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Is Jonah Coleman Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 4)

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

Is Jonah Coleman out for the season? When is Jonah Coleman coming back? The latest Jonah Coleman injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 4 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Jonah Coleman Out for the 2026 Season?
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) was darling angel sweetheart of a thing for dynasty fantasy football managers disillusioned with the poor fantasy production of Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins and burned by Broncos RB RJ Harvey's lack of rushing production.

Coleman was the man who was supposed to come in and unify the backfield, with his combination of strength, contact balance, and some pass-catching abilities. Unfortunately, we won't know what could have been, at least in the short term, because he picked up an injury in Week 2.

It was his first game with significant snaps. Maybe it was overzealous to think he would take over the backfield of an RB who has been dependable in real-life football and a genuinely good pass-catching back. But will the rookie be out for the 2026 season?

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Is Jonah Coleman Out for the 2026 Season?

A high-ankle sprain dashed Coleman's chances of making an even bigger statement in his first game. But he did well, logging 10 carries for 39 yards and a rushing score and catching all three of his targets for 19 receiving yards.

That earned him a 14.8 PPR fantasy point finish despite playing just 40 percent of offensive snaps in the game. He's on injured reserve now, and won't be able to return until Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.

There are a few rumors about when Coleman picked up his injury. Some indicate that he picked it up later in the game, while others say that he played through it. Either way, he'll have time to recover fully. Playing through a high-ankle sprain is not a good idea. He shouldn't suffer long-term issues, though, as he can rehab fully.

 

Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook

Based on his first game of the season, Denver doesn't view him as ready to take over the backfield. That likely wasn't part of the plan for his rookie season, anyway, as both Dobbins and Harvey are playing respectably in their roles.

Coleman was a solid prospect, at least relative to the rest of the class, but fell a bit further than expected in the 2026 NFL Draft. The landing spot is good, as the Broncos tend to have a solid offense, but he'll face an uphill battle for touches when he returns.

Coleman's rush on the above play sealed the game for Denver, though, giving them a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It would have been nice to see him go for more yards and pick up more fantasy points, but that veteran-level savvy could have earned him respect from the coaching staff, which could lead to good things in the future.

The rest of 2026 will likely see him in an ancillary role. But a year or two from now, Denver will likely move on from Dobbins, who will be approaching the age of 30. Then we could see Coleman take over the lead role.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey compared to others:

J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Schultz
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Evans
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Jadarian Price
RJ Harvey
vs
Ladd McConkey
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Schultz
RJ Harvey
vs
Jameson Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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