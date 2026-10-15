Oct 14, 2026, 9:13 PM ET

According to Bleacher Report, four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White in February. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 in a nightclub where White was hosting a private Super Bowl party. White was shot in the ankle and was taken to a hospital to undergo surgery. The men were booked into San Francisco County Jail on Monday and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. White has since returned to the field and recorded nine tackles and three sacks across the first five games of the season.