November 24, 2026

RotoBaller's NBA power rankings for all 30 teams in late November. Where does each NBA team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

In seasons past, the top of league has generally been dominated by one or two teams per season. But this season? We've got quite a few contenders. As of Sunday, there are three teams tied for the best record in the NBA: The Spurs, Lakers, and Sixers. Is it crazy to consider the Lakers the biggest surprise team out of the trio?

Meanwhile, the tier right below those three remains just as crowded. We've even got the Blazers and Grizzlies threatening to stir up the top of the West. That's a bit surprising. What isn't is Milwaukee's descension to the bottom, though their attempts to tank may be a bit too obvious now.

How does it all shake out in terms of our power rankings? Keep reading to find out. Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Sunday, November 22.

No. 30 - Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are clearly aiming for the top pick in the upcoming draft. How else can you explain a 1-16 start? Their -12.1 net rating is the worst in the league, driven by a 120.3 defensive rating. Teams are doing whatever they want to Milwaukee, and it seems like the Bucks might be fine with that, with the lottery clearly on their minds.

That means they're likely going to sell on the expiring contracts they have. Tyler Herro headlines that crew, averaging 21.3 PPG. It's the second-highest mark of his career. He'll have to keep averaging that in order to create some real appeal with a contender that's going to be willing to bite on a rental.

No. 29 - Sacramento Kings

No longer in our bottom spot, the Kings move up as they already have a bit more clarity on who their future is going to be built around. That'd be Darius Acuff Jr., who's averaging 25.4 PPG so far this season. Sure, there's a bit of worry regarding his efficiency, but that ideally will improve as he continues to get some seasoning.

The next piece of the plan will be for Sacramento to find trade partners for Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis. They've been trying to sell them since last season, so it could be a much tougher mission than it seems. But for the Kings to have a successful start to their rebuild, they need to offload those contracts sooner rather than later.

No. 28 - Brooklyn Nets

Speaking of offloading contracts, the Nets are likely going to need to get creative with the contracts of Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. We've highlighted in past weeks that these two vets are likely pieces for Brooklyn to move by the deadline. As the only two players on the roster averaging 20 PPG or higher, they should net some solid value as second or third options for contenders.

Once that happens, that should open the door for more development for guys like Mikel Brown Jr. Brown was taken with the sixth overall pick in this past year's draft. He's averaging 12.0 PPG with a clear need to improve with efficiency. Once he starts to improve there, expect trade talks for MPJ and Randle to heat up.

No. 27 - Charlotte Hornets

If you're a Charlotte fan, then hopefully you enjoyed last season because this season is starting off like a disaster. The Hornets' -10.9 net rating is the third-worst mark in the league and a far cry from last season's +5.0 mark. All in all, it's not what anyone in Charlotte wanted to see after such a promising 2025-2026 campaign.

No one on Charlotte's roster is currently averaging 20 PPG or higher. It's fine to have a team-ball approach, but the Hornets simply cannot find ways to be effective. They're going to need to find a way to improve, or else they'll be forced to make some unanticipated roster changes.

No. 26 - Chicago Bulls

It hasn't been a pretty season for Chicago, but they can at least look back on a pretty solid week or so. They've notched impressive wins over the Timberwolves and Hawks, two teams that are certainly expecting to compete in the playoffs this season. Offensive outbursts have been the reason they've racked up those dubs, which is needed given how weak their defense has been.

Matas Buzelis has been a strong contributor over the last five games, averaging 17.2 PPG while shooting 45.2% from three. When you have that kind of threat on offense, it makes things a lot easier. There's still a long way to go for the Bulls, but the past couple of weeks have certainly been more positive.

Matas goes to work 1-on-1 @BuzelisMatas | @CHSN_Bulls https://t.co/ogHkJ5fjqf — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 21, 2026

No. 25 - Utah Jazz

The Jazz have once again been dealt a tough injury hand, but that didn't stop them from sweeping the LA teams on a back-to-back. When guys like Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both out, you need other guys to step up. And Keyonte George has done just that.

He started his breakout last season, and he's continued to play well this year. He's put up 27 points or more three times in the last five games, establishing himself as Utah's go-to guy without Jackson and Markkanen active. Even when they're back, George may just be the one that the Jazz depend on when they absolutely need a bucket.

No. 24 - New Orleans Pelicans

What was once ugly is starting to get worse in New Orleans. The Pelicans are already dealing with Dejounte Murray requesting a trade; now they have injuries and ugly basketball that are muddying the waters. They've lost nine of their last ten games, and it doesn't look like things are getting better.

With that, they're more than likely going to have to seriously evaluate blowing up the roster. While they don't own their own draft pick in this upcoming draft, they do have the rights to Milwaukee's pick. And with the Bucks playing as awful as they are right now, it could be a very nice pick New Orleans receives. It'd make a lot of sense for the Pelicans to get a few more advantageous draft picks to pair with what should be a very high pick already.

No. 23 - Los Angeles Clippers

A nice 3-1 run had things feeling much better in LA, but that joy has quickly been overshadowed by a three-game losing streak. That's not unexpected, though, given that the Clippers weren't expected to do much of anything this season after their well-documented offseason issues.

Brook Lopez has been a solid contributor as of late. He's averaging 20.0 PPG and shooting 41.2% from three over LA's last five games. With Lopez on an expiring contract, look for the Clippers to try to keep his production up to drive up his value for any contenders willing to take a chance on an older rental.

No. 22 - Washington Wizards

It hasn't quite been the prettiest season in Washington yet, but they still find themselves in contention for the play-in. That's a solid improvement from where they were over the past few seasons. Still, there are more than enough areas that they need to improve.

The biggest area that could help is three-point shooting. They are only hitting threes at a 31.9% clip, the third-worst mark in the league. A few more makes per game could very easily change Washington from an underwhelming opponent to a threat. They've got the pieces, but more deep buckets could really make Washington a threat.

No. 21 - Indiana Pacers

It's going to be tough for Indiana as long as their leader, Tyrese Haliburton, is on the sidelines. Haliburton is going to miss at least two more weeks as he deals with a hamstring injury. That's not great for a team that's now lost five of its last seven games.

They're shooting for a 54.8% eFG% in that span, which isn't bad. But they're not finding their way to the free-throw line and are giving up points too easily on the defensive side of things. They're going to need to get creative in order to find ways to win until Haliburton is able to return.

No. 20 - Orlando Magic

As we start to get further in the season, it becomes a lot easier to notice the tiers between teams and where exactly the line is for each tier. The jump from the Wizards and Pacers to the Magic is a pretty significant tier that separates the potential play-in contenders in the East to the expected play-in contenders in the East.

Orlando fans would like a little more, though. Franz Wagner is doing his best to help the Magic win as he's put up three games with 35+ points in the last five games. The Magic are 4-1 in those games, so they're certainly stepping in the right direction. Finding their way into a top-six seed has to be the goal for this team going forward.

No. 19 - Toronto Raptors

Toronto has certainly been underachieving this season, but there doesn't seem to be much panic yet. That's because most of these games haven't featured Kawhi Leonard. Also, they know their ceiling and that they can get into a top-six seed just as easily as they did last season.

But they can't exactly rest easily right now. The top six in the East is really strong this season, so repeating their regular season success from last year might not be all that simple. They're 1-4 in their last five games. And even though they're likely going to stay around the seven and eight seed all season, they aren't all that far from slipping a lot further if they keep slacking.

No. 18 - Phoenix Suns

Are we starting to witness a true turnaround in Phoenix? They're now 4-1 in their last five and are posting an impressive +8.1 net rating in that span. Sure, that's just good enough to get them back into the play-in bracket, but it's a strong switch-up from how they started this season.

JALEN WITH THE DAGGER DUNK 😤 https://t.co/eh2AbVa5ha — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 21, 2026

Two big pieces in this five-game stretch have been Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie. Both are averaging just about 15 PPG, and both are shooting over 44% from deep. That kind of reliability makes it very easy for Phoenix when they need another option that isn't Devin Booker. There's still a long way to go, but the Suns are starting to get back on the right track.

No. 17 - Golden State Warriors

One team that's not on the right track is the Warriors. They looked like they had things figured out, but it turns out that was a lie. They've lost five straight games prior to their matchup Sunday night against the Celtics, and pretty much every loss has come by 20 points or more.

That kind of stuff is going to happen when a guy like Stephen Curry is set to miss multiple weeks. He'll be re-evaluated for an oblique abdominal tear at some point this week, but how much is this going to change Golden State's future? They need to find a way to win a championship in the next season or two to capitalize on the final years of Curry's career. But if constant injuries to him and the rest of the roster hinder those chances, it may just be curtains in Golden State.

No. 16 - Dallas Mavericks

It's a little more easy-going in Dallas right now. They endured a three-game losing streak to some tough competition, but have rebounded with back-to-back wins to get them in the nine-seed in the West. Just as we've pointed out with the East, the West is loaded as always. So getting a top-six seed for Dallas may be a stretch, but they're certainly more competitive than they've been in seasons past.

That's great news for Dallas fans, as they're finally able to see just how well the Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg pairing is going. When those two are both on the floor, the Mavs have a +9.7 net rating. There's a lot working with those two in Dallas as the Mavs look to be on the way back to playing in competitive basketball games.

No. 15 - Cleveland Cavaliers

It's been a bit of a weird season for Cleveland, as they just haven't gotten off to the strong starts we've been used to from them over the past couple of seasons. But they're now in a spot where they've won four of their last six games, so maybe we're starting to see the tide turn a bit for the Cavs.

The offense, in particular, has been clicking. They've scored at least 120 points in each of their last five games and face off against a weak Bulls defense on Monday night. It always sounds easier than it actually is to execute, but scoring a boatload of points seems to be the most effective way for Cleveland to win games. If they keep this up then they'll be able to sneak back into a top-six seed sooner rather than later.

No. 14 - Atlanta Hawks

Don't look now, but the three-seed in the East is...the Hawks? That's right. Atlanta's been on a roll as of late, winning four straight games while going 8-2 in their last ten games. They're posting a +4.4 net rating in those ten games, so it's still a bit too close for comfort. But the Hawks still aren't going to complain about 8-2.

They're still being driven by the success of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, potentially one of the most overlooked players in the NBA right now. He's averaging 22.7 PPG in this span while knocking down nearly four threes per game. The Hawks are still going to be looked at as an underdog by most people, but they certainly aren't a team that anyone in the East can sleep on.

Kids day and it's time to put 'em to BED 🙏 https://t.co/fdOGHLZi83 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 22, 2026

No. 13 - Miami Heat

Remember how worrying the start to the season was for the Heat? That feels like so long ago. Miami has now won ten of their last 12 games, including seven in a row. That makes the 0-4 start feel like eons ago. Any worries about the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade are clearly out the door now.

While you expect the production from Giannis and Bam Adebayo, it's the production from two other players that is really getting the Heat going. Over the last 12 games, Klay Thompson has averaged 17.0 PPG while shooting 46.2% from three. Meanwhile, Davion Mitchell is almost matching Thompson's production while also averaging 9.2 APG.

The Heat are rolling as they're finally starting to look like the version of the team their front office envisioned this offseason.

No. 12 - Portland Trail Blazers

We continue on with the Trail Blazers. They've hit a bit of a rough patch, going 1-3 over their last four games. But two of those games came against the Timberwolves, who you know we rank highly if you've read these rankings before. But from a full-season perspective, their +5.8 net rating ranks seventh-highest in the league.

Deni Avdija is showing that his flurry of production last season wasn't a fluke. He's averaging 23.9 PPG this season, leading the Blazers in scoring. There's still a lot of work to be done, though, to solidify Portland's standing in the West. They're seventh as of Sunday night. The play-in feels right for them, but there's still plenty of opportunity to try and move higher.

No. 11 - Memphis Grizzlies

We've kind of had the Blazers and Grizzlies paired together for most of the season, as there are similar views on them. Both teams are excelling early, but both are going to be doubted until they're able to keep it up for a longer period of time. I may have more faith in Memphis to continue, though, as their start has been a bit more dominant than Portland's.

The offense, in particular, has been stellar. Their 119.9 offensive rating and 56.5% eFG% both rank second-best in the league. The 111.0 defensive rating is also a top-ten rating. By all measures, they should be a top-ten team. I'd still like to see more out of them before shooting them up the rankings, but there's a lot to love in Memphis these days.

No. 10 - Oklahoma City Thunder

It's not every day that we have the Thunder ranked this low, but their recent form has left us no choice. They've lost five of their last seven games, mostly to playoff contenders. Sure, the injuries have put OKC in a bad spot. But they've persevered in the past and have the back-to-back MVP healthy and rolling. The expectation is that they should be doing a bit better here!

Defense has been the issue in this seven-game stretch. Their 116.9 defensive rating ranks 20th in that span. Some teams can get away with that, but defense has generally been OKC's identity regardless of their offense. The pieces aren't there right now, though no fault of their own, but the Thunder won't find their way back to the top of the West until they find solutions on defense.

No. 9 - New York Knicks

The champs may just be back. They've now won nine of their last 11 games and are tied for the four-seed in the East. Their +7.9 net rating in that span ranks third in the league, showing they certainly have the ability to repeat. There's a lot that they still have to overcome, but they're fighting hard to show that any sort of championship hangover is long gone.

OG Anunoby has continued to play excellently as a third option, averaging 16.3 PPG in this 11-game stretch. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are the main drivers, but you always need additional options outside of your top two in order to succeed. Anunoby certainly provided that in last year's championship run, and he's looking to do it again this season.

"WOOOO!" -OG Anunoby https://t.co/V2IRA0Ke2X — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 18, 2026

No. 8 - Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets jump up to the eight-spot after notching some pretty impressive wins this week. After looking like they may be slacking a bit against good competition, they found ways to get wins against the Celtics and Rockets. That certainly rejuvenated a roster that really needed to get some wins against playoff teams to get going.

One area where they still need to improve, though, is three-point shooting. They take the second-fewest three-point attempts in the league and hit them at just a 34.3% rate, which ranks 22nd overall. Jamal Murray is currently shooting 46.3% from three, so he's not the issue. But the rest of the Nuggets are slacking and need to pick it up to keep this streak of positivity rolling in Denver.

No. 7 - Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have been a bit of a mixed bag as of late. On one hand, they've lost three of their last five games, with each of those three losses coming to Eastern Conference contenders. On the other hand, they beat the Spurs in that span and are the only team San Antonio has lost to since before Halloween. So not all is lost.

There's not one particular stat that points to why Detroit's lost three of five; rather, they've been relatively average. So the variance makes a bit of sense here. The Pistons have a bit of work to do to get out of this rut, but they're in a very good spot in the Eastern Conference standings regardless.

No. 6 - Houston Rockets

In the not-too-distant past, it used to be that Rockets games were dominated by defense and inefficient offenses. You had to grind your way to victory. But as of the last five games? That just isn't the case for Houston. They're posting a 127.3 offensive rating in these five games, but that's also paired with a 122.4 defensive rating.

Games being this high-scoring just aren't the norm for Houston. With a 3-2 record in these games, it's going to be fine for the Rockets to continue down this path, as it's likely to be a winning formula. But the defensive rating is sure to keep them up at night. Expect that to be improved upon shortly while they aim to keep this highly effective offense rolling.

No. 5 - Minnesota Timberwolves

When you're looking at how well the Timberwolves have been so far this season, you need to remember that they've done this mostly without Anthony Edwards. The star guard is still going to be out for another month or so, but that doesn't seem to matter to Minnesota right now. They're 8-2 over their last ten games, posting a +8.7 net rating that ranks third in that span.

What's driving their success here is their stout defense. In those ten games, they're posting a 102.9 defensive rating. That's unsurprisingly the best mark in the league. When you're limiting teams that effectively, it almost doesn't matter what you do on offense. The Timberwolves are going to be a force in the West this year.

No. 4 - Boston Celtics

Let's keep talking about defense. The Celtics are posting a 104.3 defensive rating over their last ten games. The Timberwolves are the only team that's surpassed that mark in that span. But where the Celtics are really standing out is their net rating. Their +10.2 net rating is second overall in those ten games. But that's led to just a 6-4 record.

A four-game losing streak, after winning six in a row, is to blame here. A sharp drop in three-point percentage has been a sore spot as they've shot 35.7% or worse in each of the four games. That includes two games with a mark of 25% or below. That just clearly isn't going to work, especially when so much of Boston's offensive system is based off three-point shooting.

The defense is nails and doesn't need to change. But the Celtics need to find other ways to score when the three-pointers aren't falling.

No. 3 - Philadelphia 76ers

Now let's get into our top three seeds. It's clustered at the top, but all three have been excelling. The Sixers are on a roll, having won their last five games. That's always going to look great, but they have had the benefit of facing a bit of a weaker schedule over these five games. You can't apologize for who's on your schedule, but it does mean you should be handling them easily.

A three-point win against the Bucks on Saturday may be the best example of that here. Against the worst team in the league, you expect a blowout. Philly's been doing just enough for wins all season, but they need to string together a few blowouts. They'll be tested over their next six games, as five of them will be against playoff contenders.

No. 2 - Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have been on an absolute roll this season. It almost hasn't mattered who's been on the court for them. They've been providing high-octane offense, and they're betting you won't be able to keep up. They've won ten of their last 11 games. Just don't ask who that one loss came against, because it's quite shocking (the Jazz, really?).

They get a chance to avenge that loss against Utah on Monday, but it's the schedule after that which will tell us a lot about the Lakers. San Antonio, Memphis, and Houston are all on Los Angeles' upcoming schedule. They've beaten playoff contenders along the way, but a strong showing against those three on the road will go a long way in building further confidence for this roster.

No. 1 - San Antonio Spurs

Our top seed, yet again, is the Spurs. Outside of a loss to the Pistons, they've been absolutely rolling this season. Victor Wembanyama has really started to develop as a truly dominant offensive threat, posting multiple 50-point games in November. Sure, some of it may be stat padding, and he may disagree, but it's very impressive nonetheless.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA BECOMES THE FIRST PLAYER SINCE 1973-74 TO RECORD 50+ PTS, 15+ REB, 4+ STL AND 5+ BLK IN A GAME! 🤯 50 PTS

🤯 18 REB

🤯 5 BLK

🤯 4 STL

🤯 5 3PM

🤯 32 MIN SPURS WIN THEIR 14TH IN 15 GAMES. https://t.co/lPKk3jYNjL — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2026

As for the Spurs as a whole, their +12.0 net rating is the best in the league by almost three points. That's a clear gap between them and any other contender on the list. Wemby gets the headlines, but San Antonio is an incredibly well-rounded roster that's out to avenge their Finals loss last season.

San Antonio takes our top spot yet again, and it doesn't seem like they'll be giving it up any time soon.

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