RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 7 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
It's almost time for another great week of fantasy football! Looking for another resource to help you make start-sit calls during difficult Week 7 byes or injury concerns? We have you covered with our Week 7 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see the projected output for Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Denzel Boston, Braelon Allen, Samaje Perine, Juwan Johnson, and more.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
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Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|24.1
|20.6
|95.5
|0.9
|5.4
|44.1
|0.3
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|21.1
|14.5
|60.9
|0.7
|6.0
|52.1
|0.4
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|20.5
|250.5
|1.7
|0.6
|5.9
|33.3
|0.3
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|20.4
|247.9
|1.9
|0.7
|5.0
|27.2
|0.2
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|20.4
|305.1
|2.0
|0.7
|2.3
|8.9
|0.1
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|20.4
|265.4
|1.7
|0.8
|5.1
|31.0
|0.2
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|20.2
|305.0
|2.0
|0.6
|1.9
|5.4
|0.1
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|20.2
|303.6
|1.9
|0.8
|2.6
|10.1
|0.2
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|20.1
|246.7
|1.6
|0.4
|5.5
|28.1
|0.3
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|19.9
|0.6
|3.9
|0.0
|8.3
|115.0
|0.6
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|19.7
|17.4
|82.3
|0.7
|4.5
|36.3
|0.3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|18.9
|0.4
|2.2
|0.0
|7.8
|105.7
|0.7
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|18.5
|285.6
|1.8
|0.6
|1.6
|4.6
|0.1
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|18.4
|266.2
|1.8
|0.7
|2.9
|11.7
|0.1
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|18.4
|258.6
|1.7
|0.6
|3.3
|15.5
|0.1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|18.0
|8.0
|96.5
|0.7
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|18.0
|258.6
|1.8
|0.8
|3.3
|14.6
|0.1
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|17.9
|256.8
|1.8
|0.6
|2.3
|9.4
|0.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|17.8
|15.4
|76.5
|0.7
|3.7
|28.1
|0.2
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|17.6
|226.3
|1.6
|0.6
|4.7
|23.4
|0.2
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|17.5
|18.2
|86.8
|0.5
|3.6
|25.4
|0.2
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|17.1
|245.2
|1.5
|0.8
|3.9
|21.0
|0.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|17.0
|7.6
|94.3
|0.6
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|16.9
|238.3
|1.6
|0.6
|3.9
|14.0
|0.2
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|16.7
|19.6
|89.3
|0.9
|1.4
|12.0
|0.1
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|16.7
|263.8
|1.7
|0.7
|1.6
|5.2
|0.0
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|16.6
|255.4
|1.4
|0.8
|4.1
|15.9
|0.2
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|16.3
|235.6
|1.4
|0.8
|3.9
|20.8
|0.2
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|16.0
|18.8
|74.4
|0.9
|2.3
|13.1
|0.1
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|15.9
|19.1
|79.5
|0.5
|2.8
|19.8
|0.2
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|15.8
|242.2
|1.6
|0.8
|2.3
|8.8
|0.1
|Tanner McKee
|PHI
|QB
|15.8
|231.0
|1.4
|0.7
|3.8
|13.4
|0.2
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|15.8
|209.2
|1.2
|0.6
|6.4
|27.7
|0.2
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|15.5
|0.4
|2.8
|0.0
|6.4
|87.1
|0.6
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|15.4
|233.3
|1.5
|0.8
|3.1
|12.0
|0.1
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|15.2
|225.5
|1.4
|0.6
|3.2
|12.2
|0.1
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|15.1
|234.0
|1.4
|0.7
|2.9
|11.0
|0.1
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|15.0
|6.3
|92.4
|0.4
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|15.0
|16.0
|80.4
|0.7
|1.8
|11.7
|0.1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|15.0
|7.0
|79.4
|0.6
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|14.9
|16.7
|76.5
|0.5
|3.1
|20.5
|0.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|14.9
|0.4
|2.4
|0.0
|6.6
|81.8
|0.5
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|14.9
|232.0
|1.4
|0.9
|3.1
|12.6
|0.1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|14.9
|16.2
|70.4
|0.7
|2.5
|19.8
|0.1
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|14.7
|5.5
|85.6
|0.6
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|14.7
|187.8
|1.0
|0.7
|6.5
|32.8
|0.2
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|14.6
|14.4
|61.5
|0.8
|2.5
|18.4
|0.1
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|QB
|14.6
|232.4
|1.2
|1.1
|4.4
|19.9
|0.1
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|14.4
|6.0
|83.6
|0.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|14.3
|14.2
|70.3
|0.3
|3.4
|27.3
|0.2
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|14.0
|6.5
|83.7
|0.4
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|14.0
|6.6
|86.0
|0.4
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|14.0
|5.4
|78.2
|0.6
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|13.9
|5.8
|82.6
|0.5
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|13.8
|5.9
|74.4
|0.6
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|13.7
|6.0
|77.9
|0.5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|13.6
|5.8
|76.7
|0.5
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|13.3
|16.4
|69.2
|0.5
|2.4
|15.6
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|13.3
|5.2
|78.0
|0.5
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|13.3
|13.6
|53.3
|0.3
|3.9
|30.4
|0.2
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|13.2
|5.8
|76.3
|0.5
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|13.1
|7.2
|67.3
|0.5
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|WR
|13.1
|5.6
|76.7
|0.4
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|12.7
|5.8
|74.4
|0.4
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|12.7
|15.4
|64.9
|0.5
|2.1
|15.3
|0.1
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|12.5
|11.2
|43.5
|0.3
|4.4
|31.9
|0.2
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|12.5
|186.9
|1.1
|0.6
|3.2
|11.8
|0.1
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|12.4
|13.8
|56.7
|0.5
|2.3
|16.2
|0.1
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|12.1
|4.9
|67.4
|0.5
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|12.0
|5.1
|68.4
|0.4
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|12.0
|17.8
|73.8
|0.4
|1.6
|10.0
|0.0
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|11.6
|16.5
|57.8
|0.4
|2.4
|16.3
|0.1
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|11.4
|5.5
|60.7
|0.4
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|11.3
|16.2
|67.6
|0.4
|1.4
|10.0
|0.1
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|11.1
|4.9
|62.1
|0.4
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|11.1
|5.1
|62.1
|0.4
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|11.0
|0.7
|3.5
|0.0
|4.7
|59.4
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|10.9
|0.4
|2.5
|0.0
|4.1
|62.9
|0.4
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|10.8
|4.9
|61.6
|0.4
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|10.5
|5.2
|58.4
|0.4
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|10.5
|5.7
|57.2
|0.3
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|10.5
|15.3
|65.0
|0.4
|1.3
|7.9
|0.1
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|10.2
|4.9
|55.9
|0.4
|Dameon Pierce
|PHI
|RB
|10.1
|14.1
|56.9
|0.4
|1.6
|10.2
|0.1
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|10.1
|4.4
|57.6
|0.4
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|10.0
|4.0
|57.8
|0.4
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|9.8
|4.6
|57.3
|0.3
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|9.7
|10.0
|41.8
|0.2
|2.6
|19.5
|0.1
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|9.5
|12.1
|52.3
|0.5
|1.0
|6.8
|0.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|9.3
|9.4
|39.9
|0.3
|2.3
|19.7
|0.1
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|9.3
|0.7
|2.6
|0.0
|4.6
|52.3
|0.2
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|9.1
|3.5
|52.4
|0.4
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|9.1
|0.6
|3.4
|0.0
|3.8
|51.6
|0.3
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|9.0
|4.5
|52.0
|0.3
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|8.9
|1.4
|6.3
|0.0
|4.3
|47.4
|0.2
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|8.9
|4.7
|50.3
|0.3
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|8.8
|4.4
|47.5
|0.3
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|8.8
|4.2
|45.0
|0.4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8.8
|4.4
|49.1
|0.3
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|8.6
|4.0
|42.4
|0.4
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|8.5
|4.2
|47.3
|0.3
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|8.5
|10.7
|42.5
|0.3
|1.9
|12.0
|0.1
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|8.5
|3.9
|46.8
|0.3
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|8.4
|12.8
|49.8
|0.4
|0.8
|5.4
|0.0
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|8.2
|5.5
|22.8
|0.1
|3.5
|26.4
|0.2
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|8.1
|12.1
|42.2
|0.4
|1.3
|9.3
|0.0
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|8.1
|3.9
|46.8
|0.2
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|8.1
|3.3
|46.2
|0.3
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|8.0
|3.5
|39.6
|0.4
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|8.0
|0.7
|4.4
|0.0
|3.5
|42.1
|0.2
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|7.9
|8.9
|37.4
|0.2
|1.9
|13.8
|0.1
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|7.8
|3.8
|43.9
|0.3
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|7.8
|3.9
|41.0
|0.3
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|7.8
|4.3
|41.3
|0.3
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|7.8
|3.8
|39.9
|0.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|7.8
|4.3
|42.9
|0.2
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|7.7
|3.8
|45.3
|0.2
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|7.6
|3.6
|43.0
|0.3
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|7.5
|3.0
|43.3
|0.3
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|7.5
|8.0
|32.3
|0.3
|1.6
|10.2
|0.1
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|7.4
|4.1
|41.1
|0.2
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|7.3
|6.6
|23.8
|0.2
|2.9
|18.3
|0.1
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|7.3
|8.6
|41.2
|0.2
|1.1
|8.4
|0.1
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|7.3
|3.5
|37.3
|0.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|7.3
|3.7
|38.1
|0.3
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|7.1
|3.2
|37.1
|0.3
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|7.1
|3.6
|41.0
|0.2
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|WR
|7.1
|3.3
|40.6
|0.2
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|7.1
|3.4
|36.3
|0.3
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|7.0
|9.1
|37.6
|0.2
|1.3
|10.1
|0.1
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|6.8
|10.0
|42.5
|0.2
|1.0
|5.6
|0.1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|HOU
|WR
|6.8
|2.7
|39.4
|0.3
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|6.7
|8.3
|34.9
|0.2
|1.2
|9.1
|0.1
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|6.7
|0.4
|2.2
|0.0
|2.8
|36.8
|0.2
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|6.5
|2.9
|37.5
|0.2
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|6.5
|6.9
|32.2
|0.2
|1.2
|9.8
|0.1
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|6.3
|2.9
|33.0
|0.3
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|6.2
|3.4
|34.1
|0.2
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|RB
|6.2
|6.6
|27.4
|0.3
|1.2
|9.7
|0.1
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|6.1
|3.4
|32.2
|0.2
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|5.9
|2.5
|33.4
|0.2
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|5.8
|2.1
|32.3
|0.3
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|5.8
|0.4
|1.2
|0.0
|3.2
|29.7
|0.2
|Savion Williams
|GB
|WR
|5.8
|0.9
|3.9
|0.0
|2.8
|30.3
|0.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.7
|2.8
|34.0
|0.2
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|5.7
|2.4
|32.8
|0.2
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|5.7
|2.8
|28.3
|0.3
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|5.6
|2.9
|31.0
|0.2
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|5.6
|3.0
|31.6
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|5.5
|0.7
|4.6
|0.0
|2.3
|29.5
|0.2
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|5.5
|7.7
|30.7
|0.2
|0.7
|5.1
|0.0
|Brandin Cooks
|SF
|WR
|5.5
|2.4
|28.8
|0.2
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|5.5
|2.7
|29.6
|0.2
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|5.4
|2.3
|31.9
|0.2
|Christian Kirk
|SF
|WR
|5.4
|2.4
|28.5
|0.2
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|5.4
|6.6
|23.5
|0.1
|1.5
|10.7
|0.1
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|5.3
|2.6
|31.6
|0.1
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|5.3
|2.8
|27.3
|0.2
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|RB
|5.2
|7.4
|27.2
|0.2
|1.0
|7.2
|0.0
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|5.1
|3.4
|13.9
|0.1
|2.3
|14.5
|0.1
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|5.0
|2.5
|24.0
|0.2
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|5.0
|6.7
|28.3
|0.2
|0.7
|5.0
|0.1
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|4.9
|2.2
|25.2
|0.2
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|4.9
|2.0
|27.2
|0.2
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|4.8
|6.1
|23.5
|0.2
|0.7
|5.3
|0.1
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|4.8
|2.3
|27.6
|0.1
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|4.8
|2.5
|26.3
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|4.8
|2.8
|12.5
|0.1
|2.2
|16.9
|0.1
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|4.8
|1.9
|28.2
|0.2
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|4.8
|2.1
|28.7
|0.2
|Jordan Watkins
|SF
|WR
|4.7
|1.9
|27.3
|0.2
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|4.6
|2.4
|10.3
|0.1
|2.0
|13.5
|0.1
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|4.5
|1.8
|22.4
|0.2
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|4.4
|2.3
|20.2
|0.2
|Jawhar Jordan
|HOU
|RB
|4.4
|5.2
|24.3
|0.2
|0.7
|4.3
|0.0
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|4.3
|4.2
|13.6
|0.1
|1.4
|10.2
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|4.3
|1.9
|21.8
|0.2
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|4.2
|1.6
|25.1
|0.2
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|4.2
|2.5
|23.0
|0.1
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|4.2
|1.8
|23.8
|0.2
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|4.1
|1.9
|24.1
|0.1
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|4.0
|2.0
|20.1
|0.2
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|4.0
|1.9
|24.3
|0.1
|Tim Patrick
|NYJ
|WR
|3.9
|1.8
|23.4
|0.1
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|3.9
|1.7
|23.1
|0.1
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|3.8
|3.9
|16.1
|0.1
|0.8
|6.0
|0.1
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|3.8
|5.5
|22.8
|0.1
|0.6
|4.1
|0.0
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|3.7
|1.7
|22.5
|0.1
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|3.7
|1.5
|22.2
|0.1
|Josh Cuevas
|BAL
|TE
|3.7
|1.8
|19.7
|0.1
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|3.7
|1.8
|22.2
|0.1
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|RB
|3.5
|4.7
|20.5
|0.2
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|3.5
|0.6
|2.4
|0.0
|1.6
|19.3
|0.1
|Jalen Brooks
|ARI
|WR
|3.4
|1.6
|20.9
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|3.4
|1.7
|19.9
|0.1
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|3.4
|1.9
|18.0
|0.1
|CJ Donaldson
|NO
|RB
|3.3
|3.4
|13.8
|0.1
|1.1
|8.0
|0.0
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|3.3
|3.2
|12.7
|0.1
|0.9
|8.3
|0.0
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|3.3
|2.3
|9.4
|0.1
|1.2
|9.8
|0.1
|Will Mallory
|IND
|TE
|3.1
|1.8
|15.8
|0.1
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|3.1
|1.8
|15.9
|0.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|3.0
|1.6
|16.8
|0.1
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|2.9
|1.3
|16.6
|0.1
|Jacob Cowing
|SF
|WR
|2.9
|1.2
|16.0
|0.1
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|2.9
|1.3
|17.9
|0.1
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|2.9
|1.4
|14.3
|0.1
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|2.9
|1.2
|16.8
|0.1
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|2.8
|1.4
|15.1
|0.1
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|2.8
|4.2
|17.0
|0.1
|0.4
|2.8
|0.0
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|2.8
|1.1
|16.3
|0.1
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|2.7
|1.3
|14.1
|0.1
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|2.7
|1.2
|15.4
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|2.5
|1.1
|14.6
|0.1
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|GB
|RB
|2.5
|2.3
|10.3
|0.1
|0.6
|5.0
|0.0
|Tyler Goodson
|DAL
|RB
|2.5
|3.3
|13.1
|0.1
|0.5
|3.4
|0.0
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|2.5
|1.0
|14.7
|0.1
|Cody White
|LV
|WR
|2.5
|0.9
|13.5
|0.1
|Jordan Whittington
|LAR
|WR
|2.4
|1.1
|13.3
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|2.4
|1.2
|13.4
|0.1
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|2.4
|1.1
|14.4
|0.1
|John Metchie III
|CAR
|WR
|2.3
|1.2
|12.9
|0.1
|Brycen Tremayne
|CAR
|WR
|2.3
|1.0
|13.6
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|2.3
|0.1
|0.3
|1.3
|10.3
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|2.2
|1.1
|11.9
|0.1
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|TE
|2.2
|1.2
|11.3
|0.1
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|2.1
|1.1
|10.9
|0.1
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|2.1
|0.8
|11.8
|0.1
|Tyler Badie
|DEN
|RB
|2.0
|0.9
|3.8
|0.0
|1.0
|7.3
|0.1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|1.9
|1.0
|8.7
|0.1
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|1.8
|1.0
|9.2
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|1.8
|0.9
|9.2
|0.1
|Brock Wright
|DET
|TE
|1.8
|1.0
|8.8
|0.1
|Erick All Jr.
|CIN
|TE
|1.8
|1.1
|9.9
|0.0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|SEA
|RB
|1.7
|1.8
|7.5
|0.0
|0.6
|3.2
|0.0
|Jonnu Smith
|GB
|TE
|1.7
|1.0
|9.9
|0.0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|CLE
|RB
|1.7
|1.1
|4.8
|0.0
|0.8
|4.4
|0.0
|Cyrus Allen
|KC
|WR
|1.7
|0.8
|10.5
|0.0
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|1.6
|2.0
|8.3
|0.1
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|Bo Melton
|GB
|WR
|1.6
|0.7
|8.7
|0.1
|Jonathan Mingo
|DAL
|WR
|1.6
|0.7
|9.3
|0.1
|Deion Burks
|IND
|WR
|1.6
|0.7
|9.5
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|1.6
|0.8
|7.7
|0.1
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|DEN
|WR
|1.6
|0.7
|9.0
|0.1
|Nate Adkins
|DEN
|TE
|1.6
|0.6
|6.7
|0.1
|Gavin Bartholomew
|MIN
|TE
|1.5
|0.8
|7.5
|0.1
|Brandon Smith
|PIT
|WR
|1.5
|0.8
|9.1
|0.0
|Trevor Etienne
|CAR
|RB
|1.4
|1.7
|6.8
|0.0
|0.4
|2.6
|0.0
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|WR
|1.4
|0.6
|9.2
|0.0
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|1.4
|0.8
|6.5
|0.1
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|1.3
|0.8
|6.8
|0.0
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|1.3
|0.6
|7.0
|0.0
|Dylan Laube
|LV
|RB
|1.3
|1.3
|5.4
|0.0
|0.4
|2.8
|0.0
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|7.9
|0.0
|Sam Roush
|CHI
|TE
|1.2
|0.7
|7.0
|0.0
|Will Kacmarek
|MIA
|TE
|1.2
|0.7
|6.2
|0.0
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|TE
|1.2
|0.6
|5.9
|0.1
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|TE
|1.2
|0.7
|6.8
|0.0
|Malik Benson
|LV
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|6.3
|0.1
|Elijah Mitchell
|PHI
|RB
|1.1
|1.5
|6.2
|0.0
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|1.1
|1.3
|5.5
|0.0
|0.3
|1.5
|0.0
|Teagan Quitoriano
|ARI
|TE
|1.0
|0.5
|4.8
|0.0
|Eric Saubert
|SEA
|TE
|1.0
|0.6
|5.4
|0.0
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|1.0
|0.6
|5.4
|0.0
|Zavion Thomas
|CHI
|WR
|1.0
|0.5
|4.9
|0.0
|Oscar Delp
|NO
|TE
|0.9
|0.6
|5.2
|0.0
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|0.9
|0.5
|5.8
|0.0
|Charlie Jones
|NYG
|WR
|0.9
|0.4
|4.8
|0.0
|Johnny Mundt
|PHI
|TE
|0.8
|0.5
|4.3
|0.0
|Hunter Luepke
|DAL
|RB
|0.8
|0.8
|3.0
|0.0
|0.4
|3.0
|0.0
|Jared Wayne
|MIA
|WR
|0.8
|0.4
|4.1
|0.0
|Mitch Tinsley
|CIN
|WR
|0.7
|0.3
|3.9
|0.0
|Drew Ogletree
|IND
|TE
|0.6
|0.4
|4.0
|0.0
|Ian Thomas
|LV
|TE
|0.6
|0.4
|3.8
|0.0
|Barion Brown
|NO
|WR
|0.5
|0.3
|2.5
|0.0
|Charlie Woerner
|ATL
|TE
|0.5
|0.3
|2.7
|0.0
Week 7 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. could see a larger workload moving forward, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. In six games this season, Tracy has 13 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, plus four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. The Giants' backfield saw a major shakeup last week, with Cam Skattebo playing just six snaps and taking no carries, despite being the team's lead back through the first five games.
With Skattebo phased out and veteran Najee Harris released on Tuesday, Tracy could be in line for an increased workload in Week 7. Fantasy managers should roster Tracy in most leagues this week, as he could emerge as the lead back, assuming the Giants don't add another back at this year's trade deadline.
Brandin Cooks, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks should see an expanded role in Week 7. Over two games, Cooks has caught two of four targets for 20 yards and a touchdown while playing just 34% of snaps. The veteran receiver signed with the 49ers' practice squad in late September after multiple key receivers went down early in the season. While the 49ers are 6-0, their wide receiver room is deteriorating, with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) trending towards possibly missing their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
The current room includes Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and potentially Christian Kirk (calf) if he's activated off the PUP list. Although he's struggled to start his tenure with San Francisco, Cooks has a legitimate opportunity to start for one of the NFL's most high-powered passing attacks. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should consider rostering the 33-year-old receiver, especially if they're dealing with bye weeks and injuries this week.
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy's fantasy football value hit rock bottom when he lost out to Kyler Murray in Minnesota earlier this year, but the New York Giants swung a trade for him after Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury, and now he potentially has a chance to start under center for the G-Men in the Week 7 contest against the Houston Texans. The 23-year-old replaced a struggling Jameis Winston on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and made the game interesting, going 11-for-21 passing for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
The Giants have not revealed their plan at the QB position yet for this weekend against Houston, but there have been rumors that it will be McCarthy making his first start of 2026. The former 10th overall pick from Michigan missed his entire first year in the NFL due to a knee injury that required surgery, and he fell flat with poor accuracy, decision-making, and injuries in his first year as the starter in Minnesota in 2025.
A change of scenery might just be what the doctor ordered for a McCarthy turnaround, and while he may not have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison anymore, he has plenty of weapons in the passing game in New York as well. Fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues should be interested in adding McCarthy for depth.
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues at the moment, but that number could be going north by the end of the week after his four-catch, 69-yard game in Sunday's 13-10 Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Jeudy led the team in receiving, and it was also his highest yardage total through the first six weeks. The 27-year-old former first-rounder from Alabama did very little in the team's first five games, catching eight of his 15 targets for 81 yards and no trips to the end zone.
He even had back-to-back contests in Weeks 2 and 3 where he gave fantasy managers a zero on the scoresheet. The disappointing part about his good game on Sunday is that his four targets were third on the team, and rookie pass-catchers KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston are both healthy and should continue to be the primary weapons for veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson.
It was nice to see Jeudy get more involved for Cleveland in an impressive divisional upset, but most fantasy managers will want to see more in an offense that is definitely not turning any heads so far.
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