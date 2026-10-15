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WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Week 6

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Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 6 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.

In This Article hide
WR vs. CB Chart Details
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
WR/CB Matchups Chart: Alphabetical
Best Projected Week 6 WR/CB Matchups
Worst Projected Week 6 WR/CB Matchups
Week 6 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Week 6 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 6 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Wide receiver injuries may cause fantasy managers to consider risky options, so several updates will occur throughout the week as injury reports come in. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them.

The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.

Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.

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WR vs. CB Chart Details

The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We used weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.

We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.

Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.

Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverages based on the opposing offenses.

 

How to Use The WR/CB Chart

 

WR/CB Matchups Chart: Alphabetical

Below, we'll see the WR/CB matchups for Week 6 sorted alphabetically. We also have players marked differently to indicate a new player (red-shaded cell), an injured player (red text), and slot coverage (bold text) to monitor. Rookies will have a yellow-shaded cell.

I also noted the magenta colored text as players whom the teams list as safeties, but they tend to cover receivers in the slot. That seems to be a recent trend. Safeties have been covering the slot if teams don't prefer another corner, whether it be based on size or coverage skills.

We added additional team-level metrics to the formula to account for team context. The red numbers indicate a more challenging matchup for the receiver, and the green numbers indicate a favorable matchup (or the defender allows a high rate on the given metric). These charts will be updated throughout the week after injury news.

A reminder that I include potential backups for injured players on defense and offense, which is why you might see two of each player. The key cornerback moves involve the Panthers' Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve, plus Joey Porter Jr. being traded to the Cowboys.

The visual below shows offenses from the Arizona Cardinals to the Cleveland Browns.

  • DJ Moore is dealing with a shoulder injury. He was out of Wednesday's practice after missing Week 5. The Bills have their bye week in Week 7, so maybe they wait another week.
  • Since the Cardinals traded Marvin Harrison Jr., Jalen Brooks ran a route on 57.4% of the routes in Week 5. Kendrick Bourne had a 59.3% route rate, with Michael Wilson (79.6%) and Trey McBride (92.6%) as the other pass catchers with route percentages above 70%.
  • Jalen Coker fully participated in practice on Wednesday.
  • KC Concepcion Jr. was limited on Wednesday.

 

The visual below shows offenses from the Dallas Cowboys to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • CeeDee Lamb practiced in full on Wednesday.
  • Marvin Harrison Jr. will play in Week 6.

 

The visual below shows offenses from the Kansas City Chiefs to the New York Jets.

 

The visual below shows the Philadelphia Eagles to the Washington Commanders.

  • With Roman Wilson out, Ben Skowronek and Brandon Smith are the only other receivers who have run routes for the Steelers. Skowronek is out, but they might turn to 24-year-old rookie Kaden Wetjen, who has only played on special teams.
  • Germie Bernard was a top waiver add in a solid role.
  • Deebo Samuel Sr. is dealing with a strained hamstring and will probably miss a couple of weeks. We'll make an update when more news drops.

 

Best Projected Week 6 WR/CB Matchups

 

Worst Projected Week 6 WR/CB Matchups

 

Week 6 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades

Matthew Golden vs. Shavon Revel

Christian Watson vs. DaRon Bland

The Packers rank fourth in pass rate over expected, so they lean on their pass game. Golden has a 26% target rate, 26.1% first-read target share, and 37.1% air yard percentage. That translates to 15.7 expected fantasy points per game. Golden has seen strong usage with a fantasy-friendly matchup.

Watson has similar usage with 16.2 expected fantasy points per game. However, Watson has been producing more than five points above his expected numbers. Watson is an efficient producer and is performing like a top-5 receiver.

The Cowboys use single-high coverage at the sixth-highest rate and allow the 2nd-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, they use Cover 3 at the eighth-highest rate and pressure coverage at the fifth-highest percentage. Watson leads in yards per route run (2.53) against single-high coverage, with Golden close behind in target rate (26%).

Meanwhile, Golden generates 1.78 yards per route run against single-high looks. Against Cover 3, Watson has 3.17 yards per route run on a 17.8 average depth of target. Tucker Kraft has a 26% target rate and 1.95 yards per route run against Cover 3. Though Golden has 1.12 yards per route run against Cover 3, he has been targeted on 23% of his routes.

It's a small sample of 20-30 routes against pressure coverage, but Watson (1.40) and Golden (0.69) have struggled in yards per route run this season. When teams don't use press coverage, Golden averages 2.35 yards per route run and Watson averages 2.89. That might be one way for the Cowboys' pass defense to slow down the Packers.

If Joey Porter Jr. is active, it might be slightly more challenging for Watson. However, the Cowboys allow the second-most explosive pass plays (12.2%) and the 12th-most fantasy points per game. Opposing offenses tend to run and generate explosive runs against the Cowboys, evidenced by the 30th pass rate over expected allowed.

However, this is a situation where we want to trust Watson and Golden's high-end to near-elite usage on a pass-heavy offense against a weaker Cowboys secondary.

 

Luther Burden III vs. Mike Hughes

Ben Johnson likely isn't happy after being blown out by a divisional rival in Week 5. Burden leads the team in expected fantasy points (12.7). That's supported by a 25% target rate, 25.2% first-read target share, and 1.91 yards per route run. After a couple of fun weeks with Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent at quarterback, they struggled in Week 5.

When teams face the Falcons, they expect to see plenty of single-high coverage. Atlanta uses single-high at the fourth-highest rate and allows the 27th-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Falcons use Cover 3 at the seventh-highest rate with pressure coverage at the 18th-highest rate.

Burden has a team-high 30% target rate and 2.40 yards per route run against single-high looks. Kalif Raymond has been targeted on 24% of his routes and generated 2.37 yards per route run against single-high coverage. Meanwhile, Rome Odunze has a 19% target rate and 1.69 yards per route run. That bodes well for Burden's matchup.

We have similar usage against Cover 3. Burden has a 31% target rate and 2.27 yards per route run while running 80.8% of the routes. Odunze has a 22% target rate and 2.24 yards per route run. Raymond is garnering a 24% target rate and 1.47 yards per route against Cover 3.

Opposing offenses tend to pass at the third-highest rate, with a 7.8% pass rate over expected (No. 3) against the Falcons. The Falcons allow the fourth-most fantasy points to the outside and the 25th-most to the slot. Burden plays in the slot and out wide relatively evenly, and is the Bears' first read in their passing offense.

Burden projects to face Mike Hughes, who allows a poor EPA per target (19th percentile) and fantasy points per target (38th percentile). He might struggle against Avieon Terrell, who covers the slot, with an 87th-percentile EPA per target and 86th-percentile fantasy points per target.

Look for Burden to bounce back in Week 6 with strong usage (WR13), with poor efficiency in fantasy points over expected (No. 183).

 

Dontayvion Wicks vs. Will Lee

Trusting an Eagles' offensive player or pass catcher might be a fool's errand. Philadelphia ranks 27th in EPA per pass and 26th in EPA per rush. They rank 14th in pass rate over expected and 8th in pressure rate allowed. Without DeVonta Smith, Darius Cooper (10.8) and Dallas Goedert (11.7) lead the team in expected fantasy points per game in Weeks 4-5.

Wicks trails them with 7.8 expected fantasy points per game in Weeks 4-5, with an 18% target rate and 27.3% first-read target share. He leads the team with a 79th-percentile Average Separation Score, aligning with his career numbers. Jalen Hurts overthrew Wicks in Week 5 against the Jaguars when he was wide open, which might have changed how we feel about him for fantasy.

Wicks faces the Panthers, who use single-high looks at the eighth-highest rate and allow the sixth-most fantasy points per dropback. Like the other defenses using single-high coverage, the Panthers deploy Cover 3 at the 3rd-highest rate. They use the lowest percentage of press coverage, and Wicks should break a couple of big plays.

Smith leads the Eagles with 3.43 yards per route run and a 31% target rate against single-high looks. Wicks has a 21% target rate and 1.60 yards per route run against single-high. Cooper generates 2.85 yards per route run and an 18% target rate against single-high coverage.

He produces 2.15 yards per route run when Wicks isn't facing pressure coverage. Smith averages 2.11 yards per route run, with Goedert (2.02) trailing him without press coverage. With several injuries to the Panthers' starting cornerbacks, Wicks should see a few deep targets from Jalen Hurts in Week 6. That said, Wicks remains a volatile WR4 if Hurts can connect.

 

Week 6 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades

Chris Godwin vs. Jalen Ramsey

Jokes on fantasy managers who have been rostered Buccaneers players, including me. Godwin has been averaging 6.9 expected fantasy points per game while earning a target on 14% of his routes. He has a 16.8% first-read target share (77th percentile), 3.33 aDOT (13th percentile), and 1.19 yards per route run (49th percentile).

The Buccaneers rank 19th in pass rate over expected and 29th in EPA per pass. The Steelers' defense uses zone coverage at the seventh-highest rate and allows the 10th-fewest fantasy points per dropback. Pittsburgh deploys single-high looks at the 12th-highest rate and allows the 3rd-fewest fantasy points per dropback.

Godwin has a 15% target rate and 1.14 yards per route run against zone coverage. Interestingly, Godwin has 1.84 yards per route run and a 15% target rate against single-high coverage. That puts Godwin second in yards per route run behind Tez Johnson (3.77). Meanwhile, Emeka Egbuka generates 1.07 yards per route run against single-high and 1.43 against zone.

Godwin runs routes in the slot 55.3% of the time. He projects to face Jalen Ramsey, who has been dealing with a broken wrist and is still playing. Among qualified slot coverage defensive backs, Ramsey allows the 11th-lowest yards per coverage snap and ranks in the 83rd percentile in EPA per target.

Be cautious about Godwin in Week 6.

 

Jaylen Waddle vs. Devon Witherspoon

The Broncos rank 22nd in EPA per pass attempt and 26th in pass rate over expected. Waddle leads the Broncos with 9.7 expected fantasy points per game. Unfortunately, that's far from what fantasy managers expected, with a 22% target rate, 27.3% first-read target share, and 1.57 yards per route run.

Though Waddle leads the team in first-read target share, the pass volume is lower than expected. The Broncos face the Seahawks, who use the most zone coverage and allow the 31st-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Seahawks deploy two-high looks at the seventh-highest rate while allowing the 23rd-most fantasy points per dropback.

Waddle generates 1.66 yards per route run wth a 22% target rate against zone coverage. Pat Bryant leads the Broncos in yards per route run against zone (1.91), but he lands on injured reserve. That said, Evan Engram (1.35) and Courtland Sutton (1.02) trail them in yards per route run against zone.

Against two-high looks, Engram (1.85) and Bryant (1.61) lead the Broncos in yards per route run. Waddle has 1.33 yards per route run and a 14% target rate against two-high coverage. Unsurprisingly, Sutton has struggled against any coverage, yet has a 12% target rate and 0.64 yards per route run against two-high.

Waddle projects to face Devon Witherspoon, who ranks 34th in yards per slot coverage snap and 22nd in pass rating allowed among 52 qualified defensive backs. Meanwhile, Witherspoon averages a 59th-percentile EPA per target and 77th percentile fantasy points per target.

Until we see evidence of a turnaround from Waddle and the Broncos' passing offense, we might want to lean on other options in Week 6.

 

Romeo Doubs vs. Brandon Stephens

After Doubs was a WR/CB matchup upgrade last week, he lands in the downgrade section. Doubs has a team-high 13 expected fantasy points, nearly four points below his actual output. Typically, we want to chase those inefficient options, but it's a risky profile.

Doubs has a 16% target rate, 15.5% first-read target share, and 1.59 yards per route run. Theoretically, the Patriots ranking 12th in pass rate over expected would bode well for their pass catchers. Unfortunately, New England has six players with a 14% first-read target share or higher, including Mack Hollins (20.5%), who leads the team.

Doubs faces the Jets' defense, which uses man coverage at the 11th-highest rate and allows the 23rd-most fantasy points per dropback. The Jets rank ninth in two-high looks and 18th in fantasy points per dropback. Doubs has been better against zone coverage (2.15) than man (0.06) in yards per route run.

That said, Doubs has been productive against two-high looks, generating 2.59 yards per route run. Meanwhile, DeMario Douglas (1.72), Hunter Henry (1.65), Kyle Williams (2.96), and Efton Chism III (1.15) produced over 1.00 yards per route run against two-high coverage.

The Jets' defense allows the 22nd-most fantasy points per game to outside receivers and uses press coverage at the ninth-highest rate. It's a small sample of 22 routes against press coverage, but Doubs has an 18% target rate and 1.00 yards per route.

Doubs projects to face Brandon Stephens, who ranks in the 44th percentile in EPA per target and 51st percentile in fantasy points per target. The Jets tend to pressure teams at the 12th-highest rate. Drake Maye ranks 15th in EPA per pass, 7.0 yards per attempt, and 23rd in on-target percentage against pressure.

After a two-touchdown game in Week 4, Doubs's usage concerns us heading into Week 6.

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