Arizona WR Isaiah Mizell Records 183 Yards In Win Vs. West Virginia

Oct 9, 2026, 3:49 PM ET

Alabama's backfield has been a committee situation this entire season, with veteran Daniel Hill having drawn the start in all games to date. AK Dear and EJ Crowell both missed some time, but are back healthy in the lineup. However, it was true freshman Trae'shawn Brown who carried the bulk of the load in last week's win over Mississippi State. Brown finished the game with 14 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns, replacing Hill after he fumbled twice. The coaching staff has trust in the former three-star recruit as a blocker and as a runner, and it appears that it could parlay into more opportunity. Keep an eye on his usage this week in a monster matchup against Georgia.