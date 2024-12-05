Austin Reaves Unavailable Again On Friday
16 hours agoDan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports that Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (pelvis) will be out against Atlanta. Friday marks the fourth consecutive contest the 26-year-old will miss due to a bruised left pelvis. The Lakers have missed Reaves, losing two of three games without him. Fantasy managers stay updated on when Reaves returns as he is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals across 33.7 minutes per contest. In the meantime, D'Angelo Russell will likely remain in the starting five.
Source: Dan Woike
