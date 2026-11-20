Is Puka Nacua out for the season? When is Puka Nacua coming back? The latest Puka Nacua injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 11 of 2026.
The Los Angeles Rams are hoping for a mid-December return for Puka Nacua, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. The first game Nacua is eligible to play is Dec. 20 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.
That's a workable timeline for fantasy managers with a first-round bye. If your playoffs begin in Week 14, plan to win that first matchup without Nacua.
Nacua was hurt in a Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders after catching 14 of 19 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown. He also ran twice for 20 yards. He appeared to hurt his knee on a jet sweep on the Rams' final offensive snap. Head coach Sean McVay said the next day that Nacua had sprained his MCL and PCL and suffered turf toe.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Is Puka Nacua Out for the 2026 Season?
Nacua was listed as a nonparticipant on the Rams' estimated Wednesday walkthrough report in Week 10. The team moved him to injured reserve the next day, Nov. 12. McVay said Friday that his initial estimate of at least a month remained in place. Nacua missed the win over the Arizona Cardinals and will be out against the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers.
The NFL suspended Nacua for three games on Nov. 19 for violating its personal conduct policy. He’ll serve the suspension during the three games he was already set to miss on injured reserve and is eligible for reinstatement on Dec. 14.
The Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas night, five days after the Dallas game, then travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. If Nacua handles limited snaps against Dallas, line up a Week 16 alternative before the Friday kickoff. The five-day turnaround gives the Rams less practice time to increase his workload.
Puka Nacua makes a leaping touchdown catch against Washington.
— @RamsNFL November 8, 2026
Puka Nacua Fantasy Football Outlook
Nacua caught 70 passes in seven games before this injury. He had at least eight catches in five of them and finished with at least 68 receiving yards in all seven. The Washington game was his third with at least 11 catches this season. He accounted for 19 of the Rams' 41 targets, a large enough share that he can give up a few looks and still have a useful PPR workload.
When Nacua returned from a hip injury earlier this season, he had missed two games. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully Friday ahead of the Week 4 game at Philadelphia. Nacua caught nine of 12 targets for 125 yards and scored on a two-yard run.
Davante Adams was in the lineup that day and caught four passes for 32 yards. If Nacua gets back to a regular practice schedule ahead of Dallas, that game shows what his role can look like even with Adams available.
Puka Nacua scores on a two-yard run in his Week 4 return against Philadelphia.
— @RamsNFL October 4, 2026
While both receivers were out against Arizona, Matthew Stafford completed passes to nine players. Running back Kyren Williams led the team with five targets. Tight ends Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen caught two of Stafford's three touchdown passes. Konata Mumpfield led the wideouts with four targets and turned three catches into 81 yards, including a 44-yard gain.
Mumpfield played 48 snaps, the most among Rams wideouts. Stafford attempted only three passes after halftime, including the 44-yarder to Mumpfield, which converted third-and-seven on a drive that ended with a Blake Corum touchdown.
Mumpfield is a deep-league option after the Rams' Week 11 bye. Rapoport reported Sunday that Adams was targeting the Green Bay game in Week 12, earlier than the Week 13 timeframe McVay had discussed. If Adams comes back before Nacua, Mumpfield's four-target game offers little cushion for the looks Adams might take away. Managers who need a receiver for Week 14 should use a bench spot on someone with a steadier role.
Keep Nacua in an open injured reserve slot. If he practices fully and the Rams expect his usual role against Dallas, his production alongside Adams in Philadelphia supports starting him right away.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Josh Downs, Tyler Allgeier, Jordyn Tyson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Tyler Allgeier, Jordyn Tyson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Josh Downs, Tyler Allgeier, Jordyn Tyson compared to others:
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