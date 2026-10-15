X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NHL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings: Goalies, Value Plays, Stacks, and Power Plays Picks (10/15/26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Connor Bedard - NHL DFS Picks, Daily Fantasy Hockey

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for October 15, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

In This Article hide
NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 10/15/26
NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night
NHL DFS Goalie to Target
NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts
More DFS Lineup Picks and Analysis

After a wild Tuesday night that saw every team in action, we settle back down tonight with “only” 11 games on the slate. You’ll notice that many of the names and lines I’m writing up will be familiar from that article, and from articles even earlier than that. Remember, I’m not trying to make each write-up unique; I'm looking for exploitable matchups we can use to make money. 

Good teams tend to show up more often in the Heat Map, which is the primary resource we use to decide who gets highlighted here. A few of those teams are in advantageous spots again tonight. We’ve been running good all year, so if it ain’t broke, I ain’t fixing it.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Thursday, October 15, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 10/15/26

Vegas Golden Knights (VGK1 - Jack Eichel, Ivan Barbashev, Mark Stone; $19500 DK)

Defensive Addition: Shea Theodore ($4700 DK)

As I said on Tuesday, I will stop writing up the Golden Knights when they stop performing. The team has scored just 2.1 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home this year, but advanced data suggests they should have scored nearly a full goal more. Jack Eichel and Mark Stone have combined for 27.7 DraftKings points per game this year, individually scoring more than 20 fantasy points five times. 

Ivan Barbashev skates on the top line with them, but Tomas Hertl joins them on the power play and has four goals on the season. Using him is a way to differentiate your stack while still maintaining correlation. Defender Shea Theodore slowed after a hot start, but he’s averaging more than twice as many fantasy points at home (10.7 DraftKings points), making him a worthy fourth man for your stack at just $4700.

Tonight they’ll get a prime matchup against the Flames, who have surrendered 2.7 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road. Goalie Dustin Wolf has been one of the league's worst, allowing 18 goals in four starts, including three games with four or more. If Devin Cooley ends up in net for Calgary, that’s fine, because he’s allowed 10 goals in two games, making him just as vulnerable as Wolf. 

The team’s defensive pairing of Jake Middleton and Zayne Parekh has allowed 14.4 high-danger chances and 33.6 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road. Parekh is one of the league's more promising young defenders, while Middleton is a veteran we’ve picked on for years in Minnesota. I’m more than happy to continue that tradition now that he’s mentoring Parekh north of the border. 

Edmonton Oilers (EMD1 - Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin $25400 DK)

Defensive Addition: Evan Bouchard ($7800 DK)

I mentioned the other day how boring it is to write about the same team multiple days in a row, and we are there again with the Oilers, but do you know what isn’t boring? Winning money is, and Edmonton has been a printing press all season. 

The team continued their onslaught Tuesday night, scoring four goals in Los Angeles, the sixth time in six games they’ve scored at least three. What made this game special was that the top line of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, and defender Evan Bouchard accounted for all four goals and seven assists. If you entered that game below the cash line, as I did, they single-handedly ran you into profit. 

That’s the power of the Oilers: they give you more hope than any other team of making money every time you put them in your lineup. The problem with the Oilers is that you have to sacrifice other spots in your lineup to fit their high salaries. Thankfully, despite their strong Tuesday showing, the price on a full stack dropped $300, giving you a bit of wiggle room. 

If you punt a $7100 goalie like Joey Daccord, you're left with $2675 for each of your other four positions. Thankfully, I’ve got two lines that popped in the Heat Map and you can fully stack them with Edmonton: TB3 and FLA4. They’re far from sure things, but the correlation a full stack brings increases your chances for success exponentially compared to filling your team with random punts. 

I realize I didn’t even mention their matchup while gushing over the upside the team brings. It’s a plus matchup once again, lining up against Utah’s defensive pairing of John Marino and Nate Schmidt. Together, they’ve allowed three expected goals and 14.99 high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road this year. Goalie Karel Vejmelka has saved just 75.9% of the high-danger shots he’s faced on the road over the team’s past 15 games dating back to last season. Fire away! 

Chicago Blackhawks (CHI1 - Connor Bedard, Patrick Kane, Roman Kantserov; $17000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Bowen Byram ($4000)

Although I’ve enjoyed playing Edmonton and Vegas all season, it is nice to explore some variety in my lineups. Connor Bedard returned to the Chicago lineup on Tuesday night and immediately paid dividends, helping the Blackhawks score a season-high five goals and lead them to their second win of the year. Bedard had just one assist and three shots on goal, but linemate Roman Kantserov picked up the slack with two goals and four shots. 

That marked his second straight game scoring, a sign of things to come for the young Russian sniper. Veteran Patrick Kane has just two goals this year, but he has multiple games with four or more shots on goal, and I don’t count anything this team did before Bedard’s return. 

 

They host Winnipeg tonight to face one of the league's luckiest defenses this season. The Jets have allowed just 1.87 even-strength goals per 60 minutes, but advanced data suggests that number should be two full goals higher. Their biggest weakness is letting opponents play aggressively, as they’ve surrendered just shy of 20 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. 

Goalie Stuart Skinner struggles with those, having saved just 76.7% of the high-danger shots he’s faced on the road over his team’s past 15 games dating back to last season. Winnipeg has allowed over 28 shots on goal per game this year, yet Skinner has allowed more than two goals in only one of four starts. This data screams regression, and with Bedard back in the fold, the scrappy Blackhawks should benefit big. They’ll carry next to no ownership, and their prices make it easy to pair them with a team like Vegas.

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

 

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Detroit Red Wings (DET2 - Alex DeBrincat, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Emmitt Finnie; $13800 DK)

Most of the lines we like tonight won’t require you to punt to pair them with anything other than Edmonton, but I already alluded to the stacks I like to pair them with. This lets us spend a little more than normal on our value stack, which brings us to Detroit. The Red Wings get a juicy home matchup against a Flyers team that has stumbled out of the game to start the year. 

Philly goalie Dan Vladar has given up 17 goals in four starts and has surrendered fewer than three just once. He’s lost every start and has seen at least 31 shots on goal in each. He has multiple defensive pairings in front of him who haven’t stopped anyone, but we are focusing on Jamie Drysdale and Nick Seeler tonight. That duo has allowed 5.17 expected goals and 36 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road. 

They haven't helped their goalies, and tonight they will try to defend against newly resigned Alex DeBrincat and company. DeBrincat has been a bright spot for Detroit, combining for eight goals and assists, while scoring at least 13.5 DraftKings points in four of six games. He gets there by being hyper-aggressive, taking at least three shots in all but one game, including a combined 13 over his past two games. 

 

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has been a pleasant surprise, with four combined goals and assists and nine shots on goal over his previous three games. He’s scored over 17 fantasy points in half of his six games, offering solid value for just $3100. Center Emmitt Finnie hasn’t been quite as good, but he’s taken at least two shots in each of his past five games, giving him enough of a floor to be a competent piece for this stack.

 

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Dylan Garand (NYR - $7400 DK)

I’ve been dancing around this play for days, but it’s finally time to give Dylan Garand his flowers. The young goalie has stepped in for an injured Igor Shesterkin and held this Rangers team afloat on the back end. He’s saved 77 of 81 shots in four appearances and has produced at least 12.3 DraftKings points in three of four games, twice surpassing 20 points. 

Garand has a tough matchup against the Devils, a team that’s taken 36.3 shots on goal per game this year, but we thought the same thing when he faced Tampa on Tuesday and held them to one goal. The high volume of shots he’ll face is a fantasy positive, as it gives him wiggle room even if he allows three goals. 

A 35-save performance is huge, and if the Rangers can pull out a win, we can afford a less-than-perfect game. Garand isn’t a highly touted prospect; in fact, the team waived him earlier in the year, but when a goalie is hot, we ride them until they aren’t. He’s not the safest cash-game play, but he’s priced just right for a tournament run. 

Others in consideration: Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB), Jesper Wallstedt (MIN), Jake Allen (NJ)

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts

Rasmus Ristolainen to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta Available Wednesday

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Lineup Picks and Analysis

DraftKings NHL DFS Lineup Picks for 10/15
NHL Heat Map - 10/15/26
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
NHL Bets and Props for Novig - 10/13




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Alec Pierce

Out of his Cast, Might Not be Close to a Return
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
D'Andre Swift

Off the Week 6 Injury Report
CeeDee Lamb

Puts in Full Practice on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Ladd McConkey

Practicing on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

Still Not Spotted at Practice
DeVonta Smith

Not Spotted at Wednesday's Practice
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Jalon Daniels

Buccaneers Planning on Starting Jalon Daniels Again at QB
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 6 Targets and Avoids
Survivor Pool Picks: Week 6 Targets, Avoids
Thursday Night Football Betting Picks
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid