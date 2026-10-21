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Is Jeremiyah Love The Starting Running Back For The Cardinals When He Returns? (Week 7 Update)

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Jeremiyah Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS and Betting, Injury News

Will Jeremiyah Love start for the Arizona Cardinals when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Jeremiyah Love return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 7.

In This Article hide
Will Jeremiyah Love Start For The Arizona Cardinals When He Returns?
Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) hasn't played very well this season. Even when he's been on the field, he's not looked like the generational RB talent he seemed to be in college.

Things aren't always as simple as they seem, and this isn't meant to bash Love's performance or effort, but he's averaged under 3.7 yards per carry on his rushes so far this season. That's simply not great for someone drafted with the third overall pick.

There are two other RBs on Arizona's roster that have gotten substantial work this season -- Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight -- and both have looked like serviceable starters at times. So will Love be the starter when he returns to play for the Cardinals?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Will Jeremiyah Love Start For The Arizona Cardinals  When He Returns?

He probably will be, but it's not like he should immediately run away with the clear lead back role. Instead, we may see a committee approach to reduce the strain on Love's injured ankle. Unfortunately, he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the offseason.

It's been obvious from the film, and the coaching staff confirmed this as well -- he's not anywhere near 100 percent right now. It's strange that they're willing to trot out a young player and have him play through a serious injury, to the point he aggravates it and has to miss time.

He was simply unstoppable against good competition at the college level, and his burst and fluidity doesn't look the same now. And he was an elite receiving back. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur admitted he hasn't gotten as much receiving work due to his ankle problem.

And he missed Week 6 due to an aggravation of the injury. It's not clear when he'll return to practice. He'll likely be able to return to play within a week or two. How close he gets to 100 percent is very questionable. It probably won't be super close.

Love didn't practice on Wednesday, so his chances of playing in Week 7 seem pretty slim. Perhaps the Cardinals are finally taking it slow with him. When he returns, he should have restricted touches for a while.

 

Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook

It's not great. If you drafted Love, there's a good chance you're either struggling to get back in playoff contention or have already lost most of your games. In hindsight, drafting a running back that had a high-ankle sprain shortly before the season probably wasn't a great idea.

We ignored Love's injury, mostly, and that of Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty as well. Jeanty has fared better in fantasy football, though largely due to his receiving work. He's also not as reliant on his shiftiness, but is more of a power back.

He should play better late in the season, and have a late-season breakout, but that's small solace for fantasy managers who are staring down the barrel of two or less wins in six weeks. His upside is excellent for late in the season, especially considering his receiving prowess.

At full health, he's a midrange RB2 with RB1 upside. The Cardinals offense isn't great, so that'll hold him back.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight compared to others:

Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Mayer
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Darren Waller
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cade Otton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Addison
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jeremiyah Love
vs
KC Concepcion
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Demario Douglas
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Darnell Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Makai Lemon
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mark Andrews
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malachi Fields
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keenan Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendre Miller
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Holani
Jeremiyah Love
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
AJ Barner
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tre Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justice Hill
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Royals
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Kirk
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Evan Engram
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Kelce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bam Knight
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Efton Chism III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Eli Raridon
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Germie Bernard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Troy Franklin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaelon Black
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ted Hurst
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Denzel Boston
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cody White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacob Cowing
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Noah Fant
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Bell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tez Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Seth McGowan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CJ Donaldson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Corey Kiner
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devin Singletary
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Audric Estime
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Badie
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sione Vaki
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trevor Etienne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sean Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Laube
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Julius Chestnut
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brashard Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tahj Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan James
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Adam Prentice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Patrick Ricard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Allgeier
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Holani
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Royals
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian Kirk
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bam Knight
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Efton Chism III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Troy Franklin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ted Hurst
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cody White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacob Cowing
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Allgeier
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zachariah Branch
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Bell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
CJ Donaldson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devin Singletary
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Audric Estime
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Badie
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sione Vaki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Trevor Etienne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Luepke
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Laube
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Davis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Julius Chestnut
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaydon Blue
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brashard Smith
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rasheen Ali
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demond Claiborne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacob Saylors
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tahj Brooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan James
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adam Prentice
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Patrick Ricard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Evan Engram
Bam Knight
vs
Efton Chism III
Bam Knight
vs
Christian Kirk
Bam Knight
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Bam Knight
vs
Jalen Royals
Bam Knight
vs
Jalen Nailor
Bam Knight
vs
Cooper Kupp
Bam Knight
vs
Gunnar Helm
Bam Knight
vs
Justice Hill
Bam Knight
vs
Eli Raridon
Bam Knight
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Bam Knight
vs
Jauan Jennings
Bam Knight
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Jahan Dotson
Bam Knight
vs
Troy Franklin
Bam Knight
vs
AJ Barner
Bam Knight
vs
Kaelon Black
Bam Knight
vs
George Holani
Bam Knight
vs
Ted Hurst
Bam Knight
vs
Rashod Bateman
Bam Knight
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Bam Knight
vs
Jake Ferguson
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Watkins
Bam Knight
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Bam Knight
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Bam Knight
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bam Knight
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Malachi Fields
Bam Knight
vs
Cody White
Bam Knight
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Jacob Cowing
Bam Knight
vs
Makai Lemon
Bam Knight
vs
Noah Fant
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bam Knight
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Bam Knight
vs
Kalif Raymond
Bam Knight
vs
Zachariah Branch
Bam Knight
vs
Darnell Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Bell
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylin Noel
Bam Knight
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Bam Knight
vs
Brandin Cooks
Bam Knight
vs
Tez Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
Noah Gray
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Gesicki
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Goodson
Bam Knight
vs
Colby Parkinson
Bam Knight
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Bam Knight
vs
Cade Otton
Bam Knight
vs
Bryce Lance
Bam Knight
vs
Darren Waller
Bam Knight
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Bam Knight
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Cole Kmet
Bam Knight
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Darnell Mooney
Bam Knight
vs
Malik Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Bam Knight
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bam Knight
vs
Jalen Brooks
Bam Knight
vs
Roschon Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Seth McGowan
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Cyrus Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Dalton Schultz
Bam Knight
vs
Tory Horton
Bam Knight
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Bam Knight
vs
CJ Donaldson
Bam Knight
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bam Knight
vs
Mason Taylor
Bam Knight
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bam Knight
vs
Darius Cooper
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bam Knight
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Michael Mayer
Bam Knight
vs
Tommy Tremble
Bam Knight
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Whittington
Bam Knight
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
vs
Corey Kiner
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bam Knight
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Bam Knight
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Bam Knight
vs
Savion Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylen Wright
Bam Knight
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bam Knight
vs
Calvin Ridley
Bam Knight
vs
RJ Harvey
Bam Knight
vs
Bo Melton
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Addison
Bam Knight
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
KC Concepcion
Bam Knight
vs
Isaiah Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Demario Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Greg Dulcich
Bam Knight
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Devontez Walker
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Higbee
Bam Knight
vs
Devin Singletary
Bam Knight
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bam Knight
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Bam Knight
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bam Knight
vs
Charlie Jones
Bam Knight
vs
Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
vs
John Metchie III
Bam Knight
vs
Blake Corum
Bam Knight
vs
Audric Estime
Bam Knight
vs
Mark Andrews
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Badie
Bam Knight
vs
Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Isaiah Bond
Bam Knight
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bam Knight
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bam Knight
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bam Knight
vs
Kyren Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bam Knight
vs
Derrick Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Javonte Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bam Knight
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bam Knight
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bam Knight
vs
Bucky Irving
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bam Knight
vs
Braelon Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bam Knight
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bam Knight
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bam Knight
vs
Woody Marks
Bam Knight
vs
Chase Brown
Bam Knight
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bam Knight
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bam Knight
vs
Tony Pollard
Bam Knight
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bam Knight
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bam Knight
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Mason
Bam Knight
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bam Knight
vs
Kendre Miller
Bam Knight
vs
Sione Vaki
Bam Knight
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Bam Knight
vs
Trevor Etienne
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Bam Knight
vs
Sean Tucker
Bam Knight
vs
Hunter Luepke
Bam Knight
vs
Dylan Laube
Bam Knight
vs
Isaiah Davis
Bam Knight
vs
Julius Chestnut
Bam Knight
vs
Jaydon Blue
Bam Knight
vs
Brashard Smith
Bam Knight
vs
Rasheen Ali
Bam Knight
vs
Demond Claiborne
Bam Knight
vs
Jacob Saylors
Bam Knight
vs
Tahj Brooks
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan James
Bam Knight
vs
Adam Prentice
Bam Knight
vs
Patrick Ricard
Bam Knight
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

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Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
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Jordan Love has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
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Available Wednesday
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Sidelined on Wednesday
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Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
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Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
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Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
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Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
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Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
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Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
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Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
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Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
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Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
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Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
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Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

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Jake McCabe

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Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kon Knueppel

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Mats Zuccarello

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Benjamin Kindel

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Matt Roy

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