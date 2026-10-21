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Patriots vs. Bears TNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Drake Maye, A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, Luther Borden, Colston Loveland, more

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Caleb Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, QB, NFL Rookies, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em lineups advice for the Patriots vs. Bears Thursday game in Week 7 2026). NFL matchups analysis and TNF starts/sits for Week 7.

In This Article hide
New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears
Patriots vs. Bears Matchup Breakdown
Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Possible Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups
Kirksey’s Thursday Night Football Picks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears kick off Week 7 on Thursday Night Football in the Windy City in an intriguing matchup featuring two young quarterbacks who have become stars and who are central to their teams' futures. Drake Maye and Caleb Williams have plenty of weapons, and both teams have fantasy-relevant players who could make a major impact on Thursday.

The Patriots have an interesting backfield situation with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson competing for opportunities, and Corey Kiner entering the mix as well. Chicago has plenty of questions among Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond, and Colston Loveland. D'Andre Swift also could play workhorse again, depending on injury news.

I will bring you Thursday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this Week 7 matchup in Chicago. You can also check out our main Week 7 rankings for all other players. Good luck in Week 7, RotoBallers!

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New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears

Thursday, October 22, 8:15 p.m. ET

Notable Injuries:

Patriots vs. Bears Matchup Breakdown

New England's offense revolves around Drake Maye, who has turned back into a reliable fantasy quarterback thanks to his passing and mobility. The Patriots have several intriguing receiving options, but the distribution of targets among A.J. Brown, DeMario Douglas, and Hunter Henry will be the focus.

The running game is turning into a bit of a mess. Stevenson and Henderson both have fantasy value, but their shared workload makes projecting either player more complicated even before you consider Kiner getting fourth-quarter carries last week.

Chicago has its own collection of talented young offensive players, led by Williams. Burden has become a weekly, reliable receiver, while Odunze remains capable of producing big plays. Loveland finally had a big game, and he also gives Williams another dangerous weapon in the middle of the field.

Swift should be an important part of Chicago's game plan, particularly if the Bears can establish the running game early. His involvement as both a runner and receiver when Kyle Monangai is out provides a nice balance to the passing game, and Chicago would prefer to avoid putting the entire offense on Williams' shoulders.

With two quarterbacks capable of creating explosive plays and several talented offensive weapons on both sides, this matchup has the potential to be entertaining. With defenses asked to step up o a short week, I can see this game shooting out and providing fantasy goodness all around.

 

Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups

Drake Maye (QB, NE)

Maye has been outstanding over his last three games, averaging 292.7 passing yards while throwing 10 touchdowns and just one interception. He has thrown at least three touchdown passes in three consecutive games, and his recent production makes him an easy QB1 against Chicago.

Caleb Williams (QB, CHI)

Williams returned from his hamstring injury in impressive fashion, completing 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta in Week 6. That 83.3% completion rate is encouraging, and with Chicago's collection of talented receivers and tight ends, Williams should be in fantasy lineups Thursday night even with the Patriots' defense playing well.

Luther Burden (WR, CHI)

Burden has emerged as one of Chicago's most important offensive weapons, catching 31 passes on 43 targets for 361 yards through six games. His 72.1% catch rate and his eight-catch, 95-yard game last week demonstrate how effectively Chicago has been getting him the football, and he belongs in fantasy lineups as a WR2.

D'Andre Swift (RB, CHI)

Swift remains a central part of Chicago's offense, and the Bears' three rushing touchdowns against Atlanta last week demonstrate their ability to finish drives on the ground (Swift had two of them). With Williams back under center, Swift should benefit from a more balanced offense and remains a solid RB2 against New England. At this point, I'm assuming Monangai does not play.

Colston Loveland (TE, CHI)

Finally, a big game from Loveland! The Bears' 305 passing yards against Atlanta in Week 6 showed how dangerous this offense can be with Williams healthy and Loveland utilized. There are plenty of mouths to feed, but Loveland's involvement makes him a weekly fantasy starter, even with the shaky first five weeks of the season.

 

Possible Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups

A.J. Brown (WR, NE)

Brown has the talent to deliver a WR1 performance in any matchup, especially with Maye throwing 10 touchdown passes over his last three games. The four drops in his first game back last week were problematic, and Brown's weekly production could fluctuate depending on the target distribution. He's a WR2 with upside.

Rhamondre Stevenson (RB, NE)

Stevenson remains an important part of New England's offense and is the preferred option in the red zone and at the goal line. His ability to contribute as a receiver also helps, but Henderson's involvement makes Stevenson more of an RB2 or Flex than an automatic start.

TreVeyon Henderson (RB, NE)

Henderson offers explosive-play potential, but sharing the backfield with Stevenson creates some uncertainty about his workload. New England has averaged 131 rushing yards per game over its last three contests, so there should be opportunities for both backs. Henderson is an upside Flex option, especially in PPR formats. The Corey Kiner involvement could be a problem, but it was just one game.

Rome Odunze (WR, CHI)

Caleb Williams attempted 36 passes against Atlanta last week, which is encouraging for the entire receiving corps, and Odunze has at least 40 yards in five games in a row. But Odunze is a somewhat volatile WR3 until his weekly opportunities and end zone work become more predictable.

Demario Douglas (WR, NE)

Douglas has a good amount of appeal in PPR leagues, particularly with Maye averaging nearly 293 passing yards over his last three games. Douglas has three touchdowns and 151 yards combined over the last two weeks, as Maye looks to him in the short and middle field all game long.

Hunter Henry (TE, NE)

Henry remains one of Maye's most dependable receiving options, particularly near the goal line. He has 28 career touchdown receptions with New England, and Maye's recent touchdown production gives Henry plenty of scoring upside. He's a borderline TE1 option, although not necessarily a must-start.

 

Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups

Corey Kiner (RB, NE)

What do we make of Week 6? Normally, Kiner is buried behind Stevenson and Henderson in New England's backfield, but the Patriots' recent average of 131 rushing yards per game could open opportunities for a third running back. However, unless injuries dramatically change the depth chart, Kiner should remain on fantasy benches and consider last week an outlier.

Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams (WRs, NE)

Williams caught a 34-yard touchdown against the Jets last week, and all four of his career touchdown receptions have come from at least 30 yards away. That kind of big-play ability is exciting, but difficult to trust for weekly fantasy production. Chism faces similar volume concerns, making both receivers risky starts despite the team's recent passing success.

Eli Raridon (TE, NE)

Raridon had an impressive Week 5 performance with five catches for 57 yards, but came back to earth against the Jets with just one reception for 11 yards on three targets. He played 57% of New England's offensive snaps but ran routes on only 24% of dropbacks. Raridon is too touchdown-dependent to trust in fantasy lineups.

Kalif Raymond (WR, CHI)

Raymond was a nice fantasy story, but his playing time is becoming a concern now. He played fewer than 50% of Chicago's offensive snaps in Week 6, and with Burden, Odunze, and Loveland all involved, there simply isn't enough reliable volume to justify starting Raymond except in mega-deep leagues.

Roschon Johnson (RB, CHI)

Johnson has some touchdown and mild PPR appeal after Chicago's productive rushing performance against Atlanta, but Swift remains the preferred fantasy option in this backfield. Johnson could crack lineups in deep PPR leagues if Monagai is confirmed to be out.

 

Kirksey’s Thursday Night Football Picks

Current Spread: CHI -3.0
Over/Under: 50.5

Both teams enter Thursday night at 4-2, with New England riding a three-game winning streak and Chicago coming off a 31-23 victory in Atlanta. The Bears have home-field advantage, but the Patriots are playing their best football of the season right now.

Maye has been exceptional over his last three games, and New England's offense is capable of putting points on the board in a hurry. Chicago's defense will be tested, particularly if the Patriots can continue protecting Maye as effectively as they did against the Jets last week.

The Bears have plenty of firepower themselves. Williams looked sharp in his return against Atlanta, and the combination of Burden, Odunze, Loveland, and Swift gives Chicago several ways to attack New England's defense. The Patriots also have significant injury concerns along their offensive line and in the secondary, which could become a factor.

The 50.5-point total is high for a Thursday night game, but I can understand why oddsmakers expect plenty of offense. Both quarterbacks produce explosive plays, and neither team should have to rely exclusively on its running game to move the football.

I expect a close contest, but I'm leaning toward Chicago at home. Williams should be able to take advantage of New England's defensive injuries, and the Bears have enough weapons to keep pace with Maye. I'll take Chicago to win 33-27, with a Bears cover and an over.

The Pick: CHI -3.0, OVER 50.5

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