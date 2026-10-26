Kaelon Black Worth Stashing Off the Waiver Wire Through Week 8 Bye
Oct 26, 2026, 4:18 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black had the best game of his young career in Week 7, recording 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown in his team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Black's fantasy upside is limited by the presence of star 49ers back Christian McCaffrey (thigh). Still, Black has seen relatively consistent work in a secondary role this season, recording 57 carries for 223 yards and a touchdown across seven games. McCaffrey also suffered a thigh injury in Week 7. Both he and the team have downplayed the injury, and the 49ers have their bye in Week 8, so McCaffrey may not miss any time. However, even a small increase in Black's touches coming out of the bye could put him in flex range for fantasy managers in the right matchups. Of course, if McCaffrey were to be sidelined for any reason, Black would be a must-start running back. Black should be rostered across almost all fantasy formats coming out of Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Emmett Johnson Remains a Priority Handcuff Back to Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 4:12 PM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson has seen very limited usage in his team's offense to this point in 2026, recording 19 carries for 62 yards and nine catches for 109 yards on 11 targets. The Chiefs have given almost all of their backfield work to superstar RB1 Kenneth Walker, who currently leads the NFL in both yards per rush attempt and rushing yards per game. As long as Walker remains healthy, Johnson is highly unlikely to provide fantasy managers with consistently relevant production. However, Walker is also currently on pace to log nearly 400 touches this season, which may be an unsustainable workload. If Walker were to get injured, Johnson could assume a three-down role in Kansas City and would immediately vault into must-start territory for fantasy managers. In leagues where he remains available, Johnson profiles as a priority waiver wire handcuff stash.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kendrick Bourne Inherits a Bigger Role After Cardinals Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 3:55 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne just inherited a bigger role, with Jalen Brooks (wrist) announcing Monday that he will miss the remainder of the season. With Marvin Harrison Jr. traded to the Houston Texans and Brooks requiring season-ending wrist surgery, Bourne is positioned as the Cardinals' No. 2 wide receiver behind Michael Wilson. The production already backs it up: he has drawn 22 targets over Arizona's past three games and turned them into 13 catches for 126 yards, even after three receptions for nine yards Sunday. Brooks played 52 offensive snaps and drew six targets in the 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos, compared to Bourne's 45 snaps and six targets. Tight end Trey McBride remains the offense's primary receiving option after commanding 13 targets against Denver, but Bourne now faces far less competition for opportunities. Add him in 12-team PPR leagues as a potential flex option heading into Arizona's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Still Uncertain for Week 8 Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 3:27 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is a coin flip for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Jackson should be "in a decent spot" health-wise heading into Week 8, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Minter declined to explain why Jackson was ruled out Saturday and stressed he will play only if he performs at his usual level. Jackson missed his third consecutive game in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 4. He returned to limited practice in Week 7 but acknowledged Friday that running remained painful. Plan around Tyler Huntley, who stays Baltimore's starting quarterback if Jackson can't go against Buffalo.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonas Shaffer
Samaje Perine Scores Again as His Role Shrinks
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 3:16 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored again Sunday, but the touchdown hides a role that shrank sharply after the Week 6 bye. His one-yard fourth-quarter punch-in made it two consecutive games with a score in the 35-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, yet he finished with 16 rushing yards on four carries and no targets. The snaps tell the story: Perine played 12 offensive snaps to Chase Brown's 40, down from Week 5, when he logged 14 carries for 68 yards and 33 snaps against the Miami Dolphins. Brown reclaimed the backfield with 11 carries for 39 yards and four catches for 19 more. Perine has scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown in his past two appearances, but limited playing time leaves him without a reliable standalone fantasy role. Add him as a handcuff in 12-team leagues, particularly if you roster Brown, ahead of Cincinnati's Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Kobi Lane's Role Makes Him a Waiver Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 3:07 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has earned a stash in 12-team leagues, with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley throwing to him in both contests. The rookie has drawn five targets in each of his two games since returning from a fractured wrist. The production lags: three catches for 25 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals made his two-game totals seven receptions for 65 yards. That makes him a stash, not an immediate starter. The role is what you're buying. Lane's offensive snap share climbed from 54% in Week 6 to 69% (46 snaps) in Week 7, even as Rashod Bateman's jumped from 30% to 73%, and only Zay Flowers' 11 targets topped Lane's five Sunday. Week 8 is the next test: the Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson (ankle) could return, giving Lane his first full game with the Ravens' starting quarterback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Alec Pierce Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 2:34 PM ETWhen asked if wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) will have his Injured Reserve practice window opened this week, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said, "most likely not," according to Jake Arthur of Sports Illustrated. Pierce has already spent the required four games on IR, but the 26-year-old is not close to a return for the struggling Colts. He aggravated his surgically-repaired left heel in the team's Week 2 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and has not played or practiced since. It is getting harder to hold the big-play wideout in shallow fantasy football leagues without a firm timetable for a return, and it is fair to wonder how effective he will be whenever he returns to the team. The former second-rounder led the NFL in yards per catch in both 2024 and 2025, but he was only able to catch five of seven targets for 72 yards and no touchdowns in his two games for the Colts this year before landing on the shelf. With tight end Tyler Warren (groin) missing the last two games, Indy has struggled to move the ball without relying on running back Jonathan Taylor. Josh Downs has been a non-factor, which has led to veteran Keenan Allen being quarterback Daniel Jones' go-to guy in recent weeks. Pierce is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jake Arthur
Jalen Brooks Suffers Season-Ending Wrist Injury on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 2:26 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (wrist) said on Monday that he will miss the rest of the 2026 season after suffering a wrist injury in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the visiting Denver Broncos that required emergency surgery, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. It is a tough break for Brooks and the Cardinals' offense, especially after the team recently traded former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans. The 26-year-old former seventh-round selection by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft from South Carolina caught just one of his six targets for a season-high 35 yards in the 30-16 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, and he will finish his fourth year in the NFL with five catches on 17 targets for 81 yards. Brooks played a season-high 52 of the team's 81 offensive snaps in Week 7. His injury is good news for Kendrick Bourne, who should be the team's unquestioned WR2 going forward behind Michael Wilson with both Harrison and Brooks out of the picture. Reggie Virgil and Simi Fehoko will be battling for WR3 duties going forward in Arizona.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Treylon Burks in Line for Uptick in Playing Time in Washington
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 2:20 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks should be in line for an uptick in playing time going forward after Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Monday night. Burks played 55.2% of the offensive snaps against the 49ers and caught four of his six targets for a season-high 66 yards in the 23-17 loss. The 26-year-old's receptions and targets were also season highs in the same game that McLaurin went down with an injury, which is not a coincidence. Veteran Stefon Diggs should operate as quarterback Jayden Daniels' go-to passing-game target, but both Burks and rookie Antonio Williams should have added responsibilities, starting in Week 8 in their Sunday night showdown against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Burks, a former 18th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 from Arkansas, has caught only nine of 17 targets this year for 152 yards, but he has found the end zone twice and should be a waiver-wire target in deeper leagues this week. He is currently rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Marcus Mariota to Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 2:12 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee) will return to practice as the team comes out of their Week 7 bye, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Mariota is recovering from a sprained right MCL in his knee and missed the two games before the Week 7 bye. The 32-year-old veteran could be back on the practice field this week, but it does not guarantee that he will be active for the Sunday night game in Week 8 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Before his knee injury, Mariota was forced into action early on in 2026 after Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. In three games played (two starts), Mariota threw for 340 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. If he does not do enough in practice this week to return for Sunday night's game against the Eagles, rookie signal-caller Athan Kaliakmanis will work as the backup to Daniels for a third straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Injuries in Giants Backfield Could Mean More Work for Devin Singletary
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 26, 2026, 2:00 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary racked up 55 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the team's Week 7 overtime upset of the Houston Texans, and although the hamstring injuries suffered by Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) are not believed to be overly serious, should either miss time after a Week 8 bye, Singletary would make for one of the better waiver stashes of the week. One week after being held without a touch, Skattebo led the team with 124 yards on 17 carries, but he pulled up on a 42-yard overtime run, clearing the way for Singletary's late-game heroics. Unfortunately, with the Giants on bye, little information will be made available, making Singletary more of a luxury stash than an immediate difference-maker.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Won't See a Workload Change with Teammate's Injury
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 26, 2026, 1:52 PM ETWashington Commanders veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed the team's Week 5 tie with the Giants and again appeared on the injury report with a hamstring concern ahead of a Week 6 loss to the 49ers. Coming out of a Week 7 bye, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Monday that the 32-year-old is doing "well", but he is not anticipating a drastic workload change following the season-ending injury to Terry McLaurin (knee). Diggs has seen a 59.8% snap share through his five games played, and Quinn appears content to keep him in that range, telling the media that others in the wide receiver room will be tasked with more responsibility, specifically highlighting rookie Antonio Williams. Diggs leads the team with four receiving touchdowns and has been a go-to option in the red zone, keeping him well in the flex conversation moving forward, but fantasy managers should not expect a significant value jump following McLaurin's injury.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zach Selby
Antonio Williams Expected to Have More Responsibility Moving Forward
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 26, 2026, 1:37 PM ETWhen last seen, Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams was helping to pick up the slack following the devastating knee injury suffered by Terry McLaurin (knee). With the veteran exiting early from the team's Week 6 loss to the 49ers, Williams caught all three of his targets for 50 yards, and with the team now coming out of the bye week, head coach Dan Quinn specifically highlighted the 2026 third-rounder as a player who will have more responsibility in McLaurin's absence. Through six games, Williams has made 18 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown, and with the Commanders coming off their Week 7 bye, he is readily available in many redraft leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zach Selby
Seahawks Sticking to the Plan with Zach Charbonnet
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 26, 2026, 1:25 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) was recently activated from Injured Reserve but was ruled out of the team's Sunday night win over the Chiefs, and when asked about his status on Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters, "We are sticking with our plan," offering no update about his Week 8 availability. Charbonnet has not played since tearing his ACL in a Divisional Round win over the 49ers, and it remains to be seen what type of workload he will inherit upon his return. Seattle's first-round rookie Jadarian Price (chest) is also eligible to return after a four-game stint on Injured Reserve, and both could eventually find themselves in a timeshare with Emanuel Wilson, who topped 100 rushing yards for the first time on Sunday, while George Holani and Velus Jones Jr. add further uncertainty to a rushing attack that ranks 12th in the league through seven weeks.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Nemhauser
Jadarian Price to Practice This Week, Status Up in the Air for Week 8
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 26, 2026, 1:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) remains on Injured Reserve after missing the past four games with a chest injury, but he is expected to return to practice ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup with the Bears, according to Brian Nemhauser of Seattle Sports. What that means for his game status remains unclear, however, as head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Monday, "We don't know yet," when asked about his availability. Macdonald also told the media, "We are sticking with the plan," regarding Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was activated from Injured Reserve but ruled out for the team's Sunday night win over the Chiefs. Emanuel Wilson led the team with 100 rushing yards and a score, but with so much uncertainty currently surrounding the Seahawks' backfield, a viable fantasy play could be difficult to predict in Week 8.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Nemhauser
Early Returns on Rashid Shaheed's Knee are Positive
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 1:04 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that the "early returns are positive" on wide receiver Rashid Shaheed's knee after he left Sunday night's win over the Kansas City Chiefs early and did not return, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Shaheed injured his knee in the first half of the Week 7 game and did not return in the second half, finishing with only two catches on three targets for one yard while also returning a punt for 32 yards. The 28-year-old does not appear to be dealing with a long-term injury, and he could be ready to roll this week with an extra day to recover before the Seahawks face off against the Chicago Bears next Monday night in Week 8. The two-time Pro Bowler as a return man has continued to be an inconsistent fantasy receiver in his first full season in Seattle in 2026, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 163 yards, and he has yet to find the end zone after catching just 15 passes for 188 yards and no scores in nine regular-season games in 2025 after he was acquired from the New Orleans Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Emeka Egbuka Questionable to Play in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 12:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) is questionable heading into the team's Week 8 contest against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to Pewter Report. The Bucs will get a better read on Egbuka's status once practice begins this Wednesday. The 24-year-old former first-rounder from Ohio State was held out of Sunday's blowout win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers due to a concussion and foot injury, and depending on how he progresses this week, he could be a candidate to miss a second straight game. Nobody really benefited from Egbuka's absence in Tampa's WR corps on Sunday, with quarterback Baker Mayfield attempting only 11 passes and throwing for 64 yards in his first game back from a dislocated right thumb. Tez Johnson was the team's leading wideout, catching both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. Johnson and rookie Ted Hurst III should have more opportunities alongside veteran Chris Godwin Jr. in Week 8 if Egbuka misses another game, but fantasy managers should not have much confidence in this passing game right now. Egbuka has caught 28 of his 49 targets for 240 yards and two touchdowns as the team's top WR when healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pewter Report
Texans Still Evaluating Jaylin Noel's Turf-Toe Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 12:43 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the team is still evaluating the significance of wide receiver Jaylin Noel's turf-toe injury that he suffered in the Week 7 overtime loss to the visiting New York Giants, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Noel was seen wearing a walking boot on his foot after Sunday's game. The good news for the 24-year-old second-year wideout is that the Texans have their bye coming in Week 8, so it is possible that Noel will be ready to roll for a Week 9 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Noel was a disappointment on Sunday against New York, catching both of his targets for a loss of three yards before he injured his toe, especially after going over the century mark in receiving yards in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. His big Week 6 game made him a popular waiver-wire target, even after the team added former first-round wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. If Noel is not ready coming out of the Week 8 bye, both Harrison and Tank Dell, who made his return from Injured Reserve on Sunday, would have elevated roles behind WR1 Nico Collins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Jaguars Not Giving Up on Brian Thomas Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 12:35 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been in trade rumors this year as the odd man out in Jacksonville's crowded receiving corps amidst his incredibly slow start to the 2026 season. However, head coach Liam Coen is not giving up on the former 23rd overall pick out of LSU. "He's going to help us make plays this week. I know it. We gotta continue to put him in the best position to do so. BT cares about winning and losing. I'm excited about attacking this week with BT," Coen said. The 24-year-old pass-catcher took the league by storm in his first year, catching 87 of 133 targets for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he came back down to Earth in Year 2, posting a 48-707-2 line in 14 regular-season starts. Through six games in his third year, Thomas' fantasy value has cratered with just nine catches on 20 targets for 105 yards and one touchdown, while Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers have been quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top targets. He did not catch either of his two targets in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans in London, and he did not see a single snap in the second half. The Jags could be looking to get Thomas more involved coming out of their Week 7 bye, but until further notice, he cannot be trusted in any starting fantasy lineups. He is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues, with a trade out of town potentially being his only path back to fantasy relevance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Mia O'Brien
Keenan Allen has More Waiver-Wire Appeal With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 12:29 PM ETIndianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen certainly does not have the kind of fantasy ceiling that he used to have in his prime, but he has become a more intriguing WR4/flex in deeper leagues with tight end Tyler Warren (groin) missing the last two games. Allen played just over half of the Colts' offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and caught just three passes (three targets), but he led the team with 31 receiving yards (10.3 yards per catch). In last week's loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans, the 34-year-old caught a season-high eight passes on 11 targets for 82 yards (10.3 yards per reception). With Josh Downs struggling and Alec Pierce (heel) on Injured Reserve for the foreseeable future, Allen has become quarterback Daniel Jones' go-to option in the passing game, especially with Warren nursing a groin injury. The six-time Pro Bowler has caught 29 of his 43 targets through six games for 258 yards and one touchdown. The upside may not be there, but Allen has been consistently targeted by Jones and could once again lead the Colts in receiving in Week 8 against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars if Warren misses a third straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Hunter Henry Gaining Steam Heading into Juicy Week 8 Matchup
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 12:20 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry did not find the end zone in the Thursday night loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7, but he caught a season-high seven passes (on seven targets) for a season-high 71 yards, and he now has double-digit fantasy points in his last three games. Before his seven-catch, 71-yard performance in Chicago last week, the 31-year-old veteran tight end had back-to-back games with touchdown receptions in wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. In half-PPR scoring, Henry ranks as the TE12 through seven weeks, catching 26 of his 31 targets for 296 yards and two touchdowns. He is New England's clear TE1, although rookie tight end Eli Raridon has seen valuable red-zone targets as well in his first year in the NFL. Coming off three straight strong performances, Henry deserves more consideration as a TE streamer in fantasy football, and he will have a juicy matchup upcoming in Week 8 against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. Henry is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues, so he should be widely available if fantasy managers are in a bind at the position due to bye weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference