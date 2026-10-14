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Is Jordan Mason the Starting Running Back for the Vikings When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

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Jordan Mason - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

Will Jordan Mason start for the Minnesota Vikings when he returns? Bruno breaks down the Jordan Mason return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.

In This Article hide
Will Jordan Mason Start for the Minnesota Vikings When He Returns?
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Aaron Jones has carried the Minnesota Vikings through the first five weeks, but the workload wasn't supposed to be his alone. He rushed 25 times for 113 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans on Sunday, his fourth straight game with at least 17 carries. Minnesota enters its Week 6 bye at 5-0, with Jordan Mason expected to rejoin the backfield afterward.

For fantasy managers, the question isn't whether Mason can contribute. He already showed in the opener that Minnesota was willing to give him substantial rushing work alongside Jones.

The tougher call is whether Jones' strong start changes the balance when both are available.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Will Jordan Mason Start for the Minnesota Vikings When He Returns?

Jones is the incumbent starter, but Mason should have a meaningful role, and he could even lead the team in carries in some weeks.

Minnesota's opening game provides a better indication of that plan than the four games Jones played without him.

Against Green Bay, Mason rushed 15 times for 59 yards and a one-yard touchdown. Jones had 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown of his own.

They nearly divided the offensive snaps evenly, with Jones playing 30 and Mason 29. Both backs scored near the goal line, although Mason did not receive a target.

The Vikings weren't treating Mason as a conventional backup. He was getting early-down work immediately, while Jones remained involved on passing downs.

That distinction matters more for fantasy points than who takes the first snap.

Mason's credentials support that kind of arrangement.

The 27-year-old gained 758 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns on 159 attempts with Minnesota in 2025, following a 789-yard rushing season with San Francisco.

His 5-foot-11, 230-pound frame fits a physical rushing role, but he caught only 14 passes for 51 yards last season. Jones remains the more established receiving option.

Mason's season was interrupted by a fractured right thumb. Soreness emerged after the Packers game, and subsequent tests showed he needed surgery. Minnesota placed him on injured reserve September 16.

Coach Kevin O'Connell initially expressed hope that the absence would be limited to the four-game minimum.

Jones made the most of the extra touches. He has 97 carries for 410 yards and two rushing touchdowns through five games, plus 12 catches for 72 yards.

He topped 100 rushing yards against Chicago and New Orleans, and the Vikings haven't lost a game.

The recent production makes Jones difficult to move out of the lead role entirely. It doesn't mean Minnesota wants him carrying the ball 20-plus times every week.

The 31-year-old briefly left Sunday's victory with a knee injury, was evaluated in the medical tent and then returned. His status is worth watching during the bye, even though he finished the game.

Minnesota's other backs haven't made a compelling argument to replace Mason.

Rookie Demond Claiborne has six carries for 13 yards in four appearances, while DeeJay Dallas has primarily provided depth and special-teams help.

 

Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook

The Vikings are off in Week 6 and host Indianapolis on October 25. The team's October 12 report identifies Mason among players tracking toward a Week 7 return.

He has not yet been formally activated, so managers should still check for a practice designation after the bye.

O'Connell has also said Mason will be a big part of the offensive plan when he gets back, an encouraging sign that the opening-day split wasn't merely temporary.

RotoBaller's Week 6 trade analysis consequently identifies Mason as a buy-low target.

In PPR leagues, Jones may remain the more dependable starter because of his receiving work. Mason's appeal is more concentrated in rushing volume, goal-line chances and the possibility of another expanded role if Jones misses time.

With Mason available again, Minnesota can return to the two-back approach that gave both runners goal-line carries against Green Bay.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 6?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like RJ Harvey, Dameon Pierce, Bucky Irving, Braelon Allen. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - RJ Harvey, Dameon Pierce, Bucky Irving, Braelon Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for RJ Harvey, Dameon Pierce, Bucky Irving, Braelon Allen compared to others:

RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Ladd McConkey
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendre Miller
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Higbee
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Germie Bernard
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Keon Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
Dameon Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Schultz
RJ Harvey
vs
Tre Tucker
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Najee Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Chig Okonkwo
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Kalif Raymond
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashod Bateman
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
AJ Barner
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Dallas Goedert
RJ Harvey
vs
Cade Otton
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
DJ Moore
RJ Harvey
vs
Brandin Cooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Darnell Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Mayer
RJ Harvey
vs
Devonta Smith
RJ Harvey
vs
Malachi Fields
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
Kimani Vidal
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Coker
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
A.J. Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Darius Cooper
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Emmett Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Cody White
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
George Holani
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaelon Black
RJ Harvey
vs
Austin Ekeler
RJ Harvey
vs
Ty Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Roschon Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Sean Tucker
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaleb Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
RJ Harvey
vs
CJ Donaldson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Goodson
RJ Harvey
vs
Seth McGowan
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Badie
RJ Harvey
vs
Dylan Laube
RJ Harvey
vs
Corey Kiner
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Ray Davis
RJ Harvey
vs
A.J. Dillon
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keon Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darren Waller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Dameon Pierce
vs
Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dameon Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Dameon Pierce
vs
AJ Barner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brandin Cooks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darnell Washington
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Dameon Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dameon Pierce
vs
Colston Loveland
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dameon Pierce
vs
Michael Mayer
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dameon Pierce
vs
Malachi Fields
Dameon Pierce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dameon Pierce
vs
Justice Hill
Dameon Pierce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Demario Douglas
Dameon Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rome Odunze
Dameon Pierce
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darius Cooper
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cody White
Dameon Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Noah Fant
Dameon Pierce
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cooper Kupp
Dameon Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Makai Lemon
Dameon Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Dameon Pierce
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dameon Pierce
vs
George Holani
Dameon Pierce
vs
Denzel Boston
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Dameon Pierce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
DJ Moore
Dameon Pierce
vs
Antonio Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dameon Pierce
vs
Evan Engram
Dameon Pierce
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dameon Pierce
vs
Efton Chism III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Josh Downs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyren Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
Derrick Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Javonte Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
James Cook III
Dameon Pierce
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dameon Pierce
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kaelon Black
Dameon Pierce
vs
Austin Ekeler
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ty Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Sean Tucker
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Dameon Pierce
vs
CJ Donaldson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Goodson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Seth McGowan
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Badie
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dylan Laube
Dameon Pierce
vs
Corey Kiner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ray Davis
Dameon Pierce
vs
A.J. Dillon
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Luepke
Dameon Pierce
vs
Isaiah Davis
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Coker
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Puka Nacua
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Downs
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Kelce
Bucky Irving
vs
Denzel Boston
Bucky Irving
vs
Dallas Goedert
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Tre Tucker
Bucky Irving
vs
Juwan Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Devaughn Vele
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Xavier Worthy
Bucky Irving
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bucky Irving
vs
Germie Bernard
Bucky Irving
vs
Keenan Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Hunter Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Kendre Miller
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Mark Andrews
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Higbee
Bucky Irving
vs
Brenton Strange
Bucky Irving
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Najee Harris
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Justice Hill
Bucky Irving
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bucky Irving
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
George Holani
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaelon Black
Bucky Irving
vs
Austin Ekeler
Bucky Irving
vs
Ty Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Roschon Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Sean Tucker
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Bucky Irving
vs
CJ Donaldson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Goodson
Bucky Irving
vs
Seth McGowan
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Badie
Bucky Irving
vs
Dylan Laube
Bucky Irving
vs
Corey Kiner
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Ray Davis
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Dillon
Bucky Irving
vs
Hunter Luepke
Bucky Irving
vs
Isaiah Davis
Bucky Irving
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan James
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Braelon Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Braelon Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Braelon Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Braelon Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Brock Bowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Braelon Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
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Zay Flowers
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Juwan Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Drake London
Braelon Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Braelon Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Braelon Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Braelon Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Braelon Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Braelon Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Braelon Allen
vs
Kimani Vidal
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
George Holani
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Braelon Allen
vs
Ty Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Roschon Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Sean Tucker
Braelon Allen
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Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
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Dare Ogunbowale
Braelon Allen
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CJ Donaldson
Braelon Allen
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Braelon Allen
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Tyler Goodson
Braelon Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Badie
Braelon Allen
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Dylan Laube
Braelon Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Ray Davis
Braelon Allen
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A.J. Dillon
Braelon Allen
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Hunter Luepke
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Isaiah Davis
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Ameer Abdullah
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vs
Jordan James

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