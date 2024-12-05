Gradey Dick Will Play On Thursday
17 hours agoToronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (calf) is available ahead of Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dick is set to return to the court after missing each of the last five games due to a left calf contusion. He's back for Thursday and fantasy managers should expect him to have a full workload considering there was no mention of Dick being limited. Ja'Kobe Walker should head back to the bench and Davion Mitchell should lose minutes with Dick ready to play again.
Source: Blake Murphy
