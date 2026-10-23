Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 7 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.
It would be great if every week were like this one, with some very obvious tournament stacks, like Green Bay, Houston, and both sides of the 49ers-Falcons game. That’s not to say that building a lineup is easy, but it’s nice to know that there are a few places we can start for full stacks or one-off plays to fill out other lineups.
With injuries mounting this season, it is not hard to find value on the slate. That means high-priced guys like Ja’Marr Chase and Jahmyr Gibbs will be on far more rosters than you would expect given their price tags. The challenge is figuring out which value is worth the effort and which is fool's gold. That’s where we come in.
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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 7 DFS Picks
Top Play: Jordan Love, GB at DET ($6,000)
Whether you play cash or tournaments, Jordan Love is the best quarterback this weekend. He's been one of the better fantasy quarterbacks this season, averaging 20.7 DraftKings points per game on 11 touchdowns and 280 passing yards per game. Love has thrown 29 or more passes in every game and has gone over 40 attempts three times.
The complete lack of a running game in Green Bay has contributed to this, but so have the development of Jordan Love's game and the emergence of wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. One thing you plainly see when watching the Packers is that the team isn't afraid to take shots downfield, and if one shot fails, they’ll take another on the very next play.
Jordan Love Sicko Throw of the Week. (™)
The pre-snap work, the fadeaway, the moment. https://t.co/FHOe7Gads8
— Jacob Morley (@JacobMorley) October 19, 2026
The team wants to get yards in chunks, and they should be able to do so against a Lions defense that has been pathetic all season. Detroit has allowed 297.4 passing yards and 29.6 points per game, including games against the Jets and Cardinals. While both teams are plucky, neither is an offensive juggernaut. This game will be played in a dome, creating perfect conditions for a heavy passing game.
The game has the highest total on the slate at 53.5 points, with both teams expected to score over 25. The last time these two teams met at Ford Field, Love threw a career-high four touchdown passes in a Thanksgiving win last year. He projects as the highest-rostered quarterback on the slate, but he is the kind of chalk I will happily eat.
VALUE PLAY: J.J. McCarthy, NYG at HOU ($4,800)
I don’t know if this is great DFS analysis, but is there a more fun player to watch this weekend than J.J. McCarthy? The guy came into last week's matchup against New Orleans in the fourth quarter and threw for 243 yards while rushing for 26, bringing the Giants within one score of tying the game. Does that mean he’s good? I don’t think so. It probably says more about the New Orleans defense than McCarthy's skills, but it also shows the upside this insane gunslinger has when he’s operating at full potential.
Priced at just $4800 and going up against a Houston defense that hasn’t stopped anyone, is McCarthy really that bad a play? The Texans have surrendered 300 passing yards three times this season and are allowing 30 real-life points per game at home. The Giants may not win this game, but they have weapons in Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely, and an emerging Malachi Fields to keep it interesting.
A Giants stack will be cheap to roll with in tournaments and should outperform its price given the matchup. I also don’t think that McCarthy is a bad play in cash games. He’s priced $900 cheaper than C.J. Stroud, and the Giants aren't going to run the football. McCarthy just needs 15 fantasy points to be viable, and with his ability to run the ball, that’s not a big ask. Even at a low ownership, I don’t mind pivoting and getting a little sneaky with him in cash because of the flexibility McCarthy allows me with the rest of my lineup.
Other options - Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Kyler Murray, C.J. Stroud
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 7 DFS Picks
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