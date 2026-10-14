Oct 14, 2026, 10:39 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier saw just three carries for seven yards (2.3) yards per carry and two receptions for nine yards in a 45-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5, but he may have the opportunity for a heavier workload against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle), who has taken over lead tailback duties for the Cardinals, did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. His status is worth monitoring throughout the week, and if he can't play Sunday, Allgeier will slot into the No. 1 running back role. Against the Lions, Love handled 36 offensive snaps compared to Allgeier's 32, but Love out-touched Allgeier 12-to-five. In 2026, Allgeier has rushed 35 times for 119 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 12 receptions for 44 yards. Even if Love is able to play, the Arizona coaching staff may opt to give Allgeier more touches to keep Love fresh. Of note, the Cardinals signed Jerome Ford to the practice squad on Wednesday.