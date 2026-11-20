Is Lamar Jackson out for the season? When is Lamar Jackson coming back? The latest Lamar Jackson injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 11 of 2026.
Lamar Jackson still has a chance to play this season after surgery to repair his fractured and dislocated right thumb. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday that the Baltimore Ravens believe Jackson could be back around their Week 16 home game against the Cleveland Browns if his recovery goes well.
Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that injuries like Jackson's typically take six to 10 weeks to heal. For fantasy managers with a Week 14 or Week 15 playoff opener, the Cleveland game is too late to count on Jackson in the first round.
Jackson injured his throwing hand on Baltimore's first offensive play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. His hand struck pass rusher Gregory Rousseau as he released an incomplete pass. It was Jackson's only snap after returning from a three-game absence with a sprained ankle.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Is Lamar Jackson Out for the 2026 Season?
The Ravens listed Jackson as a nonparticipant on all three Week 9 reports through Wednesday and ruled him out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They put him on injured reserve ahead of that Thursday game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson was expected to miss at least six weeks after surgery and had told teammates he planned to play again this season.
Jackson missed Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Chargers and will be out for the next two games, against the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Baltimore's Week 13 bye pushes his first eligible game to Dec. 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's two weeks earlier than the game Graziano identified as a possibility.
Ian Rapoport shares the play on which Lamar Jackson injured his right thumb against Buffalo.
— @RapSheet November 1, 2026
The Chargers loss was Baltimore's fifth straight. The Ravens are 4-6, two games behind Cleveland for the AFC's last wild-card spot. Baltimore gets Cleveland at home in Week 16 after visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. Minter has pointed to the Carolina and Houston games as a chance to get back to .500 before the bye and stay in the wild-card race.
Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore finalized the trade for Jacoby Brissett the day after Joe Fagnano started against Jacksonville. Brissett completed 33 of 49 passes for 340 yards in his Ravens debut Monday. He threw one interception and no touchdowns. Derrick Henry ran for both Baltimore scores, from the one- and two-yard lines. Those finishes kept a high-volume passing game from producing a big fantasy score for its quarterback.
Jacoby Brissett completes a pass in his Ravens debut against the Chargers.
— @ESPNNFL November 17, 2026
Brissett is worth a claim in superflex because the opportunities against Los Angeles fit his recent history. He attempted at least 47 passes in three of his eight Arizona starts. Mark Andrews caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards in Brissett's debut. Andrews had 60 receiving yards from Weeks 6 through 9 combined, making his usage one of the clearest changes under Brissett.
In one-quarterback leagues, look elsewhere against Carolina. The Panthers held New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough to 187 yards and one touchdown on 35 attempts last week. Brissett threw multiple touchdown passes in three of his eight Arizona starts, and he had fewer than 20 rushing yards in all eight. He can cover the Carolina and Houston games as a superflex option, then Baltimore's bye takes him out of the lineup in Week 13.
Keep Jackson in an injured reserve slot if you have one. Before the thumb injury, he threw two touchdown passes and ran for 50 yards against the Dallas Cowboys. He then threw for 222 yards and two scores before leaving the game against the Tennessee Titans in the first half. That combination can make him a playoff starter if he returns.
In a shallow one-quarterback league without an IR slot, use that bench spot on a healthy starter if you still need wins to qualify. If you need a fill-in for Baltimore’s Week 13 bye, pick one you’d also be comfortable starting in the first round of the fantasy playoffs.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, Ja'Kobi Lane, Mark Andrews. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, Ja'Kobi Lane, Mark Andrews. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, Ja'Kobi Lane, Mark Andrews compared to others:
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