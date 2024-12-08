A.J. Brown Fizzles Versus Carolina
3 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown caught all four targets for 43 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers. The wideout had another underwhelming performance in Week 14. But it's hard for anyone to get consistent action, considering Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts are heavily involved as runners. With that in mind, Brown has only four 100-yard receiving performances during the 2024-25 campaign. Still, he likely has another potent fantasy showing up his sleeve before the postseason, so he's always a starting fantasy option, including in the challenging Week 15 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: Eagles
Source: Eagles