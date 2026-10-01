Is Jayden Reed Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 4)

Is Jayden Reed out for the season? When is Jayden Reed coming back? The latest Jayden Reed injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 4 of 2026.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) looked like he was set for the biggest season of his career since his rookie year after the Packers let go of two of their main wide receivers, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, after the 2025 NFL season.
Reed's career got off to a hot start, but he was never able to replicate that magic for substantial stretches of any of his subsequent seasons. This year, with the thinned-out pass-catching room, he could have had nice production, according to my analysis.
But he suffered a scary neck injury on a blow from a defender in Week 2 and was pulled from the game. He hasn't been on the field since. So, will he return to play this season or is he out for 2026? What is Reed's fantasy football outlook like now?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Is Jayden Reed Out for the 2026 Season?
There haven't been specifics about what happened during the hit, but some doctors on social media have stated that hits like the one he suffered can cause injuries to the spine, fractures to neck and spine vertebrae, and the like. Those are all quite serious.
Reed was recently placed on injured reserve, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur later confirmed the gravity of Reed's injury -- he will not play again this season, and will have season-ending neck surgery to correct the issue.
Packers are placing WR Jayden Reed on injured reserve due to his neck injury, per sources. Reed is out indefinitely if not for the season as he continues his recovery. He posted on IG today, “11 out.” pic.twitter.com/dgH47yfXIe
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2026
Reed had another stint with IR last season, but he had surgery to correct two ailments he was suffering from, and he returned to the field later that year. Suffice to say this is the worst injury he's dealt with in his career.
LaFleur at least provided some optimistic words -- that Reed wouldn't have to walk away from football due to the hit. We should see him back at some point next season, especially since he signed a three-year contract worth in excess of $50 million before this season.
Jayden Reed Fantasy Football Outlook
There is no outlook left for Reed, sadly. He won't play again this year. That's a good thing -- it's better to be cautious and carefully re-evaluate his risk of injury once he's fully recovered. An offseason will be great for doing that.
In his absence, the target pool to draw from for wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden and tight end Tucker Kraft will increase. Reed's backup at slot receiver likely won't get as much work as Reed did.
Christian Watson so far this season:
Wk 3 vs ATL: 7 Rec | 96 Yds | 1 TD
Wk 2 @ NYJ: 4 Rec | 41 Yds | 1 TD
Wk 1 @ MIN: 6 Rec | 147 Yds | 2 TD#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/zLqjtaAfvG
— PaceBall (@paceball__) September 28, 2026
The runway is clear for Watson to have a monster fantasy football season, as he's already having so far. He's the WR5 overall in PPR fantasy football leagues through three weeks, with a whopping 23.1 PPR fantasy points per game.
The guy alongside him, WR Matthew Golden, isn't doing too bad, either. Both are must-starts in all leagues moving forward. Kraft is still recovering from a torn ACL, but should regain his high-end upside after midway through this season.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start ... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft compared to others:
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