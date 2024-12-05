Jakob Poeltl Ruled Out For Thursday
16 hours agoToronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The big man was tagged as questionable coming into this game, but has now been downgraded to out. His absence should free up playing time for Chris Boucher and Jonathan Mogbo in the rotation. Neither player has ideal streaming option but Mogbo has been the better fantasy option over the last few games. Both players could be possible low-end streaming options with Poeltl unavailable.
Source: Blake Murphy
