Is Jonah Coleman Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 4)

Is Jonah Coleman out for the season? When is Jonah Coleman coming back? The latest Jonah Coleman injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 4 of 2026.
Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) was darling angel sweetheart of a thing for dynasty fantasy football managers disillusioned with the poor fantasy production of Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins and burned by Broncos RB RJ Harvey's lack of rushing production.
Coleman was the man who was supposed to come in and unify the backfield, with his combination of strength, contact balance, and some pass-catching abilities. Unfortunately, we won't know what could have been, at least in the short term, because he picked up an injury in Week 2.
It was his first game with significant snaps. Maybe it was overzealous to think he would take over the backfield of an RB who has been dependable in real-life football and a genuinely good pass-catching back. But will the rookie be out for the 2026 season?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Is Jonah Coleman Out for the 2026 Season?
A high-ankle sprain dashed Coleman's chances of making an even bigger statement in his first game. But he did well, logging 10 carries for 39 yards and a rushing score and catching all three of his targets for 19 receiving yards.
That earned him a 14.8 PPR fantasy point finish despite playing just 40 percent of offensive snaps in the game. He's on injured reserve now, and won't be able to return until Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Coleman actually injured his ankle on his first touch and played through it the entire game against the Jaguars. Now the rookie will miss at least 4 games. J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey are healthy. https://t.co/b9J5Tq15sl
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2026
There are a few rumors about when Coleman picked up his injury. Some indicate that he picked it up later in the game, while others say that he played through it. Either way, he'll have time to recover fully. Playing through a high-ankle sprain is not a good idea. He shouldn't suffer long-term issues, though, as he can rehab fully.
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
Based on his first game of the season, Denver doesn't view him as ready to take over the backfield. That likely wasn't part of the plan for his rookie season, anyway, as both Dobbins and Harvey are playing respectably in their roles.
Coleman was a solid prospect, at least relative to the rest of the class, but fell a bit further than expected in the 2026 NFL Draft. The landing spot is good, as the Broncos tend to have a solid offense, but he'll face an uphill battle for touches when he returns.
Jonah Coleman with a heads up play to stay in bounds and go down after picking up the first. pic.twitter.com/b3rjBgmChq
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 20, 2026
Coleman's rush on the above play sealed the game for Denver, though, giving them a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It would have been nice to see him go for more yards and pick up more fantasy points, but that veteran-level savvy could have earned him respect from the coaching staff, which could lead to good things in the future.
The rest of 2026 will likely see him in an ancillary role. But a year or two from now, Denver will likely move on from Dobbins, who will be approaching the age of 30. Then we could see Coleman take over the lead role.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey compared to others:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!