in a division game, and Gordon will be a key part of Miami's attempt to control the clock. The Patriots have been a tough matchup for opposing RBs, allowing the 12th-fewest fantasy points to the position. Despite his recent consistency, Gordon is RotoBaller's No. 22 running back this week, making him a high-end RB3 or strong FLEX option in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis Emerging as QB2 Option for Week 8
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 31, 2026, 6:16 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis helped his team get their first win of the season last week, and he had his best fantasy game of the season as well. Willis threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns while running for 37 yards and a third score in the Jets' 28-25 win. He also had a rushing score, a passing score, 74 rushing yards and 137 passing yards in the team's loss right before its Week 6 bye. With back-to-back big games that showcased his dual-threat upside, Willis is a solid QB2 to consider this week as he and the Dolphins host the Patriots in Miami. The Patriots have done a good job against QBs this year, but Willis brings enough rushing potential to still have a high enough ceiling to be a solid second QB or deep-league fill-in this week. He is the No. 18 QB in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathan Taylor An RB1 Lineup Lock Despite Trade Rumors
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 5:38 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is still in Indianapolis, as the start of this sentence suggests, and he has denied rumors that he wants out of Indy. In fact, he's been loyal to the organization throughout his tenure and has shown it with his fantastic play as the team's starting running back. He has RB1 upside in every game he plays, no matter how strong the opposing defense. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who the Colts will face in Week 8, have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. They allow just 3.2 yards per carry to opposing running backs, which is comfortably the lowest mark in the NFL. That doesn't matter because Taylor is an elite RB. You start him no matter what and hope for the best. Usually he does very well. You can't blame him for a bad game given the state of the Colts' offense, but he overcomes it week to week. He's a clear RB1 for fantasy football in Week 8.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Josh Downs A Low-Floor, Low-Ceiling Fantasy Option In Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 4:11 AM ETWhen the Indianapolis Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, they'll have their top slot wide receiver, Josh Downs, healthy and active. He's not been very productive this season, though. Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones, to the detriment of the team, has opted not to get the ball to Downs, and instead focus on his outside receivers and tight ends. Downs is separating very well this season -- he has no issues with getting open, but just isn't getting the ball as much as he should be. With just 12 receptions over the past four games combined, he's not been start-worthy in any fantasy football leagues this year. He requested a trade away from the Colts, likely due to his lack of involvement, but remains with the team for now and will be active for Week 8. He should be on benches in all leagues for now, and his current value in redraft leagues is very low.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Tyler Warren Good to Go, A Must-Start TE In Return From Injury For Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 3:26 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) should be started in all fantasy football leagues for Week 8, when he takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Warren is good to go for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing the last two weeks with a groin injury. They're not a soft defense against tight ends by any means, but with Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) sidelined with a heel injury, Warren has been the clear No. 1 target in the passing game when healthy. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has played poor football this season, but Warren can thrive in PPR fantasy leagues even when he's not gaining a lot of yardage, as his receptions alone have made him fantasy relevant. Jones appears to have regressed massively from last season, but still targets Warren heavily -- it's been the team's other pass-catchers that have been mostly unproductive this season. The Colts offense may look ugly, but Warren can still produce for fantasy managers.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Daniel Jones A Bench Candidate For Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 3:23 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is probably best left on the benches outside of deep superflex leagues for Week 8. He's not even a top-24 QB in fantasy football this season despite not having had his bye week yet. With five total touchdowns and 10 turnovers on the season, he's arguably been a detriment to his teams offense as he continues to recover from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered late last season. The Colts will be without their top wideout, Alec Pierce (heel), as he recovers from a heel injury. He will at least get back his top remaining target, tight end Tyler Warren, who's been cleared to play in Week 8. Jones is a low-end QB2 when he's not having one of his awful turnover-ridden games and an unstartable player when he is. It's best to look elsewhere to fill your QB and superflex spots in your lineups this week.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Ryan Flournoy Has Sleeper Potential Vs Weak Defense In Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 3:14 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is coming off multiple double-digit PPR fantasy point performances in his last three games. Though some of those points were scored in garbage time, it's nice to see him more consistently involved in the offense and getting targeted on passes that have the potential to score enough points to be fantasy relevant. There's always risk when starting a team's WR3 in fantasy football, but that risk could be mitigated by playing against the dismal Arizona Cardinals pass defense. They rank near the bottom of the league in yards per pass attempt, PPR fantasy points to wide receivers, and passing touchdowns given up to opposing offenses this season. We could see a shootout result in enough fantasy points to go around for Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens (hamstring/shoulder), and Flournoy to all have great games. Treat Flournoy as a WR4 with upside in deeper leagues for Week 8.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Brandon Aubrey A Solid Starting Kicker Option vs Cardinals In Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 3:11 AM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey righted the ship of his rough season in Week 7 by making all three of his field goal attempts and not missing an extra point, finishing with 14 fantasy points. He's struggled with accuracy this season, making just 80 percent of his field goal attempts. But the Cowboys should have an easy time running up the score against the hapless Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 8. Interestingly, kickers don't fare particularly well against them in fantasy football, though that could be due to them allowing 3.5 touchdowns per contest this year. Arizona is bottom-8 at stopping opposing teams in the red zone. Aubrey may kick more extra points than field goals, but he's at least a decent starting option, as it's better to kick extra points than have an offense get completely shut down. Treat Aubrey as a low-end K1 for Week 8.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jake Ferguson A Risky Start In Deeper Leagues For Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 3:02 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has cooled off massively over the last few weeks after a solid start to the season. He's almost entirely touchdown dependent to have good fantasy football production this season, as he's too far down the list of priority targets in the passing game for Dallas. Competing with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring), and Ryan Flournoy, as well as running back Javonte Williams for targets simply isn't a recipe for success. The matchup is great in Week 8, though -- the opposing Arizona Cardinals are a bottom-10 fantasy defense against opposing tight ends this season. Ferguson will probably need a touchdown or two to be worth starting in fantasy, but there's a solid chance he could do that against Arizona, who allows 2.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing teams. That's the fourth-highest of any team this year. Ferguson is a decent option if you don't have a TE to start this week, but there's plenty of risk that he doesn't score.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Dak Prescott A Must-Start QB1 Vs Cardinals In Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 2:57 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott should not be left out of starting lineups in any fantasy football leagues in Week 8. He gets a home matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, who are simply a bad team with a bad defense that's been torn to shreds by opposing quarterbacks this season. If you simply started the QB that faced Arizona each week, you'd have gotten an average of 22.3 fantasy points per game, which would rank as the No. 2 overall quarterback in fantasy football if it were done by one player. The Cardinals are abysmal against the pass, allowing nearly eight yards per pass attempt to opposing QBs. That's a recipe for disaster against an excellent passing offense with two high-quality WRs. Prescott should comfortably eclipse the 20-point mark, making him a lineup lock in all leagues for Week 8.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Chad Ryland A Solid Streaming Pick For Week 8
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:45 AM ETArizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland put up another double-digit fantasy score last week against the Broncos. In the 30-16 loss to Denver, Ryland was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, converting from 26, 30, and 41 yards out. It was a decent follow-up to his huge day in Week 6, wherein he hit six field goals in Arizona's shocking 18-16 win over the Rams. Ryland is tied for the third-most field goals made (17) and attempted (19), and has at least eight fantasy points in five of Arizona's first seven games. In Week 8, the Cardinals face the Cowboys in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair. If the shootout comes to fruition, Ryland will be afforded some extra opportunities to cash in. Fantasy managers in the market for an option at kicker in Week 8 can pick up and start Ryland with confidence.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com