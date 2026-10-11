Houston TE Patrick Overmyer Catches 4 TD Passes vs. Kansas State

Oct 9, 2026, 3:23 PM ET

Notre Dame freshman running back Jonaz Walton led the backfield last week in the win over North Carolina. The true freshman has not yet found the endzone, but saw what was by far his biggest workload of the season last Saturday. Walton does appear to be the most explosive of the Irish's running backs, as he took 23 carries for 120 yards while also catching two passes for 28 yards. Even if he does not start, as both Aneyas Williams and Nolan James Jr. are healthy, Walton should have a safe floor this week against one of the worst rush defenses in college football in Stanford. The Fighting Irish should not have trouble putting points up, and Walton's workload has increased each week. Start him with confidence.