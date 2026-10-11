LaNorris Sellers Scores Five TD In Upset Of No. 16 Florida

Oct 9, 2026, 3:19 PM ET

Two seasons ago, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (then known as Ryan Williams) became a household name in the 41-34 win over Georgia. Coleman-Williams caught six passes for 177 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman, hitting his iconic catch-and-spin move on his touchdown. Beyond that game, Coleman-Williams really was never the same. He was plagued with drops last season, leading the nation with 10 of them. The issue seems to be behind him this season, as Coleman-Williams leads the team in receiving with 20 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns. The star receiver claims to have refound his love for the game, and is once again playing at a high level heading into this weekend's matchup with Georgia. Even though the Bulldogs' defense has been great, Coleman-Williams is worth starting in fantasy given the high output of Alabama's offense.