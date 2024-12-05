Josh Giddey Good To Go On Thursday
17 hours agoChicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been upgraded to available ahead of Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. This is good news for the Bulls after Giddey was tagged as questionable coming into this game. The Bulls are without Coby White (ankle), so Giddey is expected to have a bigger role in the rotation. The 22-year-old finished with a triple-double during this last game. Fantasy managers should make sure to get Giddey in their lineups ahead of tip-off.
Source: NBA Injury Report
