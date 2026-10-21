Quincy's NFL Week 7 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 7? Read the updated power rankings featuring the San Francisco 49ers and more.
Week 6 featured several mighty teams going down, particularly in the NFC West. The Seahawks and Rams both lost to far inferior opponents. This week also featured a first win for the Titans. Overall, points were hard to come by this week, but the ramifications of this week could reverberate through the rest of the season.
At this point in the season, trends are beginning to get real. Some of the 2026 trends are not going exactly as we may have expected, and some teams are ranked much higher than their preseason expectations would suggest. That is the beauty of football. Anything can truly happen on any given Sunday.
As we head into the true meat of the season, some of these rankings will solidify. The contenders are beginning to emerge. Some of the flukes are beginning to rear their heads as well. Let's see where everyone stands heading into Week 7.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
- Overall fantasy football rankings
- Running back (RB) rankings
- Wide receiver (WR) rankings
- Quarterback (QB) rankings
- Tight end (TE) rankings
- Defense (D/ST) rankings
- Kicker (K) rankings
- FLEX rankings
- Dynasty rankings
No. 32 - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins had a bye in Week 6 but are now just one of two teams with no wins this season after the Titans won in Week 6. The Dolphins are still searching for offensive answers and will look to find them in Week 7.
No. 31 - Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers did not look like they wanted to be on the field in Week 6 against the Chiefs. This offensive scheme is not working, and this team just cannot seem to score very many points or close out games.
No. 30 - Tennessee Titans
The Titans grabbed their first win of the season over a Colts team that is spiraling. The game began with more interceptions from Cam Ward, and it looked like it was on its way to another blowout. However, Tennessee got it together and made a solid push for a win.
No. 29 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers seemed like they had a win in the bag in Week 6 until the Steelers worked some magic and came all the way back to win. Jalon Daniels' late interception in regulation set the Steelers up in a good position to score, which ultimately led to overtime.
No. 28 - New York Jets
The Jets lost once again in Week 6. The defense performed relatively well, but the offense that was supposed to take a step forward this season has stalled in recent weeks. This team is better than it was last year, but that does not make it good.
No. 27 - Washington Commanders
The Commanders cannot seem to get out of their own way. After falling behind in a huge deficit to San Francisco on Monday night, Washington nearly stormed all the way back. Unfortunately, it fell short. Still, the status of the Commanders' division does not have them out of the running by any stretch.
No. 26 - Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals won improbably in Week 6. A walk-off field goal netted this team a win over the Rams. The Cardinals seem to love beating up on the Los Angeles teams this season.
Chad Ryland WINS IT FOR THE CARDINALS https://t.co/QfTHlvwVcr
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
No. 25 - Indianapolis Colts
The Colts showed us some true colors in Week 6. Daniel Jones continues to have a bad season, and the team ultimately lost to the Titans. Jobs are squarely on the line in Indianapolis at this point.
No. 24 - Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons fell to a Bears team that was excited to get Caleb Williams back in the lineup. Atlanta struggled in the first half, but made somewhat of a push in the second half. The team fell short and is in a tough spot moving forward.
No. 23 - Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia struggled in Week 6 against the Panthers. Down Jalen Hurts and several other key pieces, the offense had trouble moving the ball. Tanner McKee picked up his play as the game went on, but Philly fell short and is now sitting with a lot of questions.
No. 22 - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas once again did everything in its power to beat itself in Week 6. The Packers handled the offense, and slips and sloppy play resulted in several turnovers. There are a lot of questions that need answering in Dallas.
No. 21 - New York Giants
The Giants rallied behind J.J. McCarthy and almost made a massive comeback in Week 6. It feels like we could be seeing the McCarthy show moving forward. If he continues slinging it as he did on Sunday, he will absolutely resuscitate his career.
No. 20 - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans nearly gave away a win over the Giants in Week 6. The Saints were cruising with a 24-point victory until J.J. McCarthy, yes, J.J. McCarthy, brought the Giants back to within one score and 10 yards of tying the game. Still, the Saints came out victorious.
Tyler Shough drops it in the bucket to Chris Olave for the TD 🪣
NOvsNYG on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/l54Il6zCEN
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
No. 19 - Las Vegas Raiders
After starting 3-0, the Raiders have fallen in three straight games. The defense is not playing as well as it did during this team's winning streak, but Kirk Cousins has continued to play well at quarterback.
No. 18 - Houston Texans
Houston won a shootout in London over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The win was massive for securing the Texans' chances to make a legitimate playoff push. Things just got interesting for this team.
No. 17 - Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles is plummeting down the power rankings. Things are getting real, and the Rams are simply not winning enough games. Furthermore, they are losing the wrong ones. Dropping a game to the Cardinals is inexplicable.
No. 16 - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland now sits atop the AFC North with two divisional wins. Who would have seen this coming in the preseason? The Browns defense is playing superbly, which is carrying an offense that is still hidden behind Deshaun Watson's deficiencies.
No. 15 - Denver Broncos
Denver beat the defending champs on Thursday night by creating several turnovers. This offense is still broken, but the defense is ready to win. We will see if Bo Nix can exorcise some demons.
No. 14 - Carolina Panthers
The Panthers are sitting pretty despite a bit of a slog of a win in Week 6. Carolina now leads the NFC South and is in a potential position to run away with the division. This offense has a chance to carry this team to decent heights in 2026.
No. 13 - Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers continued their offensive onslaught in Week 6 and have now moved to 4-2. Aaron Rodgers is looking the best he has in years. Perhaps this pairing with Mike McCarthy is bringing about the fountain of youth.
Aaron Rodgers was fired up after this 3rd down conversion 😤
PITvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FlLu6VLRhi
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
No. 12 - Detroit Lions
Detroit enjoyed a bye week in Week 6. It watched NFC North foes Chicago and Green Bay grab wins. This is going to be a gauntlet of a division as the season wears on.
No. 11 - Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals took the week off in Week 6 and will return to a division in which every team has the same number of losses. This division has turned into a tough one with every defense playing at least average football, and most of the offenses able to put up big numbers if they have to.
No. 10 - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay dominated the Cowboys in prime time this week. The Packers seem to have figured out their defensive woes, and the offense is humming along. They led several long drives against the Cowboys by preventing Dallas' defense from getting off the field.
No. 9 - New England Patriots
The Patriots continued their winning ways in Week 6 to keep pace with the Bills for the division. Drake Maye continues to look comfortable after a rocky start to the season. A.J. Brown was back in the lineup as well, but he has some rust to shake off.
No. 8 - Seattle Seahawks
Seattle is struggling on the back of turnovers. Sam Darnold has now thrown seven interceptions in his last four games. That is simply not good enough to get the job done for a defense that has been holding strong, but won't be able to hold forever.
No. 7 - Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens fell to the Browns in Week 6. Derrick Henry's latest fourth-quarter fumble proved costly. It gave the Browns enough field position to tie the game, which led to a walk-off field goal.
No. 6 - Chicago Bears
Chicago got Williams back in Week 6, and he paid dividends. The offense was humming along for most of the game, and Chicago finally utilized its outside weapons.
Caleb Williams' first drive back ends in a TD to Colston Loveland 🐻
CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/krhXYNpu6F
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
No. 5 - Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville had been rolling of late, but fell to the Texans across the pond in Week 6. The Jaguars are in a good position in the AFC South still, but this loss set up the potential for a race between them and the Texans as the season wears on.
No. 4 - Buffalo Bills
The Bills held off a late surge by the Raiders to grab a win in Week 6. Buffalo still sits atop the AFC East, but New England is knocking on the door. This defense is becoming a bit of a problem.
No. 3 - Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota is coming out of a bye week in which every other NFC North team that played this week won. The Vikings are still sitting pretty at 5-0 with two divisional wins, but the division will be tough.
No. 2 - Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City won an ugly, yet dominant game over the Chargers in Week 6. Kenneth Walker III continued his surge to start the season, and the Chiefs improved to 5-0.
Kenneth Walker III DOES IT AGAIN
LACvsKC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bo0Vpy9A29
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
No. 1 - San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco remained undefeated in Week 6 after a close win over the Commanders. The 49ers nearly gave the game away at the end, but this defense continues to punch well above its personnel talent level.
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