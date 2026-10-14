Is Jordan Mason the Starting Running Back for the Vikings When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

Will Jordan Mason start for the Minnesota Vikings when he returns? Bruno breaks down the Jordan Mason return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.
Aaron Jones has carried the Minnesota Vikings through the first five weeks, but the workload wasn't supposed to be his alone. He rushed 25 times for 113 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans on Sunday, his fourth straight game with at least 17 carries. Minnesota enters its Week 6 bye at 5-0, with Jordan Mason expected to rejoin the backfield afterward.
For fantasy managers, the question isn't whether Mason can contribute. He already showed in the opener that Minnesota was willing to give him substantial rushing work alongside Jones.
The tougher call is whether Jones' strong start changes the balance when both are available.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Will Jordan Mason Start for the Minnesota Vikings When He Returns?
Jones is the incumbent starter, but Mason should have a meaningful role, and he could even lead the team in carries in some weeks.
Minnesota's opening game provides a better indication of that plan than the four games Jones played without him.
Against Green Bay, Mason rushed 15 times for 59 yards and a one-yard touchdown. Jones had 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown of his own.
They nearly divided the offensive snaps evenly, with Jones playing 30 and Mason 29. Both backs scored near the goal line, although Mason did not receive a target.
Jordan Mason is IN!
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The Vikings weren't treating Mason as a conventional backup. He was getting early-down work immediately, while Jones remained involved on passing downs.
That distinction matters more for fantasy points than who takes the first snap.
Mason's credentials support that kind of arrangement.
The 27-year-old gained 758 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns on 159 attempts with Minnesota in 2025, following a 789-yard rushing season with San Francisco.
His 5-foot-11, 230-pound frame fits a physical rushing role, but he caught only 14 passes for 51 yards last season. Jones remains the more established receiving option.
Mason's season was interrupted by a fractured right thumb. Soreness emerged after the Packers game, and subsequent tests showed he needed surgery. Minnesota placed him on injured reserve September 16.
Coach Kevin O'Connell initially expressed hope that the absence would be limited to the four-game minimum.
Jones made the most of the extra touches. He has 97 carries for 410 yards and two rushing touchdowns through five games, plus 12 catches for 72 yards.
He topped 100 rushing yards against Chicago and New Orleans, and the Vikings haven't lost a game.
Aaron Jones runs it in and puts the Vikings out in front 🔥
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The recent production makes Jones difficult to move out of the lead role entirely. It doesn't mean Minnesota wants him carrying the ball 20-plus times every week.
The 31-year-old briefly left Sunday's victory with a knee injury, was evaluated in the medical tent and then returned. His status is worth watching during the bye, even though he finished the game.
Minnesota's other backs haven't made a compelling argument to replace Mason.
Rookie Demond Claiborne has six carries for 13 yards in four appearances, while DeeJay Dallas has primarily provided depth and special-teams help.
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
The Vikings are off in Week 6 and host Indianapolis on October 25. The team's October 12 report identifies Mason among players tracking toward a Week 7 return.
He has not yet been formally activated, so managers should still check for a practice designation after the bye.
O'Connell has also said Mason will be a big part of the offensive plan when he gets back, an encouraging sign that the opening-day split wasn't merely temporary.
RotoBaller's Week 6 trade analysis consequently identifies Mason as a buy-low target.
In PPR leagues, Jones may remain the more dependable starter because of his receiving work. Mason's appeal is more concentrated in rushing volume, goal-line chances and the possibility of another expanded role if Jones misses time.
With Mason available again, Minnesota can return to the two-back approach that gave both runners goal-line carries against Green Bay.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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