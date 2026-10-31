Oct 31, 2026, 9:45 AM ET

While star pass rusher Maxx Crosby wants to be a Las Vegas Raider, general manager John Spytek is expected to field calls about him ahead of the trade deadline. During the offseason, Crosby demanded a trade from the Raiders and was sent to the Baltimore Ravens, but he failed his physical, which led to his return to Las Vegas. Now, Crosby wants to remain in Las Vegas and has no desire to leave. In seven games this season, Crosby has recorded only two sacks, three tackles for loss, and 18 tackles, putting him on pace for his worst career season. With the Raiders 3-4 and on a four-game losing streak, the team could try to gain value for the aging pass rusher, but that appears unlikely at this time.