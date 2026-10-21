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Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB

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Christian Watson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 7 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections
Week 7 Fantasy Football Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's almost time for another great week of fantasy football! Looking for another resource to help you make start-sit calls during difficult Week 7 byes or injury concerns? We have you covered with our Week 7 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see the projected output for Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Denzel Boston, Braelon Allen, Samaje Perine, Juwan Johnson, and more.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 24.1 20.6 95.5 0.9 5.4 44.1 0.3
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 21.1 14.5 60.9 0.7 6.0 52.1 0.4
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 20.5 250.5 1.7 0.6 5.9 33.3 0.3
Brock Purdy SF QB 20.4 247.9 1.9 0.7 5.0 27.2 0.2
Jordan Love GB QB 20.4 305.1 2.0 0.7 2.3 8.9 0.1
Drake Maye NE QB 20.4 265.4 1.7 0.8 5.1 31.0 0.2
Jared Goff DET QB 20.2 305.0 2.0 0.6 1.9 5.4 0.1
Joe Burrow CIN QB 20.2 303.6 1.9 0.8 2.6 10.1 0.2
Caleb Williams CHI QB 20.1 246.7 1.6 0.4 5.5 28.1 0.3
Puka Nacua LAR WR 19.9 0.6 3.9 0.0 8.3 115.0 0.6
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 19.7 17.4 82.3 0.7 4.5 36.3 0.3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 18.9 0.4 2.2 0.0 7.8 105.7 0.7
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 18.5 285.6 1.8 0.6 1.6 4.6 0.1
Bryce Young CAR QB 18.4 266.2 1.8 0.7 2.9 11.7 0.1
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 18.4 258.6 1.7 0.6 3.3 15.5 0.1
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 18.0 8.0 96.5 0.7
Dak Prescott DAL QB 18.0 258.6 1.8 0.8 3.3 14.6 0.1
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 17.9 256.8 1.8 0.6 2.3 9.4 0.1
Kyren Williams LAR RB 17.8 15.4 76.5 0.7 3.7 28.1 0.2
Kyler Murray MIN QB 17.6 226.3 1.6 0.6 4.7 23.4 0.2
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 17.5 18.2 86.8 0.5 3.6 25.4 0.2
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 17.1 245.2 1.5 0.8 3.9 21.0 0.1
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 17.0 7.6 94.3 0.6
Bo Nix DEN QB 16.9 238.3 1.6 0.6 3.9 14.0 0.2
Derrick Henry BAL RB 16.7 19.6 89.3 0.9 1.4 12.0 0.1
Kirk Cousins LV QB 16.7 263.8 1.7 0.7 1.6 5.2 0.0
Tyler Shough NO QB 16.6 255.4 1.4 0.8 4.1 15.9 0.2
Baker Mayfield TB QB 16.3 235.6 1.4 0.8 3.9 20.8 0.2
Javonte Williams DAL RB 16.0 18.8 74.4 0.9 2.3 13.1 0.1
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 15.9 19.1 79.5 0.5 2.8 19.8 0.2
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 15.8 242.2 1.6 0.8 2.3 8.8 0.1
Tanner McKee PHI QB 15.8 231.0 1.4 0.7 3.8 13.4 0.2
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 15.8 209.2 1.2 0.6 6.4 27.7 0.2
Zay Flowers BAL WR 15.5 0.4 2.8 0.0 6.4 87.1 0.6
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 15.4 233.3 1.5 0.8 3.1 12.0 0.1
Geno Smith NYJ QB 15.2 225.5 1.4 0.6 3.2 12.2 0.1
Sam Darnold SEA QB 15.1 234.0 1.4 0.7 2.9 11.0 0.1
Drake London ATL WR 15.0 6.3 92.4 0.4
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 15.0 16.0 80.4 0.7 1.8 11.7 0.1
Brock Bowers LV TE 15.0 7.0 79.4 0.6
Bucky Irving TB RB 14.9 16.7 76.5 0.5 3.1 20.5 0.2
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 14.9 0.4 2.4 0.0 6.6 81.8 0.5
Daniel Jones IND QB 14.9 232.0 1.4 0.9 3.1 12.6 0.1
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 14.9 16.2 70.4 0.7 2.5 19.8 0.1
Christian Watson GB WR 14.7 5.5 85.6 0.6
Malik Willis MIA QB 14.7 187.8 1.0 0.7 6.5 32.8 0.2
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 14.6 14.4 61.5 0.8 2.5 18.4 0.1
J.J. McCarthy NYG QB 14.6 232.4 1.2 1.1 4.4 19.9 0.1
Matthew Golden GB WR 14.4 6.0 83.6 0.5
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 14.3 14.2 70.3 0.3 3.4 27.3 0.2
Chris Olave NO WR 14.0 6.5 83.7 0.4
Malik Nabers NYG WR 14.0 6.6 86.0 0.4
Nico Collins HOU WR 14.0 5.4 78.2 0.6
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 13.9 5.8 82.6 0.5
George Kittle SF TE 13.8 5.9 74.4 0.6
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 13.7 6.0 77.9 0.5
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 13.6 5.8 76.7 0.5
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 13.3 16.4 69.2 0.5 2.4 15.6 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 13.3 5.2 78.0 0.5
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 13.3 13.6 53.3 0.3 3.9 30.4 0.2
Jalen Coker CAR WR 13.2 5.8 76.3 0.5
Trey McBride ARI TE 13.1 7.2 67.3 0.5
A.J. Brown NE WR 13.1 5.6 76.7 0.4
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 12.7 5.8 74.4 0.4
Woody Marks HOU RB 12.7 15.4 64.9 0.5 2.1 15.3 0.1
Chase Brown CIN RB 12.5 11.2 43.5 0.3 4.4 31.9 0.2
Cam Ward TEN QB 12.5 186.9 1.1 0.6 3.2 11.8 0.1
Josh Jacobs GB RB 12.4 13.8 56.7 0.5 2.3 16.2 0.1
George Pickens DAL WR 12.1 4.9 67.4 0.5
DK Metcalf PIT WR 12.0 5.1 68.4 0.4
Tony Pollard TEN RB 12.0 17.8 73.8 0.4 1.6 10.0 0.0
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 11.6 16.5 57.8 0.4 2.4 16.3 0.1
Germie Bernard PIT WR 11.4 5.5 60.7 0.4
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 11.3 16.2 67.6 0.4 1.4 10.0 0.1
Michael Wilson ARI WR 11.1 4.9 62.1 0.4
Rashee Rice KC WR 11.1 5.1 62.1 0.4
Luther Burden III CHI WR 11.0 0.7 3.5 0.0 4.7 59.4 0.4
Jameson Williams DET WR 10.9 0.4 2.5 0.0 4.1 62.9 0.4
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 10.8 4.9 61.6 0.4
Sam LaPorta DET TE 10.5 5.2 58.4 0.4
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 10.5 5.7 57.2 0.3
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 10.5 15.3 65.0 0.4 1.3 7.9 0.1
Tucker Kraft GB TE 10.2 4.9 55.9 0.4
Dameon Pierce PHI RB 10.1 14.1 56.9 0.4 1.6 10.2 0.1
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 10.1 4.4 57.6 0.4
Denzel Boston CLE WR 10.0 4.0 57.8 0.4
Carnell Tate TEN WR 9.8 4.6 57.3 0.3
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 9.7 10.0 41.8 0.2 2.6 19.5 0.1
Jordan Mason MIN RB 9.5 12.1 52.3 0.5 1.0 6.8 0.1
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 9.3 9.4 39.9 0.3 2.3 19.7 0.1
KC Concepcion CLE WR 9.3 0.7 2.6 0.0 4.6 52.3 0.2
Rome Odunze CHI WR 9.1 3.5 52.4 0.4
Tre Tucker LV WR 9.1 0.6 3.4 0.0 3.8 51.6 0.3
Josh Downs IND WR 9.0 4.5 52.0 0.3
Malik Washington MIA WR 8.9 1.4 6.3 0.0 4.3 47.4 0.2
Keenan Allen IND WR 8.9 4.7 50.3 0.3
Colston Loveland CHI TE 8.8 4.4 47.5 0.3
Dallas Goedert PHI TE 8.8 4.2 45.0 0.4
Travis Kelce KC TE 8.8 4.4 49.1 0.3
Tyler Warren IND TE 8.6 4.0 42.4 0.4
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 8.5 4.2 47.3 0.3
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 8.5 10.7 42.5 0.3 1.9 12.0 0.1
DeMario Douglas NE WR 8.5 3.9 46.8 0.3
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 8.4 12.8 49.8 0.4 0.8 5.4 0.0
RJ Harvey DEN RB 8.2 5.5 22.8 0.1 3.5 26.4 0.2
Kendre Miller NO RB 8.1 12.1 42.2 0.4 1.3 9.3 0.0
Devaughn Vele NO WR 8.1 3.9 46.8 0.2
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 8.1 3.3 46.2 0.3
Hunter Henry NE TE 8.0 3.5 39.6 0.4
Xavier Worthy KC WR 8.0 0.7 4.4 0.0 3.5 42.1 0.2
Samaje Perine CIN RB 7.9 8.9 37.4 0.2 1.9 13.8 0.1
Juwan Johnson NO TE 7.8 3.8 43.9 0.3
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 7.8 3.9 41.0 0.3
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 7.8 4.3 41.3 0.3
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 7.8 3.8 39.9 0.3
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 7.8 4.3 42.9 0.2
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 7.7 3.8 45.3 0.2
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 7.6 3.6 43.0 0.3
Jordan Addison MIN WR 7.5 3.0 43.3 0.3
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 7.5 8.0 32.3 0.3 1.6 10.2 0.1
Michael Mayer LV TE 7.4 4.1 41.1 0.2
Alvin Kamara NO RB 7.3 6.6 23.8 0.2 2.9 18.3 0.1
Blake Corum LAR RB 7.3 8.6 41.2 0.2 1.1 8.4 0.1
Mark Andrews BAL TE 7.3 3.5 37.3 0.3
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 7.3 3.7 38.1 0.3
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 7.1 3.2 37.1 0.3
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 7.1 3.6 41.0 0.2
Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ WR 7.1 3.3 40.6 0.2
Darnell Washington PIT TE 7.1 3.4 36.3 0.3
Bam Knight ARI RB 7.0 9.1 37.6 0.2 1.3 10.1 0.1
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 6.8 10.0 42.5 0.2 1.0 5.6 0.1
Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU WR 6.8 2.7 39.4 0.3
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 6.7 8.3 34.9 0.2 1.2 9.1 0.1
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 6.7 0.4 2.2 0.0 2.8 36.8 0.2
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 6.5 2.9 37.5 0.2
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 6.5 6.9 32.2 0.2 1.2 9.8 0.1
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 6.3 2.9 33.0 0.3
Cade Otton TB TE 6.2 3.4 34.1 0.2
Roschon Johnson CHI RB 6.2 6.6 27.4 0.3 1.2 9.7 0.1
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 6.1 3.4 32.2 0.2
Ja'Kobi Lane BAL WR 5.9 2.5 33.4 0.2
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 5.8 2.1 32.3 0.3
AJ Barner SEA TE 5.8 0.4 1.2 0.0 3.2 29.7 0.2
Savion Williams GB WR 5.8 0.9 3.9 0.0 2.8 30.3 0.2
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5.7 2.8 34.0 0.2
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 5.7 2.4 32.8 0.2
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 5.7 2.8 28.3 0.3
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 5.6 2.9 31.0 0.2
Makai Lemon PHI WR 5.6 3.0 31.6 0.2
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 5.5 0.7 4.6 0.0 2.3 29.5 0.2
Kaelon Black SF RB 5.5 7.7 30.7 0.2 0.7 5.1 0.0
Brandin Cooks SF WR 5.5 2.4 28.8 0.2
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 5.5 2.7 29.6 0.2
Ted Hurst TB WR 5.4 2.3 31.9 0.2
Christian Kirk SF WR 5.4 2.4 28.5 0.2
Devin Singletary NYG RB 5.4 6.6 23.5 0.1 1.5 10.7 0.1
Dohnte Meyers CIN WR 5.3 2.6 31.6 0.1
Evan Engram DEN TE 5.3 2.8 27.3 0.2
Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB 5.2 7.4 27.2 0.2 1.0 7.2 0.0
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 5.1 3.4 13.9 0.1 2.3 14.5 0.1
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 5.0 2.5 24.0 0.2
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 5.0 6.7 28.3 0.2 0.7 5.0 0.1
Darren Waller CAR TE 4.9 2.2 25.2 0.2
Jalen Nailor LV WR 4.9 2.0 27.2 0.2
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 4.8 6.1 23.5 0.2 0.7 5.3 0.1
Malachi Fields NYG WR 4.8 2.3 27.6 0.1
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 4.8 2.5 26.3 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 4.8 2.8 12.5 0.1 2.2 16.9 0.1
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 4.8 1.9 28.2 0.2
Laquon Treadwell IND WR 4.8 2.1 28.7 0.2
Jordan Watkins SF WR 4.7 1.9 27.3 0.2
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 4.6 2.4 10.3 0.1 2.0 13.5 0.1
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 4.5 1.8 22.4 0.2
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 4.4 2.3 20.2 0.2
Jawhar Jordan HOU RB 4.4 5.2 24.3 0.2 0.7 4.3 0.0
George Holani SEA RB 4.3 4.2 13.6 0.1 1.4 10.2 0.1
Eli Raridon NE TE 4.3 1.9 21.8 0.2
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 4.2 1.6 25.1 0.2
Mason Taylor NYJ TE 4.2 2.5 23.0 0.1
Troy Franklin DEN WR 4.2 1.8 23.8 0.2
Chris Bell MIA WR 4.1 1.9 24.1 0.1
Noah Fant NO TE 4.0 2.0 20.1 0.2
Jalen Royals KC WR 4.0 1.9 24.3 0.1
Tim Patrick NYJ WR 3.9 1.8 23.4 0.1
Efton Chism III NE WR 3.9 1.7 23.1 0.1
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 3.8 3.9 16.1 0.1 0.8 6.0 0.1
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 3.8 5.5 22.8 0.1 0.6 4.1 0.0
Tez Johnson TB WR 3.7 1.7 22.5 0.1
Kyle Williams NE WR 3.7 1.5 22.2 0.1
Josh Cuevas BAL TE 3.7 1.8 19.7 0.1
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 3.7 1.8 22.2 0.1
Corey Kiner NE RB 3.5 4.7 20.5 0.2 0.4 3.1 0.0
Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR 3.5 0.6 2.4 0.0 1.6 19.3 0.1
Jalen Brooks ARI WR 3.4 1.6 20.9 0.1
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 3.4 1.7 19.9 0.1
Foster Moreau HOU TE 3.4 1.9 18.0 0.1
CJ Donaldson NO RB 3.3 3.4 13.8 0.1 1.1 8.0 0.0
Sione Vaki DET RB 3.3 3.2 12.7 0.1 0.9 8.3 0.0
Emmett Johnson KC RB 3.3 2.3 9.4 0.1 1.2 9.8 0.1
Will Mallory IND TE 3.1 1.8 15.8 0.1
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 3.1 1.8 15.9 0.1
Noah Gray KC TE 3.0 1.6 16.8 0.1
Bryce Lance NO WR 2.9 1.3 16.6 0.1
Jacob Cowing SF WR 2.9 1.2 16.0 0.1
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 2.9 1.3 17.9 0.1
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 2.9 1.4 14.3 0.1
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 2.9 1.2 16.8 0.1
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 2.8 1.4 15.1 0.1
Seth McGowan IND RB 2.8 4.2 17.0 0.1 0.4 2.8 0.0
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 2.8 1.1 16.3 0.1
Cole Kmet CHI TE 2.7 1.3 14.1 0.1
Darius Cooper PHI WR 2.7 1.2 15.4 0.1
Tory Horton SEA WR 2.5 1.1 14.6 0.1
Pierre Strong Jr. GB RB 2.5 2.3 10.3 0.1 0.6 5.0 0.0
Tyler Goodson DAL RB 2.5 3.3 13.1 0.1 0.5 3.4 0.0
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 2.5 1.0 14.7 0.1
Cody White LV WR 2.5 0.9 13.5 0.1
Jordan Whittington LAR WR 2.4 1.1 13.3 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 2.4 1.2 13.4 0.1
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 2.4 1.1 14.4 0.1
John Metchie III CAR WR 2.3 1.2 12.9 0.1
Brycen Tremayne CAR WR 2.3 1.0 13.6 0.1
Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 2.3 0.1 0.3 1.3 10.3 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 2.2 1.1 11.9 0.1
Davis Allen LAR TE 2.2 1.2 11.3 0.1
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 2.1 1.1 10.9 0.1
Devontez Walker BAL WR 2.1 0.8 11.8 0.1
Tyler Badie DEN RB 2.0 0.9 3.8 0.0 1.0 7.3 0.1
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 1.9 1.0 8.7 0.1
Mitchell Evans CAR TE 1.8 1.0 9.2 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 1.8 0.9 9.2 0.1
Brock Wright DET TE 1.8 1.0 8.8 0.1
Erick All Jr. CIN TE 1.8 1.1 9.9 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. SEA RB 1.7 1.8 7.5 0.0 0.6 3.2 0.0
Jonnu Smith GB TE 1.7 1.0 9.9 0.0
Jaleel McLaughlin CLE RB 1.7 1.1 4.8 0.0 0.8 4.4 0.0
Cyrus Allen KC WR 1.7 0.8 10.5 0.0
Sean Tucker TB RB 1.6 2.0 8.3 0.1 0.2 0.8 0.0
Bo Melton GB WR 1.6 0.7 8.7 0.1
Jonathan Mingo DAL WR 1.6 0.7 9.3 0.1
Deion Burks IND WR 1.6 0.7 9.5 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 1.6 0.8 7.7 0.1
Lil'Jordan Humphrey DEN WR 1.6 0.7 9.0 0.1
Nate Adkins DEN TE 1.6 0.6 6.7 0.1
Gavin Bartholomew MIN TE 1.5 0.8 7.5 0.1
Brandon Smith PIT WR 1.5 0.8 9.1 0.0
Trevor Etienne CAR RB 1.4 1.7 6.8 0.0 0.4 2.6 0.0
Isaiah Bond CLE WR 1.4 0.6 9.2 0.0
Mo Alie-Cox IND TE 1.4 0.8 6.5 0.1
Drew Sample CIN TE 1.3 0.8 6.8 0.0
Chimere Dike TEN WR 1.3 0.6 7.0 0.0
Dylan Laube LV RB 1.3 1.3 5.4 0.0 0.4 2.8 0.0
Tutu Atwell LAR WR 1.2 0.5 7.9 0.0
Sam Roush CHI TE 1.2 0.7 7.0 0.0
Will Kacmarek MIA TE 1.2 0.7 6.2 0.0
Blake Whiteheart CLE TE 1.2 0.6 5.9 0.1
Adam Trautman DEN TE 1.2 0.7 6.8 0.0
Malik Benson LV WR 1.2 0.5 6.3 0.1
Elijah Mitchell PHI RB 1.1 1.5 6.2 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.0
Isaiah Davis NYJ RB 1.1 1.3 5.5 0.0 0.3 1.5 0.0
Teagan Quitoriano ARI TE 1.0 0.5 4.8 0.0
Eric Saubert SEA TE 1.0 0.6 5.4 0.0
Luke Farrell SF TE 1.0 0.6 5.4 0.0
Zavion Thomas CHI WR 1.0 0.5 4.9 0.0
Oscar Delp NO TE 0.9 0.6 5.2 0.0
Tai Felton MIN WR 0.9 0.5 5.8 0.0
Charlie Jones NYG WR 0.9 0.4 4.8 0.0
Johnny Mundt PHI TE 0.8 0.5 4.3 0.0
Hunter Luepke DAL RB 0.8 0.8 3.0 0.0 0.4 3.0 0.0
Jared Wayne MIA WR 0.8 0.4 4.1 0.0
Mitch Tinsley CIN WR 0.7 0.3 3.9 0.0
Drew Ogletree IND TE 0.6 0.4 4.0 0.0
Ian Thomas LV TE 0.6 0.4 3.8 0.0
Barion Brown NO WR 0.5 0.3 2.5 0.0
Charlie Woerner ATL TE 0.5 0.3 2.7 0.0

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. could see a larger workload moving forward, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. In six games this season, Tracy has 13 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, plus four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. The Giants' backfield saw a major shakeup last week, with Cam Skattebo playing just six snaps and taking no carries, despite being the team's lead back through the first five games.

With Skattebo phased out and veteran Najee Harris released on Tuesday, Tracy could be in line for an increased workload in Week 7. Fantasy managers should roster Tracy in most leagues this week, as he could emerge as the lead back, assuming the Giants don't add another back at this year's trade deadline.

Brandin Cooks, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks should see an expanded role in Week 7. Over two games, Cooks has caught two of four targets for 20 yards and a touchdown while playing just 34% of snaps. The veteran receiver signed with the 49ers' practice squad in late September after multiple key receivers went down early in the season. While the 49ers are 6-0, their wide receiver room is deteriorating, with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) trending towards possibly missing their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The current room includes Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and potentially Christian Kirk (calf) if he's activated off the PUP list. Although he's struggled to start his tenure with San Francisco, Cooks has a legitimate opportunity to start for one of the NFL's most high-powered passing attacks. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should consider rostering the 33-year-old receiver, especially if they're dealing with bye weeks and injuries this week.

J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy's fantasy football value hit rock bottom when he lost out to Kyler Murray in Minnesota earlier this year, but the New York Giants swung a trade for him after Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury, and now he potentially has a chance to start under center for the G-Men in the Week 7 contest against the Houston Texans. The 23-year-old replaced a struggling Jameis Winston on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and made the game interesting, going 11-for-21 passing for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Giants have not revealed their plan at the QB position yet for this weekend against Houston, but there have been rumors that it will be McCarthy making his first start of 2026. The former 10th overall pick from Michigan missed his entire first year in the NFL due to a knee injury that required surgery, and he fell flat with poor accuracy, decision-making, and injuries in his first year as the starter in Minnesota in 2025.

A change of scenery might just be what the doctor ordered for a McCarthy turnaround, and while he may not have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison anymore, he has plenty of weapons in the passing game in New York as well. Fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues should be interested in adding McCarthy for depth.

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues at the moment, but that number could be going north by the end of the week after his four-catch, 69-yard game in Sunday's 13-10 Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Jeudy led the team in receiving, and it was also his highest yardage total through the first six weeks. The 27-year-old former first-rounder from Alabama did very little in the team's first five games, catching eight of his 15 targets for 81 yards and no trips to the end zone.

He even had back-to-back contests in Weeks 2 and 3 where he gave fantasy managers a zero on the scoresheet. The disappointing part about his good game on Sunday is that his four targets were third on the team, and rookie pass-catchers KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston are both healthy and should continue to be the primary weapons for veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson.

It was nice to see Jeudy get more involved for Cleveland in an impressive divisional upset, but most fantasy managers will want to see more in an offense that is definitely not turning any heads so far.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Green Bay Packers

Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
New York Giants

Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts Will Require Blood Thinners for 3-6 Months
Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice Won't Practice on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Still Absent From Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Throwing With a Glove on During Practice
New York Jets

Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
Cleveland Browns

Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
New York Giants

Giants Plan to Start J.J. McCarthy in Week 7
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Play Wednesday Night in Los Angeles
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Anthony Black

Ruled Out vs. Hawks
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Coby White

Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
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