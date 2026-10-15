Jameson Williams Remains a Big-Play Threat with Large Workload
Oct 15, 2026, 12:37 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is trending up in fantasy football, largely due to his sizable workload and big-play upside. Williams has played at least 89% of the snaps in each of his last games, and during that two-week span, he has eight catches, 149 yards, and two touchdowns. The bulk of those catches and yards came in Week 4. In fact, he only had two catches in Week 5, but both of those catches went for touchdowns. Therein lies a little bit of risk in starting Williams; his fantasy value is somewhat dependent on big plays, including touchdowns. The good news is that Williams has repeatedly shown that he is capable of breaking off these big plays, so the boom performances typically outweigh the bust performances. Because of his consistently large workload, the 25-year-old continues to rank as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Matthew Golden Continues to Enjoy a Remarkable Year 2 Breakout
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 12:20 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has carved out an enormous role in his second pro season, cementing himself as a low-end WR1 in fantasy scoring so far. Golden was highly disappointing as a rookie last year with a WR89 finish in scoring. However, he is enjoying an enormous Year 2 breakout so far this season with 24 catches, 397 yards, and two touchdowns. Relative to last year, he has more yards, more touchdowns, the same number of targets, and just five fewer catches, despite playing just five games so far this season and 14 last season. Equally impressive is the fact that Golden has achieved these marks despite sharing volume with Christian Watson. The Packers have supported top-tier production from both receivers, with Golden ranking as the WR11 and Watson as the WR3. Golden's big-play upside should allow him to continue to produce in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, whose secondary has repeatedly shown it can be susceptible to giving up big plays over the top.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Taking on a Substantially Larger Workload
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 12:10 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has ascended into an enormous role in the backfield, averaging 20 touches per game over the last three weeks. He has at least 9.8 points in PPR leagues in every game this year, and he ranks as the overall RB17 so far. While Tuten's ceiling hasn't been very impressive, he has maintained a high floor while operating as a consistent RB2 option in fantasy football. Most importantly, his ascension has led to a massive decrease in volume for Chris Rodriguez Jr. Once viewed as a candidate to split touches with Tuten, Rodriguez saw his snap share drop to 13% last week as he handled just two rushing attempts. As long as Tuten is healthy, he is going to continue to operate as the near-every-down back in Jacksonville while maintaining his fantasy relevance. He can be started in most leagues, regardless of matchup.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Looks to be the Leader of Miami's Backfield
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 14, 2026, 11:18 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II dominated offensive snaps played (43) and touches (18) in a 31-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Gordon rushed 18 times for 88 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He was not targeted in the passing game, however. It is clear that the Dolphins see Gordon as their lead tailback with De'Von Achane (knee) on injured reserve and out for the remainder of the season. Fellow tailback Jaylen Wright (foot) entered Week 5 with a questionable tag due to a foot injury and played just nine offensive snaps. Wright rushed six times for 11 yards (1.8 yards per carry). Perhaps Wright's foot issue is the reason why his touches have been limited, but in the two games that Achane has missed, Gordon has carried the ball 27 times for 188 yards (6.96 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns, while also recording three receptions for 14 yards. Gordon has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. Meanwhile, Wright has accumulated 11 rushes for just 18 total yards (1.64 yards per carry) over the past two weeks. Wright has not recorded a reception or touchdown in 2026. The Dolphins have a bye week in Week 6, but Gordon offers RB2 or flex appeal moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston Fitting in Nicely in Cleveland
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 11:05 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston is the team's leading receiver through the first five games of his first season in the NFL, catching 16 of his 29 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, rookie first-round receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has 18 catches for 149 yards and no touchdowns, and he went down early in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets with a scary concussion. Boston, 22, is on the Week 6 injury report with a foot injury, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday and should have a good chance to play this Sunday against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. He has had at least seven targets in three of the last four games and would see an even bigger target share this weekend if Concepcion cannot clear the league's concussion protocol by the weekend. Boston is the current betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The quick rise of both Boston and Concepcion has put Jerry Jeudy on the trade block. Boston should be considered a must-start against the Ravens, especially if Concepcion does not play.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tetairoa McMillan Poised to Continue Big Role with Panthers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 14, 2026, 11:00 PM ETThe last time Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was on the field, he shredded the Detroit Lions defense for 14 receptions for 192 yards (13.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns on a Sunday Night Football win in Week 4. The Panthers had a bye week in Week 5, but get back to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. McMillan will look to continue his momentum, as he currently leads the Panthers in receptions (26) and receiving yards (385), and is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (two). The Panthers are dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Xavier Legette (knee). Leggete was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 due to a knee injury, while Coker missed the Week 4 contest against the Lions with an injury to his quadriceps. Ahead of Week 6, however, Coker got in a full practice session on Wednesday. Still, expect McMillan to be heavily involved for the Panthers against the Eagles.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Set for Workhorse Role With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 10:55 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, which will open up a workhorse role for backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Corey Kiner will also have an expanded role behind Stevenson for as long as Henderson remains sidelined. Stevenson had 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win over the Raiders after Henderson's injury. The 28-year-old Stevenson has been the Patriots' RB1 so far in 2026 with Henderson battling some injuries, and he has averaged 4.0 yards per carry for 227 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 rushing attempts through five games. The former fourth-rounder has also tacked on 15 receptions (19 targets) for 111 yards as a receiver. With Henderson expected to be ruled out for Week 6 this weekend, Stevenson becomes a must-start in fantasy lineups against the division-rival and visiting New York Jets, whose defense has allowed 118 rushing yards per game this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Adam Schefter
Aaron Jones Sr. has Become a Workhorse in Vikings Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 10:42 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has taken on a workload that not even his most fervent supporters could have envisioned. With Jordan Mason on Injured Reserve due to a thumb injury, Jones has seen at least 20 carries in three of the last four weeks and has gone over 100 yards rushing in two of those contests. In total, the 31-year-old veteran has 85 rushing attempts for 370 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while catching 12 of his 17 targets for 72 yards through the air. It has vaulted Jones to RB15 in half-PPR scoring through the first five games of the 2026 season. He had a season-high in touches with 28 in the Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Savvy fantasy managers will want to sell high on Jones as the Vikings head into their bye week. Mason is expected to return in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, and at that point, Minnesota plans to give Jones a break so that he does not wear down early this season. In the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers when Mason was healthy, Jones had 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and went without a catch. His volume is about to fall.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Could Tyler Allgeier See More Opportunities in Week 6?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 14, 2026, 10:39 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier saw just three carries for seven yards (2.3 yards per carry) and two receptions for nine yards in a 45-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5, but he may have the opportunity for a heavier workload against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle), who has taken over lead tailback duties for the Cardinals, did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. His status is worth monitoring throughout the week, and if he can't play Sunday, Allgeier will slot into the No. 1 running back role. Against the Lions, Love handled 36 offensive snaps compared to Allgeier's 32, but Love out-touched Allgeier 12-to-five. In 2026, Allgeier has rushed 35 times for 119 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 12 receptions for 44 yards. Even if Love is able to play, the Arizona coaching staff may opt to give Allgeier more touches to keep Love fresh. Of note, the Cardinals signed Jerome Ford to the practice squad on Wednesday.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen's Stock on the Rise Following 100-Yard Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen went from being an under-the-radar handcuff to a must-roster player due to Breece Hall's quad injury. Allen handled lead-back duties for the second straight game in the Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns and had a breakout day on the ground, carrying the ball a season-high 24 times for 116 yards and his second rushing touchdown of 2026. The 22-year-old added one catch for no gain on four targets. He will inevitably fall back down in fantasy circles when Hall returns to take over his lead-back role, but for now, Allen is on the rise and should be considered a must-start in Week 6 against the division-rival New England Patriots on the road if Hall misses a third straight game. Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Hall is still week-to-week, and he was unable to practice again on Wednesday. Allen is averaging 4.1 yards per carry for 236 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries through his first five games, catching seven passes for 19 yards as a receiver. It will not be easy for Allen to go off again against New England's defense, though, as they are allowing only 90.8 rushing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaylen Warren is the Steelers' Featured Player Right Now
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 10:23 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has become the team's featured player over the last three weeks with Rico Dowdle sidelined with a dislocated toe. Head coach Mike McCarthy called Warren "our featured player" on Monday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The 27-year-old has really stepped up for Pittsburgh's offense with more touches, going for 490 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the last three games on 61 touches. McCarthy envisioned more of a 50-50 split with Warren and Dowdle going into the regular season, but Dowdle's toe injury might have McCarthy rethinking his backfield plan for the rest of the season. Dowdle has a shot to return this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, but even if he does, Warren has worked his way into must-start status in all fantasy football leagues. Going into Week 6, Warren has been a top-10 back with 70 carries for 410 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 receptions for 230 yards and another score through the air. The former undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State is easily on pace for his first 1,000-yard rushing season if he can stay healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Isaiah Likely Rising After Massive Day Against Commanders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 14, 2026, 10:20 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) recorded a career-high 11 receptions on 13 targets (tying a career-high) in a 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. He posted 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders as well. Likely is dealing with a foot injury, but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. He enters a Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints as RotoBaller's No. 4 tight end this week. Likely is projected to score 10.6 fantasy points. According to Pro Football Reference, the Saints allow 9.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Likely is currently started in 70% of Yahoo leagues, but that number will almost certainly increase for Week 6. He is a must-start player moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Continues to Frustrate Fantasy Managers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 10:15 PM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has not looked right through the first five games of the 2026 season. Whether it be Nix's offseason ankle surgery or the move to offensive coordinator Davis Webb, something is not clicking for the former first-rounder from Oregon. Although the Broncos are 3-2 and tied for second place in the AFC West, Nix has just one game over 15 fantasy points and heads into a tough Thursday night matchup in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks as the QB23 overall. Fantasy managers who took the chance on Nix's dual-threat abilities despite his offseason ankle surgery have been left wanting more and disappointed with his output. Nix has gone 97-for-162 passing for 942 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has run the ball 18 times for just 35 yards and one touchdown on the ground. The switch back to head coach Sean Payton as the offensive play-caller in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers did little to help, as he threw for just 123 yards and one touchdown. Nix has time to turn things around this season, but fantasy managers in single-QB leagues should not be thinking that it will come on a short turnaround in Week 6 against a strong Seahawks defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
David Montgomery Could be Losing Grip on Starting Gig
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 14, 2026, 9:56 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is considered week-to-week after suffering an injury during Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans. Montgomery missed practice to begin the week, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said the injury is a week-to-week concern. The veteran back was struggling before the injury, with 33 rushing yards or fewer in his last four games. Backup Woody Marks took over for Montgomery on Sunday and immediately outperformed him. Marks rushed for 62 yards on 15 attempts in Week 5. The expectation is that he'll remain the lead back until Montgomery is back. Given Montgomery's struggles, Marks has a real chance to earn a bigger chunk of the playing time going forward. Fantasy managers who don't have an available IR spot and need another back could potentially move on from Montgomery if he misses several weeks.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Marvin Harrison Jr. Still Tough to Trust After Trade
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 14, 2026, 9:44 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to make his team debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Harrison is hopeful to bounce back after struggling to find much consistency with the Arizona Cardinals. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Harrison to offer a ton of value right now. Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans said the team plans to make it easy on him, and he won't be out there for all 60 snaps. It sounds like the Texans plan to ease Harrison into the offense, which makes him tough to trust in fantasy formats. There could be some long-term stash value here, but fantasy managers in 12-team redrafts don't need to hold him. It's likely going to be several weeks before Harrison starts making a real impact with his new team.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyle Pitts Sr. Remains Risky Fantasy Starter
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 14, 2026, 9:30 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was able to find the end zone for the first time this season last week. The 26-year-old hauled in five of his six targets for 42 yards and a score in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pitts has turned it on recently after an extremely slow start to the season. Over the first three games, Pitts recorded two receptions for 15 yards. He has done much better recently with eight receptions for 89 yards over his last two contests. It seems that having Michael Penix Jr. under center has helped Pitts, but he remains a risky starting choice given his inconsistent play to start the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Quentin Johnston is Becoming Cut Candidate After Slow Start
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 14, 2026, 9:22 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest) is hopeful to get back on the field in Week 6, but he hasn't been much of a fantasy option anyway. During his four games this season, Johnston has recorded seven receptions for 108 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. The Chargers' offense has struggled as a whole, but Johnston is giving almost zero value right now. The 25-year-old isn't a must drop player, but fantasy managers in 12-team standard leagues should begin looking for another option. The Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, and then they have a bye in Week 7. It's unlikely that Johnston is going to offer fantasy managers much of anything over the next two weeks.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Four Men Arrested in Shooting of 49ers Player
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 14, 2026, 9:13 PM ETAccording to Bleacher Report, four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White in February. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 in a nightclub where White was hosting a private Super Bowl party. White was shot in the ankle and was taken to a hospital to undergo surgery. The men were booked into San Francisco County Jail on Monday and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. White has since returned to the field and recorded nine tackles and three sacks across the first five games of the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Bleacher Report
Alec Pierce Out of his Cast, Might Not be Close to a Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 9:07 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is no longer wearing a cast on his left ankle/heel, but The Athletic's James Boyd said that he did not get the sense that Pierce is close to a return. The earliest he can return from Injured Reserve would be in Week 7 on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. We will see if the big-play receiver can return to practice next week when he is eligible, but as of right now, fantasy managers should not be expecting Pierce to return immediately. The 26-year-old aggravated his heel/ankle injury in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was then placed on IR. Without Pierce in the fold, the Colts have leaned on Josh Downs and veteran Keenan Allen, although both pass-catchers are nursing injuries going into the Week 6 tilt at home against the division-rival Tennessee Titans. Pierce has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the past two seasons, so even though he might not be back for another couple of weeks, he is worth stashing in most fantasy leagues. He is rostered in 55% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Zay Flowers Sidesteps Week 6 Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 9:00 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is not on the injury report for Week 6. Flowers injured his hamstring in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and was inactive in Week 2. A foot injury made the 26-year-old wideout questionable to play in the Sunday night game against the Atlanta Falcons, but he ended up suiting up and catching eight of his nine targets for 53 yards while adding a 13-yard carry on the ground. His hamstring and foot injuries are now in the past, so fantasy managers should have Flowers locked into their starting lineups for the Week 6 divisional contest on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. When active, Flowers has had a high floor with WR1 upside, although fantasy managers would feel more comfortable if star quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) made a return this weekend. In his first four games of his fourth year in the NFL, Flowers has caught 26 of his 31 targets for 405 yards and two touchdowns. The former first-rounder from Boston College is still a must-start if backup QB Tyler Huntley makes a second straight start.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Ashton Jeanty a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 8:53 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. Jeanty has not been 100% lately while battling an ankle/foot injury that had him listed as questionable for last week's blowout loss to the New England Patriots. The 22-year-old has apparently improved since last week, and the Raiders are not going to rest the former first-rounder. He will be active in Week 6 at home against the visiting Buffalo Bills as the Raiders look to avoid a three-game losing streak after surprising everyone with a 3-0 start. But fantasy managers are wondering if Jeanty will be efficient while battling through his injury, and if rookie backup Mike Washington Jr. might continue to be more involved. Jeanty had a season-low 10 carries for only 27 yards and caught three passes for 50 yards on Sunday in New England. He is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games in 2026, but his volume and involvement in the passing game (22 catches, 215 yards, two TDs) have kept his fantasy value afloat.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren