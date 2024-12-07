Karl-Anthony Towns Could Miss Saturday's Game
4 days agoNew York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Pistons. KAT has had an amazing first season with the Knicks, averaging 25.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and shooting 45.0% from deep. He's battling a knee issue, so if doesn't play versus Detroit, Precious Achiuwa, who made his 2024-25 campaign debut in Thursday's win over the Hornets, could enter the starting lineup. However, Achiuwa likely won't see much more than the 12 minutes he logged on Thursday night, meaning Jericho Sims may get more action, although not enough to justify his presence in fantasy lineups.
Source: NBA Injury Report
