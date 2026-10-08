Thunder Dan Palyo's expert NFL Week 5 best bets and top player props for ProphetX. Take advantage of peer-to-peer odds with no vig and lock in your trades today!
We've been running hot on props lately, and I already feel pretty confident about this next crop of NFL bets for Week 5. Last week, we finished 3-1 with Keenan Allen as a push after he got hurt late in the week and didn't suit up.
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NFL Picks Against the Spread
All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints (49.7%)
Am I worried that the Vikings "only" beat Miami by five points last week? No. We all saw T.J. Hockenson slide down inside the five-yard line, and if he scores there, the margin is 12 or 13 points as it should have been. Miami was not any point in that game, even if the Vikings didn't blow them out.
Minnesota is getting it done with defense and a great kicking game, but their offense is showing some signs of life and could be getting Justin Jefferson back this week. Even if they don't, Kyler Murray is finally settling in, and they have enough weapons to move the ball effectively against a Saints defense that was just blasted by a one-dimensional Atlanta offense.
I think the Saints faked us out with their win over the Ravens in Week 2, and their near-win against the Lions looks less impressive now that we've seen Detroit struggle to stop anyone. I like Minnesota to go in and get their fifth win of the year, and all we need is a field goal to cover.
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NFL Passing Prop Bets
All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Joe Burrow OVER 235.5 Passing Yards (52.6%)
Burrow has comfortably cleared this bar in three of four games, with the only time he went under in Week 2, when Cincy played from well out in front against Houston.
We don't know which receivers he will have at his disposal, but we do know that he has one of the top matchups on the board as the Dolphins rank near the bottom of the league in every pass defense metric.
They've allowed three straight QBs from run-first offenses (Mahomes, Purdy, Murray) to go clear this bar. The Bengals have not run the ball all that effectively, so I expect Burrow to have to throw the ball enough to go over this number. Whether it's Chase Brown out of the backfield, Mike Gesicki in the slot, or even Dahntay Meyers at receiver, Burrow is going to find his playmakers and move this offense down the field against the Dolphins.
Rushing Prop Bets
All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Kyle Monangai OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (52.6%)
The Bears' running attack is a spot that I want to back this week. Both backs should suit up for Sunday, but keep an eye on their statuses just in case.
It was Monangai who led the backfield last week with 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets.
Two Kyle Monangai TDs!
NYJvsCHI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Z2mrZUc1IP
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
With Tyson Bagent still at quarterback, I expect the Bears to go run-heavy again. It's actually becoming their identity under Ben Johnson, and I'm confident they'll look to assert themselves against Green Bay with the run game.
Despite out-touching Swift last week, Monangai's prop is lower this week by about ten yards. This matchup is good enough that both backs can get there as the Packers rank 31st in rush DVOA defense.
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NFL Receiving Prop Bets
All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Malik Nabers OVER 54.5 receiving yards (52.8%)
It was a rocky start to the season for Nabers. He looked great with Jaxson Dart in Week 1, but really struggled with Jameis Winston in the next two games. But last week, he broke through with a huge performance, catching six of seven targets for 112 yards and a score.
I think he and Jameis are now on the same page, and this week's matchup against a pass-funnel Washington defense is one that they can exploit. This Washington team has been solid against the run, but has given up monster games to CeeDee Lamb (8-153) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10-128) this season.
This is far too low a number for a receiver of Nabers' caliber. I think he's a ladder candidate up to around 80 or 90 yards this week.
Colston Loveland OVER 37.5 receiving yards (52.8%)
Like Nabers, Loveland really failed to live up to fantasy managers' lofty expectations this year, up until a breakout game last week, that is!
Loveland went 6-for-57 on nine targets with a 29% target share in Chicago's Week 4 win over the Jets.
Bears 1st Read TGT% with Tyson Bagent, per Fantasy Points:
Colston Loveland: 34.8%
Rome Odunze: 21.7%
Luther Burden: 17.4%
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) October 7, 2026
His coach was vocal earlier this week in his press conference about keeping him involved this week, and I think we should take his word on it. Clearly Bagent likes looking his way, too. It's a fairly low bar to clear for a stud like Loveland, who had a massive performance (8-137) against these Packers the last time they met.
Michael Wilson OVER 5.5 receptions (55.5%)
It's hard not to love ALL the props in this game as the total has ticked up to 54.5 now. Both defenses have been horrendous, especially against the pass, so a shootout could definitely be brewing.
Wilson has a whopping 30 targets over the last two weeks! That's pretty amazing, and with Marvin Harrison struggling to open and defenses committing to shut down, I can see Jacoby Brissett continuing to pepper Wilson with targets.
He should be open often against this leaky Detroit defense; that's for sure. Hit this number before it moves to 6.5 sometime before Sunday.
Good luck if you're tailing these bets, and thanks for reading.
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