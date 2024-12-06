Anthony Davis Listed As Probable For Friday Against Atlanta
14 hours agoLos Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is listed as probable for Friday night's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Davis has been dealing with plantar fasciitis but hasn't missed a game since November 6th. In what's likely to be a fast-paced, high scoring environment in Atlanta fantasy managers should expect Davis to have a big night. He's a must start in all fantasy formats and should be targeted in DFS lineups as well.
Source: NBA Injury Report
