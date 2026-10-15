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NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Seahawks vs. Broncos Thursday Night Showdown

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Jaylen Waddle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Juicy WR Matchups

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Seahawks vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, October 15, 2026.

In This Article hide
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Week 6 is already here! How about that Monday Night Football matchup too? It might be the best primetime game of the season. I cashed a few lineups, which felt good after a few duds this season. We get another great game for Thursday Night Football to start the week off!

For our TNF matchup, the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) travel to Denver to take on the Broncos (3-2). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so be sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 6, Seahawks vs. Broncos on October 15, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Emmanuel Wilson - RB, $14.1K (DK), $15.9K (FD)

I think it’s a bit obvious that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best option on this slate, but to get a little different, I’m going to roll with Emmanuel Wilson. He is getting a fantastic matchup; this Broncos run defense has been atrocious to start the season.

With Jadarian Price down with a chest injury and on the IR, Wilson has taken over as the lead back and has done a solid job so far. He has 12.2 and 25.5 fantasy points in those two matchups, while carrying the ball 20+ times. He has also been a bit active in the passing game as well.

Wilson has done a great job against a pair of solid run defenses, and now gets a Broncos defense that has given up the fourth-most rushing yards to opposing RBs this season. With JSN the top option on the slate, Wilson is a great pivot who will save you a bit of salary.

Jaylen Waddle - WR, $13.5K (DK), $15K (FD)

I don’t know that there is very much rhyme or reason behind Waddle here, because the Seahawks defense has just been stout all around, so going with a WR is definitely going to be contrarian when building your lineups out. Waddle has truly been the only receiver that has done much for the Broncos.

The running game looks completely lost, so Bo Nix and the Broncos may need to focus on passing to stay in this game. Waddle is averaging roughly a 70% snap share and leads the team in average targets at 6.2 per game. He is also third on the team in red zone target percentage.

The Broncos won’t be the attractive option when it comes to your lineups, but they will likely be lower-owned than the Seattle guys.

Other Captains/MVPs: Bo Nix, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

 

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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Sam Darnold - QB, $9.8K (DK), $11.4K (FD)

You almost have to have at least one QB in your lineups; it's just how these showdowns roll the majority of the time, and getting a piece of each is likely the route I will go. I'm rolling with Darnold here, who should have the better matchup. I don't have much faith in this Broncos defense right now, and I think the Seahawks will take care of business. If Darnold can keep the turnovers under control, that will help him the most. He has five turnovers in his last three starts, but he also has seven touchdowns to go with it.

Darnold should see much more success against the Broncos and will look to get back on track after a rough loss against the 49ers. All Darnold needs to do is get it to JSN and call it a day! With no Pat Surtain II in the secondary, this is the perfect time to attack it and push the ball downfield.

Seattle Seahawks D/ST, $5.2K (DK), $6.6K (FD)

If I’m rolling with any defense this season, it’s going to be the Seahawks. They have been elite against the pass, giving up the second-fewest receiving yards to opposing offenses this season.

They are also forcing turnovers among the best of them; they have at least one turnover in four of five games, and at least three turnovers in three of those four. Bo Nix has eight turnovers already, and it’s only a matter of time before the Seahawks get to him, too.

Defenses are generally one of the least owned plays on the slate, along with kickers. Speaking of which, Jason Myers was lights out last week.

Other Flex Options: RJ Harvey, Evan Engram

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Troy Franklin - WR, $3K (DK), $3.8K (FD)

I know I just talked about how good the Seahawks defense is, but when it comes to value, you have to look at all the possibilities. Troy Franklin has seen a solid uptick in snaps with Pat Bryant going down with an ankle injury.

Franklin saw 49% of snaps in Week 4, and 63% in Week 5. Although his targets haven’t changed much, it could be a matter of time before he gets his chance. The Oregon Ducks connection with Nix is there, and if the Seahawks secondary is focused on Waddle and Courtland Sutton. It could allow Franklin to get open and at his price; all it takes is one long touchdown, which we have seen in the past!

AJ Barner- TE, $4.2K (DK), $4.8K (FD)

Another great spot against the Broncos is for the TEs. The Broncos have given up the seventh most receiving yards to TEs this season. Barner has had a couple of solid games this season, but is a bit touchdown-dependent.

With JSN being such a touchdown hog this season, it has made it hard for other receiving targets to get there, but Barner is second on the team in red zone target percentage at 13.6%. He saw an 18.2% last season as well. He has two games with five or more targets, and if Barner can get one in the end zone, he could be incredible value.

Other Value Options: Jason Myers, George Holani

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

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