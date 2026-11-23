November 23, 2026

Andy's NHL power rankings for all 32 teams heading into Week 9 of the 2026-2027 season. Where does each NHL team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

Another week of NHL action is behind us, which means it's time to update our power rankings. On Sunday evening, we saw another blockbuster trade go down as the Detroit Red Wings shipped Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens.

Below, we will look at each of the 32 teams' previous weekly production and highlight some of the storylines across the league.

Where did we go wrong? Let's dive in!

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No. 32 - Vancouver Canucks

Rankings Last Week - 32

As always, the Canucks will remain in the No. 32 spot in our ranking. The Canucks were one of the few teams that had a four-game schedule in Week 8, and they managed to pick up some points, going 2-2. They began the week with a 3-2 victory over the Mammoth and later picked up their second win over the high-powered Wild in a shootout on Thursday.

Their losses came against the Kraken (5-1) and Blackhawks (6-3). Vancouver remains the only team in the sport to have yet to hit the 15-point mark and hold a -40 GD, the worst in the sport by eight goals.

No. 31 - Pittsburgh Penguins

Rankings Last Week - 28

It keeps getting worse for the Penguins. Pittsburgh took another dip in our ranking and now enters Week 9 as the least bottom team in the entire Eastern Conference. This week, the Penguins played three games and dropped all three in regulation, putting them on a four-game losing streak.

They began the week at home and took a 5-2 loss to the Blues before traveling out to Nashville and Dallas, where they fell by a combined 5-3 score. The Penguins have now won just two of their last 10 games. Trade discussions have already begun, as players like Rickard Rakell and Erick Karlsson will be top targets for contenders.

No. 30 - Chicago Blackhawks

Rankings Last Week - 31

Chicago lost their top player, Connor Bedard, to a serious injury this week, but that did not stop them from turning in their best effort of the campaign. Over a four-game slate, Chicago posted a 3-1 record and earned a nice boost in our power ranking. They began the week with a 6-3 victory over the Leafs before taking their lone loss to the Blue Jackets (4-2).

They ended the week with a 4-3 OT win over the Flames and a 6-3 win over the Canucks on Sunday night. Chicago has now picked up a point in five of their last 10 and are beginning to climb out of the basement. The name to watch is 22-year-old rookie Roman Kantserov, who has scored eight goals over his last 10 games.

GOAL: Roman Kantserov with a wicked shot from the slot for another power-play goal. 3-0. https://t.co/nbKPsHSQUR — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) November 23, 2026

No. 29 - Toronto Maple Leafs

Rankings Last Week - 26

The vibes in Toronto keep getting worse. The Leafs had a three-game slate in Week 8 and managed to escape with just one point, thanks to a shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. They fell to the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night and ended their week with a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Leafs have won just one game in their last 10 and have dropped eight straight games in regulation over this stretch. This team could be in for a long winter.

No. 28 - Columbus Blue Jackets

Rankings Last Week - 30

The Blue Jackets began the week with another tough loss, falling to their divisional rival, the New York Islanders, by a 5-1 score. However, they were able to end the week with two victories over the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs. While both teams sit in the bottom half of our rankings, this brought the Blue Jackets out of the Metropolitan basement.

Columbus now carries a 9-12 record and an improving 4-6 record over their last 10 contests. Much of their recent success comes from center Adam Fantilli, who has now tallied five points in his last four games.

No. 27 - Los Angeles Kings

Rankings Last Week - 29

The Kings dipped in last week's rankings after a four-game skid but began to turn the corner in Week 8. They started the week with an impressive 3-0 shutout win over the Bruins (in Boston) and picked up another two points over the Maple Leafs (4-3) in a shootout win.

However, they couldn't push their streak to three games as they fell to the Senators (4-2) on Saturday night. The Kings still sit with a modest 7-12-2 record but earned a slight boost in this week's rankings.

No. 26 - Detroit Red Wings

Rankings Last Week - 25

The Wings took the ice only twice this week but managed to earn no points. They began their slate with a tough matchup against longtime rival the Boston Bruins, took a 4-1 loss, and then fell to the New York Islanders (3-2) in a shootout on Saturday.

This brings Detroit to an 8-12-3 record, but their play over the last two weeks is even more alarming. They have posted a 2-8 record in their last 10 games and continue to drop our rankings. On Sunday evening, they made a blockbuster trade, sending longtime captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens. They received a major haul in this deal and will look to kickstart their rebuild.

No. 25 - San Jose Sharks

Rankings Last Week - 23

San Jose had a short slate in Week 8, playing only two games, and posted a .500 record. They began the week with a tough 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames but would get back in the win column on Saturday night, upsetting the Seattle Kraken in a 4-3 victory.

In this contest, veteran blueliner Dmitry Orlov drove the offense, tallying three helpers. This victory brought the Sharks to an 11-12-4 record, and they continue to sit just under the middle mark of our rankings. They are 4-5-1 over their last 10 contests heading into a Week 9 tilt against the Minnesota Wild.

No. 24 - Buffalo Sabres

Rankings Last Week - 21

Buffalo's inconsistent campaign continued in Week 8. They began the week falling to the Flyers (4-3), who have begun to put their slow start behind them. They got back in the win column Thursday over the Capital (6-3), but quickly fell back into the loss column to the Panthers.

Their week ended on Sunday with a 6-2 victory over the Lightning, bringing them to a .500 record over the four-game slate. Buffalo holds a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 contests and, overall, a 10-10-4 record, putting them in the middle of the pack.

No. 23 - Philadelphia Flyers

Rankings Last Week - 27

The Flyers turned in a perfect week, earning six points over their three contests. They began the week with a 4-3 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday night and stayed hot as they traveled to Canada, taking down two Eastern powerhouses, the Ottawa Senators (6-5) and Montreal Canadiens (4-3).

This brings them to a much-improved 5-3-2 record over their last 10 contests and a 9-11-6 overall record. Their slow start is well behind them as they begin to show glimpses of their 2025 form.

No. 22 - Washington Capitals

Rankings Last Week - 19

Washington continues to slide in our rankings. This week, the Caps played a three-game slate but lost all three in regulation. They began the week with a loss to the Lightning (5-2) and then fell to the inconsistent Sabres (6-3) and the Bruins (7-5) on Saturday night.

This brings them to a modest 10-11 record, well below their preseason expectations. Washington has won just three of their last 10 and enters Week 9 riding a five-game losing streak. Much of the struggle has been pointed toward netminder Logan Thompson, who enters Monday holding a 3.42 GAA and an .878% SV%.

No. 21 - Calgary Flames

Rankings Last Week - 22

Calgary ended last week with a tough loss to the surging Anaheim Ducks but rebounded well to begin Week 8. On Tuesday night, they traveled to San Jose for the final leg of their California trip and took down the Sharks (5-2). However, the rest of their week did not end the same way, as they lost to the Wild (4-1) and the Blackhawks (4-3) in OT.

The Flames continue to slide in our rankings after their hot start, carrying a modest 4-4-2 record over their last 10 games. They will look to get back on track on Monday as they begin an Eastern trip starting in Ottawa.

No. 20 - Seattle Kraken

Rankings Last Week - 18

After spending last week overseas in Finland, Seattle had a short two-game slate in Week 8. They returned home to the West Coast on Thursday night and took down the lowly Vancouver Canucks by a commanding 5-1 victory. In this contest, emerging center Berkly Catton led the way with a hat trick.

However, they couldn't build much momentum, as they lost to the San Jose Sharks in regulation on Saturday night (4-3). After their hot start, Seattle has begun to regress, holding a 4-6 record in their last 10. Seattle will look to get back on track with a two-game homestand beginning on Monday.

No. 19 - Utah Mammoth

Rankings Last Week - 17

Utah entered Week 8 on a bit of a skid, which caused them to drop last week, but they got themselves back on track. They opened the week with a 3-2 loss to the Canucks but finished with two big wins over the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks. They won those games by a combined 7-3 score.

They enter the new week with a 3-4-3 record in their last 10, but are beginning to right the ship after a rough start to the month. Young forward Logan Cooley is in the midst of a breakout campaign, tallying 16 points (11 goals) over his last 11 games played.

No. 18 - New York Islanders

Rankings Last Week - 20

New York capped off last week with an impressive victory over the Ducks and continued to climb our rankings ahead of Week 9. They began the week by taking down the Blue Jackets in dominant fashion (5-1) but fell back in the loss to the Jets (in overtime) on Thursday. They ended the week with their fourth and fifth points, defeating the Red Wings (3-2).

The Islanders have now posted a 5-2-3 record over their last 10 contests and continue to stack points. They will start Week 9 tied with the New York Rangers at 27 points.

No. 17 - Anahiem Ducks

Rankings Last Week - 13

The Ducks took a step back in Week 8. Anaheim opened the week with a title in St. Louis and lost a burner, falling 8-6 as Cutter Gauthier's four-point effort wasn't enough to lift the team to a win. They would then fall 4-0 to the Colorado Avalanche and took their third straight regulation loss on Saturday to the Mammoth.

Anaheim now holds a 5-5 record in their last 10 after moving up in the rankings for much of November. They will look to snap their skid on Monday in Seattle. Their 87 goals scored put them in elite territory, but their 92 goals allowed is only behind Vancouver and Chicago.

No. 16 - New York Rangers

Rankings Last Week - 16

The Rangers had a short two-game slate and faced two of the league's top teams. The team got the win on Monday night with an Original Six clash against the Canadiens, picking up both points in a 3-1 victory. In this contest, Joonas Korpisalo led the way, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he saw.

However, their week ended in a grueling loss to the high-powered Carolina Hurricanes, 5-2. The Blue Shirts carry a 6-4-3 record over the last 10 games into a Wednesday night tilt against the Sabres.

No. 15 - St. Louis Blues

Rankings Last Week - 24

The Blues earned a nice boost in this week's power ranking. St. Louis has had an inconsistent start to their campaign, but has begun to snap out of this stretch as they picked up all eight points over a busy four-game slate. They began the week with a thrilling 8-6 victory over the Ducks before taking down the slumping Penguins (5-2).

However, their most impressive win came over the weekend when they defeated two heavyweights, the Devils (9-6) and the Oilers (5-4 shootout). This brings the Blues to a 13-9-2 record and an impressive 6-3-1 over their last 10 games. They would look to win their fifth straight on Wednesday when they travel to Long Island.

No. 14 - Florida Panthers

Rankings Last Week - 12

The Panthers had limited action in Week 8 and posted a 1-1 record. They began the week at home, where they fell 5-2 to the Edmonton Oilers. However, they got back in the win column on Saturday, taking down the Sabres (4-3). In this victory, winger Sam Bennett led much of the offense, tallying four points.

Despite holding a modest 5-4-1 record over their last 10 games, Florida remain in the top half of our rankings. They currently sit with 29 points and will face the Senators in a marquee matchup on Wednesday night to kick off Week 9.

No. 13 - Winnipeg Jets

Rankings Last Week - 15

The Jets' win streak ended Tuesday night when they fell to the surging Ottawa Senators. Despite that, they lost by only one goal and quickly got back on track to close out the week. On Thursday night, they took down the Islanders (4-3) in overtime and ended the week with a shootout loss to the Golden Knights (5-4).

Winnipeg boasts a strong 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games with an overall 11-9-4 record. Star winger Kyle Connor has been enjoying a scoring surge in November, tallying 10 goals over his last 12 contests.

No. 12 - Nashville Predators

Rankings Last Week - 14

Nashville has moved up our rankings for much of the past two weeks but began Week 8 with a tough 7-3 loss to the Central Division heavyweight Minnesota Wild. However, they had a great get-right matchup back on the home ice on Saturday night, taking down the Penguins (4-3).

The Predators enter Thanksgiving week with a dominant 8-2 record over their last 10 contests and an overall 12-6-5 record on the season. They will kick off Week 9 with another test, facing the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

No. 11 - Colorado Avalanche

Rankings Last Week - 11

Despite missing the top two skaters, the Avalanche kept scoring points. After ending last week with an impressive stretch of victories, Colorado beamed Week 8 with a 4-1 loss to the Mammoth but got back in the win column on Thursday as they shut out the Ducks (4-0). This brought them to a 13-7-3 record and a sharp 6-2-2 record in their last 10.

With Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar on the shelf, they will need Scott Wedgewood to rebound to his 2025 form. His 25-save shutout over the Ducks was impressive and could signal things to come, but he still carries a modest .882% SV%.

No. 10 - Vegas Golden Knights

Rankings Last Week - 10

Vegas entered the week in a bit of a skid after they dropped a contest to the Vancouver Canucks. Unfortunately, they would not find their footing as they dropped back-to-back games to the Dallas Stars. While both games went to overtime/shootout, they picked up two points against a fellow Western heavyweight.

They ended the week in Winnipeg, where they needed a shootout to beat the Jets (5-4). The Golden Knights hold a 5-1-4 record as they keep stacking points. They remain locked into the No. 2 position in the Pacific Division and continue to separate themselves from the rest of the division.

No. 9 - Boston Bruins

Rankings Last Week - 6

Boston's losing streak reached three games on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Kings shut them out (3-0). However, the Bruins ended their three-week stretch with two much-needed victories to get themselves back on track ahead of Week 9. On Thursday, they took down the Red Wings (4-1) and stayed hot over the Capitals (7-5) on Saturday.

Even though they hold a modest 6-4 record over their last 10 games, Boston enters Thanksgiving week on the right track. They will spend all of Week 9 in Boston, hosting a three-game set.

No. 8 - New Jersey Devils

Rankings Last Week - 4

The Devils had a two-game slate in Week 8 and surprisingly dropped both games in regulation. They began their week with a tough test against the Montreal Canadiens (3-2) and later fell to the St. Louis Blues in a high-scoring affair (9-6). While they took a slight dip in our rankings, they still boast a 7-3 record over their last 10 games.

New Jersey will be in position to snap their skid with a home-and-home against the Blue Jackets to begin Week 9, before enjoying a three-game home stand.

No. 7 - Tampa Bay Lightning

Rankings Last Week - 7

Tampa Bay ended last week with a tough loss to the Red Wings but wasted little time to get back on track. They began the week with two straight victories, taking down the struggling Capitals (5-2) and then defeating the high-powered Oilers (3-1) on Thursday night. However, they would not sweep their three-game set as they fell to the Sabres on Sunday.

The Bolts remain in the top tier of our ranking, winning seven of their last 10 games and an overall 15-6-2 record. However, the Lightning offense could take a hit as they lost forward Brandon Hagel (on the IR), who scored 13 goals in just 20 games.

No. 6 - Dallas Stars

Rankings Last Week - 8

The Stars began the week with two matchups in Las Vegas and picked up all four points against a fellow Western Conference powerhouse. The Stars won both games in thrilling fashion, taking down the Golden Knights in overtime and a shootout, both 4-3.

They ended the week back home by shutting out the Penguins 1-0 on Sunday night. Vezina favorite Jake Oettinger led the way, stopping all 33 shots he saw. This brings Dallas to a near-perfect 8-1-1 record over the last 10 games, and they now carry a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's contest against the Predators.

No. 5 - Montreal Canadiens

Rankings Last Week - 5

Montreal had a busy four-game slate in Week 8 and saw mixed results. They began the week at MSG and lost in regulation to the Rangers. However, they would then take down two of the top-2 teams in the Eastern Conference, defeating the Devils (3-2) and the Hurricanes (2-1) in overtime.

Their week would end with a 4-3 loss to the Flyers. They hold a 5-3-2 record over their last 10 games and will begin Week 9 on Monday with a home game against Los Angeles. This team took a major swing on Sunday night, acquiring Dylan Larkin, which gives them one of the best 1-2 centers in the sport, alongside Nick Suzuki.

No. 4 - Edmonton Oilers

Rankings Last Week - 2

The Oilers had a busy Week 8, playing four games. They began the week taking down the Florida Panthers (5-2) in Sunrise but didn't have the same success in the second half of their Florida drop-down in Tampa Bay (losing 3-1). Over the weekend, they continued their road trip in Raleigh (losing 7-4) and took their third straight loss to the Blues on Sunday, but picked up a point in the shootout loss.

Despite a brief skid, the Oilers have still won six of their last 10 games and picked up a point in the last seven. In their loss to the Bolts, Connor McDavid's season-long point streak ended, but the MVP frontrunner still boasts an eye-catching 58 points through 26 games.

No. 3 - Ottawa Senators

Rankings Last Week - 9

Ottawa entered the week on a two-game winning streak and used it to win three games on Tuesday night when they took down the Winnipeg Jets in a close 2-1 contest. While they took an overtime loss to the Flyers (6-5) on Thursday night, they quickly picked up another two points to cap off the week on Saturday over the Kings.

The Senators continue to surprise early, now carrying a 7-1-2 record in their last 10 games, holding 33 points, and leading the Atlantic Division. Goalie Linus Ullmark has been a major reason for their success, boasting a .937% SV% and a 1.47 GAA through 12 games.

Through 12 starts this season, Linus Ullmark has the lowest GAA of any NHL goaltender in over a decade 👀 (h/t @SNstats) https://t.co/kYkgP5nB6M — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

No. 2 - Minnesota Wild

Rankings Last Week - 3

Minnesota picked up five of their six possible points in Week 8. After ending last week on a three-game win streak, they stayed hot, taking down the Predators (7-3) on Tuesday night and later the Calgary Flames (4-1) on Thursday night. However, they then lost in a surprising 4-3 shootout to the Canucks to cap off the schedule.

Despite this, Minnesota has not dropped a game in regulation over their last 10 (8-0-2 record) and sits atop the league standings with 39 points (alongside the Hurricanes).

No. 1 - Carolina Hurricanes

Rankings Last Week - 1

The Hurricanes swept the slate in Finland last week and returned stateside with a three-game slate. They began the week with an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens (2-1) but picked up all four possible points over their final two games. On Saturday, they took down the Oilers (7-4) and stayed hot, defeating the Rangers (5-2) at MSG on Sunday.

Despite their overtime loss, the Canes boast an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 contests and sit alongside the Wild as the only team in the NHL with 39 points.