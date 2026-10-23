Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 7 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 6 fantasy football lineups.
Week 7 of the NFL season brings another difficult set of lineup decisions, especially with four teams on bye and several offenses struggling to find consistency. This week, several matchups have particularly low projected point totals, including Browns-Titans (37.5), Dolphins-Jets (39.5), Colts-Vikings (41.5), and Chiefs-Seahawks (42.5). Those aren't exactly the games we want to target.
This week's bust list focuses heavily on difficult positional matchups, struggling offenses, and players facing defenses that have consistently limited fantasy production at their positions. Even some established fantasy starters could have trouble delivering their usual numbers against opponents that have been stingy through the first six weeks.
As always, appearing on this list doesn't automatically mean you should bench a player. These are players who could fall short of expectations, particularly if you're deciding between similarly ranked options. Here are my 10 potential fantasy football busts for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterbacks
Patrick Mahomes (QB, KC) at Seattle Seahawks
Mahomes faces one of his toughest matchups of the season against a Seattle defense allowing just 12.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, the second-fewest in the NFL. Mahomes also has a modest 6.6-yard average depth of target, and the Chiefs-Seahawks matchup carries a projected total of only 42.5 points. Mahomes has been a QB1 this year, but this could be a frustrating game for fantasy managers.
Daniel Jones (QB, IND) at Minnesota Vikings
Jones has struggled to regain his mobility since returning from his Achilles injury, and now faces a Minnesota defense that is far and away one of the best in the NFL. The Colts have an implied team total of just 17.5 points in a game with a 41.5-point over/under. There isn't much reason to expect a breakout performance against one of the league's toughest defenses.
The Colts have struggled to score points recently. They have only scored more than 22 points once since September 21.
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor (RB, IND) at Minnesota Vikings
Taylor remains a must-start in most formats, but expectations should be lowered against Minnesota. The Vikings lead the NFL in defensive EPA per play and have surrendered the third-fewest receiving yards to running backs. With Indianapolis projected to score only 17.5 points, Taylor could struggle to deliver the touchdown production fantasy managers have come to expect.
Taylor has also seen his name pop up in trade rumors this week. I don't think that's going to happen now or anytime soon, but this is a team whose offense is struggling all over the place.
Multiple teams would be open to a potential trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, a source told ESPN’s @HolderStephen, but it remains unclear whether the Colts are ready to unload players before the trade deadline.
https://t.co/gNxyakEX3q
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2026
Tony Pollard (RB, TEN) vs. Cleveland Browns
The Titans have an implied team total of just 18 points in a matchup with the week's lowest over/under at 37.5. Cleveland has also been one of the tougher opponents for running backs, ranking among the five best defenses versus the position. Pollard will have to rely heavily on volume rather than efficiency in a game that projects to have very little offense.
Emanuel Wilson (RB, SEA) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Wilson has taken on a larger role in Seattle's backfield, but he's averaging just 50.5 rushing yards per game and has only three rushing touchdowns through six weeks. Kansas City has been difficult against running backs, allowing just 19.0 PPR fantasy points per game to the position.
With a projected game total of only 42.5 points, Wilson could struggle to find the end zone against a defense that has consistently limited opposing backfields, and that's before we consider Zach Charbonnet could play.
Wide Receivers
Michael Wilson (WR, ARI) vs. Denver Broncos
Wilson hasn't fully capitalized on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s departure, catching just eight passes for 62 yards without a touchdown over his last two games. Now he faces a Denver defense allowing only 20.8 points and 230 passing yards per game. With Arizona projected to score fewer than 20 points, Wilson is a risky WR2 despite his opportunity for increased targets.
Garrett Wilson (WR, NYJ) vs. Miami Dolphins
Wilson has a 25.8% target share and runs routes on 91.2% of the Jets' dropbacks, but teams just don't throw against Miami. The Dolphins have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers over the last four weeks. With a projected game total of only 39 points, Wilson could struggle to deliver WR1 production despite his substantial target volume.
#Jets OC Frank Reich says that HC Aaron Glenn is always in his ear, when Garrett Wilson hasn’t gotten the ball for a little bit, and that “we’re trying to get it to him as early and as often as we can” https://t.co/IrecOPughS
— The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) October 22, 2026
Rashid Shaheed (WR, SEA) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Shaheed faces a Kansas City defense that has been tough for opposing wide receivers, shutting them down all season. The Chiefs are also allowing just over 16 points per game, and this contest has a projected total of only 42.5. Shaheed's big-play potential is intriguing, but depending on explosive receptions against this defense is a dangerous fantasy strategy.
With Jaxon Smith-Njigba always going to feast in the offense, it comes down to Sam Darnold and his performance. And if we don't think Darnold will succeed, neither will his pass-catchers.
Tight Ends
Kyle Pitts (TE, ATL) vs. San Francisco 49ers
Pitts has scored three touchdowns over his last two games, but the matchup against San Francisco is a significant concern. The 49ers haven't allowed a touchdown to a tight end this season and give up just 9.4 fantasy points per game to the position, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Pitts has a 13.2% target share, making another low-catch performance a real possibility.
Travis Kelce (TE, KC) at Seattle Seahawks
Kelce has disappeared from the Chiefs' offense after a promising start. He scored 49.1 fantasy points over his first three games but has managed just 12.8 points on nine targets over his last three. Seattle is allowing only 3.2 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Kelce is a risky option in a game with a low total and with him limited in practice.
Travis Kelce Stays Limited in Thursday's Practice
https://t.co/Yb171IV2Jb
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 23, 2026
More Potential Week 7 Busts
- Sam Darnold (QB, SEA) vs. Kansas City - Darnold is averaging 1.4 turnovers and 2.8 sacks taken per game. Kansas City's defense just scored 14 fantasy points against the Chargers, making Darnold a risky starter in a game with a 42.5-point total.
- Josh Downs (WR, IND) at Minnesota - Minnesota's defense has the NFL's highest sack rate at 9.3%, while Indianapolis has allowed pressure on 42.1% of dropbacks. With the Colts projected for only 17.5 points, Downs could continue to struggle to produce meaningful fantasy numbers.
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. (RB, NYG) @ Houston - The Giants have an implied team total of just 16 points against Houston, the lowest of any team in Week 7. The Texans are also one of the toughest running back matchups on the slate. With the Giants' running back room in flux, we don't know what to expect from Tracy.
- Darren Waller (TE, CAR) vs. Tampa Bay - Waller played just 45.9% of Carolina's offensive snaps in Week 6, ran routes on 42.9% of dropbacks, and failed to catch either of his two targets. He's averaging only 2.6 receptions and 29.6 receiving yards per game this season.
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