Brandon's fantasy football start 'em and sit 'em booms and busts for Week 5 of 2026. Sneaky starts that may boom, and typical starters who will disappoint.
Four weeks is enough to stop treating every spike like a trend. Week 5 still has a split personality. Detroit at Arizona and Buffalo at the Rams both sit near a 54.5 total, with the Lions’ implied team total around 30 and the Rams near 28.5, the two highest marks on the board. Houston at Tennessee is priced at 37.5. Philadelphia is a seven-point dog in London with an implied total around 17. Those gaps are the whole week. One environment is built for a ceiling play. The other is built to bury a name you trusted in August. These are the areas to identify when looking to choose starters for your weekly lineup. One wrong choice can alter your projections heavily, while the right move will certainly push you over the top against an opponent.
That is why the boom-and-bust labels matter more now than they did in Week 1. We have a real usage sample. Target shares, carry splits, and red-zone looks have repeated often enough to separate a role from a lucky Sunday. Defenses have also sorted themselves. Some still hand out points to a position every week, and some haven't given up a score. Pair that with the number Vegas is hanging on the game and you get a cleaner read on who is set up to smash and who is walking into a quiet afternoon. A four-week average will not tell you that. The matchup will.
Those calls are how weeks get won. A flex spot is no longer a coin flip between two similar players. It is the difference between a back in a 54-point environment and a receiver tied to a team expected to score in the high teens. Sit the wrong one and the margin you spent all week building disappears on one drive. Start the right one and a player nobody else trusted becomes the reason the matchup flips. Those edges are the ones that I look to help you find here in Week 5 in hopes of steering you toward victory and avoiding the shame of a humiliating defeat. Let’s find out who I am “wooing” this week, and who I am “booing.”Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 5 Fantasy Football Booms
Jacoby Brissett - QB, Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions
Brissett has not looked like a locked-in starter on the box score, but the volume and the scoring have already shown up in spots that matter.
Through four games, he is 103-of-152 for 818 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions, has a 67.8 percent completion rate, and has added 43 rushing yards and a score on 15 carries.
Week 1 was 27-of-37 for 277 and a touchdown in the win at the Chargers. Week 3, the one that actually looked like a fantasy week, was 38-of-52 for 280, two passing scores, and a rushing touchdown.
Even the messy loss in New York last week produced two touchdowns on 21-of-35 passing, which is why the season average still sits around 15 to 16 points despite a 95-yard clunker against Seattle.
He is the full-time quarterback; he is already finding the end zone, and the potential rushing work gives him enough wiggle room, creating a pathway to points that does not depend on a clean passing line.
Detroit is the matchup that turns that into a boom rather than a streamer dart. The Lions have allowed 1,308 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to quarterbacks, 27.9 fantasy points a game, the most in the league, with every opposing quarterback clearing 21 points against it.
This game is priced at 54.5, the highest total on the Week 5 board, with Arizona’s implied total around 24.5 in a home dome. Detroit is also missing multiple safeties, including Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, which is the part of the field a quarterback like Brissett lives in.
If the Cardinals have to throw to keep pace, and the number says they will, the same offense that already hung 25.6 on San Francisco has a real path to another top-10 week. With some upper echelon QBs having potential production question marks in Week 5, start Brissett with confidence.
Aaron Jones Sr. - RB, Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints
Jones has quietly turned into the Vikings’ entire backfield, and the numbers are the kind you can actually start. He has 72 carries for 297 yards and a touchdown, plus nine catches on 15 targets for 68 yards, which is the most carries he has ever had through four games.
Week 1 was a split: 12 for 40 and a score because Jordan Mason was still active. Once Mason landed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb, the role changed.
Week 2 was 23 carries for 105 yards. Week 3 was 17 for 58 and five catches for 34. Week 4 was 20 for 94 and four more catches for 34, 128 yards from scrimmage, in a game Minnesota never found the end zone.
He is averaging about 23 touches over those three weeks at 4.3 yards a carry, and Mason cannot return until after the Week 6 bye, so this is still a lead-back week.
New Orleans is the matchup that turns the volume into a boom. The Saints have allowed 554 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns to running backs, both league highs, and about 32 to 34 fantasy points a game to the position, last in the league.
Jahmyr Gibbs went for 156 and two scores in Week 1, Derrick Henry scored in Week 2, and last week Bijan Robinson ran for 145 and two scores while Brian Robinson Jr. added three more.
Minnesota is 4-0 and a short favorite in a game priced around 42, so this does not have to turn into a shootout for Jones to get the ball.
A back already seeing 20 touches, with the backup parked until after the bye, against a defense that has handed the position nine scores is the kind of player fantasy managers get giddy about plugging into their lineups while injuries mount around the league.
Carnell Tate - WR, Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
Tate spent the first two weeks looking like a rookie stuck in a dead offense, and the last two weeks looking like the receiver Tennessee drafted fourth overall.
He has 22 catches on 32 targets for 268 yards and no touchdowns, a 30 percent share of the team’s targets and 52.4 percent of the air yards, with an average depth of 11.5. Week 1 was four for 38. Week 2 was three for 27.
Then, the usage jumped. Week 3 was six for 58 on nine targets, and Week 4 in Baltimore was nine for 145 on 12 targets, more yards than he had in the first three games combined.
That afternoon included a 22-yard catch, a 35-yarder he fumbled, and a 33-yard grab on 4th-and-10 that set up the Titans’ only touchdown. Twenty-one targets in two weeks is not a fluke; it represents growth with both the QB and his role within the offense.
Houston is the part that makes the role worth starting, even in a game priced at 37.5.
The Texans are laying about seven and a half, so Tennessee’s implied total sits in the mid-teens, and the script is the one that forces throws. Their secondary just gave CeeDee Lamb 17 catches for 189 yards and a score, which is a reason behind Houston allowing more fantasy points to receivers than any other defense.
Tate is still waiting on his first touchdown, which is the missing piece, but a receiver already seeing 12 targets with more than half the air yards against a secondary that just got picked apart does not need a perfect game to boom.
He needs the same role in a trailing script. Look for Tate to be heavily targeted in this home matchup as the Titans look to send the Texans to a staggering 0-5 start.
Mike Gesicki - TE, Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins
Gesicki is not the tight end you drafted for a full-time role, and he has still scored in three of four games.
He has 11 catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns, 14.1 yards per catch, on a target count that has bounced around. In Week 1, he led Cincinnati with five catches for 78 yards and a score on seven targets.
Week 2 was a zero. Week 3 was three for 37, including a wide-open 25-yard touchdown on 4th-and-2 that put the Bengals ahead late. In Week 4, with Joe Burrow throwing 54 times, he was three for 40 and had another score on five targets. He led the tight ends in snaps.
That is a red-zone piece who has already found the end zone three times, which is why the anytime number sits around plus-190.
Miami is the week the role can get bigger. Ja'Marr Chase left with a concussion, and Tee Higgins is dealing with an adductor injury, so if either of them sits, the targets that usually die on the outside have to land somewhere.
The Dolphins have allowed about 7.3 catches and 83 yards a game to tight ends, the fourth-most fantasy points to the position, and they are 0-4 while scoring 11.5 points a game.
Cincinnati is laying about seven and a half in a game priced around 42.5 with an implied total near 25, so this is not a grind.
A tight end who has already scored three times in an offense that may be short its top two receivers against a defense that has been leaking points to the position is the Week 5 boom.
The floor could be the zero that he had in Week 2, but that’s the gamble you take in trying to secure a win. For the tight end streamers, this matchup is one that leaves fantasy managers salivating at the prospects of a big week.
Week 5 Fantasy Football Busts
Tyler Shough - QB, New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings
Shough has the season line of a quarterback you talk yourself into, and the last game is the one that should slow you down.
He is 121-of-180 for 1,203 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions, with 72 rushing yards and a score on 16 carries, making him one of the more consistent QBs in fantasy to start the season.
Week 1 was 35-of-56 for 410 and three scores with two picks in an overtime loss. Week 2 was the clean one, 27-of-34 for 252 and a rushing touchdown. Week 3 was four passing scores and two lost fumbles.
Week 4 against Atlanta was 30-of-48 for 286 and a single touchdown in a 45-24 loss, about 16 points, and he has already lost three fumbles this year. New Orleans is 1-3 and has been playing from a hole, which inflates the attempts without guaranteeing the scores.
Minnesota is the matchup that turns that volume into a bust. The Vikings have allowed 881 passing yards and only three touchdowns to the position, the lowest matchup rating possible. The recent quarterbacks tell the story better than the Jordan Love outlier in Week 1.
Caleb Williams managed 138 yards and no scores, Baker Mayfield went 17-of-34 for 217 and one touchdown, and Malik Willis finished with 85 yards. This game is priced around 42 with Minnesota a short favorite, so it is not the shootout that produced the 410-yard week.
Consensus still has Shough around QB13 with a projection near 16 or 17 and a passing yards number around 253. That rank is the first of the three weeks coming into focus. The bust is a one-score game traveling into a defense that has handed out three touchdowns in four weeks. Sit him if you have a cleaner environment.
Derrick Henry - RB, Baltimore Ravens @ Atlanta Falcons
Henry still has the touchdown total that keeps him locked into lineups, and the weekly efficiency is the part that has been sliding.
He has 89 carries for 374 yards and seven scores, plus seven catches for 44 yards, which is why the season average still looks like an RB1. Week 1 was the version everyone remembers: 24 for 144 and three touchdowns.
Since then it has been 16 for 68, 26 for 89, and 23 for 73 at 3.2 yards a carry against his old team, a week that finished around RB21. The yards per carry have gone 6.0, 4.2, 3.4, 3.2.
The receiving work has never been the floor, and Lamar Jackson left the Titans game with an ankle injury, which is the piece that can take the easy boxes away if the offense has to operate without him.
Atlanta is not the defense that bails a slowing efficiency line out. The Falcons have allowed 194 rushing yards at 3.13 per carry, one of the lowest marks in the league, and one matchup model has them first in run defense, with a tough ranking against the position heading into Sunday night.
Henry has 49 career carries for 201 yards and zero touchdowns in Atlanta. Baltimore is a 3.5-point dog in a game priced around 43.5, so this is not a clock-killing script if the lead never shows up.
The market has him near 87 rushing yards, which is fine for a volume back and short of the Week 1 ceiling. Seven scores will keep the rank high. The bust is a 3.2-yard game traveling into a run defense that has barely given up 200 rushing yards, with the quarterback situation no longer a given.
Henry is a guy you will never bench, but don’t be surprised when he doesn’t sniff his projected total this week, leaving you looking for additional points elsewhere in your matchup.
Mike Evans - WR, San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks
Evans still gets the start because of the name, and four weeks in San Francisco have not looked like the receiver that name used to mean.
He has 17 catches on 24 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns, 12.5 a grab, which comes out to about 53 yards and 12 or 13 fantasy points a game. Week 1 was six for 49 and a score. Week 2 was three for 54 on three targets. Week 3 was three for 34 and a touchdown.
Week 4, playing through a rib injury, was the best of it, five for 76 on eight targets. He led the 49ers in both. That is a respectable afternoon.
It is also the only week he has cleared 54 yards, and the target count has never settled into a true No. 1 share on an offense that still runs through Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy.
Seattle is the matchup that makes the modest role a problem. The Seahawks have allowed the second-fewest points to wide receivers, and only Terry McLaurin has cleared 9.3 fantasy points against them.
The team ranks 31st in points allowed to the position, about 21 a game and well under the league average. This is a road game in Seattle, with the Seahawks laying about three in a total near 46.5, and Evans has 25 career catches for 338 yards there.
Consensus already has him around WR22 at 10.7 points, with a receptions number at 3.5. The rib is the extra variable on a volume line that was already thin.
If you start him, you are betting the name finds a score in a secondary that has not been giving them out. Odds are this will all add up to a player who will leave fantasy managers wanting more in a prime divisional matchup.
Tucker Kraft - TE, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Kraft is back in the TE1 conversation because of the snaps and one touchdown, and the yardage has not caught up. He has 15 catches on 24 targets for 148 yards and a score, 9.9 per reception, which is 37 yards and about nine fantasy points a game, a TE20 pace.
Week 1 was three for 65. Week 2 was two for 15 on 52 of 53 snaps. Week 3 was four for 26 on eight targets. Week 4 was the one that moved the rank: six for 42 and a two-yard toe-drag score, a 23 percent target share that led the team.
He is still working back from last year’s ACL tear; the targets have been the easy ones, and he is averaging 6.2 yards per target. The role is real. The production is a short catch and a hope for the goal line. Which is what you may expect from a player coming back from such an injury.
Chicago is the wrong defense for that profile. The Bears have allowed 139 yards and no touchdowns to tight ends on the year, about 7.6 fantasy points a game, 28th in the league.
The weekly logs are the same story: two catches for 12 yards against Minnesota, five for 47 against Philadelphia, and a zero in the touchdown column are impressive for a defense that was expected to have a number of question marks in coverage over the middle of the field coming into the season.
This is a division game with Chicago laying about three in a total near 45.5, so Green Bay is not walking into a track meet. Consensus still has Kraft around TE7 at 9.4 points. That rank is the snap count and the two-yard score.
The bust is a 37-yard stat line against a defense that has yet to allow the position to cross the goal line. This all creates a matchup in which Kraft underperforms, leaving fantasy managers scratching their heads and hoping the rest of the lineup can help carry the water.
Thank you all for reading my Booms/Busts article! Obviously, I never get every call right, but I hope I provided you with some sound advice/options that helped get your team set up to win this week. Good luck, and let's stack some wins!
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