Ashton Jeanty a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Oct 14, 2026, 8:53 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. Jeanty has not been 100% lately while battling an ankle/foot injury that had him listed as questionable for last week's blowout loss to the New England Patriots. The 22-year-old has apparently improved since last week, and the Raiders are not going to rest the former first-rounder. He will be active in Week 6 at home against the visiting Buffalo Bills as the Raiders look to avoid a three-game losing streak after surprising everyone with a 3-0 start. But fantasy managers are wondering if Jeanty will be efficient while battling through his injury, and if rookie backup Mike Washington Jr. might continue to be more involved. Jeanty had a season-low 10 carries for only 27 yards and caught three passes for 50 yards on Sunday in New England. He is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games in 2026, but his volume and involvement in the passing game (22 catches, 215 yards, two TDs) have kept his fantasy value afloat.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
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Brock Bowers Listed as Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 8:46 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is on the Week 6 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was also listed as limited early last week but played in the 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday and caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown for the third straight game. Look for the 23-year-old star tight end to return to a full practice soon and be a full-go for the Week 6 contest at home against the Buffalo Bills. He did have a trim on his knee before the start of the 2026 regular season that caused him to miss the first two games, but since his return, he has been the Bowers that everyone expected, catching 24 passes on 35 targets for 312 yards and three touchdowns in his three games played. Bowers has had great chemistry with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins so far, and fantasy managers are hoping that will continue as the Raiders try to avoid a three-game losing streak after a surprising 3-0 start.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Quinshon Judkins Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 7:35 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday and is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Judkins no longer has a walking boot on his right foot after getting injured in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, but he is not practicing and is up in the air to be available this weekend. Cleveland's backfield is an injured mess right now with Judkins banged up and Raheim Sanders (hip) going on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. Dylan Sampson (knee) remains on IR, although the Browns opened his 21-day practice window this week. If Judkins is not cleared to play and Sampson does not return from IR, the Browns will be down to Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime in their backfield against the Ravens. The 22-year-old Judkins is averaging only 3.0 yards per carry through five games in 2026 with 73 rushing attempts for 221 yards and one touchdown on the ground, adding 18 receptions for 102 yards as a receiver. Judkins is shaping up as a very risky fantasy RB on the RB2/3 borderline in Week 6 against the Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Rashid Shaheed Outside Top-60 Wide Receivers in Week 6
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 14, 2026, 6:38 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is ranked as RotoBaller's WR63 heading into Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. The ranking is valid given that Shaheed is the WR73 on the season with just nine receptions. Shaheed is not receiving enough volume in an offense dominated by wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Given his lack of volume and lack of big plays this season, Shaheed should not be considered for fantasy lineups in a Week 6 matchup with the No. 4 defense against opposing wide receivers. On the bright side, Shaheed is edging out fellow wide receiver Cooper Kupp with a 19-to-15 target number on the season. However, Shaheed's 47% catch rate leaves a lot to be desired. Until this offense proves it can support a pass catcher outside of JSN, you should leave Shaheed on your bench even if his usage on the season has been relatively solid.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson an RB2 in Week 6
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 14, 2026, 6:36 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson should enjoy an RB2 outing in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are the No. 25 defense against opposing running backs in fantasy this season. They are allowing 4.5 yards per carry and 23.7 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season. Seattle will be looking to make some noise in Week 6 following a turnover-ridden loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Wilson struggled to find running room in that game, but he scored his third touchdown in the last two games. Seattle has featured Wilson around the goal line since before he took over as the starter, and there should be plenty of scoring opportunities for Wilson this week. Wilson is a clear workhorse in an offense that is struggling with its running back depth. Expect him to record a third-straight game with at least 20 carries, which should lead to RB2 numbers.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner off the Fantasy Radar in Week 6
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 14, 2026, 6:34 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner has struggled to shake loose this season. He does not project to do so in a Week 6 matchup with the Denver Broncos. This is a plus-matchup for tight ends given that the Broncos are No. 21 against opposing tight ends in fantasy. However, Barner is not receiving enough volume to merit fantasy consideration. Week 5 marked just the second time this season that Barner recorded at least five targets. Both of Barner's five-plus target games have come when quarterback Sam Darnold was forced to air the ball out consistently. The Broncos are entering this game with a struggling offense against a strong Seahawks defense. As such, Seattle's total passing volume should be low, especially if the team is able to get its ground game going against a weak Broncos rushing defense. Barner will have a spike game or two throughout the season, but this does not project to be one of them.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks D/ST a Strong Play in Week 6
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 14, 2026, 6:33 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST is a borderline top-five option in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Denver's offense has struggled mightily this season. While they have a couple of solid second halves to their name, the Broncos' offense has been largely inefficient at moving the ball. Denver has scored more than 23 points just once this season, with three games at 14 or fewer points. That is a delight for opposing D/STs in fantasy. The Seahawks D/ST has expectedly been one of the best in the league this season. They have forced several interceptions and have been good for at least three sacks in every game but one. Additionally, this unit has now forced a fumble in two straight games. The Broncos' offense has been solid at protecting the football this season, but expect Seattle to make life hard on Broncos quarterback Bo Nix all day. This may not be a ceiling game for the Seahawks D/ST, but they should do well to push for double-digit fantasy points in Week 6.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Jason Myers a Quality Kicker Option in Week 6
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 14, 2026, 6:31 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is a great option in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Myers is coming off a 23-point game in which he made all five of his field goal attempts. The knock on Myers this season had been a lack of field goal attempts, but that was sure to change at some point, and it appears to have reverted to the mean. Myers also continues to be very accurate this season. He has only missed one kick: an extra point against the Chargers in Week 4. With the Seahawks' offense often finding itself in scoring position, Myers is always a threat for double-digit fantasy points. The Broncos boast a quality defense, but it is nothing Seattle's offense cannot handle. Look for Myers to kick plenty of field goals and extra points in Week 6. Fire him up as a K1.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba a WR1 Despite Ankle Injury in Week 6
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 14, 2026, 6:30 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) should deliver another WR1 performance in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Denver may rank as the No. 4 defense against opposing wide receivers in fantasy, but JSN has proven himself to be matchup-proof this season. Perhaps the most threatening factor to Smith-Njigba's Week 6 success is his current ankle injury. Smith-Njigba got hurt during Seattle's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. While he was able to play through the injury during that game, JSN was constantly working through pain on the sideline. He has been a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but he is upgraded to full on Wednesday. Smith-Njigba's practice participation on Monday and Tuesday does raise the question as to whether the injury will limit his output at all. Even so, Smith-Njigba leads the league with a 36% target share. Injured or not, Smith-Njigba should push for double-digit targets regardless of the game script. Start him as you usually would in Week 6.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
D'Andre Swift Off the Week 6 Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 6:28 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (hip) is noticeably absent from the team's Week 6 injury report after being listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) did not practice on Wednesday after sitting out the Week 5 blowout loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday. With Monangai sidelined, the 27-year-old Swift had only nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 30 yards against the Packers. The Bears falling behind by multiple scores early made it hard for Swift to make much of an impact on the ground. His touchdown and work in the passing game salvaged his performance from a fantasy perspective, and his TD on the ground was his first since scoring three times in the Week 1 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. If Swift has the backfield all to himself again in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, he will have clear RB1 upside and will be looking for more production.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bears Communications
Sam Darnold Not a Starting Option in Week 6
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 14, 2026, 6:27 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is not a viable fantasy option in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Outside of a massive explosion in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Darnold has not provided any QB1 value for fantasy. The Broncos' defense has not been the unstoppable force it has been in the past, but this game feels like it has the potential to be a low-scoring affair. Darnold tends to not make much noise in games in which he does not need to air it out much. Additionally, Darnold has been struggling of late. He has thrown five interceptions across his past three outings. If those trends continue, he is not a player you can trust in fantasy if he is constantly at risk of getting negative points. While Darnold's connection with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) is special, there is not much else to like about Seattle's receiving corps. No one else is stepping up to earn Darnold's consistent trust, which caps Darnold's own ceiling on fantasy. Until he proves otherwise, Darnold is better left on your bench in Week 6.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Officially Out for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 6:18 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) has officially been ruled out for the Week 6 game on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, according to Corbin K. Smith of Emerald Spectrum. Seattle opened Charbonnet's 21-day practice window last Thursday, but he is still not ready to make his 2026 debut after being limited in practice this week. The good news for the Seahawks and fantasy managers is that the 25-year-old has a realistic chance to make his return in a showdown in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) will miss at least two more games while on Injured Reserve, so if Charb returns next week, he will be sharing the backfield with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Wilson has been Seattle's lead back in the last few weeks, but things could change quickly once Charbonnet returns. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from UCLA had a bigger role last year alongside Kenneth Walker and had his most productive NFL season, rushing for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 regular-season carries, adding 20 catches for 144 yards through the air. Charbonnet figures to be eased in once he makes his season debut, but for his all-around solid skill set, he should be stashed in all fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Emerald Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith
Tank Dell Now Practicing in Full as Season Debut Nears
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 6:11 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. It was a lighter practice, but it was still the first time that Dell has practiced in full since returning from a devastating left-knee injury that kept him out for the entire 2025 season. The Texans opened the 26-year-old's 21-day practice window last Wednesday, so he is technically eligible at any time to come off Injured Reserve to make his 2026 debut. The Texans are expected to ease Dell back into the fold when he is ready, but with an opportunity to carve out a pretty big role in the team's passing attack by the end of the season, Dell is worth a waiver-wire pickup with his season debut looming. Before his knee injury late in the 2024 season, the former third-rounder from Houston caught 98 passes for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns on 156 targets in 25 games over two seasons in the league. Dell has big-play abilities downfield, although his speed may not be the same as it was before his serious knee injury. Depending on how he fares the rest of the week, Dell could realistically make his return in Week 6 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
CeeDee Lamb Puts in Full Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 6:00 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (thigh) was able to practice in full on Wednesday, according to Pro Football Talk. Lamb missed the conclusion of the upset loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night due to a thigh injury, but the good news is that he has extra time to recover before the team's Week 6 game on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The 27-year-old practicing in full already this week is a good sign that he will be available to play against the Packers. Reports last Friday suggested that Lamb was only dealing with a bruised thigh/quad, so he escaped a major injury. Fantasy managers should keep Lamb locked into their starting lineups for Week 6. The five-time Pro Bowler has been better than teammate George Pickens so far in 2026, catching 39 of his 51 targets for 507 yards and four touchdowns in five games. He already has more touchdowns than he did all of last year in 14 contests for Dallas. Lamb looks primed for a bounce-back game in Green Bay after catching only two of his five targets for nine yards last Thursday night before his injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk
Jeremiyah Love in Danger of Missing Week 6?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 5:53 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is battling through a lingering ankle injury and could be up in the air to play in Week 6 versus the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. "As much as he wants to battle through, we are all in agreement right now to just give him a little bit of rest and see as the week goes on as what that will entail for Sunday," head coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday. The 21-year-old third overall pick from Notre Dame suffered an ankle injury in the preseason and also came out of the Week 4 loss to the New York Giants with an ankle injury. Love played in the Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions but had only 12 carries for 22 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the passing game. Love is averaging 3.7 yards per carry on 67 rushing attempts for 245 yards and one score on the ground in his first five NFL games, but his lack of involvement in the passing game has been disappointing for his fantasy managers. If Love is cleared to suit up in L.A., it sounds like he could have a limited role out of the backfield, so he is trending towards being more of an RB3/flex this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Chris Olave Out on Wednesday With Illness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 5:44 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) did not practice on Wednesday due to an illness, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Olave is a little under the weather this week, but with three full days before Sunday's game against the New York Giants, fantasy managers should not be too worried about the star wideout's status for Week 6. After back-to-back 100-yard games in Weeks 3 and 4, Olave caught just four passes for 46 yards in the Week 5 loss to a tough Minnesota Vikings defense. Through five games, Olave continues to be money for his fantasy managers, ranking as the overall WR6 in half-PPR scoring with 39 catches for 537 yards and one touchdown on 54 targets. As long as he is healthy, Olave will continue to be quarterback Tyler Shough's go-to downfield passing target in an up-tempo, pass-happy offense in New Orleans. Fantasy managers should have the former first-rounder from Ohio State locked into their lineups this week for an upcoming road tilt at MetLife Stadium against the G-Men.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Lamar Jackson Misses Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 5:38 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Even though Jackson has a realistic chance to return from a one-game absence due to a left-ankle injury suffered in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, he was not on the practice field on Wednesday. The 29-year-old is not going to rush back after backup Tyler Huntley led the team to an impressive overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that Jackson is "definitely doing better," but he should still be considered questionable to face the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 6. Jackson's lack of practice on Wednesday is not a great start, but his outlook could be looking better if he is able to practice on Thursday or Friday. The former MVP will be a must-start in all fantasy lineups this weekend if he is active against the Browns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Jeremiyah Love Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 5:01 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will not practice on Wednesday, per Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Love has been battling nagging ankle injuries for most of the regular season so far. While the 21-year-old has yet to miss any time, he saw very little work in the second half of Arizona's blowout loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Love has flashed significant upside in his best moments this season, recording 281 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 78 touches across five games. Given his practice status on Wednesday, the rookie back could be in danger of missing Arizona's Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. If Love is sidelined, Cardinals back Tyler Allgeier would move into borderline top-24 territory at the running back position for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Romeo Doubs Losing Appeal as Patriots' Wide Receiver Corps Gets Healthier
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 4:56 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs has recorded 13 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets. After star Patriots wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) went down with an ankle injury early in Week 1, Doubs appeared to have a chance to lead his team's pass-catching corps. However, outside of one big game in Week 4, Doubs has largely underwhelmed. In Week 5, it was younger Patriots wide receivers Efton Chism III and DeMario Douglas who stepped up as the top targets for New England quarterback Drake Maye. Heading into Week 6, Brown is now eligible to return from Injured Reserve. While the star wideout may not play this week against the New York Jets, he will likely be back on the field sooner rather than later. Between Brown's impending return and Doubs' own unreliability, Doubs could be droppable in shallower fantasy formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Herbert No Longer a Must-Roster Quarterback
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 4:55 PM ETAfter logging 3,727 passing yards, 498 rushing yards, and 29 total touchdowns in 2025, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was widely viewed by fantasy managers as a no-doubt top-12 quarterback entering 2026. However, the 28-year-old has played some of the worst football of his career through the first five weeks of the season, completing just 59.4% of his pass attempts for 937 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Chargers offense has also collapsed around Herbert. In Week 5, Los Angeles was without tackles Joe Alt (neck) and Rashawn Slater (ankle), as well as wide receivers Ladd McConkey (foot), Quentin Johnston (chest), and Brenen Thompson (quad). Between his own struggles and the situation around him, Herbert is no longer a must-roster player for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. May Be Droppable in Shallower League Formats
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 4:36 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has recorded just nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. The 24-year-old's underwhelming season hit a new low in Week 5, when he was held without a catch on three targets by the Philadelphia Eagles. Thomas Jr. looked like a potential breakout superstar after his rookie season in 2024, when he logged nearly 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches. However, his production has declined sharply over the last two years. Thomas Jr. has recorded more than three targets in just one out of five games in 2026, and he's fallen behind Jaguars wideouts Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers on the team's depth chart. Thomas Jr. retains some deep-league appeal for fantasy managers, but he's droppable in shallower league formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller