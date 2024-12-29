Future In Question For Jets' Garrett Wilson
2 weeks agoAccording to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a key part of the New York Jets' offseason will involve determining whether star wide receiver Garrett Wilson will be part of the team's future. The 2022 first-round pick has not connected with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with Rapoport reporting the two had a "blowup" at training camp and have not been on the same page since. Teams inquired about Wilson at the trade deadline, when New York opted to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams instead. With Wilson eligible for a contract extension after this season, New York has some thinking to do about which members of this lost season ought to be back next year.
Source: NFL Network
