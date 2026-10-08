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NFL Best Bets, Player Props for ProphetX (Week 5)

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Thunder Dan Palyo's expert NFL Week 5 best bets and top player props for ProphetX. Take advantage of peer-to-peer odds with no vig and lock in your trades today!

In This Article hide
What is ProphetX?
NFL Picks Against the Spread
ProphetX Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
NFL Passing Prop Bets
Rushing Prop Bets
Devig Calculator
NFL Receiving Prop Bets
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

We've been running hot on props lately, and I already feel pretty confident about this next crop of NFL bets for Week 5. Last week, we finished 3-1 with Keenan Allen as a push after he got hurt late in the week and didn't suit up.

If you're tired of getting juiced-up odds on traditional sportsbooks, then consider the sports prediction market! Our partners at ProphetX have constructed an excellent platform and are offering some of the best odds in the industry!

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs.  Now here are some of my favorite NFL bets and player props for Week 5 on ProphetX!

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

What is ProphetX?

ProphetX is an exciting platform and one of the top peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. Since users are technically playing against each other, and not the house, there are consistently better positions to be taken on sporting events and outcomes, and therefore more potential profits for correct positions.

Users can also set their own price on markets and wait for other users to match them. ProphetX allows users a lot of flexibility in that regard and an opportunity to try and corner their own market.

ProphetX is legal in 48 states and is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

 

NFL Picks Against the Spread

All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints (49.7%)

Am I worried that the Vikings "only" beat Miami by five points last week? No. We all saw T.J. Hockenson slide down inside the five-yard line, and if he scores there, the margin is 12 or 13 points as it should have been. Miami was not any point in that game, even if the Vikings didn't blow them out.

Minnesota is getting it done with defense and a great kicking game, but their offense is showing some signs of life and could be getting Justin Jefferson back this week. Even if they don't, Kyler Murray is finally settling in, and they have enough weapons to move the ball effectively against a Saints defense that was just blasted by a one-dimensional Atlanta offense.

I think the Saints faked us out with their win over the Ravens in Week 2, and their near-win against the Lions looks less impressive now that we've seen Detroit struggle to stop anyone. I like Minnesota to go in and get their fifth win of the year, and all we need is a field goal to cover.

 

ProphetX Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to get $20 in bonus cash after you deposit and play through $10.

You also get six free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to ProphetX right here!

 

NFL Passing Prop Bets

All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Joe Burrow OVER 235.5 Passing Yards (52.6%)

Burrow has comfortably cleared this bar in three of four games, with the only time he went under in Week 2, when Cincy played from well out in front against Houston.

We don't know which receivers he will have at his disposal, but we do know that he has one of the top matchups on the board as the Dolphins rank near the bottom of the league in every pass defense metric.

They've allowed three straight QBs from run-first offenses (Mahomes, Purdy, Murray) to go clear this bar. The Bengals have not run the ball all that effectively, so I expect Burrow to have to throw the ball enough to go over this number. Whether it's Chase Brown out of the backfield, Mike Gesicki in the slot, or even Dahntay Meyers at receiver, Burrow is going to find his playmakers and move this offense down the field against the Dolphins.

 

Rushing Prop Bets

All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Kyle Monangai OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (52.6%)

The Bears' running attack is a spot that I want to back this week. Both backs should suit up for Sunday, but keep an eye on their statuses just in case.

It was Monangai who led the backfield last week with 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets.

With Tyson Bagent still at quarterback, I expect the Bears to go run-heavy again. It's actually becoming their identity under Ben Johnson, and I'm confident they'll look to assert themselves against Green Bay with the run game.

Despite out-touching Swift last week, Monangai's prop is lower this week by about ten yards. This matchup is good enough that both backs can get there as the Packers rank 31st in rush DVOA defense.

 

Devig Calculator

Want to check what a fair price should be without the "vig" that sportsbooks build into the bet?

Use our devig calculator to see what the price SHOULD be on either side of that bet, how much vig is being charged, and then head over to ProphetX to make your wager!

 

NFL Receiving Prop Bets

All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Malik Nabers OVER 54.5 receiving yards (52.8%)

It was a rocky start to the season for Nabers. He looked great with Jaxson Dart in Week 1, but really struggled with Jameis Winston in the next two games. But last week, he broke through with a huge performance, catching six of seven targets for 112 yards and a score.

I think he and Jameis are now on the same page, and this week's matchup against a pass-funnel Washington defense is one that they can exploit. This Washington team has been solid against the run, but has given up monster games to CeeDee Lamb (8-153) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10-128) this season.

This is far too low a number for a receiver of Nabers' caliber. I think he's a ladder candidate up to around 80 or 90 yards this week.

Colston Loveland OVER 37.5 receiving yards (52.8%)

Like Nabers, Loveland really failed to live up to fantasy managers' lofty expectations this year, up until a breakout game last week, that is!

Loveland went 6-for-57 on nine targets with a 29% target share in Chicago's Week 4 win over the Jets.

His coach was vocal earlier this week in his press conference about keeping him involved this week, and I think we should take his word on it. Clearly Bagent likes looking his way, too. It's a fairly low bar to clear for a stud like Loveland, who had a massive performance (8-137) against these Packers the last time they met.

Michael Wilson OVER 5.5 receptions (55.5%)

It's hard not to love ALL the props in this game as the total has ticked up to 54.5 now. Both defenses have been horrendous, especially against the pass, so a shootout could definitely be brewing.

Wilson has a whopping 30 targets over the last two weeks! That's pretty amazing, and with Marvin Harrison struggling to open and defenses committing to shut down, I can see Jacoby Brissett continuing to pepper Wilson with targets.

He should be open often against this leaky Detroit defense; that's for sure. Hit this number before it moves to 6.5 sometime before Sunday.

Good luck if you're tailing these bets, and thanks for reading.

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More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

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