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DraftKings NFL DFS Picks - Week 7 Main Slate (Premium)

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Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, DFS, Running Back

Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 7 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.

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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 7 DFS Picks
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 7 DFS Picks

It would be great if every week were like this one, with some very obvious tournament stacks, like Green Bay, Houston, and both sides of the 49ers-Falcons game. That’s not to say that building a lineup is easy, but it’s nice to know that there are a few places we can start for full stacks or one-off plays to fill out other lineups.

With injuries mounting this season, it is not hard to find value on the slate. That means high-priced guys like Ja’Marr Chase and Jahmyr Gibbs will be on far more rosters than you would expect given their price tags. The challenge is figuring out which value is worth the effort and which is fool's gold. That’s where we come in.

Be sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have so many different channels devoted to whatever you're playing in fantasy football. We also have plenty of great NFL DFS articles and tools to help you win MORE this season! Good luck with your DraftKings DFS lineups -- let's dominate this Week 7 slate together!

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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 7 DFS Picks

Top Play: Jordan Love, GB at DET ($6,000)

Whether you play cash or tournaments, Jordan Love is the best quarterback this weekend. He's been one of the better fantasy quarterbacks this season, averaging 20.7 DraftKings points per game on 11 touchdowns and 280 passing yards per game. Love has thrown 29 or more passes in every game and has gone over 40 attempts three times. 

The complete lack of a running game in Green Bay has contributed to this, but so have the development of Jordan Love's game and the emergence of wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. One thing you plainly see when watching the Packers is that the team isn't afraid to take shots downfield, and if one shot fails, they’ll take another on the very next play. 

 

The team wants to get yards in chunks, and they should be able to do so against a Lions defense that has been pathetic all season. Detroit has allowed 297.4 passing yards and 29.6 points per game, including games against the Jets and Cardinals. While both teams are plucky, neither is an offensive juggernaut. This game will be played in a dome, creating perfect conditions for a heavy passing game. 

The game has the highest total on the slate at 53.5 points, with both teams expected to score over 25. The last time these two teams met at Ford Field, Love threw a career-high four touchdown passes in a Thanksgiving win last year. He projects as the highest-rostered quarterback on the slate, but he is the kind of chalk I will happily eat.

VALUE PLAY: J.J. McCarthy, NYG at HOU ($4,800)

I don’t know if this is great DFS analysis, but is there a more fun player to watch this weekend than J.J. McCarthy? The guy came into last week's matchup against New Orleans in the fourth quarter and threw for 243 yards while rushing for 26, bringing the Giants within one score of tying the game. Does that mean he’s good? I don’t think so. It probably says more about the New Orleans defense than McCarthy's skills, but it also shows the upside this insane gunslinger has when he’s operating at full potential. 

Priced at just $4800 and going up against a Houston defense that hasn’t stopped anyone, is McCarthy really that bad a play? The Texans have surrendered 300 passing yards three times this season and are allowing 30 real-life points per game at home. The Giants may not win this game, but they have weapons in Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely, and an emerging Malachi Fields to keep it interesting. 

A Giants stack will be cheap to roll with in tournaments and should outperform its price given the matchup. I also don’t think that McCarthy is a bad play in cash games. He’s priced $900 cheaper than C.J. Stroud, and the Giants aren't going to run the football. McCarthy just needs 15 fantasy points to be viable, and with his ability to run the ball, that’s not a big ask.  Even at a low ownership, I don’t mind pivoting and getting a little sneaky with him in cash because of the flexibility McCarthy allows me with the rest of my lineup. 

Other options - Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Kyler Murray, C.J. Stroud

DraftKings Running Backs - Week 7 DFS Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Luther Burden III

Goes Over Century Mark, Scores in Thursday's Win
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Jonathan Taylor

Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor
Dallas Goedert

Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Malik Monk

Probable for Friday
Collin Sexton

Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Brandin Podziemski

Tagged as Questionable for Friday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Spencer Jones

Sidelined on Thursday
Brock Bowers

Practices in Full on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Rashee Rice

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Jordan Love

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Lamar Jackson

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Baker Mayfield

Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
David Montgomery

Not Expected to Play in Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Traveling to Paris on a Red-Eye Flight
Ty Jerome

Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Tyler Warren

Still Absent from Practice on Thursday
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Breece Hall

Moving Well at Practice, Could Play in Week 7
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Lamar Jackson

Present for the Start of Thursday's Practice
Matthew Golden

Should be Fine Despite Dealing With Shoulder Injury
Christian Watson

Packers Not Concerned About Christian Watson's Ankle Issue
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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