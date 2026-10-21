Is Jeremiyah Love The Starting Running Back For The Cardinals When He Returns? (Week 7 Update)

Will Jeremiyah Love start for the Arizona Cardinals when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Jeremiyah Love return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 7.
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) hasn't played very well this season. Even when he's been on the field, he's not looked like the generational RB talent he seemed to be in college.
Things aren't always as simple as they seem, and this isn't meant to bash Love's performance or effort, but he's averaged under 3.7 yards per carry on his rushes so far this season. That's simply not great for someone drafted with the third overall pick.
There are two other RBs on Arizona's roster that have gotten substantial work this season -- Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight -- and both have looked like serviceable starters at times. So will Love be the starter when he returns to play for the Cardinals?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Will Jeremiyah Love Start For The Arizona Cardinals When He Returns?
He probably will be, but it's not like he should immediately run away with the clear lead back role. Instead, we may see a committee approach to reduce the strain on Love's injured ankle. Unfortunately, he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the offseason.
It's been obvious from the film, and the coaching staff confirmed this as well -- he's not anywhere near 100 percent right now. It's strange that they're willing to trot out a young player and have him play through a serious injury, to the point he aggravates it and has to miss time.
JEREMIYAH LOVE SOMEHOW STAYS UP AND GOES THE DISTANCE!!! https://t.co/J00xOFLBR9
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 9, 2025
He was simply unstoppable against good competition at the college level, and his burst and fluidity doesn't look the same now. And he was an elite receiving back. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur admitted he hasn't gotten as much receiving work due to his ankle problem.
And he missed Week 6 due to an aggravation of the injury. It's not clear when he'll return to practice. He'll likely be able to return to play within a week or two. How close he gets to 100 percent is very questionable. It probably won't be super close.
Love didn't practice on Wednesday, so his chances of playing in Week 7 seem pretty slim. Perhaps the Cardinals are finally taking it slow with him. When he returns, he should have restricted touches for a while.
Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook
It's not great. If you drafted Love, there's a good chance you're either struggling to get back in playoff contention or have already lost most of your games. In hindsight, drafting a running back that had a high-ankle sprain shortly before the season probably wasn't a great idea.
We ignored Love's injury, mostly, and that of Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty as well. Jeanty has fared better in fantasy football, though largely due to his receiving work. He's also not as reliant on his shiftiness, but is more of a power back.
“He’s feeling better, but, kind of goes without saying, not gonna put him out there until he feels 100%.”
Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur on Jeremiyah Love, who is not practicing Wednesday resting a lingering ankle injury. https://t.co/8ffaptuyu1
— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 21, 2026
He should play better late in the season, and have a late-season breakout, but that's small solace for fantasy managers who are staring down the barrel of two or less wins in six weeks. His upside is excellent for late in the season, especially considering his receiving prowess.
At full health, he's a midrange RB2 with RB1 upside. The Cardinals offense isn't great, so that'll hold him back.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight compared to others:
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