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LaNorris Sellers Scores Five TD In Upset Of No. 16 Florida

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Oct 11, 2026, 5:02 AM ET

South Carolina junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers had one of the best games of his storied South Carolina career in the Gamecocks' 38-19 win over No. 16 Florida in the Swamp on Saturday. Sellers completed 23-of-35 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns without committing a turnover. Sellers also ran 14 times for 20 yards and another touchdown. The 3-3 Gamecocks face No. 15 Tennessee in Columbia next Saturday. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:56 AM ET

Missouri senior running back Jamal Roberts ran for over 200 yards in the second straight game in Missouri's 27-6 win over Texas A&M. The senior is finally getting a chance to start for his home state school after star RB Ahmad Hardy is still recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in May. Roberts has carried the load for the Tigers, running for 828 yards and eight touchdowns so far this year. 433 of those yards and five of those touchdowns are in the last two games alone. Roberts and Missouri face Arkansas in Fayetteville in the Battle Line game on Halloween. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:50 AM ET

Notre Dame has another star running back, and it's not either of the two backs atop the depth chart when the 2026 season began. Jonaz Walton, a four-star recruit in 2026, has taken over the Notre Dame backfield. His 97-yard touchdown run against Stanford was the third-longest play in Notre Dame Stadium history. His 181 yards against Stanford set a Notre Dame record for rushing yards in a game by a freshman. Nolan James Jr. still carried 10 times to Walton's 13, but Walton seems to be the piece of this backfield to have in fantasy leagues. The freshman has 36 carries for 301 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games. He also has four receptions for 56 yards. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:45 AM ET

With both Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens out, junior running back Dwight Phillips Jr. shined for the Georgia Bulldogs in the win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa last night. Phillips carried the ball 17 times for 120 yards in Georgia's 20-17 victory. He also caught a pass for six yards. Frazier is dealing with a rib injury suffered against Arkansas, but was questionable for this game, so he is nearing a return. Bowens suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt and could be out for another couple of weeks. Phillips is worth a look if you need RB help, even if Frazier returns this week. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:38 AM ET

There may be a change of the guard in the Arizona State backfield. Freshman RB Cardae Mack ran for 154 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. The season's leading rusher for the Sun Devils, Kyson Brown, only had five carries for 29 yards. Mack had only 90 rushing yards on six carries coming into the game. He has proven to be explosive enough that fantasy players should take notice. Arizona State plays Kansas State next Saturday in Tempe. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 10, 2026, 9:25 PM ET

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams was injured late in the second quarter of Alabama's clash with Georgia on Saturday night. Coleman-Williams was injured in the end zone while trying to catch a pass from Keelon Russell. The junior wide receiver wore a brace on his leg, and a Georgia defensive back landed on that same leg. The team's medical staff helped him off the field, and it's unclear whether he will return to the game. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Charlie Potter Of On3
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Oct 10, 2026, 9:07 PM ET

Georgia running back Nate Frazier missed Saturday's rivalry game against Alabama after being listed as inactive moments before the game. Frazier didn't appear on the SEC Availability Report at any point during the week leading up to the game. Frazier traveled with the team to Tuscaloosa, and it's unclear why the star running back was suddenly listed as inactive. Junior Dwight Phillips Jr. replaced him. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Jed May Of On3
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Oct 10, 2026, 8:59 PM ET

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser is out indefinitely after breaking his hand in Saturday's thrilling 38-37 overtime win against Michigan State. The senior quarterback was injured late in the game and, per head coach Bret Bielema, could miss the rest of the season. Houser completed 20 of 29 passes for 194 yards, a pick, and a touchdown, and he ran for a touchdown. Freshman Michael Clayton II replaced him, completing six of eight passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately for Houser, this may be the end of his collegiate career. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
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Oct 10, 2026, 8:48 PM ET

Ole Miss star running back Kewan Lacy left the team's 52-17 win against Vanderbilt on Saturday with an apparent shoulder injury. Lacy was a game-time decision heading into the game with the same shoulder injury that seemed to have bothered him against Vanderbilt. It's unclear whether he aggravated his shoulder in the game or if Ole Miss sat him for the second half after taking a 42-3 lead at halftime. Lacy carried the ball seven times for 39 yards and a touchdown before exiting. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Sam Hutchens Of Clarion Ledger
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Oct 10, 2026, 8:39 PM ET

LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris was injured after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Kentucky. The junior wide receiver caught a 10-yard pass from Sam Leavitt and was leveled by Kentucky defensive back Jordan Castell, who was called for targeting. The touchdown was Harris' second catch of the game and his third touchdown of the season. This season, Harris has been a big-play threat for LSU, hauling in 17 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. It's unclear if Harris will return to action against the Wildcats on Saturday night.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Underdog CFB
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Oct 10, 2026, 8:31 PM ET

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava injured his leg in the first half of Saturday afternoon's game against Oregon. UCLA won 17-15, but it did so without its star senior quarterback in the second half. It's unclear exactly what happened to Iamaleava, but he exited the game after taking a punch to the helmet from Oregon's Bear Alexander. Iamaleava missed one play, then returned and immediately threw a pick before leaving for good. Iamaleava completed 10 of 17 passes for 162 yards and threw two picks before getting injured. Senior Ty Dieffenbach replaced him, completing three of six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Jordan Mendoza Of USA Today
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Oct 10, 2026, 11:29 AM ET

Florida Wide receiver Vernell Brown III will miss the Gators' matchup with South Carolina on Saturday due to a knee injury, according to the SEC availability report. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Brown III practiced on Friday, including during team drills, but remains at less than 100% and was expected to be a game-time decision on Saturday. He missed this past week's game against Missouri, a 45-17 Florida defeat. Brown III is Florida's second-leading receiver, recording 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns through four games. Without Brown III against the Gamecocks, that will likely mean more work for the Gators' leading receiver, Dallas Wilson, who recorded four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown last week against Missouri.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:19 AM ET

UMass quarterback Pop Watson will miss Saturday's game against Miami University due to an ankle injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. As a result, true freshman Aedan McCarthy will make his first career start for the Minutemen. McCarthy completed two of four passes for 11 yards during a UMass win over Sacred Heart on Sept. 12. He will now face a Miami pass defense that has been vulnerable against the pass this season. The RedHawks have allowed opponents to average 271 yards passing per game, including a 305-yard, two-touchdown effort from Bowling Green quarterback Jay Kastantin during a 24-20 Miami defeat last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:10 AM ET

With Amari Odom doubtful due to an undisclosed injury, Syracuse will start quarterback Malachi Nelson against Virginia on Saturday, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Nelson began his career with USC before jumping to Boise State in 2024 and UTEP in 2025. He then transferred to Syracuse this offseason. Nelson has attempted just two passes in 2026, both falling incomplete during a Sept. 5 matchup against New Hampshire. For his career, he has completed 55.2% of his passes for 1,291 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He has not been a running threat, recording 25 carries for -24 yards over the last two seasons.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Oct 9, 2026, 3:49 PM ET

Alabama's backfield has been a committee situation this entire season, with veteran Daniel Hill having drawn the start in all games to date. AK Dear and EJ Crowell both missed some time, but are back healthy in the lineup. However, it was true freshman Trae'shawn Brown who carried the bulk of the load in last week's win over Mississippi State. Brown finished the game with 14 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns, replacing Hill after he fumbled twice. The coaching staff has trust in the former three-star recruit as a blocker and as a runner, and it appears that it could parlay into more opportunity. Keep an eye on his usage this week in a monster matchup against Georgia.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 9, 2026, 3:43 PM ET

Louisville wide receiver Tre Richardson has been a consistent fantasy performer this season in the explosive Cardinals' offense. The senior Vanderbilt transfer has caught 28 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing five times for 63 yards and a score through five games. As one of the team's most explosive playmakers, Richardson has the ability to take the ball all the way every time he touches it. Against a Florida State defense that surrenders 265.6 passing yards per game (third-worst in the ACC), expect a big night from the veteran playmaker. He should be in lineups tonight in what projects as an explosive affair.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 9, 2026, 3:37 PM ET

Northwestern running back Caleb Komolafe broke out in last week's dismantling of Penn State, carrying the ball 25 times for 188 yards and a touchdown. Komolafe had been disappointing on the season up until last week's game, which could have led to his release in many fantasy leagues. This week, Northwestern hosts one of the nation's worst overall teams in Ball State. The Wildcats should have their way on offense, leading to a very high ceiling for the junior running back. Be sure to put him in lineups this week.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 9, 2026, 3:35 PM ET

Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young (undisclosed) is listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against UCF. It is unknown what Young's injury is, but he is reportedly expected to play on Saturday. Young has caught 22 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns on the season thus far, leading the team last week with eight grabs for 192 yards and a touchdown in the win over West Virginia. Having him active should be a big boost for the Cowboys' offense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 9, 2026, 3:28 PM ET

West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has been a fantasy cheat code thus far with his tendency to lean on the run. Hawkins only has one game under 100 rushing yards this season, and it was an early-season game against UT-Martin where he recorded 96 rushing yards in limited play. He is averaging just 9.4 completions per game but with his enormous rushing upside, Hawkins has established himself as the top quarterback in college fantasy. This week against Arizona, his ceiling remains extremely high and his floor remains safe given his rushing ability. He is a must-start going forward no matter the matchup.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 9, 2026, 3:23 PM ET

Notre Dame freshman running back Jonaz Walton led the backfield last week in the win over North Carolina. The true freshman has not yet found the endzone, but saw what was by far his biggest workload of the season last Saturday. Walton does appear to be the most explosive of the Irish's running backs, as he took 23 carries for 120 yards while also catching two passes for 28 yards. Even if he does not start, as both Aneyas Williams and Nolan James Jr. are healthy, Walton should have a safe floor this week against one of the worst rush defenses in college football in Stanford. The Fighting Irish should not have trouble putting points up, and Walton's workload has increased each week. Start him with confidence.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 9, 2026, 3:19 PM ET

Two seasons ago, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (then known as Ryan Williams) became a household name in the 41-34 win over Georgia. Coleman-Williams caught six passes for 177 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman, hitting his iconic catch-and-spin move on his touchdown. Beyond that game, Coleman-Williams really was never the same. He was plagued with drops last season, leading the nation with 10 of them. The issue seems to be behind him this season, as Coleman-Williams leads the team in receiving with 20 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns. The star receiver claims to have refound his love for the game, and is once again playing at a high level heading into this weekend's matchup with Georgia. Even though the Bulldogs' defense has been great, Coleman-Williams is worth starting in fantasy given the high output of Alabama's offense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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